Grove - Lakewood Ranch
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
ONLINE LUNCH MENU
Tuna Nachos
seared Yellowfin tuna, wakame salad, avocado, soy glaze, Sriracha, spicy mustard aioli, sesame seeds, wonton chips *
Annalida's Boneless Tenders
buffalo sauce, garlic and spices, carrots, bleu cheese
Asian Lettuce Wraps
bibb lettuce, ponzu chicken, ginger slaw, wasabi aioli, Sriracha and peanut sauce
Avocado Tacos
avocado, black beans, corn, red onion, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Balsamic Chips
bacon, melted bleu cheese dressing, balsamic reduction, tomato, scallion
Poutine Fries
gravy, house fries, white Cheddar
Beet Tartare
roasted beets, chimichurri, horseradish cream, toasted pita
Brisket Sliders
smoked brisket, tomato jam, sweet BBQ sauce, bacon, toasted brioche buns
Crab Cake Appetizer
slaw, house tartar sauce
Fish Tacos
cod, chipotle cream, guajillo salsa, slaw
Fresh Calamari
fresh caught, fried, Fresno chili peppers, goat cheese aioli, lemon
Fried Pickles
roasted poblano ranch
Mexican Street Corn
queso fresco, aioli, tajin
Mussels and Bleu
PEI mussels, white wine, garlic butter, spinach, bleu cheese, bacon
New Age Quesadilla
bacon, diced chicken, artichoke, bleu cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, garden wrap, poblano ranch, pico de gallo
Ahi Tuna
sesame cumin crust, Sriracha, soy glaze, wakame salad
Thai Cauliflower
beer battered cauliflower, spicy Thai sauce, green onion, peanuts
Escargot
boursin, wine, garlic and puff pastry
Braised Ribs
pork ribs, Mirin sake glaze, slaw
Sweet Thai Chicken
chicken and Asian vegetables tossed in sweet and spicy sauce
Veggies Spring Rolls
house-made chili sauce
Grouper Artichoke Gratin
grouper, artichokes, Asiago, Parmesan, cream cheese, Old Bay, toasted pita
BBQ Brisket Flatbread
red onion, house bbq, Manchego, Mozzarella, cilantro
Brie and Apple Flatbread
proscuitto, Brie, fresh apple, Dijonnaise honey
Bruschetta Flatbread
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Chimi Chicken Flatbread
seared chicken, goat cheese, manchego, roasted red pepper, crushed plum tomato, red onion, chimichurri
On the Ranch Flatbread
mozzarella, portobellos, carmelized onion, crushed plum tomato
Margherita Flatbread
mozzarella, sliced tomato, crushed plum tomato, basil
New Age Flatbread
grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke, bleu cheese, mozzarella, fontina, sweet onion
Tostada Flatbread
chicken, jalapeno, avocado, Cheddar, guajillo salsa, lettuce, avocado crema, queso fresco
Traditional Flatbread
pepperoni, crushed plum tomato, Parmesan, mozzarella
New England Clam Chowder
cream, potato, celery, onion, pancetta
Baked Onion
caramelized sweet onions, fresh thyme, toasted croutons, melted provolone
Large House Salad
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Small House Salad
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balasmic vinaigrette
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Baby Wedge
iceberg, bacon, Cheddar, sweet peas, red onion, cherry tomato, poblano ranch
Large Baby Spinach
strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese, mushroom, crispy onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Loaded Caesar Salad
bacon, mushrooms, egg, red onion, Parmesan, croutons, romaine, Caesar dressing
Mozzarella Caprese
red & yellow tomato, Mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, olive oil, mixed baby greens
Roasted Beet Salad
goat cheese, carrots, mixed baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Seafood Cobb
shrimp, crab, lobster, spring mix, avocado, bacon, red onion, tomato jam, bleu cheese, sweet peas, green goddess dressing
Southwest Salad
black bean corn salsa, avocado, Cheddar, tomatoes, hot Fresno peppers, corn tortilla strips, spring mix, romaine, poblano ranch
Black Bean Burger
house-made black bean burger, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, house-made burger bun
Salmon BLT Club
blackened "Jail Island" salmon, Provolone, blt, avocado, pesto aioli, house-made Texas toast
Brisket Panini
sliced smoked brisket, white American, caramalized onion, garlic aioli, pressed Ciabatta roll
Burger
half-pound certified Angus beef, house-made burger bun with choice of one side
Chilled Salad Croissant
chicken or tuna salad, croissant with choice of one side
Classic Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1,000 Island, marble rye with choice of one side
French Dip
shaved prime rib, provolone, rosemary scallion au jus, Italian roll with choice of one side
Grouper Sandwich
grilled, fried or blackened, house tartar, ciabatta roll with choice of one side
Pressed Cuban
shaved roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard
Poutine Burger
half pound certified Angus ground beef, smoked brisket, thick cut bacon, white Cheddar, gravy, french fries, burger bun
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house made bun
The Grouben
fried grouper, white American, slaw, house tartar sauce, house-made Texas toast
Tuna Melt
tuna salad, sliced tomato, Cheddar, wheat bread
Fried Alligator
breaded scaloppini gator, crispy onions, honey mustard, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, house-made Italian roll
Thai Chicken Wrap
Asian vegetables, chicken, sweet and spicy sauce, wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Herb Chicken
slow cooked, mashed potatoes, demi glaze, asparagus
Chicken Fusilli Pasta
pancetta, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cream sauce
Fish & Chips
tempura battered cod, house fries, house tartar sauce, slaw
Jambalaya
andouille sausage, chicken and trinity in a spicy tomato broth
Zucchini Pasta
zucchini noodles, mushroom, crushed plum tomato, spinach, olive oil, garlic
Cole Slaw
House made Chips
House made French Fries
Sticky Rice
Sweet Pea Risotto
Market Veggies
ONLINE DESSERT MENU
Banana Crème Parfait
vanilla custard, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, bananas
Carrot Cake
cream cheese icing, chopped pecans
New York Style Cheesecake
cream cheese filling, graham cracker crust, fresh berry coulis
Chocolate Cream Pie
rich chocolate custard, whipped cream, shaved chocolate, Oreo crust
Key Lime Meringue Pie
key lime mousse, graham cracker crust
Peanut Butter Pie
creamy peanut butter mousse, Oreo crust, chocolate ganache
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
pineapple, cinnamon brown sugar glaze, vanilla cake, cherry, served warm with ice cream
Sorbet of the Day
Today's flavor is Raspberry!!
N/A BEVERAGES
ONLINE SUSHI + SUSHI PLATTERS
Sushi Platter
Assorted rolls, California Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Fiesta Roll, wasabi, pickled ginger
Wakame Sesame Salad
Edamame
Tango
sashimi tuna, sesame oil, soy, scallions, sesame seeds and field greens
California
crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Dynamite
tuna, salmon, whitefish, cucumber, scallion, spicy sauce
Mexican
fried shrimp, avocado, masago, lime aioli
Philadelphia
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Spicy Tekka
tuna, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce
Garden
avocado, cucumber, wakame salad, snow pea, carrot, spicy mustard
Spicy Hamachi
yellowtail, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce
Spicy Sake
salmon, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce
Spider Roll
fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, Japanese mayonnaise
Unagi
broiled eel, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Grove Roll
tempura shrimp, crab salad, cream cheese, Mandarin orange, spicy sauce, coconut, sesame
Rainbow
California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, unagi sauce
Hawaiian
tempura fried with Tuna, cream cheese, pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce
Chick Fillit
fried chicken, pickles, sweet and spicy sauce, tempura fried
Volcano
cucumber roll topped with spicy signature crab salad, green onion, unagi sauce
Fiesta
tempura shrimp, avocado, wrapped with tuna, unagi, sriracha, spicy mustard
Southern California
shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Ultimate Unagi
tempura fried with eel, avocado, tobiko, sweet and spicy sauce and sesame seeds
Cheesesteak Roll
beef tenderloin, onions, mushrooms, cream cheese, eel sauce, tempura fried
Zinger Roll
tempura white fish, red onion, avocado, super crunchy, garlic mayo
Garlic Roll
tuna, avocado, garlic aioli, all super crunched
Fire Dragon
avocado, tobiko, peppered tempura salmon, spicy sauce, sesame seeds
Pier 22 Roll
yellowtail, scallion, eel, lettuce, sesame seeds, tobiko, secret sauce
South of the Border
fried yellowtail, togarashi, lime aioli, jalapeno, all super crunched
The River Roll
signature seafood salad, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, cucumber, wrapped in salmon
Sumo Roll
tempura fried with spicy crab salad, tuna, avocado, scallions, cucumber, all super crunched
Ninja
tempura fried shrimp, eel, avocado, all super crunched, sweet eel sauce, spicy togarashi
Pineapple Express
tempura shrimp, signature seafood salad, pineapple, spicy tuna, tangy sweet sauce
SASHIMI Hamachi - Yellowtail
yellowtail (3 pieces)
SASHIMI Maguro - Tuna
tuna (3 pieces)
SASHIMI Sake - Salmon
salmon (3 pieces)
SASHIMI Unagi - Broiled Eel
broiled eel (3 pieces)
NIGIRI Ebi - Shrimp
shrimp (2 pieces)
NIGIRI Hamachi - Yellowtail
yellowtail (2 pieces)
NIGIRI Kani - Crab
crabstick (2 pieces)
NIGIRI Maguro - Tuna
tuna (2 pieces)
NIGIRI Sake - Salmon
salmon (2 pieces)
NIGIRI Unagi - Broiled Eel
broiled eel (2 pieces)
APPETIZERS
Shrimp Cocktail
Old bay boiled shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon
Antipasta Platter
Olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, prosciutto, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil
Sushi Platter
Assorted rolls, California Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Fiesta Roll, wasabi, pickled ginger
SOUPS + SALADS
GROVE House Salad
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Cold Pasta Salad
Fusilli pasta, olives, roasted red peppers, basil, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Italian dressing
Tuna Salad (1 qt.)
egg, celery, onions, mayonnaise (1 qt.) (GLUTEN FREE)
Chicken Salad (1 qt.)
almonds, egg, celery, currant, onions, tarragon, mayonnaise (1 qt.) (GLUTEN FREE)
Clam Chowder (1 qt.)
cream, potato, celery, onion, pancetta
PASTA'S
Chicken Fusilli Pasta
Grilled chicken, pancetta, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomato tossed in parmesan cream sauce
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini
Zucchini Pasta
zoodles, mushroom, crushed plum tomato, spinach, olive oil, garlic
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken, garlic, cream and linguini
A LA CARTE ENTREES
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, mozzarella
Chicken Panzanella
seared chicken breast, Kalamata olives, roasted tomato, brioche crumbles, pan sauce
Stuffed Chicken
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
Shrimp and Grits
cheese grits, sautéed garlic shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon
Chicken Picatta
pan seared, lemon butter, fresh thyme, capers
Grouper Picatta
pan seared, lemon butter, fresh thyme, capers
Beef Tenderloin
Grilled individual beef tenderloin with demi glaze
BBQ Brisket
Smoked beef brisket, bbq sauce, rolls
Pulled BBQ Pork
Smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce, rolls
Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya
andouille sausage, chicken and trinity in a spicy tomato broth with white rice
Seafood Jambalaya
andouille sausage, chicken and trinity with scallop, shrimp and mussels in a spicy tomato broth with white rice
CHICKEN TENDERS
Chicken Tender Snack
Served with cole slaw, Texas toast and crinkle fries
Chicken Tender Box
Served with cole slaw, Texas toast and crinkle fries
Chicken Tender Sack
Chicken tenders, fried and served with choice of sauce
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Served with pickle, sauce, and crinkle fries
Chicken Tender Salad
Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon bits, shredded cheese topped with three chicken tenders and Poblano ranch dressing
Chicken Tender Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, brioche crumbles, Caesar dressing topped with three chicken tenders
BREAKFAST PLATTERS
SANDWICHES
Sandwich Platter
Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a hoagie roll. Up to 3 choices: turkey, roast beef, ham, club, italian, tuna salad, chicken salad, veggie wrap or chicken caesar wrap
Boxed Lunch - Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a chocolate chip cookie. Choices: turkey, roast beef, ham, club, italian, tuna salad, chicken salad, veggie wrap or chicken caesar wrap
Boxed Lunch - Salad
Served with house made chips and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of salad: Grove House, Baby Spinach, Caesar or Chopped Wedge
SIDES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
WINE BY THE GLASS
La Fiera PG
Kettmeir PG
Santa Margarita PG
Dough SB
Ponga SB
Dr L Riesling
Sequoia Grove Chard
Yalumba Unwooded Chard
Kendall Jackson Chard
White Sangria
Francis Montand Brut Rose
JP Chenet Split
Veuve Clicquot
Cantina Montelliana Prosecco
Bodegas Borsao Rose
Firesteed PN
Meiomi PN
Grayson Merlot
Ironstone Cabernet
Brancaia Tre Red Blend
Slingshot Cabernet
Smith & Hook Cabernet
Grgich Hills Cabernet
Boneshaker Zin
Borsao Tres Picos Grenache
Ghostrunner Red Blend
Catena Malbec
Red Sangria
BEER
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
BEVERAGES
