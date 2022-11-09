Grove - Lakewood Ranch

Restaurant header imageView gallery

ONLINE LUNCH MENU

Tuna Nachos

$18.00

seared Yellowfin tuna, wakame salad, avocado, soy glaze, Sriracha, spicy mustard aioli, sesame seeds, wonton chips *

Annalida's Boneless Tenders

$13.00

buffalo sauce, garlic and spices, carrots, bleu cheese

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

bibb lettuce, ponzu chicken, ginger slaw, wasabi aioli, Sriracha and peanut sauce

Avocado Tacos

$10.00

avocado, black beans, corn, red onion, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Balsamic Chips

$8.00

bacon, melted bleu cheese dressing, balsamic reduction, tomato, scallion

Poutine Fries

$9.00

gravy, house fries, white Cheddar

Beet Tartare

$12.00

roasted beets, chimichurri, horseradish cream, toasted pita

Brisket Sliders

$11.00

smoked brisket, tomato jam, sweet BBQ sauce, bacon, toasted brioche buns

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

slaw, house tartar sauce

Fish Tacos

$13.00

cod, chipotle cream, guajillo salsa, slaw

Fresh Calamari

$16.00

fresh caught, fried, Fresno chili peppers, goat cheese aioli, lemon

Fried Pickles

$6.00

roasted poblano ranch

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

queso fresco, aioli, tajin

Mussels and Bleu

$14.00

PEI mussels, white wine, garlic butter, spinach, bleu cheese, bacon

New Age Quesadilla

$14.00

bacon, diced chicken, artichoke, bleu cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, garden wrap, poblano ranch, pico de gallo

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

sesame cumin crust, Sriracha, soy glaze, wakame salad

Thai Cauliflower

$10.00

beer battered cauliflower, spicy Thai sauce, green onion, peanuts

Escargot

$12.00

boursin, wine, garlic and puff pastry

Braised Ribs

$16.00

pork ribs, Mirin sake glaze, slaw

Sweet Thai Chicken

$11.00

chicken and Asian vegetables tossed in sweet and spicy sauce

Veggies Spring Rolls

$10.00

house-made chili sauce

Grouper Artichoke Gratin

$15.00

grouper, artichokes, Asiago, Parmesan, cream cheese, Old Bay, toasted pita

BBQ Brisket Flatbread

$16.00

red onion, house bbq, Manchego, Mozzarella, cilantro

Brie and Apple Flatbread

$13.00

proscuitto, Brie, fresh apple, Dijonnaise honey

Bruschetta Flatbread

$13.00

tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Chimi Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

seared chicken, goat cheese, manchego, roasted red pepper, crushed plum tomato, red onion, chimichurri

On the Ranch Flatbread

$12.00

mozzarella, portobellos, carmelized onion, crushed plum tomato

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

mozzarella, sliced tomato, crushed plum tomato, basil

New Age Flatbread

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke, bleu cheese, mozzarella, fontina, sweet onion

Tostada Flatbread

$15.00

chicken, jalapeno, avocado, Cheddar, guajillo salsa, lettuce, avocado crema, queso fresco

Traditional Flatbread

$11.00

pepperoni, crushed plum tomato, Parmesan, mozzarella

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

cream, potato, celery, onion, pancetta

Baked Onion

$9.00

caramelized sweet onions, fresh thyme, toasted croutons, melted provolone

Large House Salad

$11.00

spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$7.00

spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balasmic vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Baby Wedge

$11.00

iceberg, bacon, Cheddar, sweet peas, red onion, cherry tomato, poblano ranch

Large Baby Spinach

$11.00

strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese, mushroom, crispy onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Loaded Caesar Salad

$13.00Out of stock

bacon, mushrooms, egg, red onion, Parmesan, croutons, romaine, Caesar dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

red & yellow tomato, Mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, olive oil, mixed baby greens

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

goat cheese, carrots, mixed baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Seafood Cobb

$30.00

shrimp, crab, lobster, spring mix, avocado, bacon, red onion, tomato jam, bleu cheese, sweet peas, green goddess dressing

Southwest Salad

$12.00

black bean corn salsa, avocado, Cheddar, tomatoes, hot Fresno peppers, corn tortilla strips, spring mix, romaine, poblano ranch

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

house-made black bean burger, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, house-made burger bun

Salmon BLT Club

$19.00

blackened "Jail Island" salmon, Provolone, blt, avocado, pesto aioli, house-made Texas toast

Brisket Panini

$16.00

sliced smoked brisket, white American, caramalized onion, garlic aioli, pressed Ciabatta roll

Burger

$14.00

half-pound certified Angus beef, house-made burger bun with choice of one side

Chilled Salad Croissant

$12.00

chicken or tuna salad, croissant with choice of one side

Classic Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1,000 Island, marble rye with choice of one side

French Dip

$16.00

shaved prime rib, provolone, rosemary scallion au jus, Italian roll with choice of one side

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

grilled, fried or blackened, house tartar, ciabatta roll with choice of one side

Pressed Cuban

$14.00

shaved roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, mustard

Poutine Burger

$18.00

half pound certified Angus ground beef, smoked brisket, thick cut bacon, white Cheddar, gravy, french fries, burger bun

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house made bun

The Grouben

$19.00

fried grouper, white American, slaw, house tartar sauce, house-made Texas toast

Tuna Melt

$14.00

tuna salad, sliced tomato, Cheddar, wheat bread

Fried Alligator

$17.00

breaded scaloppini gator, crispy onions, honey mustard, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, house-made Italian roll

Thai Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Asian vegetables, chicken, sweet and spicy sauce, wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Herb Chicken

$20.00

slow cooked, mashed potatoes, demi glaze, asparagus

Chicken Fusilli Pasta

$24.00

pancetta, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$20.00

tempura battered cod, house fries, house tartar sauce, slaw

Jambalaya

$17.00

andouille sausage, chicken and trinity in a spicy tomato broth

Zucchini Pasta

$16.00

zucchini noodles, mushroom, crushed plum tomato, spinach, olive oil, garlic

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House made Chips

$6.00

House made French Fries

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Pea Risotto

$5.00

Market Veggies

$6.00

ONLINE DESSERT MENU

Banana Crème Parfait

$8.00

vanilla custard, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, bananas

Carrot Cake

$8.00

cream cheese icing, chopped pecans

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

cream cheese filling, graham cracker crust, fresh berry coulis

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00

rich chocolate custard, whipped cream, shaved chocolate, Oreo crust

Key Lime Meringue Pie

$8.00

key lime mousse, graham cracker crust

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

creamy peanut butter mousse, Oreo crust, chocolate ganache

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

pineapple, cinnamon brown sugar glaze, vanilla cake, cherry, served warm with ice cream

Sorbet of the Day

$6.00

Today's flavor is Raspberry!!

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$1.00
Diet Coke - Can

$1.00

Diet Coke - Can

$1.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$1.00
Ginger Ale - Can

$1.00

Ginger Ale - Can

$1.00

Tonic - Can

$1.00
Club Soda - Can

$1.00

Club Soda - Can

$1.00
Regatta Ginger Beer N/A

$4.00

Regatta Ginger Beer N/A

$4.00
Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00
Sm. Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sm. Sparkling Water

$4.00
LG Sparkling Water

$6.00

LG Sparkling Water

$6.00
Sm. Still Water

$4.00

Sm. Still Water

$4.00
Lg. Still Water

$6.00

Lg. Still Water

$6.00

ONLINE SUSHI + SUSHI PLATTERS

Sushi Platter

$28.00

Assorted rolls, California Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Fiesta Roll, wasabi, pickled ginger

Wakame Sesame Salad

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Tango

$13.00

sashimi tuna, sesame oil, soy, scallions, sesame seeds and field greens

California

$6.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Dynamite

$8.00

tuna, salmon, whitefish, cucumber, scallion, spicy sauce

Mexican

$9.00

fried shrimp, avocado, masago, lime aioli

Philadelphia

$76.00

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Spicy Tekka

$7.00

tuna, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce

Garden

$600.00

avocado, cucumber, wakame salad, snow pea, carrot, spicy mustard

Spicy Hamachi

$7.00

yellowtail, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce

Spicy Sake

$7.00

salmon, scallion, cucumber, spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$11.00

fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, Japanese mayonnaise

Unagi

$8.00

broiled eel, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Grove Roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp, crab salad, cream cheese, Mandarin orange, spicy sauce, coconut, sesame

Rainbow

$13.00

California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, unagi sauce

Hawaiian

$9.00

tempura fried with Tuna, cream cheese, pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce

Chick Fillit

$9.00

fried chicken, pickles, sweet and spicy sauce, tempura fried

Volcano

$10.00

cucumber roll topped with spicy signature crab salad, green onion, unagi sauce

Fiesta

$12.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, wrapped with tuna, unagi, sriracha, spicy mustard

Southern California

$8.00

shrimp, avocado and cucumber

Ultimate Unagi

$11.00

tempura fried with eel, avocado, tobiko, sweet and spicy sauce and sesame seeds

Cheesesteak Roll

$11.00

beef tenderloin, onions, mushrooms, cream cheese, eel sauce, tempura fried

Zinger Roll

$9.00

tempura white fish, red onion, avocado, super crunchy, garlic mayo

Garlic Roll

$9.00

tuna, avocado, garlic aioli, all super crunched

Fire Dragon

$10.00

avocado, tobiko, peppered tempura salmon, spicy sauce, sesame seeds

Pier 22 Roll

$15.00

yellowtail, scallion, eel, lettuce, sesame seeds, tobiko, secret sauce

South of the Border

$10.00

fried yellowtail, togarashi, lime aioli, jalapeno, all super crunched

The River Roll

$11.00

signature seafood salad, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, cucumber, wrapped in salmon

Sumo Roll

$9.00

tempura fried with spicy crab salad, tuna, avocado, scallions, cucumber, all super crunched

Ninja

$13.00

tempura fried shrimp, eel, avocado, all super crunched, sweet eel sauce, spicy togarashi

Pineapple Express

$11.00

tempura shrimp, signature seafood salad, pineapple, spicy tuna, tangy sweet sauce

SASHIMI Hamachi - Yellowtail

$10.00

yellowtail (3 pieces)

SASHIMI Maguro - Tuna

$8.00

tuna (3 pieces)

SASHIMI Sake - Salmon

$8.00

salmon (3 pieces)

SASHIMI Unagi - Broiled Eel

$8.00

broiled eel (3 pieces)

NIGIRI Ebi - Shrimp

$7.00

shrimp (2 pieces)

NIGIRI Hamachi - Yellowtail

$8.00

yellowtail (2 pieces)

NIGIRI Kani - Crab

$6.00

crabstick (2 pieces)

NIGIRI Maguro - Tuna

$6.00

tuna (2 pieces)

NIGIRI Sake - Salmon

$5.00

salmon (2 pieces)

NIGIRI Unagi - Broiled Eel

$7.00

broiled eel (2 pieces)

APPETIZERS

Old bay boiled shrimp, cocktail sauce and lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

$30.00

Old bay boiled shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon

Antipasta Platter

$32.00

Olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, prosciutto, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil

Sushi Platter

$28.00

Assorted rolls, California Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Fiesta Roll, wasabi, pickled ginger

SOUPS + SALADS

GROVE House Salad

$32.00

spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$20.00

romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Cold Pasta Salad

$24.00

Fusilli pasta, olives, roasted red peppers, basil, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Italian dressing

Tuna Salad (1 qt.)

$20.00

egg, celery, onions, mayonnaise (1 qt.) (GLUTEN FREE)

Chicken Salad (1 qt.)

$20.00

almonds, egg, celery, currant, onions, tarragon, mayonnaise (1 qt.) (GLUTEN FREE)

Clam Chowder (1 qt.)

$20.00

cream, potato, celery, onion, pancetta

PASTA'S

Chicken Fusilli Pasta

$48.00

Grilled chicken, pancetta, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomato tossed in parmesan cream sauce

Tuscan Vegetable Pasta

$44.00

Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini

Zucchini Pasta

$34.00

zoodles, mushroom, crushed plum tomato, spinach, olive oil, garlic

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$40.00

Grilled chicken, garlic, cream and linguini

A LA CARTE ENTREES

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Chicken breast, Italian bread crumbs, marinara, mozzarella

Chicken Panzanella

$36.00

seared chicken breast, Kalamata olives, roasted tomato, brioche crumbles, pan sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$36.00

pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$64.00

cheese grits, sautéed garlic shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon

Chicken Picatta

$40.00

pan seared, lemon butter, fresh thyme, capers

Grouper Picatta

$64.00

pan seared, lemon butter, fresh thyme, capers

Beef Tenderloin

$120.00

Grilled individual beef tenderloin with demi glaze

BBQ Brisket

$60.00

Smoked beef brisket, bbq sauce, rolls

Pulled BBQ Pork

$20.00

Smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce, rolls

Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya

$40.00

andouille sausage, chicken and trinity in a spicy tomato broth with white rice

Seafood Jambalaya

$64.00

andouille sausage, chicken and trinity with scallop, shrimp and mussels in a spicy tomato broth with white rice

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tender Snack

$5.50

Served with cole slaw, Texas toast and crinkle fries

Chicken Tender Box

$8.00

Served with cole slaw, Texas toast and crinkle fries

Chicken Tender Sack

$21.00

Chicken tenders, fried and served with choice of sauce

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00

Served with pickle, sauce, and crinkle fries

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.50

Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon bits, shredded cheese topped with three chicken tenders and Poblano ranch dressing

Chicken Tender Caesar

$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, brioche crumbles, Caesar dressing topped with three chicken tenders

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

Bakery Platter

$30.00

Assorted mini bagels, croissants and danishes.

SANDWICHES

Sandwich Platter

$66.00

Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a hoagie roll. Up to 3 choices: turkey, roast beef, ham, club, italian, tuna salad, chicken salad, veggie wrap or chicken caesar wrap

Boxed Lunch - Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a hoagie roll. Served with house made chips and a chocolate chip cookie. Choices: turkey, roast beef, ham, club, italian, tuna salad, chicken salad, veggie wrap or chicken caesar wrap

Boxed Lunch - Salad

$12.00

Served with house made chips and a chocolate chip cookie. Choice of salad: Grove House, Baby Spinach, Caesar or Chopped Wedge

SIDES

House made chips

$8.00

Cheesy Grits

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sticky Rice

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Pea Risotto

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Broccolini

$13.00

DESSERTS

Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie (whole pie)

$12.00

rich chocolate custard, whipped cream, shaved chocolate, graham cracker, 9” pie

Homemade Key Lime Pie (whole pie)

$12.00

9” pie, graham cracker crust

Cookie Platter, assorted (1 dozen)

$12.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee (2.5 Liter)

$16.00

Orange Juice (1/2 gallon)

$16.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened (1/2 gallon)

$12.00

Bottled Water (16 oz.)

$1.00
Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$1.00
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$1.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$1.00
Ginger Ale - Can

Ginger Ale - Can

$1.00
Tonic - Can

Tonic - Can

$1.00
Club Soda - Can

Club Soda - Can

$1.00

BUFFET

Adult Buffet

$45.95

Child Buffet

$19.95

COCKTAILS

Aztec Twist

$15.00

Basil Smash

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Groveloma

$12.00

Horsefeather

$12.00

Kiss of a Rose

$13.00

Main Street Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Ranch Reliever

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Shrub Me Down

$13.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

La Fiera PG

$8.00

Kettmeir PG

$10.00

Santa Margarita PG

$18.00

Dough SB

$11.00

Ponga SB

$8.00

Dr L Riesling

$9.00

Sequoia Grove Chard

$18.00

Yalumba Unwooded Chard

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Francis Montand Brut Rose

$12.00

JP Chenet Split

$10.00

Veuve Clicquot

$26.00

Cantina Montelliana Prosecco

$10.00

Bodegas Borsao Rose

$8.00

Firesteed PN

$10.00

Meiomi PN

$12.00

Grayson Merlot

$10.00

Ironstone Cabernet

$8.00

Brancaia Tre Red Blend

$9.00

Slingshot Cabernet

$14.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet

$16.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet

$28.00

Boneshaker Zin

$13.00

Borsao Tres Picos Grenache

$11.00

Ghostrunner Red Blend

$10.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

BEER

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Guiness

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Keel Elderberry Cider

$6.00

Keel Mango Cider

$6.00

Keel Strawberry-Lime Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

O'Douls N/A

$5.00

Omission Light

$6.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

La Fiera PG

$32.00

Kettmeir PG

$40.00

Santa Margarita PG

$65.00

Dough SB

$44.00

Ponga SB

$32.00

Dr L Riesling

$36.00

Yalumba Unwooded Chard

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$40.00

Sequoia Grove Chard

$72.00

Francois Montand Brut Rose

$48.00

Veuve Clicquot

$90.00

Cantina Montelliana Prosecco

$40.00

Bodegas Borsao Rose

$32.00

Firesteed PN

$40.00

Meiomi PN

$48.00

Grayson Merlot

$40.00

Ironstone Cabernet

$32.00

Brancaia Tre Red Blend

$36.00

Slingshot Cabernet

$56.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet

$60.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet

$110.00

Boneshaker Zin

$54.00

Borsao Tres Picos

$44.00

Ghost Runner Red Blend

$40.00

Catena Malbec

$52.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

Large Saratoga Still Water

$6.00

Small Saratoga Still Water

$4.00

Large Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Small Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Offsite Catering

Offsite Delivery Fee

$10.00

Offsite Amberbock

$3.74

Offsite $4 Beer

$3.74

Offsite $6 Beer

$5.61

Offsite Champagne Glass

$6.54

Offsite $5 Beer

$4.67

Offsite House Cab

$7.00

Offsite House Chard

$7.00

Offsite House Mertlot

$7.00

Offsite House PG

$7.00

Offsite House Wine Bottle

$28.00

Offsite Mic Ultra

$3.74

Offsite $2 Drink

$2.00

Offsite Premium $10 Drink

$9.35

Offsite Premium $12 Drink

$11.22

Offsite Premium $15 Drink

$14.02

Offsite Premium $9 Drink

$8.41

Offsite $7 Wine

$6.54

Offsite $8 Call Liquor

$7.48

Offsite Soda

$2.80

Offsite Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call us!

Website

Location

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Directions

Gallery
GROVE image
GROVE image
GROVE image
GROVE image

