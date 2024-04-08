Yard of Ale SoHo imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Grove Soho

47 Reviews

$$

406 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

BEER

Blue Moon Btl

$5.25

Bud Light Btl

$5.25

Budweiser Btl

$5.25

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.25

Miller Lite Btl

$5.25

Yuengling Btl

$5.25

CCB Apple Pie Cider

$7.00

CCB Jai Alai

$7.00

Corona Btl

$6.50

Corona Light Btl

$6.50

Guinness Can

$8.00

Heineken 0.0 Btl

$6.25

Heineken Btl

$6.25

Kona Big Wave Btl

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.50

TBBC Reef Donkey

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

HIGH NOON

Onda Blood Orange

$6.00

Superbird Paloma

$6.00

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$6.00

WELL VODKA-DBL

$12.00

WELL GIN

$6.00

WELL GIN-DBL

$12.00

WELL RUM

$6.00

WELL RUM-DBL

$12.00

WELL RUM DARK

$6.00

WELL RUM DARK-DBL

$12.00

WELL TEQUILA

$6.00

WELL TEQUILA-DBL

$12.00

WELL WHISKEY

$6.00

WELL WHISKEY-DBL

$12.00

TITOS VODKA

$7.50+

GREY GOOSE

NEW AMSTERDAM

STOLICHNAYA

DEEP EDDY

151 RUM

$8.00+

BACARDI

HAVANA CLUB

$8.50+

KRAKEN

$7.00+

LEBLON CACHACA

$8.00+

PAPAS PILAR

$8.00+

PARROT BAY

$7.00+

SANTA TERESA

$9.00+

WRAY & NEPHEW

$8.50+

CROWN ROYAL

JACK DANIELS

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00+

FIREBALL

$7.00+

SCREWBALL

$7.00+

PROPER 12

$7.00+

PADDYS

$7.00+

TEELINGS

$9.00+

TULLAMORE DEW

$8.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLK

$12.00+

SIETE MISTERIOS

$10.00+

1800 COCO

$7.50+

CUERVO TRADICIONAL

$8.00+

PATRON

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS

$12.00+

CAZADORES

$8.00+

MILAGRO

$9.00+

MAESTRO DOBEL

$7.50+

BOMBAY BRAMBLE

$8.50+

TANQUERAY

$8.00+

HENDRICKS

$9.00+

AGAVERO ORANGE

$7.00+

BLUE CURACAO

BRANDY

CHARTREUSE GREEN

EL COLONO

FERNET BRANCA

GRAND MARNIER

HARVEYS BRISTOL CREAM

JAGERMEISTER

PEACH SCHNAPPS

COCKTAILS

Ode to Donn

$13.00

Saturns Ring

$13.00

Walking Dead

$13.00

Bootlegger

$10.00

Cat-5

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Grovito

$10.00

Hawayee 5-0

$11.00

One-Way Ticket

$10.00

Patio Pounder

$10.00

Coco-Loco Margarita

$10.00

Traditional Margaria

$13.00

Agave Colada

$14.00

Honolulu Hangover

$13.00

Volcano Bowl

$35.00

Grovito Bowl

$30.00

Ghost Ship

$25.00

Bird of Paradise

$25.00

LOL

$10.00

Nada Colada

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

COSMO

$1.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

HAIRY NAVEL

$1.00

Long Island-Top Shelf

$12.00

Long Island-Well

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$1.00

Margarita-Top Shelf

$12.00

MARTINI-Classic

MARTINI-Lemondrop

MOSCOW MULE

$2.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Four Horsemen

$13.00

GREEN TEA

$2.50

Gummy Bear

$8.00

JOHNNY VEGAS

$3.00

KAMIKAZE

$1.00

LEMONDROP

Liquid Cocaine

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

MEXICAN TEA

$0.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

WHITE TEA

$2.50

WINE

HOUSE PROSECCO

$6.00+

ECCO DOMANI PG

$8.50+

OYSTER BAY SB

$8.50+

JOSH CHARDONNAY

$8.50+

JOSH CABERNET

$8.50+

JOSH PINOT NOIR

$8.50+

NOTORIOUS PINK

$10.00+

N/A BEV

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice-Orange

$3.00

Juice-Pineapple

$3.00

Juice-Cranberry

$3.00

Tea-Iced

$3.00

Tea-Hot

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee-Decaf

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

RED BULL

APPETIZERS

Hummus

$12.00

Mojo Edamame

$9.00

BOWLS

BYO BOWL

$12.00

Seaweed Sensation

$13.95

Coco Veggie Noodles

$13.95

Tropical Buffalo Pork

$13.95

Szechuan Tofu Salad

$14.95

Island Time Greens

$12.95

A LA CARTE

Avocado Rice

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Garden Greens

$4.00

Soba Noodles

$4.00

Buff Cauliflower

Butternut Squash

Heirloom Tomatoes

Roasted Beets

Roasted Mushrooms

Diced Mango

Diced Pineapple

Edamame

Shredded Coconut

Umami Slaw

Avocado Ranch

Citrus Vinaigrette

Sesame Vinaigrette

Gogo Sauce

Tropical Rum Sauce

Asian Chicken

Maui Wowie Pork

Spicy Beef

Szechuan Tofu

DESSERT

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fruit & Cream

$7.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

DRINK • EAT • WATCH • PLAY Home to Cigar City Brewing exclusive release of 1821 Golden Ale and 23 other craft and import drafts on tap! CCB 1821 Golden Ale is only available at the brewery, Yard of Ale and MacDinton’s. We offer a wide variety of bottled beers, craft cocktails and a nice wine selection, both by the glass and by the bottle. All draft beer and cocktails just taste better in a Yard! Exclusively at Yard of Ale, Yard Drinks! Upgrade your beverage and stay a while. We have the perfect menu to accompany your beverage, too! No question, we have the BEST WINGS in Tampa! Baked and tossed in our special seasoning and a sauce of your choice.

406 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

