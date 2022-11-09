Main picView gallery

Grove Station Soda Shop

review star

No reviews yet

273 S 2000 W

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Fountain Mixes

Choose from our delicious mixes, or build your own. We carry Pepsi and Coke products as well as Tractor Sodas that are certified organic with no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

Build Your Own Soda

$2.00

Choose your base and add ins

Augusta, ME

$3.00

Ginger Ale, Blueberry, Cream

Burnet, TX

$3.00

Dr. Pepper, Caramel and Cream

Cancun, Mexico

$2.75

Water, Coconut, Pineapple, Cream

Coney Island

$3.00

Tractor Coconut Soda, Cotton Candy

Goa, India

$3.00

Tractor Coconut Soda, Raspberry

Hatch, NM

$3.00

Fresca, Strawberry, Coconut

Hood River, OR

$3.00

Stubborn Vanilla Cream, Blackberry, Pear

Key West, FL

$3.00

Mtn Dew, Key Lime, Cheesecake

Macon, GA

$3.00

Dr. Pepper, Peach, and Vanilla

Manchester, England

$3.00

Cola, Pear, Lavendar and Coconut Cream

Maui, HI

$3.00

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda, Guava, Mango

McCall, ID

$3.00

Stubborn Vanilla Cream Soda, Huckleberry, Cream

Montego Bay, Jamaica

$3.00

Cola, Pineapple, Coconut, Fresh Lime

New Orleans, LA

$2.75

Water, Strawberry, Peach, Coconut Cream

Orange County, CA

$3.00

7up or Fresca, Blood Orange, Fresh Lime

Pleasant Grove, UT

$3.00

Rootbeer, Strawberry, Cream

Sacramento, CA

$3.00

Mtn Dew, Strawberry, Kiwi,Coconut Cream

San Jaun, PR

$3.00

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda, Coconut, Coconut Cream

Saronno, Italy

$3.00

Tractor Cherry Cream Soda, Almond, Cream

Seattle, WA

$3.00

Rootbeer, Coffee

Sedona, AZ

$3.00

Tractor Cucumber Soda, Strawberry, Fresh Lime

Seoul, S. Korea

$3.00

Vanilla cream soda, fresh banana syrup, cream

Yakima, WA

$3.00

Water

Station Specialties

Unique drinks, fresh ingredients

Banana Cream Rootbeer

$3.50

Fresh made from scratch banana syrup and cream in root beer base (we recommend Barq's)

Strawberry Soda

$3.50

Fresh made from scratch stawberry syrup in your choice of soda base. You really can't go wrong, but we love it with Tractor Cucumber Soda.

Flavored Milk

$3.50

Housemade chocolate, strawberry, and/or banana syrup with your choice of milk. Or use any of the Torani syrup flavors we offer.

Station Lemonade

$3.50

Today's Flavor of Housemade Lemonade

Witches' Brew - Special

$3.75

Housemade fresh kiwi syrup frothed and topped with a meringue foam, uncarbonated.

Strawberries and Cream

$3.50+

Black Lavendar

$3.00+

Italian Sodas or Silks

Classic Italian Sodas or a Silk, our non-carbonated option with a fluffy meringue foam on top. (Silks are not vegan)

Build Your Own Italian Soda or Silk

$3.75

Choose from a classic carbonated Italian Soda or a Grove Station original non-carbonated Silk with meringue foam. We recommend no more than four flavors, adding cream to sodas, and no cream in silks.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry, Cupcake, Shortbread

Candy Bar

$3.75

Toffee, Vanilla, Chocolate

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.75

Cheesecake, Cherry

Hawaiian Morning

$3.75

Coconut, Macadamia, Kiwi, Guava

Banana Split

$3.75

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Fresh Banana

Mixed Berry Pie

$3.75

Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Shortbread

Summer Wassil

$3.75

Lime, Cinnamon, Pineapple, Orange

Sunset

$3.75

Passion fruit, Mango, Guava, Strawberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.75

White Chocolate, Raspberry

Peaches and Cream

$3.75

Peach and vanilla

Floats

Unique and classic floats. (no vegan options available)

Caramel Apple Float

$5.25

Apple Beer, Caramel Ice Cream

Chocolate Cherry Float

$5.25

Cherry Cream Soda, Chocolate Ice Cream

Cookies and Cream Float

$5.25

Vanilla Cream Soda, Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. (not gluten free)

Root Beer Float

$5.25

Vanilla Ice Cream and choice of Root Beer

Strawberry Coconut Float

$5.25

Coconut Soda, Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Peach Lemongrass Float

$5.25

Tractor brand Cucumber Soda with Peach Sorbet. *Dairy Free

Hot Drinks

Steamed Milk

$3.50

Your choice of steamed milk with any of our housemade syrups or Torani syrup flavors. Some of our favorites are: Hazelnut, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Coffee-White Chocolate, and Strawberry.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Your choice of hot milk blended with our rich chocolate ganache. Make it even better by adding any of our housemade syrups or Torani syrup flavors. Our favorite additions are: Caramel, Mint, Cinnamon, and Raspberry. (no vegan options available)

Special Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Vintage Sodas

Phosphates

$3.25

The sour cousin of sodas. Pick your syrup base. We recommend grape, raspberry or green apple.

Brown Cow Soda

$3.50

The flavors of a brown cow in soda form. Pick your cola base, we add our housemade chocolate syrup and cream.

Cherry Lime "Crab Apple"

$3.50

The perfect combination of cherry soda and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Mint Lime Ricky

$3.75

We added mint to the classic fresh lime soda.

Egg Cream

$3.75

Chocolate soda thickened and frothed in milk. Made with our housemade chocolate syrup. (non dairy options, but no vegan option)

Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Whether it reminds you of an orange creamscicle or an orange julius from the 50s, everyone knows you can't go wrong with orange, vanilla and cream.

Kiddie Cup

Kiddie Cup

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic new soda shop mixed old soda fountain beverages, and specialty drinks unique to us. Along with rotating food trucks for you to get meals and snacks.

Location

273 S 2000 W, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

