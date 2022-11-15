Restaurant header imageView gallery
Grove Street Bakery

153 Reviews

$

812 E Grove Street

Bloomington, IL 61701

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Coffee Cake

Specials

A shortbread crust with raspberry filling made with fresh raspberries from Sunnyside Community Garden and an oatmeal crumble topping. *A portion of sales will go to the Sunnyside Community Garden!
Pumpkin Bar

$3.50

Sugar Cookies

Thanksgiving Half Dozen Set (6 Cookies)

$18.00
FRIENDSgiving Half Dozen Set (6 Cookies)

$18.00
Turkey Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Our classic sugar cookie decorated to look like a turkey!

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

$3.50

The same sugar cookie you know & love, shaped and decorated like a pumpkin!

Leaf Sugar Cookie

$3.00

The same sugar cookie you know & love, shaped and decorated like a leaf.

Plain Round Iced

$1.42
Custom Sugar Cookie

$2.22

This is for basic customization, such as writing a name or initials on cookies. To request custom theme decorated cookie sets, item pricing, or anything else please use the "Get a Custom Quote" form

Smiley Face

$1.75
Mask Cookies

$2.25
Flowers

$2.50
Football

$2.50
Baseball

$2.25
Basketball - Bright Orange

$2.25
Basketball - Burnt Orange

$2.25
Softball

$2.25
Soccer Ball

$3.00
Volleyballs

$2.75
Tennis Ball

$2.25

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75
Bunker Hill Roll

$3.75
Pecan Roll

$3.75

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Choc Chunk Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Double Chocolate Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Half & Half Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
M&M Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Peanut Butter Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00
Thumbprint Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$7.00

Made with an enriched shortbread dough that is rolled in finely chopped pecans and lightly filled with our classic icing.

Turtle Cookie - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00

Double Chocolate Dough, mixed with Thumbprint dough. Then filled with german chocolate, chocolate, and a pecan

Db Choc PB Swirl - Half Dozen (6)

$8.00

Pastries

Coffee Cake

$7.50
Danish

$3.25
Scone

$3.00
Muffin

$3.00
Energy Scone

$3.75

Cake Donuts

Cake Donut

$1.50
Old Fashioned Donut

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

812 E Grove Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Directions

