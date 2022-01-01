Main picView gallery

Grove Street Pub & Grill 1094 Howertown Rd

1092 Howertown Rd

North Catasauqua, PA 18032

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Grove Sampler

$15.00

Boneless wings - Jalapeno Poppers- Onion Rings - Mozzarella Wedges

House Made Mozzarella Wedges

$8.50

tomato sauce - balsamic reduction - basil

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

stuffed with cream cheese- creole aioli

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.00

cheddar - bacon - scallions - sour cream

NACHOS

$11.00

corn tortilla chips - pulled mojo chicken - house cheese sauce - pico de gallo - black beans - jalapeño- guacamole - sour cream - scallion

Pierogies

$6.00

choice of fried or sautéed with caramelized onions

PUB PRETZEL

$7.50

pub pretzels - garlic butter - whole grain beer mustard - house cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$11.00

choice of mojo chicken or chimichurri beef - with cheddar jack cheese - sautéed onions - tomato - guacamole - sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Voodooo Tots

$11.00

choice of mojo chicken or chimichurri beef - with cheddar jack cheese - sautéed onions - tomato - guacamole - sour cream

Wings Bone In

$12.00+

served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing - (mild - hot- sweet & sassy - whiskey BBQ - smokehouse BBQ - Thai peanut N - apricot chipotle - raspbanero -garlic parmesan)

Wings Boneless

$12.00+

served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing - (mild - hot- sweet & sassy - whiskey BBQ - smokehouse BBQ - Thai peanut N - apricot chipotle - raspbanero -garlic parmesan)

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Homemade Onion Rings

$7.50

Buffalo Dip

$8.50

Med Flatbread

$8.00

Clams

$10.00

FB Cheesesteak

$10.00

10 FB wings

$10.00

CLAM NIGHT

Fresh Clams

$10.00

dozen

SOUP

French Onion

$6.00

sherry - Swiss - provolone - crostini

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Signature Chili

$7.50

pork sausage - baked beans - cheddar cheese - sour cream - chive - corn tortilla

Soup of the Day

$6.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine-parmesan-caesar dressing- croutons

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens - tomato - cucumber - carrot - red onion - radish - cheddar cheese - lemon basil vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine - grilled chicken - bacon - avocado - tomato - red onion - roasted red pepper - hard boiled egg - bleu cheese crumbles

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$13.00

mojo chicken - spinach - tomato - red onion - black bean - jalapeño - corn - avocado - cheddar cheese - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN 8oz

$11.00

Grove Burger

$13.00

signature 10 oz. seasoned patty - blended with bacon - Cajun fries smokehouse BBQ - coleslaw - pickled red onion - ciabatta roll - pickles

Danny Boy

$13.00

8 oz. burger - fried egg - onion straws - cheddar cheese - lettuce - tomato - onion - garlic mayo - brioche bun

Fatty Catty

$16.00

two 6 oz. patties - bacon - chili - cooper sharp - fried egg - lettuce - tomato - onion straws - brioche bun

Black Jack

$12.00

8 oz. black pepper crusted patty - steak sauce braised onions - pepper jack cheese - garlic mayo - lettuce - tomato - brioche bun

3 Little Pigs

$16.00

The Zephyr

$13.00

8oz patty- taylor pork roll-fried egg-cooper sharp cheese-maple jalapeno sauce-toasted brioche bun

Witch Doctor

$14.00

Konkrete Kid

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

8 oz. patty - sautéed mushrooms - Swiss - tomato - caramelized onion - horsey sauce - brioche bun

All American 6oz.

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Grove Street Cheesesteak

$12.00+

choice of chicken or beef - caramelized onions - provolone - signature steak sauce - served on choice of long roll or wrap

Grove Street Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

spinach - tomato - roasted red pepper - garlic mayo - provolone

Southern Fried Chicken

$12.50

buttermilk fried chicken thigh - pickles - lettuce - tomato - pickled red onion - butter toasted brioche bun - choice of sauce

French Dip

$14.00

sliced roast beef - havarti - au jus - horseradish cream - long roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

fried shrimp - creole aioli - lettuce - tomato - pickle - long roll

Rough Rider Wrap

$13.00

crispy chicken tenders - bacon - onion straws - whiskey bbq - pepper jack cheese - lettuce - tomato

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

seasonal vegetables - balsamic reduction

Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.00

ENTREES

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$10.50

cavatapi pasta - house cheese sauce - herbed bread crumbs

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

lemon basil butter sauce - choice of 2 sides

Fried Chicken Platter

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken thighs - choice of 2 sides

Shrimp & Andouille Jambalaya

$15.50

New Orleans creole tomato sauce -andouille sausage - creole shrimp - rice

Ribs-half

$16.00

Ribs-full

$22.00

Linguine w/clams

$16.00

Butcher Choice

SIGNATURE SIDES

Collard Greens

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

COLE SLAW

$3.95

FRIES

$3.95

Veg of the day

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

Sweet Potato FF

$3.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

CAKES

CHEESE CAKE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00

OREO CHEESE CAKE

$5.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$5.00

Lunch/Brunch Special

CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

$7.00

GROVE SKILLET

$7.00

VEG SKILLET

$7.00

EGGS BENNY

$8.00

GROVE WRAP

$6.00

BREAK QUESA

$6.00

CHEESESTEAK OMELETTE

$7.00

WESTERN OMELETTE

$7.00

FARM OMELETTE

$7.00

TWO EGGS

$6.00

PANCAKES

$4.00

FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

GROVE BEACH TEA

$9.00

GROVE GREENARY

$9.00

GROVE PUNCH

$9.00

LYNCHBURG LEMONADE

$9.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$9.00

SPIKED ARNOLD PALMER

$9.00

STAPLE MOJITOS

$9.00

STAPLE SANGRIAS

$9.00

VOKDA REFRESHER

$9.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri Strawberry

$9.00

Daiquiri Mango

$9.00

Dirty Bannas

$10.00

Greatful Dead

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea- Top

$13.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$9.50

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Strawberry

$8.50

Margarita Mango

$8.50

Martini

$7.00

Martini Apple

$8.00

Martini Chocolate

$9.00

Martini Espresso

$11.00

Martini French

$8.00

Mimosa

Miami Vice

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Orange Crush

$8.00

POM Poloma

$7.00

Pamagrante Poloma

$8.00

Pina Coloda

$10.00

Sazerac

$9.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vanialla Russian

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut Watermelon

$6.00

Belvedere

$8.50

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Poma Pom

$5.50

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueburry

$6.00

Stoli Cherry

$6.00

Stoli Citrus

$6.00

Stoli O

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Titos

$5.50

Well Vodka DBL

$8.50

Absolut Watermelon DBL

$11.00

Belvedere DBL

$12.50

Ciroc DBL

$13.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$11.50

Stoli DBL

$10.00

Stoli Blueburry DBL

$10.00

Stoli Cherry DBL

$10.00

Stoli Citrus DBL

$10.00

Stoli O DBL

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Grape DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

GIN

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendrick's

$8.50

Well Gin DBL

$8.50

Beefeater DBL

$12.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$12.50

Tanqueray DBL

$11.50

RUM

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Mango

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$6.50

Well Rum DBL

$8.50

Bacardi DBL

$9.50

Bacardi Mango DBL

$9.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.50

Meyers DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$9.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$5.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Patron Anejo

$11.50

Patron Café

$9.50

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Xo Café

$9.50

Well Tequila DBL

$8.50

Cuervo Gold DBL

$10.50

Cuervo Silver DBL

$10.50

Patron Anejo DBL

$15.50

Patron Café DBL

$13.50

Patron Reposado DBL

$14.50

Patron Silver DBL

$12.50

Patron Xo Café DBL

$13.50

WHISKEY

Basil Hayden

$11.50Out of stock

Bulleit

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Wild Turkey American

$8.00

Windsor

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Gentleman Jack

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Basil Hayden DBL

$16.50Out of stock

Bulleit Rye DBL

$9.50

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$13.00

Crown Royal DBL

$13.00

Fireball DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.50

Jameson DBL

$12.50

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Knob Creek DBL

$13.00

Makers Mark DBL

$13.50

Seagrams 7 DBL

$13.50

Skrewball DBL

$11.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$11.50

Wild Turkey American DBL

$11.00

Windsor DBL

$11.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$14.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$13.50

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Bailey's

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Godiva Chocolate

Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Rumchatta

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.00

Peach Shanapps

$5.50

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$8.50

Bailey's DBL

$5.50

Cointreau DBL

$11.00

Drambuie DBL

$11.00

Frangelico DBL

$10.50

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Out of stock

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$10.50

Rumchatta DBL

$10.50

Sambuca DBL

$10.00

DRAFT BEER

Blue Moon

$5.00

BluePoint Toasted Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Cape May

$7.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

Down East Cider House

$7.00

Evil Genius IPA

$7.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Laganitas

$7.00

Yards Philly Ale

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

New Belgium Juicy Hazy

$7.00

DF Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Sweet Water IPA

$7.00

Troegs

$7.00

Victory Brotherly Love IPA

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

BOTTLED BEER

Btl Amstel Light

$4.00

Btl Angry Orchard

$5.00

Btl Angry Orchard

$5.00

Btl Bud

$4.00

Btl Bud Light

$4.00

Btl Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Btl Coors Light Aluminum

$4.00

Btl Corona

$5.00

Btl Corona Premier

$5.00

Btl Dogfishhead

$5.00

Btl Heiniken

$5.00

Btl Labatt Blue

$5.00

Btl Landshark

$4.00

Btl Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Btl Miller High Life

$4.00

Btl Miller Lite

$4.00

Btl Miller Lite Alum

$4.00

Btl O'Douls

$3.00

Btl Rolling Rock

$4.00

Btl Yuengling

$4.00

Btl White Claws Blackberry

$5.00

Btl White Claws Watermelon

$5.00

Btl White Claws Grapefruit

$5.00

Btl White Claws Lemon

$5.00

Btl White Claws Lime

$5.00

Btl White Claws Mango

$5.00

Btl White Claws Raspberry

$5.00

Btl White Claws Tangerine

$5.00

WHITE WINE

Woodbridge Chardonay

$6.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

RED WINE

Woodbridge Cabernet

$6.00

Woodbridge Pinot Nior

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

ICE TEA BRISK

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

MUG ROOT BEER

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

RASPBERRY BRISK

$2.00

SIERA MIST

$2.00

COFFEE/TEA

$1.99

JUICE SM

$1.99

JUICE LG

$2.75

MILK/CHOC SM

$1.99

MILK/CHOCO LG

$2.50

TO GO BEER

Angry Orchard-2GO

$15.00

Bud Light-2GO

$11.00

Bud-2GO

$11.00

Coors Alum-2GO

$11.00

Corona Premier-2GO

$15.00

Corona-2GO

$15.00

DogFish60-2GO

$15.00

Heineken-2GO

$15.00

Labatts-2GO

$13.00

Mich Ultra-2GO

$11.00

Miller Alum-2GO

$11.00

Miller Highlife-2GO

$11.00

Miller Lite-2GO

$11.00

Yuengling-2GO

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PLACE

Location

1092 Howertown Rd, North Catasauqua, PA 18032

Directions

Main pic

