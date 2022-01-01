- Home
Grove Street Pub & Grill 1094 Howertown Rd
1092 Howertown Rd
North Catasauqua, PA 18032
APPETIZERS
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Grove Sampler
Boneless wings - Jalapeno Poppers- Onion Rings - Mozzarella Wedges
House Made Mozzarella Wedges
tomato sauce - balsamic reduction - basil
Jalapeno Poppers
stuffed with cream cheese- creole aioli
Loaded Potato Skins
cheddar - bacon - scallions - sour cream
NACHOS
corn tortilla chips - pulled mojo chicken - house cheese sauce - pico de gallo - black beans - jalapeño- guacamole - sour cream - scallion
Pierogies
choice of fried or sautéed with caramelized onions
PUB PRETZEL
pub pretzels - garlic butter - whole grain beer mustard - house cheese sauce
Quesadilla
choice of mojo chicken or chimichurri beef - with cheddar jack cheese - sautéed onions - tomato - guacamole - sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Voodooo Tots
choice of mojo chicken or chimichurri beef - with cheddar jack cheese - sautéed onions - tomato - guacamole - sour cream
Wings Bone In
served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing - (mild - hot- sweet & sassy - whiskey BBQ - smokehouse BBQ - Thai peanut N - apricot chipotle - raspbanero -garlic parmesan)
Wings Boneless
served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing - (mild - hot- sweet & sassy - whiskey BBQ - smokehouse BBQ - Thai peanut N - apricot chipotle - raspbanero -garlic parmesan)
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Loaded Fries
Fried Okra
Homemade Onion Rings
Buffalo Dip
Med Flatbread
Clams
FB Cheesesteak
10 FB wings
SOUP
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Romaine-parmesan-caesar dressing- croutons
House Salad
mixed greens - tomato - cucumber - carrot - red onion - radish - cheddar cheese - lemon basil vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Romaine - grilled chicken - bacon - avocado - tomato - red onion - roasted red pepper - hard boiled egg - bleu cheese crumbles
Southwestern Chicken Salad
mojo chicken - spinach - tomato - red onion - black bean - jalapeño - corn - avocado - cheddar cheese - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch
Buffalo Chicken Salad
BURGERS
ALL AMERICAN 8oz
Grove Burger
signature 10 oz. seasoned patty - blended with bacon - Cajun fries smokehouse BBQ - coleslaw - pickled red onion - ciabatta roll - pickles
Danny Boy
8 oz. burger - fried egg - onion straws - cheddar cheese - lettuce - tomato - onion - garlic mayo - brioche bun
Fatty Catty
two 6 oz. patties - bacon - chili - cooper sharp - fried egg - lettuce - tomato - onion straws - brioche bun
Black Jack
8 oz. black pepper crusted patty - steak sauce braised onions - pepper jack cheese - garlic mayo - lettuce - tomato - brioche bun
3 Little Pigs
The Zephyr
8oz patty- taylor pork roll-fried egg-cooper sharp cheese-maple jalapeno sauce-toasted brioche bun
Witch Doctor
Konkrete Kid
Mushroom Swiss
8 oz. patty - sautéed mushrooms - Swiss - tomato - caramelized onion - horsey sauce - brioche bun
All American 6oz.
SANDWICHES
Grove Street Cheesesteak
choice of chicken or beef - caramelized onions - provolone - signature steak sauce - served on choice of long roll or wrap
Grove Street Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled Chicken Wrap
spinach - tomato - roasted red pepper - garlic mayo - provolone
Southern Fried Chicken
buttermilk fried chicken thigh - pickles - lettuce - tomato - pickled red onion - butter toasted brioche bun - choice of sauce
French Dip
sliced roast beef - havarti - au jus - horseradish cream - long roll
Shrimp Po Boy
fried shrimp - creole aioli - lettuce - tomato - pickle - long roll
Rough Rider Wrap
crispy chicken tenders - bacon - onion straws - whiskey bbq - pepper jack cheese - lettuce - tomato
Roasted Vegetable Wrap
seasonal vegetables - balsamic reduction
Smoked Pulled Pork
ENTREES
Baked Mac N' Cheese
cavatapi pasta - house cheese sauce - herbed bread crumbs
Beer Battered Fish N Chips
Blackened Salmon
lemon basil butter sauce - choice of 2 sides
Fried Chicken Platter
buttermilk fried chicken thighs - choice of 2 sides
Shrimp & Andouille Jambalaya
New Orleans creole tomato sauce -andouille sausage - creole shrimp - rice
Ribs-half
Ribs-full
Linguine w/clams
Butcher Choice
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Black Russian
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri Strawberry
Daiquiri Mango
Dirty Bannas
Greatful Dead
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea- Top
Liquid Marijuana
Malibu Bay Breeze
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita Strawberry
Margarita Mango
Martini
Martini Apple
Martini Chocolate
Martini Espresso
Martini French
Mimosa
Miami Vice
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
POM Poloma
Pamagrante Poloma
Pina Coloda
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Vanialla Russian
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
VODKA
Well Vodka
Absolut Watermelon
Belvedere
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Poma Pom
Stoli
Stoli Blueburry
Stoli Cherry
Stoli Citrus
Stoli O
Stoli Vanilla
Sweet Tea
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Titos
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut Watermelon DBL
Belvedere DBL
Ciroc DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Stoli DBL
Stoli Blueburry DBL
Stoli Cherry DBL
Stoli Citrus DBL
Stoli O DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Three Olives Cherry DBL
Three Olives Grape DBL
Titos DBL
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Well Tequila DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Café DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Xo Café DBL
WHISKEY
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey American
Windsor
Woodford Reserve
Gentleman Jack
Buffalo Trace
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Crown Royal Apple DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Skrewball DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Wild Turkey American DBL
Windsor DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
SCOTCH/BOURBON
CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumchatta
Sambuca
Peach Shanapps
Rumplemintz
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Bailey's DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Rumchatta DBL
Sambuca DBL
DRAFT BEER
Blue Moon
BluePoint Toasted Lager
Bud Light
Cape May
Octoberfest
Coors Light
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Down East Cider House
Evil Genius IPA
Firestone Mind Haze
Guinness
Laganitas
Yards Philly Ale
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
New Belgium Juicy Hazy
DF Pumpkin Ale
Sam Adams Summer Ale
Stella Artois
Sweet Water IPA
Troegs
Victory Brotherly Love IPA
Yuengling
BOTTLED BEER
Btl Amstel Light
Btl Angry Orchard
Btl Angry Orchard
Btl Bud
Btl Bud Light
Btl Bud Light Lime
Btl Coors Light Aluminum
Btl Corona
Btl Corona Premier
Btl Dogfishhead
Btl Heiniken
Btl Labatt Blue
Btl Landshark
Btl Michelob Ultra
Btl Miller High Life
Btl Miller Lite
Btl Miller Lite Alum
Btl O'Douls
Btl Rolling Rock
Btl Yuengling
Btl White Claws Blackberry
Btl White Claws Watermelon
Btl White Claws Grapefruit
Btl White Claws Lemon
Btl White Claws Lime
Btl White Claws Mango
Btl White Claws Raspberry
Btl White Claws Tangerine
WHITE WINE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PLACE
1092 Howertown Rd, North Catasauqua, PA 18032