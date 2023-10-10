Grove Street Social 61 Grove Street
No reviews yet
61 Grove Street
New York, NY 10014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Daily Menu
Arancini
$15.00
Baked Camambert
$22.00
Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora
$12.00
Burrata and peach salad
$17.00
Caprese Salad
$17.00
Chicken and Broccolli pasta bake
$18.00
Chorizo Hot wings
$15.00
Dry aged beef sliders w/ mushroom ketchup, house made pickles
$18.00
Giant pretzel
$16.00
Hash brown Fries
$12.00
Irish style Battered sausage
$16.00
Lamb chop lollipops w/ Irish mint sauce
$25.00
Miso cod
$16.00
Roast acorn squash bisque
$18.00
Sea Scallop and Suckling Pork belly
$22.00
Beer
Bottles
Allagash White
$8.00
Artifact Slow Down
$9.00
Boochcraft Peach Hard Kombucha (vegan)
$11.00
coors light
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Erdinger NA
$8.00
Fiddlehead
$8.00
Forged Irish Stout
$9.00
Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)
$8.00
Ghostfish Meteor Shower (Gluten Free)
$8.00
Ghostfish Shrouded Summit Gluten Free)
$10.00
Guinness 0.0
$8.00
Heineken
$7.00
Heineken 0
$7.00
HH Bottle
$6.00
HH forged
$7.00
High noon
$8.00
Kentucky Bourbon barrel Ale
$8.00
Magners
$8.00
Magners Pear
$8.00
Mash Up the Jam
$9.00
paulaner oktoberfest
$9.00
Second Fiddle
$10.00
Singlecut Kim
$9.00
Sloop juice bomb
$8.00
southern tier pumpking
$10.00
The Alchemist Focal banger
$12.00
The Alchemist Heady Topper
$12.00
The Alchemist Zomerbier
$10.00
Toppling Goliath Caramel Apple
$12.00
Wolffer Dry Rose Cider
$9.00
The Alchemist Farmers Daughter
$10.00
The Alchemist Luscious
$10.00
Ghostfish Lunar Harvest Pumpkin (Gluten Free)
coors light
$7.00
Wine
Red
GLS Bodegas Malbec
$15.00
GLS E. Guigal Cote du Rhone
$16.00
GLS Beaujoulais Village
$18.00
GLS Marques de Riscal
$18.00
GLS Vietti Barbera d'Asti
$18.00
GLS Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano
$20.00
GLS Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo
$24.00
GLS Chateau Haute-Bages
$32.00
GLS E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$42.00
GLS Chateau Kirwan
$42.00
GLS Chateau Musar 1997
$46.00
GLS Chateau Musar 2001
$46.00
GLS Chateau Lynch-Bages
$105.00
HH Red
$12.00
GLS Tommasi Amaroni
$30.00
CF Bodegas Malbec
$30.00
CF E. Guigal Cote du Rhone
$32.00
CF Beaujoulais Village
$36.00
CF Marques de Riscal
$36.00
CF Vietti Barbera d'Asti
$36.00
CF Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano
$40.00
CF Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo
$47.00
CF Chateau Haute-Bages
$64.00
CF E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$82.00
CF Chateau Kirwan
$82.00
CF Chateau Musar 1997
$92.00
CF Chateau Musar 2001
$92.00
CF Chateau Lynch-Bages
$200.00
BTL Bodegas Malbec
$54.00
BTL E. Guigal Cote du Rhone
$58.00
BTL Beaujoulais Village
$65.00
BTL Marques de Riscal
$65.00
BTL Vietti Barbera d'Asti
$65.00
BTL Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano
$74.00
BTL Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo
$90.00
BTL Chateau Haute-Bages
$118.00
BTL E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$155.00
BTL Chateau Kirwan
$155.00
BTL Chateau Musar 1997
$170.00
BTL Chateau Musar 2001
$170.00
BTL Chateau Lynch-Bages
$400.00
White
GLS Zenato Pinot Grigio
$15.00
GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$16.00
GLS Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet
$16.00
GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00
GLS Trimbach Riesling
$18.00
GLS Paco and Lola Albarino
$20.00
GLS Domaine Bonnard Sancerre
$24.00
GLS Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse
$24.00
GLS Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet
$32.00
Edi Simicic Sauvignon
$25.00
van Volxem Riesling
$18.00
HH WHITE
$12.00
CF Zenato Pinot Grigio
$30.00
CF Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$32.00
CF Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet
$32.00
CF Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
CF Trimbach Riesling
$36.00
CF Paco and Lola Albarino
$40.00
CF Domaine Bonnard Sancerre
$47.00
CF Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse
$47.00
CF Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet
$64.00
Edi Simicic Sauvugnon Blanc
$47.00
Van Volxem Riesling
$36.00
BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio
$54.00
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$58.00
BTL Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet
$58.00
BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00
BTL Trimbach Riesling
$65.00
BTL Paco and Lola Albarino
$74.00
BTL Domaine Bonnard Sancerre
$90.00
BTL Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse
$90.00
BTL Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet
$118.00
Edi SimicicvSauvignon Blanc
$90.00
Van Volxem Riesling
$65.00
Orange & Rose
Champagne Bottles
Liquor
Gin
beefeater
$14.00
Gordons
Gunpowder
$14.00
Gunpowder Orange
$14.00
Gunpowder Sardinian
$14.00
Hendricks
$16.00
Monkey 47
$20.00
Monkey 47
$25.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Tanqueray 10
$16.00
DBL Gunpowder
DBL Gunpowder Sardinian
DBL Gunpowder Orange
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Monkey 47
DBL Tanqueray 10
Irish & Scotch
Ardebeg 10
$26.00
Balvenie 12 Doublewood
$18.00
Balvenie 12 Single barrel
Balvenie 12 sweet Toast
$21.00
Balvenie 14
$23.00
Balvenie 15
Balvenie 21
Blue Spot
$36.00
Glenfiddch 12
$24.00
Glenmorangie Original
$18.00
Gold Spot
$42.00
Greenspot
$25.00
Greenspot Cht Leoville
$28.00
Greenspot Cht Montelena
$28.00
Jameson
$14.00
Jameson 18
$40.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$80.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$15.00
lagavulin charred oak 11 year
$23.00
Lagavullin
$28.00
Macallan 12
$20.00
Macallan 15
$28.00
Macallan 18
$85.00
Oban 14
$30.00
Paddy
$14.00
Powers
$14.00
Powers Johns Lane
$24.00
Powers Three Swallows
$22.00
Red Breast 12
$20.00