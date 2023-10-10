Food

Snacks

Bowl of chips

$7.00

Gordal Olives

$9.00

patron grapes

$8.00

Daily Menu

Arancini

$15.00

Baked Camambert

$22.00

Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora

$12.00

Burrata and peach salad

$17.00

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Chicken and Broccolli pasta bake

$18.00

Chorizo Hot wings

$15.00

Dry aged beef sliders w/ mushroom ketchup, house made pickles

$18.00

Giant pretzel

$16.00

Hash brown Fries

$12.00

Irish style Battered sausage

$16.00

Lamb chop lollipops w/ Irish mint sauce

$25.00

Miso cod

$16.00

Roast acorn squash bisque

$18.00

Sea Scallop and Suckling Pork belly

$22.00

Beer

Drafts

16 oz Bitburger

$8.00

16 oz Maine Lunch

$12.00

20 oz Guinness

$9.00

HH draft

$6.00

Bottles

Allagash White

$8.00

Artifact Slow Down

$9.00

Boochcraft Peach Hard Kombucha (vegan)

$11.00

coors light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Erdinger NA

$8.00

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Forged Irish Stout

$9.00

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)

$8.00

Ghostfish Meteor Shower (Gluten Free)

$8.00

Ghostfish Shrouded Summit Gluten Free)

$10.00

Guinness 0.0

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 0

$7.00

HH Bottle

$6.00

HH forged

$7.00

High noon

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon barrel Ale

$8.00

Magners

$8.00

Magners Pear

$8.00

Mash Up the Jam

$9.00

paulaner oktoberfest

$9.00

Second Fiddle

$10.00

Singlecut Kim

$9.00

Sloop juice bomb

$8.00

southern tier pumpking

$10.00

The Alchemist Focal banger

$12.00

The Alchemist Heady Topper

$12.00

The Alchemist Zomerbier

$10.00

Toppling Goliath Caramel Apple

$12.00

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider

$9.00

The Alchemist Farmers Daughter

$10.00

The Alchemist Luscious

$10.00

Ghostfish Lunar Harvest Pumpkin (Gluten Free)

Wine

Red

GLS Bodegas Malbec

$15.00

GLS E. Guigal Cote du Rhone

$16.00

GLS Beaujoulais Village

$18.00

GLS Marques de Riscal

$18.00

GLS Vietti Barbera d'Asti

$18.00

GLS Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$20.00

GLS Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$24.00

GLS Chateau Haute-Bages

$32.00

GLS E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$42.00

GLS Chateau Kirwan

$42.00

GLS Chateau Musar 1997

$46.00

GLS Chateau Musar 2001

$46.00

GLS Chateau Lynch-Bages

$105.00

HH Red

$12.00

GLS Tommasi Amaroni

$30.00

CF Bodegas Malbec

$30.00

CF E. Guigal Cote du Rhone

$32.00

CF Beaujoulais Village

$36.00

CF Marques de Riscal

$36.00

CF Vietti Barbera d'Asti

$36.00

CF Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$40.00

CF Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$47.00

CF Chateau Haute-Bages

$64.00

CF E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$82.00

CF Chateau Kirwan

$82.00

CF Chateau Musar 1997

$92.00

CF Chateau Musar 2001

$92.00

CF Chateau Lynch-Bages

$200.00

BTL Bodegas Malbec

$54.00

BTL E. Guigal Cote du Rhone

$58.00

BTL Beaujoulais Village

$65.00

BTL Marques de Riscal

$65.00

BTL Vietti Barbera d'Asti

$65.00

BTL Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$74.00

BTL Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$90.00

BTL Chateau Haute-Bages

$118.00

BTL E. Guigal Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$155.00

BTL Chateau Kirwan

$155.00

BTL Chateau Musar 1997

$170.00

BTL Chateau Musar 2001

$170.00

BTL Chateau Lynch-Bages

$400.00

White

GLS Zenato Pinot Grigio

$15.00

GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$16.00

GLS Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet

$16.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

GLS Trimbach Riesling

$18.00

GLS Paco and Lola Albarino

$20.00

GLS Domaine Bonnard Sancerre

$24.00

GLS Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse

$24.00

GLS Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet

$32.00

Edi Simicic Sauvignon

$25.00

van Volxem Riesling

$18.00

HH WHITE

$12.00

CF Zenato Pinot Grigio

$30.00

CF Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$32.00

CF Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet

$32.00

CF Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

CF Trimbach Riesling

$36.00

CF Paco and Lola Albarino

$40.00

CF Domaine Bonnard Sancerre

$47.00

CF Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse

$47.00

CF Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet

$64.00

Edi Simicic Sauvugnon Blanc

$47.00

Van Volxem Riesling

$36.00

BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$54.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Domaine de Batardiere Muscadet

$58.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

BTL Trimbach Riesling

$65.00

BTL Paco and Lola Albarino

$74.00

BTL Domaine Bonnard Sancerre

$90.00

BTL Louis Jadot Poully-Fuisse

$90.00

BTL Domaine Alain Puligny-Montrachet

$118.00

Edi SimicicvSauvignon Blanc

$90.00

Van Volxem Riesling

$65.00

Orange & Rose

GLS Hampton Water Rose

$16.00

GLS Charles Frey Alsace Maceration Orange

$20.00

CF Hampton Water Rose

$32.00

CF Charles Frey Alsace Maceration Orange

$40.00

BTL Hampton Water Rose

$58.00

BTL Charles Frey Alsace Maceration Orange

$74.00

Champagne Bottles

Veuve Cliquot 375ml

$50.00

Veuve CLiquot 750ml

$190.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Rose

$200.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$500.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Liquor

Gin

beefeater

$14.00

Gordons

Gunpowder

$14.00

Gunpowder Orange

$14.00

Gunpowder Sardinian

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$16.00

DBL Gunpowder

DBL Gunpowder Sardinian

DBL Gunpowder Orange

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Monkey 47

DBL Tanqueray 10

Irish & Scotch

Ardebeg 10

$26.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$18.00

Balvenie 12 Single barrel

Balvenie 12 sweet Toast

$21.00

Balvenie 14

$23.00

Balvenie 15

Balvenie 21

Blue Spot

$36.00

Glenfiddch 12

$24.00

Glenmorangie Original

$18.00

Gold Spot

$42.00

Greenspot

$25.00

Greenspot Cht Leoville

$28.00

Greenspot Cht Montelena

$28.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson 18

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

lagavulin charred oak 11 year

$23.00

Lagavullin

$28.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 15

$28.00

Macallan 18

$85.00

Oban 14

$30.00

Paddy

$14.00

Powers

$14.00

Powers Johns Lane

$24.00

Powers Three Swallows

$22.00

Red Breast 12

$20.00

Red