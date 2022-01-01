Restaurant header imageView gallery

Groveland Tap

1,563 Reviews

$$

1834 St Clair Ave

St Paul, MN 55105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Cheese Curds.
Chicken Wings

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.00

spicy mustard, beer cheese

Nachos

$13.00

pulled chicken, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella

Chicken Wings

$12.75

buffalo or cajun

Cheese Curds.

$12.50

chipotle ketchup

Onion Rings

$9.75

chipotle ketchup

Fried Pickles

$10.50Out of stock

beer ranch

Sweet Potato Tots

$10.00Out of stock

chipotle peanut pesto aioli

Crinkle-cut Fries

$9.75

regular, cajun or parmesan-garlic

Pierogies.

$10.00

crispy onions, horseradish sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla, roasted chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese

Poutine

$12.75

fresh ellsworth curds, fries, braised beef, gravy

Seasonal Chili

$7.75

cheese, onions, saltines

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.75Out of stock

Steak Bites

$12.75

sriracha horseradish sauce

Burgers Sandwiches & More

Juicy Lucy

$16.50

american, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Ellsworth Lucy

$16.50

cheese curds, tap sauce, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

BCO Lucy

$16.50

bacon, american cheese, fried onion, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Cajun Lucy

$16.50

jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Turkey Burger

$15.50

ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce

Burger

$13.25

lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Cheeseburger

$13.95

choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Wild Rice Burger

$14.50

(vegetarian) red onion, mixed greens, vinaigrette, tap sauce, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Stroganoff Burger

$14.95

chive sour cream, grilled button mushrooms, aged swiss, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Western Burger

$15.50

crispy onion, bbq sauce, bacon, sharp cheddar, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Patty Melt

$17.50

white cheddar, pepper jack, wisconsin cheddar, onion rings, tap sauce, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Guacamole Burger

$15.50

crispy onion, guacamole, pepper jack, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Beyond Burger

$17.95

vegetarian patty, tap sauce, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Taco Burger Wrap

$14.50

flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno aioli, american cheese, crispy corn tostada, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

parmesan crusted thick cut sourdough, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato chutney, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Chicken Tender Melt

$14.95

hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Fish Tacos

$13.50Out of stock

flour tortillas, cornmeal crust, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$14.25

fries and ranch [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

white cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]

BLT

$12.75

guacamole, fried egg, mayo, ciabatta

Triple Double

$16.50

2 beef patties, double cheese, double bacon

Creamy Italian Chicken Wrap

$15.00

pulled chicken, iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, red onion, tomato, house made creamy italian dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.25

greens, hand breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, onion strings, blue cheese dressing

Steak Salad

$14.50

sirloin steak, mixed greens, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, house made french dressing, onion strings

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Kids Pretzel

$8.50

with fries, carrots, and ranch

Other Beverages To-go

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

12 oz

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite.

$3.00Out of stock

Takeout Supplies

Utensils & Napkins Please!

Just Napkins Please!

Retail

Women's Shirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$65.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Men's Shirt

$45.00

Custom Jersey

$75.00

Hat

$15.00

Jersey

$75.00

Mask Shirt

$25.00

FOH Apron

$60.00

Staff T-Shirt

$11.00

Chef Hat

$11.00

Wednesday Features

Beef Pot Roast

$15.75Out of stock

asiago mashed potatoes, carrots, beef jus, biscuits

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.

Website

Location

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul, MN 55105

Directions

Gallery
Groveland Tap image
Groveland Tap image
Groveland Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

due focaccerie (doo-eh)
orange starNo Reviews
475 Fairview Ave S St Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Saint Clair Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
Luci Ancora
orange starNo Reviews
2060 Randolph Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1668 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,035
1662 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Paul

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,035
1662 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Paul
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston