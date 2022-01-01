Groveland Tap
1,563 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.
Location
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
No Reviews
1580 Saint Clair Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurant