GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP imageView gallery

GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP

668 Reviews

$$

302 Culver St

Saugatuck, MI 49453

Order Again

Family-Style

Family-Style Mexican Feast for 2

$52.00

Build your own tacos (chicken, pork carnitas + beef), black beans + potatoes bravas, dips (avocado smash + pico de gallo) + chips, southwest salad

Family-Style Mexican Feast for 4

$96.00

Build your own tacos (chicken, pork carnitas + beef), black beans + potatoes bravas, dips (avocado smash + pico de gallo) + chips, southwest salad

Plates + 'Plastic'ware

Please let us know if you'd like us to include disposable plates and compostable 'plastic'ware with your meal. Change the quantity to let us know how many you need!

Adult Beverages

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Cold bottle of French bubbles, 12 ounces of housemade lavender lemonade, 12 ounces of orange juice

Miller High Life (To-Go)

$9.00

'The Champagne of Beers', six-pack, 12 oz. bottles

SBC Oval Beach Blonde (To-Go)

$12.00Out of stock

Six-pack, 12 oz. cans, ABV 5.0%, IBUs 10.5

SBC Bonfire Brown (To-Go)

$12.00Out of stock

Six-pack, 12 oz. cans, ABV 5.5%, IBUs 20

SBC Paled It! (To-Go)

$12.00Out of stock

Six-pack, 12 oz. cans, ABV 5.5.%, IBUs 19

Muscadet (To-Go)

$18.00

L'Auriere, Muscadet, Melon de Bourgogne (bone-dry white, oceanic, citrus), 750 ml bottle

Sauvignon Blanc (To-Go)

$20.00

Romanais 'Les Roches', Touraine, Sauvignon Blanc (dry white/fruity/bright), 750 ml bottle

Chenin Blanc (To-Go)

$22.00

Les Pouches, Saumur, Chenin (medium-bodied white, dry, flower-fresh, peach), 750 ml bottle

Gamay (To-Go)

$22.00

Domaine Gigou, Coteaux du Loir, Gamay (light-bodied red, ripe red berries), 2009, 750 ml bottle

Cabernet Franc (To-Go)

$24.00

Plouzeau, Chinon, Cabernet Franc (full-ish bodied red, soft tannins, spiced red fruits), 750 ml bottle

White Wine Sangria Kit

$28.00

GROW white wine sangria mix (raspberry, green tea, apple, citrus) + a bottle of Loire Valley white wine. Mix at home in a pitcher over ice. Makes one gallon.

Red Wine Sangria Kit

$28.00Out of stock

GROW red wine sangria mix (blackberry, rosemary, orange juice) + a bottle of Spanish Rioja. Mix at home in a pitcher over ice. Makes one gallon.

SBC Mixed Sixer

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

GROW is an upscale café + bistro in downtown Saugatuck. Gift cards are redeemable at GROW and the TRAP. For menus + additional information, visit: GROW-FOOD.COM.

Website

Location

302 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Directions

