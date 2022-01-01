GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
668 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
GROW is an upscale café + bistro in downtown Saugatuck. Gift cards are redeemable at GROW and the TRAP. For menus + additional information, visit: GROW-FOOD.COM.
302 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453
