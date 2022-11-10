Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grow Coffee Durham

review star

No reviews yet

5 Laboratory Drive

Research Triangle, NC 27709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 16 Oz
Hummus Wrap

Coffee

Counter Culture Drip Coffee 12 Oz

Counter Culture Drip Coffee 12 Oz

$2.00

Classic drip coffee

Counter Culture Drip Coffee 16 Oz

$3.00
Cold Brew Coffee 16 Oz

Cold Brew Coffee 16 Oz

$4.00

Signature coffee extracted for 12 hours poured over ice

Espresso Drinks

Latte 12 Oz

Latte 12 Oz

$4.00

double espresso, steamed silky textured micro foam milk

Latte 16 Oz

Latte 16 Oz

$5.00
Cappucino 12 Oz

Cappucino 12 Oz

$4.00

double espresso, coco dust, steamed silky textured micro foam milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee brewed under high pressure for and exceptional beverage

Mexican Mocha 12 Oz

Mexican Mocha 12 Oz

$5.50

espresso sweetened with delicate blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper

Americano 12 Oz

Americano 12 Oz

$3.25

shot of espresso mixed with hot water

Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

$2.50

Lavendar Pepper Latte 12 Oz

$5.50

Hot Teas

All of our hot teas are Local Blends from Raleigh Tea Company
Spirit Lifter - Herbal 12 Oz

Spirit Lifter - Herbal 12 Oz

$3.50

Ashwagandha root, hibiscus, red rosebuds and petals, orange peel, and lavender

Organic Chapel Hill Black Tea 12 Oz

Organic Chapel Hill Black Tea 12 Oz

$3.50Out of stock
Organic Peppermint 12 Oz

Organic Peppermint 12 Oz

$3.50

Good for: helping ease away nausea, helps breathing

Organic Emerald Isle Green Tea w/Peppermint 12 Oz

Organic Emerald Isle Green Tea w/Peppermint 12 Oz

$3.50Out of stock
Desire Organic Black Tea 12 Oz

Desire Organic Black Tea 12 Oz

$3.50Out of stock
London Fog Tea Latte 12 Oz

London Fog Tea Latte 12 Oz

$5.00
Matcha Green Tea Latte 12 Oz

Matcha Green Tea Latte 12 Oz

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte 12 Oz

$4.00

Chocolattea 12 Oz

$5.00

Assorted Tea Bags

$3.50

Paris 1920 (Earl Grey)

$3.50

Bergamot, black tea, Madagascan vanilla extract, orange peel, and Provence lavender

Dragon Sleeps Tonight

$3.50

Cinnamon apples and Egyptian chamomile

Nags Head Cooler

$3.50

South African rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rose hips, safflower, rose petals, and Madagascan vanilla.

Cozy Sleigh Ride

$3.50

Peppermint tea, white chocolate flakes and a dash of vanilla sugar

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea 16 Oz

Sweet Tea 16 Oz

$3.50
Unsweet Tea 16 Oz

Unsweet Tea 16 Oz

$3.50

Pastries

Assorted Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

homemade chocolate chip cookie

Toasted Bagel

$2.00

Assorted Danish

$4.00

Iced Pumpkin Swirl

$4.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00

Breakfast

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites

$5.00

2 egg bites cooked to order and served hot!

Veggie & Egg White Bites

Veggie & Egg White Bites

$5.00

2 egg bites cooked to order and served hot!

Sandwiches

Turkey & Provolone Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Turkey, provolone, red pepper jelly, arugula, dijon mustard & red onion. Served with herb oil choice of chips or Arugula Side Salad.

Salads

kale, quinoa, carrots, roasted sweet peppers, cucumbers, pumpkin seed, served with feta and lemon tahini dressing on the side

Chopped Kale Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Quinoa, kale, roasted sweet peppers, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, roasted carrots, served with a side of feta cheese and lemon tahini dressing.

Wraps

Hummus Wrap

$9.50

Roasted garlic hummus, greens, roasted red peppers, toasted pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions, julienne carrots

SPECIALS

SPECIAL OF THE WEEK

$9.50Out of stock

Snacks

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Mixed berry Jam, Yogurt, Homemade Granola

Big Spoon Roaster Bar

$3.00

Assorted Flavors: Cranberry Cashew, Cherry Chocolate, Figgy Chai, Apricot Pepita

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Canned Beverages

Alkaline Aqui Tu

Alkaline Aqui Tu

$4.50

Natural Flavors that excite the senses. Crisp Bubbles. Earth Friendly Packaging. No Boring Days

Aqui Tu Spring Water

Aqui Tu Spring Water

$2.50

Natural Flavors that excite the senses. Crisp Bubbles. Earth Friendly Packaging. No Boring Days

Bright Side Peach Ginger

Bright Side Peach Ginger

$2.50

Natural Flavors that excite the senses. Crisp Bubbles. Earth Friendly Packaging. No Boring Days

Bright Side Cucumber Lime

$2.50
Tribucha - Flowers of Life

Tribucha - Flowers of Life

$3.50

Brewed to restore mindfulness and peace with each self-soothing sip. Delicate blends hibiscus, rose and honeysuckle for a pleasantly floral aroma and colorful taste. Light, crisp and bright.

Tribucha - The Main Squeeze

Tribucha - The Main Squeeze

$3.50

Chug a cool Chill Berry and chill-ax to the max. Brewed from Real berries, kava root and chamomile tea. Its the perfect balance of tart and sweet only the finest 100% organic ingredients can bestow.

Coconut Water

$4.00

GROW Juice

GROW Juice

$7.00

Carrots, apple, ginger, turmeric, lemon, coconut water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle, NC 27709

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GlassHouse Kitchen - 5 Laboratory Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5 Laboratory Drive Durham, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Bulkogi @ Boxyard - 900 Park Offices Drive #240
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive #240 Research Triangle, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Lawrence/Lagoon - 900 Park Office Dr Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Office Dr Suite 120 Durham, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Fullsteam at Boxyard RTP
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125 Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
Carrburritos RTP - Boxyard
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive RTP, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
BuzzyBakes Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr Suite 230 rtp, NC 27709
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Research Triangle

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Research Triangle
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston