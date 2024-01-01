Growlers East Tosa 6715 West North Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Growlers is a new sports bar gastropub concept with 24 beer taps, great selection of bourbons, and the best place to catch the game. With a dinning area and a full menu, Growlers is the new hangout for Wauwatosa,
Location
6715 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Little Village Play Cafe - 6505 West North Avenue
No Reviews
6505 West North Avenue Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurant