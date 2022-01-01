Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
American

Grown - South Miami

232 Reviews

$$

8211 S Dixie Hwy

Miami, FL 33143

Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich
Sunset

Coffee Hot or Iced

Café Latte

$4.00+

American Coffee

$3.05+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortadito

$3.25

Espresso

$2.85

Double Espresso

$4.15

Cuban Coffee

$3.15

Americano

$4.00

Fresh Pressed Juice

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Juice Organic

$7.00

Love Greens

$12.00+

Good Morning Sunshine

$12.00+

Carpe Diem

$12.00+

Berry Good

$12.00+

Jalapiña

$12.00+

Everyday Favorites

$12.00+

Ginger SHOT

$3.95

Organically Sweet Smoothies

Full of Berries

$12.00+

Tropical Breeze

$12.00+

AB&J

$12.00+

Sunset

$12.00+

34

$12.00+

Veni Vidi Verde

$12.00+

Baby Blues

$12.00+

AB & Greens Smoothie

$12.00+

Tea Hot or Iced

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Organic Black

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Green

$4.00+

Chamomile

$4.00+

Hibiscus

$4.00+

Peppermint

$4.00+Out of stock

Half TEA /Half Lemonade

$4.00+

CUP OF WATER

CUP OF WATER

Vegan

Banana Walnut Overnight Oats

$12.00

Mushroom “Chorizo” Lettuce Tacos *CONTAINS TREE NUTS*

$12.00

This Product *CONTAINS TREE NUTS*

Avocado and Broccoli Lettuce Cups

$12.00

Chick Pea “Holy sh*t, Better than Tuna” Sandwich

$12.00

Black Bean & Kale Wrap

$12.00

VEGAN Avocado Toast

$12.00

Somewhere over the Rainbow Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Warm Black Bean & Squash Quinoa Bowl (Copy)

$12.00

PROTEIN

PROTEIN

Grains & Veggies

Grains & Veggies

FAMILY Grains & Veggies

FAMILY Grains & Veggies

Sauce & Dressing

Sauce & Dressing

GRAB-N-GO

Bottle of Water

$1.85

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Juice Box

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Kid Yogurt

$3.50

Banana

$2.00

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pelegrino, Lacroux

$3.00

By Tray

Catering Tray Sandwich/Wrap

Catering Salad

Catering Hot Food

Catering Fruit

CBD PRODUCTS

CBD Oil 1500mg

$80.00

Gummies (NON-MELATONIN)

$80.00

Gummies (W-MELATONIN)

$80.00

Raw Honney

$50.00

CBD Cream

$80.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reinventing Fast Food one Organic Meal at a Time.

Website

Location

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Grown image
Grown image

