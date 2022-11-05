A map showing the location of Grubbs Takeaway - Water St. 199 Water StView gallery

Grubbs Takeaway - Water St. 199 Water St

review star

No reviews yet

199 Water Street

New York, NY 10038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

2 Eggs Sandwich

$4.75

Assorted Bagels

$2.25

Breakfast Specialties

Create Your Own Omelet

$7.25

Made from 3 Fresh

Western Omelet Plate

$9.75

Breakfast Platters

$6.95

Each Breakfast Platter Comes with 2 Eggs prepared any style, with Potatoes & Toast.

Butter Milk Pancakes 🥞

$7.95
Fresh Griddle Waffle

Fresh Griddle Waffle

$7.95

Golden Waffle served with syrup and butter

Greek Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$8.95

2 Fried Eggs, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Oregano, Sauteed Kale, Quinoa and Roasted Garlic Dressing

Grubbs Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$8.95

2 Eggs Over-Easy, Corn Beef-hash, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno Pickles, Sausage Patty, Quinoa, Sauteed Spinach and Jalapeno Aioli

Huevos a la Mexicana Quinoa Bowl

Huevos a la Mexicana Quinoa Bowl

$8.95

Scrambled Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Quinoa, Tortilla Chips, Sauteed Lemon Kale and Chipotle Vinaigrette

Hot Cereal (Customize)

Hot Cereal (Customize)

$3.50+

Build your bowl with fresh fruit and healthy toppings!

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Burrito

$8.45

Corn Beef Hash Burrito

$8.95

2 Fried Eggs, Hash Brown, Pico de Gallo & Avocado

Huevos Frito Burrito

Huevos Frito Burrito

$8.95

Avocado, Mix Greens, Onions, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapeno Spread on Brioche Bun

Maplewood Bacon Burrito

$8.95

White Cheddar Cheese, Eggs-White, Sauteed Kale and Salsa Fresca

Turkey Sausage Burrito

$8.95

Scrambled Eggs, Jalapeno Pickles, Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Guacamole

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.25

2 Eggs, Meat and Cheese of your choice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

Breakfast Pastries

Fresh Baked Croissant

Fresh Baked Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Muffin

Muffin

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$6.75

Mashed Avocado, Cracked-Black-Pepper

Avocado Spread

$7.75

Smoked - Maplewood Bacon

Grubbs Avocado Toast

$7.75

Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes and a touch of Olive Oil & Oregano

Salads & Soups

Create Your Own Salad

$8.95
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.25

Parmesan Cheese, Grape, Tomatoes, Croutons with Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey, Ham, Eggs, Mixed Cheddar, Banana Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickles with Ranch Dressing

Grubbs Salad

$10.95

Grubbs Adobo Chicken, Avocado, Roasted Core, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chip, Romaine Lettuce with Jalapeno Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Cucumbers, Pickles Mixed Vegetables, Grape Tomatoes, Pita Chips, Roasted Mixed Peppers, Romaine & Kale Mix with Sumac Tahini Dressing

Summer Berry Salad

Summer Berry Salad

$10.25

Strawberry, Apples, Mixed Nuts, Cranberry, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Grapes, Spinach & Arugula with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Tuscan Vegetable Soup

$5.00+

Turkey Chili

$6.00+

Seafood Soup

$6.00+

Handmade Specialty Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50+

Crispy wings tossed in your favorite sauce, mixed with carrots, celery and 1 dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.25+

Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce, mixed with carrots, celery and 1 dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50+

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Fresh Battered Spicy Crispy Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Fresh Lettuce, and Chipotle Mayo, on a Buttery Brioche Bun.

Homestyle Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Brioche Bun

Jack Crispy Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$8.75

Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on Brioche Bun

Signature Sandwiches

Fresca Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomatoes, Mixed-Greens, Salsa-Fresca, Avocado, Jalapeno Aioli on 8 Grain Square Roll

Egg White F

$9.95

Angus Steak, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli on Onion Pocket Bread

Padrino Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, White Cheddar, Chipotle Spread on Focaccia 5" Parmesan

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeno Spread on Hero with Tomatoes Bread

Parma Sandwich

$10.95

Prosciutto de Palma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Basil with Extra Virgin Oil & Balsamic Glaze on a Portuguese Hero Bread

Classico Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Avocado, Pepita Pesto on Hero Parm/Oregano Bread

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Ricotta Pesto, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella & Creamy Tomatoes Basil on Sesame Hero

Cuban Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Homemade Mojo-Sauce on Ciabatta Hero

Garden Vegetables Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Alfalfa, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Provolone Cheese and Yogurt Dill Spread on 8 Grain Sliced Bread

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$10.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Caper, Dill Cream Cheese on Pumpernickel Slice Bread

Adobo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese and Guacamole with Lemon Cilantro Aioli on 8 Grain Sliced Bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Mix Greens, Slice Tomatoes on Wholewheat Sliced Bread

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.95

Handcrafted Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.75

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and Ketchup on Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheseburger

$9.95

Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and Ketchup on Brioche Bun

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo on Multigrain Bun

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$9.95

Pineapple Jam, Grilled Ham, Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Chipotle Ketchup on Brioche Bun

Mac Attack Burger

$9.95

Mac and Cheese, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Ketchup on Brioche Bun

Chili Burger

$9.95

Grubbs Homemade Chili and American Cheese on Brioche Bun

Beyond Burger

$11.95

6oz Patty made from plants, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and Ketchup on Multigrain Bun

Handmade Sliders

$8.95+

Pickles & Ketchup

Classic Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.50

Homefries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.65
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Guacamole

$2.95

Chili Bowl

$7.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Chef's Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$9.95

Creamy Tomatoes Sauce & Vodka

Linguine del Pescatore

$14.95

Sauteed Shrimp, Grilled Salmon, Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Spicy Marinara Sauce

Penne alla Puttanesca

Penne alla Puttanesca

$10.95

Linguini with Capers, Olives, Garlic, Anchovy, Chili Flex, Rick Tomatoes Sauce

Linguini Alfredo

$9.95

Rich Sauce or Parmesan Cheese, Butter and Cream

Create Your Own Pasta

$9.95

Market Table & Hot Bowls

Market Table

$8.95

Vegetarian Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Tofu, Edamame, Radish, Pickle Vegetables, Chinese Noodles, Scallion, Mixed Cabbage, Kale, Spicy Sesame Ginger Dressing

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Roasted Peppers, Coleslaw, Guacamole, Kale

Falafel Bowl

$11.95

Israeli Salad, Crispy Onions, Pita Chips, Chipotle Hummus, Pickle Vegetables, Kale on a Yogurt Dill Dressing

Mojito Grilled Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Garlic, Avocado on Creamy Mojito Dressing

Adobo Chicken

$11.95

Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Pinto Beans, Tortillas, Kale, Romain on a Jalapeno Yogurt Dressing

Smoothies & Fresh Fruit

Super Green Smoothie

$7.95

Kale, Spinach, Cucumbers, Green Apple, Avocado, Yogurt and Almond Milk

Summer Blue Smoothie

Summer Blue Smoothie

$7.95

Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Yogurt and Coconut Milk

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.95

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Powder, Yogurt and Almond Milk

Sunset Orange Smoothie

$7.95

Banana, Fresh Orange, Pineapple, Yogurt and Almond Milk

Mango & Peach Smoothie

$7.95

Mango, Peach, Oats, Yogurt and Apple Juice

Mixed Berries

$4.95

Fruit Salads

$4.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Oreo Shake

$6.95

Resse's Shake

$6.95

Coffee Shake

$6.95

Banana Shake

$6.95

Black and White Shake

$6.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Herb Tea

$1.95+

Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Capuccino

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Water

Celsius

$3.99

Prebiotic Soda

$3.25

Essentia Water

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

199 Water Street, New York, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Brigante - New York
orange starNo Reviews
214 Front Street New York,, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Blue Kitchen Café
orange starNo Reviews
1 Police Plaza Path New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Badshah To-go - 80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038
orange starNo Reviews
80 Nassau st., New York, NY 10038 New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
HEY THAI - 127 John Street
orange starNo Reviews
127 John Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Peaches Low Country Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 25
52 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Highkey Rainforest Rooftop - 6 Platt Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 Platt St FL29 New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston