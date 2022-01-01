Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Grubstake Diner

3,623 Reviews

$$

1525 Pine St

San Francisco, CA 94109

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
FRENCH DIP
CHICKEN FINGERS

APPETIZERS

GRILLED BUFFALO WINGS

GRILLED BUFFALO WINGS

$14.50

authentic tasting wings served with our secret sauce

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$13.75

piled with cheese, sour cream & bacon

MOZZ STICKS

MOZZ STICKS

$11.25

Gooey, breaded mozz served with house-made marinara

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.25

finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard

SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$6.50

hand cut

SIDE ONION RINGS

SIDE ONION RINGS

$7.50

beer battered

SIDE RANCH

$2.50

SIDE BBQ

$2.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$2.50

SIDE MARINARA

$2.50

SOUP & SALAD

SIDE CAESER

SIDE CAESER

$9.50

smaller portion

FULL CAESAR

FULL CAESAR

$14.50

crispy lettuce, shredded parm & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Add chicken or salmon 😋

CALDO VERDE SOUP

CALDO VERDE SOUP

$10.00

Portuguese style potato-kale soup with linguica sausage

BEEF BARLEY SOUP

BEEF BARLEY SOUP

$9.00

Homemade beef stock with barley and veggies

BURGERS

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes & onions. All sauces are on the side.
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

Pile it high with your fav toppings *picture shown with added beef patty and fried egg*

A-1 SMACKDOWN

A-1 SMACKDOWN

$17.25

smackin’ A-1 sauce, bacon, ‘shrooms, cheese

GRUBSTAKE BURGER

GRUBSTAKE BURGER

$15.25

cheeseburger + lots o’ bacon

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$15.50

jack cheese & grilled onions on sourdough

NUGGET BURGER

NUGGET BURGER

$16.75

cheese, bacon & fried egg

DOUBLE JOHNNY BURGER

DOUBLE JOHNNY BURGER

$22.00

Double 10 oz. patty + bacon, cheese, & onion ring

SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$6.50

hand cut

SIDE ONION RINGS

SIDE ONION RINGS

$7.50

beer battered

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.75

grilled to gooey perfection. add your fav toppings

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.75

slow roasted beef, american cheese & grilled onions on a french roll

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$16.75

slow roasted beef & jack cheese on a French roll + au jus

CALI CHICKEN SANDO

CALI CHICKEN SANDO

$15.75

grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough

SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$6.50

hand cut

SIDE ONION RINGS

SIDE ONION RINGS

$7.50

beer battered

OFF THE GRILL

NY STEAK & HOME FRIES

NY STEAK & HOME FRIES

$32.00

8 oz Prime steak with home fries & veggies

NY STEAK, EGGS, POTATOES, TOAST

NY STEAK, EGGS, POTATOES, TOAST

$36.00

best steak and eggs in town

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$48.00

ny steak & salmon + home fries & veggies

WILD SALMON

WILD SALMON

$26.00

with home fries & veggies

BIFE a PORTUGUESA

BIFE a PORTUGUESA

$36.00

Portuguese style steak fried in bacon phat + fried egg, home fries & veggies

BREAKFAST ANYTIME

222 SPECIAL

222 SPECIAL

$19.50

2 scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage & 2 pancakes or sourdough french toast served with home fries

BYO OMELETE

BYO OMELETE

$13.50

3 large eggs + your choice of: cheese, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, sour cream. served with home fries and sourdough toast

LINGUICA & EGGS

LINGUICA & EGGS

$17.00

scrambled eggs & linguica sausage + home fries & toast

PANCAKES (3)

PANCAKES (3)

$13.50

fluffy goodness. strawberries not included

FRENCH TOAST (4)

FRENCH TOAST (4)

$13.50

made with San Francisco sourdough. strawberries not included

HOMEMADE DESSERTS

OUR FAMOUS APPLE PIE

OUR FAMOUS APPLE PIE

$9.75

apples baked in cinnamon & brown sugar

CAMPFIRE S'MORES MOUSSE

CAMPFIRE S'MORES MOUSSE

$10.50

chocolate mousse with marshmallow & grahm cracker crumbles

GEORGIA PEACH PIE

GEORGIA PEACH PIE

$9.75

peaches baked in crumble topping with brown sugar

MAUI PINEAPPLE CRISP

MAUI PINEAPPLE CRISP

$9.75

hawaiian pineapples baked in a cinnamon crisp

PUMPKIN PIE

PUMPKIN PIE

$9.75

Homemade with pumpkins, rich cream & brown sugar

SIDES

(sd) FRIES

$6.50

(sd) ONION RINGS

$7.50

(sd) STEAMED VEG

$7.50

(sd) GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

(sd) CHICKEN BREAST

$5.50

(sd) BEEF PATTY

$5.50

(sd) HOME FRIES

$6.50

(sd) EGG

$2.00

(sd) BACON

$5.00

(sd) LINK SAUSAGES

$5.00

(sd) SOURDOUGH TOAST

$3.00

SIDE BBQ

$2.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$2.50

SIDE MARINARA

$2.50

SIDE RANCH

$2.50

(sd) GRILLED SALMON

$12.00

SHAKES

COOKIES & CREAM

COOKIES & CREAM

$9.50
CHOCOLATE THUNDER

CHOCOLATE THUNDER

$9.50
STRAWBERRY BLAST

STRAWBERRY BLAST

$9.50
VANILLA ICE BABY

VANILLA ICE BABY

$9.50

BEVS

*COKE*

$4.00

*DIET COKE*

$4.00

*CHERRY COKE*

$4.00

*CLUB SODA*

$4.00

*SPRITE*

$4.00

*LEMONADE*

$4.50

*ICED TEA*

$4.50

*ORANGE JUICE*

$5.50

*HOT TEA*

$4.50

*COFFEE*

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
YOU WILL LOVE IT!

Grubstake Diner image
Grubstake Diner image
Grubstake Diner image
