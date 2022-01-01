Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Grubstake Diner
3,623 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
YOU WILL LOVE IT!
Location
1525 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fisher Loft Restaurant - Palihotel San Francisco
5.0 • 15
417 Stockton St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurant
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
4.0 • 2,690
1923 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant