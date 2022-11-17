Main picView gallery

Grumps Slice Stop 2201 E 46th Street

2201 E 46th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Pepperoni - 18"
Cheese - 18"

Fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Crispy deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks (6/order). Sauce is included and recommended (you choose.)

Pizza Puff (Beef)

$5.00

What is a pizza puff? It is the deep fried pizza pastry of your actual dreams. Fried golden brown filled with the thick, cheesy, pizza treat filling.

Breadsticks

$3.75

Our House breadstick fried crispy and finished with garlic butter and italian seasoning

House Pies

TurboKid - 18"

$25.00

House Red Sauce Banana Peppers Housemade Sausage Ezzo Borough Cut Pepperoni House Mozzarella Blend Crumbled Goat Cheese

Pizza #7 - 18"

$25.00

Garlic Butter Base Caramelized Onion Goat Cheese Fresh Thyme

Chicken Bronco - 18"

$25.00

BBQ Sauce Base Chicken Bacon Mozzarella Cheddar Raw Red Onion BBQ Sauce

BMT - 18"

$25.00

House Red Sauce Fresh Mozzarella Sliced Tomato Balsamic Drizzle Whole Basil

The Gate - 18"

$25.00

House Red Sauce Housemade Italian Sausage Mozzarella Hot Chili Oil Burrata

Cheese - 18"

$20.00

Pepperoni - 18"

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2201 E 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205

