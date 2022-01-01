  • Home
Tortilleria y Taqueria Carolinas 419 south collage rd

No reviews yet

419 south collage rd

Wilmington, NC 28403

Tortillas

(1 Lb)Tortilla

$2.25

( 2 Lb) Tortilla

$4.50

Tortilla Tacos (1 Lb)

$2.50

Tortilla fría

$2.50

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$3.00

Taco de Lengua

$3.00

Taco Campechano

$3.00

Taco de Pollo

$3.00

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Taco al pastor

$3.00

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$13.50

Torta de Carne Asada

$13.00

Torta de Pollo a la parilla

$12.50

Torta de pechuga empanizada

$12.50

Torta de jamon

$11.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$12.00

Quesadilla de Pollo a la parilla

$11.00

Quesadilla solo queso

$8.00

Burritos

Burrito de Carne asada

$12.50

Burrito de pollo a la parilla

$11.75

Burrito campechano

$8.25

Platillos

Platillo de Carne Asada

$14.50

Chilaquiles con 2 Huevos

$10.00

Chilaquiles con Carne asada

$12.25

Chilaquiles con pollo

$11.00

Enchilada Verdes

$11.00

Platillo de Pechuga empanizada

$12.75

Platillo de Pollo a la plancha

$13.75

Tacos Dorado's

$11.00

Sides

Lg Arroz

$7.00

Lg Frijoles

$7.00

Sm Arroz

$1.50

Sm frijoles

$1.50

Arroz Md

$3.00

Chips + salsa

$2.00

Chips+ queso

$4.00

Chips +Salsa + Queso

$5.00

Other Food items

Nachos carne molida

$10.50

Nachos de pollo

$10.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Pechuga empanizada

$7.00

Sope

$5.00

Huarache

$10.00

Tostadas

$10.00

Bebidas

Soda 355 ml

$2.25

Lg Soda 500 ml

$3.00

Can soda

$1.00

Jumex

$1.00

Agua fresca

$2.50

Refill

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Monster 16 oz

$3.00

Red bull 8.4 oz

$2.50

Alcohol

Corona Extra 12 pack, 12 fl oz Bottles

$17.99

Modelo Especial 12 pack, 12 fl oz Bottles

$17.99

Modelo 12 oz

$4.25

Corona 12 oz

$4.25

Michelob ultra

$3.00

Lunch special

L\S

$12.00

Tamales

Tamal de Carne/ puerco Sr

$3.00

Tamal de pollo Sv

$2.50

Tamal de Rajas

$2.50

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$13.75

Pozole

$12.00

Menudo

$13.75

Tortillas

Tortilla normal (1Lb)

$1.80

Tortilla / tacos (1Lb)

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

419 south collage rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Main pic

