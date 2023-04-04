Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Grumpy's Italian Grill

722 Reviews

$$

402 5th St SW

Cullman, AL 35055

FOOD

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS

$5.95+

CHEESE BREAD

$4.50

GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

CHIPS&DIP

$7.75+

POTATO SKINS

$6.05+

SMOKED WINGS

$12.35+

TROJ'S PIZZA BITES

$6.25

CHEESE STICK PIZZA

$11.45+

SALADS

1 LB CHICKEN SALAD

$16.95

1/2 LB CHICKEN SALAD

$10.25

2 SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

$8.25

CHICKEN SALAD SALAD

$11.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

WHOLE CAESAR SALAD

$10.65

WHOLE CHEF SALAD

$10.95

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.75

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$8.45

HALF CHEF SALAD

$8.05

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH

$9.35

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.15

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.35

THE GRUMP

$9.35

HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.50

THE SUB

$9.35

TURKEY & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.50

PASTAS

ALFREDO

$10.65

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.85

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$11.50

CHICKEN ALFREDO ALLA CARBONARA

$11.95

LASAGNA

$10.45

MANICOTTI

$11.55

PARMESAN CHICKEN

$11.50

PASTA & GARLIC

$8.75

SPAGHETTI

$10.25

RAVIOLI

$11.65

KIDS MENU

BOWL OF NOODLES

$5.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGET

$5.00

KIDS GARLIC PASTA

$5.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.00

SIDES

CUP OF CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.35

EXTRA PICKLE

$0.45

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.50

$2.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$0.75

SIDE OF PINEAPPLE

$1.55

SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

DESSERTS

PRETZEL SALAD

$3.50

CHOC CAKE

$3.15Out of stock

BROWNIE

$1.85

OOEY GOOEY

$2.00

PEANUTBUTTER CAKE

$3.15Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$3.15

BUTTERFINGER CAKE

$3.15

RED VELVET

$3.15Out of stock

COLA CAKE

$3.15Out of stock

PEACH PIZZA

$3.50Out of stock

GRUMPY SQUARE

$2.10Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE

$2.50Out of stock

SCOTT CAKE

$3.25Out of stock

COOKIES

$1.50Out of stock

BUTTER PECAN CAKE

$3.15Out of stock

YORK PATTY

$0.23

BEVERAGES

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.25

DIET PEPSI

$2.25

DR. PEPPER

$2.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.25

PEPSI

$2.25

SIERRA MIST

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

ROOTBEER

$2.25

TOGO WATER

$0.50

PIZZA

ARTISAN PIZZA

SMALL

$13.35+

MEDIUM

$17.25+

LARGE

$20.15+

BUILD IT

SMALL

$8.55

MEDIUM

$10.85

LARGE

$13.15

ARTISAN CALZONE

SMALL

$13.35+

MEDIUM

$17.25+

LARGE

$20.15+

PIZZA BOWL

ALL THE WAY BOWL

$13.30

ALL MEAT BOWL

$11.35

VEGGIE BOWL

$11.95

DANZONE BOWL

$11.55

CHICKEN ALFREDO BOWL

$10.95

BBQ CHICKEN BOWL

$9.55

TYS BUFF BOWL

$9.55

HAWAIIAN BOWL

$9.55

HONOLULU BOWL

$10.75

BUILD A BOWL

$8.95

RETAIL

Shirt

$10.95

Koozie

$1.00

Old Shirt

$6.50
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Come in and enjoy pizzas, pastas, and pints.

Website

Location

402 5th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

