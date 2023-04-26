- Home
Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) 522 Saddle River Road
522 Saddle River Road
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
FOOD
Munchies, Wings & Things
2 Meatballs
100% Angus Chuck, Rolled in House, We Follow Grandma's Recipe to a T!
Bone-In Wings
Jumbo Wings, Twice Cooked for That Fall Off the Bone Effect!
Boneless Wings
Little Chicken Breast Bites!
Burrata Caprese Salad
4oz Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze with Sourdough Crostini
Fried Raviolis (6)
Homemade Cheesey Ravs with Chunky Red & Creamy Pink Tomato Dip
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Comes with (1) Chunky Red Tomato Sauce & (1) Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce
Garlic Knots (12)
Made-to-Order Knots with a Side of Red Sauce
Chicken Tenders (5)
Comes with Your Choice of Honey Mustard, Creamy Buffalo or Ketchup on the Side
Fries
Big Ol' Portion of Fries!
Garlic Bread
Comes with a Side of Red Sauce
Coconut Shrimp (8)
Comes with a Side of Thai Chili
10" Personal Pizzas
10" Classic Cheese Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella
10" Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!
10" Margherita Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" White Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Neo Margherita Pizza
Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Drunken Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" The Big Grump Pizza
Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle
10" Garbage Pie Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta
10" Prosciutto & Pear Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze
10" Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar
10" Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Hot Honey Heaven Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey
10" Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)
San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella
10" Mushroom Truffle Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella
10" The Lil' Grump Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
10" Spicy Eggplant Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Large Pizzas
16" Classic Cheese Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella
16" Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!
16" Margherita Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" White Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Neo Margherita Pizza
Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Drunken Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" The Big Grump Pizza
Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle
16" Garbage Pie Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta
16" Prosciutto & Pear Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze
16" Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar
16" Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Hot Honey Heaven Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey
16" Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)
San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella
16" Mushroom Truffle Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella
16" The Lil' Grump Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
16" Spicy Eggplant Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
16" Southwestern Pizza
Chipotle BBQ Base, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chives & Sharp Yellow Cheddar
Square Pizzas
Square Classic Cheese Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella
Square Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!
Square Margherita Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square White Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Neo Margherita Pizza
Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Drunken Grandma Pizza
Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square The Big Grump Pizza
Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle
Square Garbage Pie Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta
Square Prosciutto & Pear Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze
Square Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza
Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!
Square Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar
Square Eggplant Rollatini
Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Hot Honey Heaven Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey
Square Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)
San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella
Square Mushroom Truffle Pizza
White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Meat Lovers Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella
Square The Lil' Grump Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Square Spicy Eggplant Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
Square Southwestern Pizza
Chipotle BBQ Base, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chives & Sharp Yellow Cheddar
Supreme Salads
Half Kitchen Sink Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar
Full Kitchen Sink Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar
Half Arugula & Pear Salad
Fresh Baby Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Shaved Pears & Crumbled Goat Cheese with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Full Arugula & Pear Salad
Fresh Baby Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Shaved Pears & Crumbled Goat Cheese with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Caesar Dressing
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Caesar Dressing
Half Spinach & Fig Salad
Baby Spinach, Mission Figs, Pecans, Baby Mandarins & Goat Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Full Spinach & Fig Salad
Baby Spinach, Mission Figs, Pecans, Baby Mandarins & Goat Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Half Antipasto Salad
Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Rolled and Sliced, with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Parmesan & Italian Dressing
Full Antipasto Salad
Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Rolled and Sliced, with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Parmesan & Italian Dressing
Sourdough Subs & Wraps
Italian Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy Chicken, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Parm Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Homemade Meatballs, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Breaded Eggplant, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Milanese Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
Cheesesteak Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Shaved Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
Fat Boy Sub
Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Crispy Fries, Chunky Red Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pasta, Pasta, Pasta
Personal Penne alla Vodka Tray
Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce with Prosciutto & Peas
Family-Style Penne alla Vodka Tray
Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce with Prosciutto & Peas
Personal Spaghetti & Meatballs Tray
Homemade Meatballs with Grandma's Chunky Red Tomato Sauce
Family-Style Spaghetti & Meatballs Tray
Homemade Meatballs with Grandma's Chunky Red Tomato Sauce
Personal Linguine al Limone Tray
Fresh Lemon Juice and White Wine Sauce Made-To-Order!
Family-Style Linguine al Limone Tray
Fresh Lemon Juice and White Wine Sauce Made-To-Order!
Personal Creamy Mushroom & Truffle Pappardelle Tray
Creamy White Truffle Sauce with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
Family-Style Creamy Mushroom & Truffle Pappardelle Tray
Creamy White Truffle Sauce with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
The Parm Dinners
Lil' Grumpy's (Kids Menu)
Desserts
DRINKS
CATERING
Salads - Catering
Kitchen Sink Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Caesar Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Arugula & Pear Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Spinach & Fig Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Antipasto Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Burrata Caprese Salad
ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)
Appetizers - Catering
Wings - Catering
Sub Platter - Catering
Wrap Platter - Catering
Pasta - Catering
Chicken - Catering
Meatballs - Catering
Eggplant - Catering
Sausage - Catering
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Grumpy's Pizza Co. is not your traditional pizza spot! Chef Cello and his wife Nicolle opened the doors in January of 2022 in Saddle Brook, NJ. They bring big portions and even bigger flavors to every item on the menu. From Wings, to Big Subs, to Delicious Pizzas, they enjoy putting out the best of the best. If you're looking for a unique food experience with outstanding flavors, try them out! Follow them @grumpysnj on Instagram and Facebook for their newest menu ideas!
522 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663