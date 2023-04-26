Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) 522 Saddle River Road

522 Saddle River Road

Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings

$8.95+

Jumbo Wings, Twice Cooked for That Fall Off the Bone Effect!

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

$15.95

San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella

10" Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.95

San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella

FOOD

Munchies, Wings & Things

2 Meatballs

$9.95

100% Angus Chuck, Rolled in House, We Follow Grandma's Recipe to a T!

Bone-In Wings

$8.95+

Jumbo Wings, Twice Cooked for That Fall Off the Bone Effect!

Boneless Wings

$7.95+

Little Chicken Breast Bites!

Burrata Caprese Salad

$12.95

4oz Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze with Sourdough Crostini

Fried Raviolis (6)

$9.95

Homemade Cheesey Ravs with Chunky Red & Creamy Pink Tomato Dip

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$9.95

Comes with (1) Chunky Red Tomato Sauce & (1) Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce

Garlic Knots (12)

$5.95

Made-to-Order Knots with a Side of Red Sauce

Chicken Tenders (5)

$12.95

Comes with Your Choice of Honey Mustard, Creamy Buffalo or Ketchup on the Side

Fries

$7.95+

Big Ol' Portion of Fries!

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Comes with a Side of Red Sauce

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$11.95

Comes with a Side of Thai Chili

10" Personal Pizzas

10" Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.95

San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!

10" Margherita Pizza

$10.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" White Pizza

$10.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Grandma Pizza

$10.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Neo Margherita Pizza

$10.95

Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Drunken Grandma Pizza

$10.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza

$11.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" The Big Grump Pizza

$13.95

Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle

10" Garbage Pie Pizza

$14.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta

10" Prosciutto & Pear Pizza

$14.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze

10" Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza

$13.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza

$12.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar

10" Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$14.95

Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Hot Honey Heaven Pizza

$14.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey

10" Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)

$13.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella

10" Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$13.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella

10" The Lil' Grump Pizza

$13.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

10" Spicy Eggplant Pizza

$13.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Large Pizzas

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

$15.95

San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" White Pizza

$16.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Grandma Pizza

$17.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Neo Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Drunken Grandma Pizza

$17.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza

$18.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" The Big Grump Pizza

$23.95

Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle

16" Garbage Pie Pizza

$25.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta

16" Prosciutto & Pear Pizza

$24.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze

16" Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza

$23.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza

$23.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.95

Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar

16" Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$24.95

Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Hot Honey Heaven Pizza

$25.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey

16" Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)

$24.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella

16" Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$23.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella

16" The Lil' Grump Pizza

$24.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

16" Spicy Eggplant Pizza

$24.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

16" Southwestern Pizza

$24.95

Chipotle BBQ Base, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chives & Sharp Yellow Cheddar

Square Pizzas

Square Classic Cheese Pizza

$21.95

San Marzano Tomato Base & Shredded Mozzarella

Square Pepperoni Pizza

$24.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella & Lots of Pepperoni!

Square Margherita Pizza

$23.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square White Pizza

$23.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Grandma Pizza

$24.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Neo Margherita Pizza

$24.95

Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Drunken Grandma Pizza

$24.95

Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Grumpy's Triple Threat Pizza

$25.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce, Basil Pesto & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square The Big Grump Pizza

$31.95

Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes, Grandma Sauce, Basil Pesto, Burrata & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.95

Creamy Buffalo Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Buffalo Drizzle

Square Garbage Pie Pizza

$29.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Ricotta

Square Prosciutto & Pear Pizza

$31.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Prosciutto di Parma, Sliced Pears, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Honey Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze

Square Drunk Chicken Parm Pizza

$29.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pizza

$28.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Double-Double Pepperoni Pizza

$29.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, More Shredded Mozzarella & More Pepperoni!!

Square Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$31.95

Buttermilk Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Shredded Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar

Square Eggplant Rollatini

$29.95

Crispy Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Grandma Sauce & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Hot Honey Heaven Pizza

$31.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Pepperoni, Crispy Chicken, Ricotta & Mike's Hot Honey

Square Meat Haters Pizza (Veggies)

$28.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis & Shredded Mozzarella

Square Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$28.95

White Cheese Peppercorn Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crumbled Meatball, Sausage, Smoked Pork Belly, Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella

Square The Lil' Grump Pizza

$29.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Square Spicy Eggplant Pizza

$28.95

San Marzano Tomato Base, Crispy Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

Square Southwestern Pizza

$29.95

Chipotle BBQ Base, Pulled Pork, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chives & Sharp Yellow Cheddar

Supreme Salads

Half Kitchen Sink Salad

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar

Full Kitchen Sink Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar

Half Arugula & Pear Salad

$8.95

Fresh Baby Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Shaved Pears & Crumbled Goat Cheese with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Full Arugula & Pear Salad

$14.95

Fresh Baby Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Shaved Pears & Crumbled Goat Cheese with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Caesar Dressing

Half Spinach & Fig Salad

$8.95

Baby Spinach, Mission Figs, Pecans, Baby Mandarins & Goat Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Full Spinach & Fig Salad

$14.95

Baby Spinach, Mission Figs, Pecans, Baby Mandarins & Goat Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Half Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Rolled and Sliced, with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Parmesan & Italian Dressing

Full Antipasto Salad

$16.95

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Rolled and Sliced, with Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Red Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Parmesan & Italian Dressing

Sourdough Subs & Wraps

Italian Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy Chicken, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Homemade Meatballs, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Breaded Eggplant, Red or Pink Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Milanese Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze

Cheesesteak Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Shaved Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & American Cheese

Fat Boy Sub

$14.95

Our Homemade Sourdough Bread with Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Crispy Fries, Chunky Red Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Big Boy Burger (10oz)

$14.95

(2) 5oz Flame Grilled Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions & Grumpy Sauce with a Side of Fries!

Grumpy's Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

(2) Homemade Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Thai Chili Aioli with a Side of Fries!

Pasta, Pasta, Pasta

Personal Penne alla Vodka Tray

$16.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce with Prosciutto & Peas

Family-Style Penne alla Vodka Tray

$29.95

Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce with Prosciutto & Peas

Personal Spaghetti & Meatballs Tray

$18.95

Homemade Meatballs with Grandma's Chunky Red Tomato Sauce

Family-Style Spaghetti & Meatballs Tray

$31.95

Homemade Meatballs with Grandma's Chunky Red Tomato Sauce

Personal Linguine al Limone Tray

$15.95

Fresh Lemon Juice and White Wine Sauce Made-To-Order!

Family-Style Linguine al Limone Tray

$28.95

Fresh Lemon Juice and White Wine Sauce Made-To-Order!

Personal Creamy Mushroom & Truffle Pappardelle Tray

$17.95

Creamy White Truffle Sauce with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

Family-Style Creamy Mushroom & Truffle Pappardelle Tray

$30.95

Creamy White Truffle Sauce with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

The Parm Dinners

Chicken Parm Dinner for 2

$32.95

Comes with Choice of Pasta & Side Salad

Eggplant Parm Dinner for 2

$32.95

Comes with Choice of Pasta & Side Salad

Meatball Parm Dinner for 2

$32.95

Comes with Choice of Pasta & Side Salad

Lil' Grumpy's (Kids Menu)

I Don't Care (Cheeseburger & Fries)

$4.95

I Don't Want That (Pasta & Butter)

$4.95

I'm Not Hungry (Chicken Bites & Fries)

$4.95

I Don't Like Anything (Grilled Cheese & Fries)

$3.95

Desserts

Fried Oreos (6)

$11.95

With White Chocolate Drizzle & Powdered Sugar

Churros (8)

$11.95

Comes with a Side of Dark Chocolate Dip

Big Cannoli (4)

$11.95

Large Cannoli Shell Stuffed with Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cream

DRINKS

Thirsty?

Can of Soda

$1.95+

Water

$1.50

2-Liter Bottle of Soda

$4.95+

CATERING

Salads - Catering

Kitchen Sink Salad

$40.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Caesar Salad

$40.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Arugula & Pear Salad

$45.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Spinach & Fig Salad

$45.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Antipasto Salad

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Burrata Caprese Salad

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Appetizers - Catering

French Fries - Half Tray

$30.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Mozzarella Sticks - Half Tray

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Tenders - Half Tray

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Fried Raviolis

$55.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Wings - Catering

Boneless Wings

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Bone-In Wings

$55.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Sub Platter - Catering

Pick Any (5) 8" Subs

$70.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Wrap Platter - Catering

Pick Any (5) Wraps

$70.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Pasta - Catering

Spaghetti & Red Sauce

$40.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Linguine al Limone

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Penne alla Vodka

$55.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Chicken - Catering

Chicken Cutlets

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Grilled Chicken

$50.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Parm

$65.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Chicken Francese

$65.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Meatballs - Catering

Meatballs

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Eggplant - Catering

Eggplant Cutlets

$45.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Eggplant Parm

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Sausage - Catering

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$60.00

ONLY 1/2 TRAY (FEEDS 5 TO 10 PEOPLE)

Sauces - Catering

Chunky Red Tomato Sauce

$10.00

32OZ CONTAINER

Creamy Pink Tomato Sauce

$10.00

32OZ CONTAINER

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grumpy's Pizza Co. is not your traditional pizza spot! Chef Cello and his wife Nicolle opened the doors in January of 2022 in Saddle Brook, NJ. They bring big portions and even bigger flavors to every item on the menu. From Wings, to Big Subs, to Delicious Pizzas, they enjoy putting out the best of the best. If you're looking for a unique food experience with outstanding flavors, try them out! Follow them @grumpysnj on Instagram and Facebook for their newest menu ideas!

Location

522 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Directions

