Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) 522 Saddle River Road

Restaurant info

Grumpy's Pizza Co. is not your traditional pizza spot! Chef Cello and his wife Nicolle opened the doors in January of 2022 in Saddle Brook, NJ. They bring big portions and even bigger flavors to every item on the menu. From Wings, to Big Subs, to Delicious Pizzas, they enjoy putting out the best of the best. If you're looking for a unique food experience with outstanding flavors, try them out! Follow them @grumpysnj on Instagram and Facebook for their newest menu ideas!