Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
1,280 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
With a true love for Southern and Cajun style foods Grumpy’s has developed a menu through experience that expresses the flavor and cooking styles of New Orleans, Saint Louis, the Carolinas, and the Tex-Mex area. We are barbecuing at low temps for long periods of time spare ribs, pork butts, pork loin, beef brisket, beef chuck, prime rib, chicken wings, chicken quarters, and occasionally seafood. All meats are rubbed with special seasonings then placed in our Hickory wood cooker and smoked to perfection.
Location
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown, PA 18104
