Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse

1,280 Reviews

$$

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd

Allentown, PA 18104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate
Half Rack
6 Wings

Appetizers.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.99

Twelve of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Six of our large roaster wings rubbed with Grumpy Dust seasoning then slow cooked in our Hickory pit until tender and tasty. Served with our house made blue cheese and celery.

Bowl Jambalaya

Bowl Jambalaya

$7.00

Smoked andouille sausage, diced chicken, onion, celery, green peppers, tomatoes and spices cooked into rice to create this authentic Cajun dish.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.45

Our house fries smothered in our award winning house chili, cheese sauce and green onions.

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Tricolor tortilla chips topped with our award winning chili, cheese sauce, black olives and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Cup Jambalaya

$4.00

Smoked andouille sausage, diced chicken, onion, celery, green peppers, tomatoes and spices cooked into rice to create this authentic Cajun dish.

Gator Bites

$9.95

Yup, it's what it says! Alligator meat tenderized, breaded, and fried. A bit spicy! Served with our bistro dipping sauce.

Half Pound Bayou Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.95

Prepared in a classic bayou shrimp boil of garlic, beer, and Cajun spice. Messy but so good! Served with our own cocktail sauce.

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

$6.45

The real deal! Hickory smoked bacon wrapped jalapeño peppers filled with a combination of cheeses. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Onion Petals

$6.50Out of stock

Spicy coated onion sections, fried and served with our house made bistro sauce.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

Golden brown battered and fried onion slices. Served with our popular bistro sauce.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.50

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Smoked Pork Belly Asian Slaw

$8.50

Seared smoked pork belly served on a bed of citrus slaw with a touch of sweet raspberry sauce.

Smoked Gouda Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

Five golden fried green tomato slices topped with smoked gouda and fire roasted salsa. Served with a side of tomato ranch.

Corn Nuggets

$7.50

Soup.

Bowl of Bisque

$7.75

A different selection including several that have become our signatures are Chef made every weekend. Available while supplies last.

Cup of Bisque

$5.75

A different selection including several that have become our signatures are Chef made every weekend. Available while supplies last.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.75

Our award winning, Texas style house chili loaded with several meats, spices, onions, peppers, and a bit of bite! Served with a seasoned tortilla chip and shredded cheese.

Cup of Chili

$4.25

Our award winning, Texas style house chili loaded with several meats, spices, onions, peppers, and a bit of bite! Served with a seasoned tortilla chip and shredded cheese.

Bowl of Gumbo

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.75

Our house made authentic Cajun gumbos. As we only make one kettle a day, they change often. They are a bit spicy as they should be.

Cup of Gumbo

Cup of Gumbo

$5.75

Our house made authentic Cajun gumbos. As we only make one kettle a day, they change often. They are a bit spicy as they should be.

Bowl of Soup of Day

$5.95

All delicious and made from scratch!

Cup of Soup of Day

$4.25

All delicious and made from scratch!

Salads.

Blacken'd House Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, Romano cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Garden Barnyard Salad

Garden Barnyard Salad

$14.95

Choice of our wood-pit cooked pulled pork, boneless chicken, or grilled portobello mushroom. Served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and a choice of dressing.

Pittsburgh Salad

$14.95

Start with mixed greens, red onions, tomato, and cucumber then top with French fries, and a choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork.

Roadhouse Vegetarian Style Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens with roasted red peppers, fried green tomatoes, Romano cheese. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Taco seasoned Plant Based Protein on a bed of lettuce, black bean and corn mixture, tomatoes, avocado in a formed tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.

Grilled Garlic Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with grilled garlic shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Spare Ribs.

Full Rack

Full Rack

$31.50

13 to 14 Ribs- Makes a huge portion! As we like to say, a non-human amount of food. For the seriously hungry only!

Half Rack

Half Rack

$16.50

6 to 7 Ribs-Now you are talking! The half rack is our most popular and satisfying for most. Warning...be hungry!

Quarter Rack

Quarter Rack

$12.00

3 to 4 Ribs- A good amount for some and teaser for others.

Single Ala-Carte Ribs

Single Ala-Carte Ribs

$3.60

Good for an add-on, sample, or even as an appetizer. These are ribs only!

Pulled Pork.

Carolina Pulled Pork Platter

Carolina Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

We're adding our homemade creamy coleslaw right on top of the sandwich the way it's sometimes preferred in the South. Plus, your choice of 2 sides

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

We're adding our homemade creamy coleslaw right on top of the sandwich the way it's sometimes preferred in the South.

Nacho Carne De Cerdo

$15.50

A large platter of nacho chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and green onions. Sharing is optional!

Pork Sandwich Platter

$12.50

The King of BBQ meats! Served on a Kaiser roll. Plus, your choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.75

A heap of our slow cooked pork butt with your choice of two sides. Add gravy if you like.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

The King of BBQ meats! Served on a Kaiser roll. Small portion of fries included.

Chicken.

Bar-B-Que Chicken Half

$14.60

A half chicken with a breast and leg served with any two sides.

Bar-B-Que Chicken Quarter

$9.80

Your choice of the Hickory slow cooked breast or thigh/leg section. Served with two sides.

Double Boneless Chicken Breast

$13.90

2 Boneless chicken breasts char broiled, sauced, and served with two sides.

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$9.60

Boneless chicken char broiled, sauced, and served with two sides.

Wing Dinner

$21.50

A dozen of our jumbo roaster wings Hickory cooked in the pit and char broiled with your choice of sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

Beef Brisket.

Bar-B-Que Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.75

Tender, sliced, slow hickory cooked real beef brisket piled on a Kaiser roll. Includes small portion of fries.

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.95

Only a limited amount of burnt ends are produced through the cooking process. Prepared a variety of delicious ways! Toppings change weekly! Be daring or call for weekly special.

Beef Brisket Platter

$15.50

Same tasty wood cooked beef brisket piled on a platter without the roll. Choice of two sides.

Beef Brisket Sandwich Platter

$15.50

Tender, sliced, slow hickory cooked real beef brisket piled on a Kaiser roll. Your choice of 2 sides.

Burnt End Platter

Burnt End Platter

$17.95

Our delicious burnt ends tossed in hot and honey BBQ sauce without a roll, served with two sides.

Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich

$13.25

Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Small portion of fries included.

Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich Platter

$15.50

Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of 2 sides.

Burnt End Sandwich Platter

$16.95

Combination Platters.

Bar-B-Que Three Meat Sampler

$28.00

Choose your custom mix of any three quarter chicken, quarter rack of ribs, boneless chicken, pulled pork, or beef brisket.(No doubling of meats please, must be 3 different) Choose your two sides.

Extreme Combo

$31.50

Here it is...the biggest and the best BBQ platter for the hungriest BBQ customers we have! Plus, it comes with two sides.

Half Chicken & Quarter Rack of Ribs

$20.50

Half the bird...top and bottom along side a quarter rack of Hickory ribs. Pick two sides.

Half Rack of Ribs with 6 Wings

$28.50

Our best seller! A half rack of our ribs piled next to six of our BBQ Wings. One sauce flavor only. Pick two sides.

Quarter Chicken & Quarter Rack of Ribs

$17.50

Pig and chicken! Our full sized spare ribs and a quarter wood-pit cooked chicken with your choice of two sides.

Slider Sandwich Combo

$15.50

Brisket, chopped chicken and pork in perfect sized portions. Served on slider rolls with french fries and a side of coleslaw. No substitutions please.

Specialty Plates.

Double Smoked Pork Chop

Double Smoked Pork Chop

$19.75

Two thick ham cured and smoked chops. Grilled and served with two sides and cornbread.

Grilled Smoked Pork Chop

$15.25
Grumpy's Sausage & Chicken Jambalaya

Grumpy's Sausage & Chicken Jambalaya

$18.50

Smoked andouille sausage, diced chicken, onion, celery, green peppers, tomatoes and spices cooked into rice to create this authentic Cajun dish.

Burgers.

Bar-B-Burger

Bar-B-Burger

$12.50

Angus burger grilled and brushed with barbecue sauce, topped with bacon, a fried onion ring and American cheese on a kaiser roll. Includes a small portion of fries.

Black & Blues Burger

$12.75

Angus burger blackened with Cajun spice. Topped with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles on a kaiser roll. Comes with a small portion of fries. Yahoo!

Char-Broiled Burger

$10.50

Angus burger char broiled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced onion, lettuce, tomato and a small portion of fries.

Char-Broiled Cheese Burger

$12.00

Angus burger char broiled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced onion, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Small portion of fries included.

Sandwiches.

Carolina Style Wrap

$10.25

A Roadhouse creation for cutting the carbs! A grilled spinach wrap filled with pulled pork, Monterey Jack, cheddar, coleslaw and a shot of BBQ Sauce. Served with a hand full of onion rings.

Cowboy Reuben

$11.50

Smoked brisket, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese and tomato ranch grilled between Texas toast. A delicious original! Served with small portion of fries.

Cubano Sandwich

$11.50

Our tasty marinated pulled pork topped with Swiss cheese, ham and pickles. Grilled on a toasty panini. Served with fries.

French Dip

$11.50

Sliced beef, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a steak roll. Served with Au Jus and fries.

Lexington with Cheese

$13.00

Steak roll filled with pulled pork treated like chip steak with onions, steak sauce and American cheese. Served with fries.

Tex Mex Wrap

$13.50

Slow cooked brisket in a grilled jalapeño wrap with fire roasted corn, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Choice of a salad or fries.

The Grumpster

$11.25

Sliced roast beef and Muenster cheese grilled with coleslaw and horseradish between marble rye. Served with fries.

The Lexington

$11.00

Steak roll filled with pulled pork treated like chip steak with onions and steak sauce. Served with fries.

Shrimp Poboy

$13.95

Plant Based Options.

Sloppy Joe N Fries

$9.50

Plant Based Protein in a sweet spicy tomato style sauce with a side of French fries. A new twist on the original "Sloppy Joe".

Kids.

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Crispy fried chicken strips served with fries or applesauce.

Children's Cheese Burger

$5.50

Regular burger with cheese and fries.

Children's Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Creamy cheddar and pasta. Can't go wrong!

Mini Q Slider

$6.25

Choose one-Beef brisket, pulled pork, or BBQ chicken on a slider roll with fries and slaw.

Piglet

$7.25

Two small real wood pit ribs and two small sides.

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Grilled sandwich with American cheese and fries. Kids favorite!

Condiments.

2oz Bistro

$0.50

2oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

2oz Dressing

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Spicy BBQ

$0.50

2oz Gravy

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

2oz Mayo

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

4oz Au Jus

$1.00

4oz BBQ

$0.75

4oz Bistro

$0.75

4oz Cheese Sauce

$0.75

4oz Dressing

$0.75

4oz Gravy

$0.75

4oz Mayo

$0.75

4oz Spicy BBQ

$0.75

4oz Wing Sauce

$0.75

4oz Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Sides.

Applesauce

$1.85

Baked Beans

$1.85

Basket of Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Brussel Sprouts

$1.85

Coleslaw

$1.85

Collard Greens

$1.85

Cornbread

$0.85

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$1.85

Fire Roasted Corn

$1.85

Fried Okra

$1.85

Fried Okra with Creole

$2.60

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$1.85

Kaiser Roll

$1.00

Large Basket of Fries

$3.50

Large Basket Sweet Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.30

Small Side Fries

$1.85

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.85

Corn Cob

$1.25Out of stock

Desserts.

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Roadhouse Banana Pudding

$6.25

Roadhouse Bread Pudding

$5.95

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$5.95

Southern Pecan Pie

$5.95

Milk Cake

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

With a true love for Southern and Cajun style foods Grumpy’s has developed a menu through experience that expresses the flavor and cooking styles of New Orleans, Saint Louis, the Carolinas, and the Tex-Mex area. We are barbecuing at low temps for long periods of time spare ribs, pork butts, pork loin, beef brisket, beef chuck, prime rib, chicken wings, chicken quarters, and occasionally seafood. All meats are rubbed with special seasonings then placed in our Hickory wood cooker and smoked to perfection.

Website

Location

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

