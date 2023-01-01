Dinner

First Courses

Appetizer Special

$17.00

Blattsalate

$9.00

gluten

Bowl Tagesuppe

$10.00

Champignon Törtchen

$16.00

gluten, dairy, onion

Cup Tagesuppe

$6.00

Today's soup

Frittatensuppe

$8.00

Traditional Viennese beef consommé with julienne vegetables and savory crepes

Gebeizter Lachs

$17.00

Salt-cured Canadian salmon with buckwheat crepes, arugula, and a dill mustard sauce

Hausbrot Basket

$10.00

gluten, sometimes nuts, sometimes meat, dairy, eggs

Hausbrot Single

$3.00

Fresh bread baked daily. Single or an assortment of 4 with European style butter and topfenaufstrich-flavored hemme bros. Quark cheese spread

Leberpastete

$12.00

gluten in the rye, dairy

Rohnensalat

$13.00

Roasted beets, arugula, oranges, spicy walnuts, apricot, sweet gorgonzola, and orange marmalade dressing

Schwarzkohlsalat

$12.00

Baby kale, escarole, apples, walnuts, bacon vinaigrette, sour cream, and goat cheese

Speck und Melone

$18.00

Thinly sliced, lightly smoked alto adige ham, cantaloupe, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese

Wiener Gemischter Salat

$11.00

Assortment of mixed greens, cucumber, celeriac, cabbage, and carrot salads

Würstlteller

$17.00

Sausage Single

$8.00

Entrees

Bauernschmaus

$28.00

dairy, pork

Chicken Gröstl

$27.00

Gemüsegröstl with chicken paillard

Cordon Bleu

$26.00

pork, dairy, gluten, onion, egg

Gemüsegröstl

$19.00

remove cheese and butter for vegan/dairy-free version

Hungarian Gulasch

$26.00

Mowi Lachs

$30.00

dairy

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$24.00

gluten, egg, pork

Schwammerlgulasch

$25.00

gluten, dairy, egg

Schweinsbraten

$26.00

pork, gluten, dairy

Slow-braised Vanillerostbraten

$38.00

gluten, onion,

Vanillerostbraten

$38.00

gluten, onion

Veal Schnitzel

$27.00

gluten, dairy, egg, baby cow

Paprikahuhn

$25.00

Sausage Trio

$22.00

Sides

Add Sausage

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Heirloom Tomatoes

$10.00

Knödel

$5.00

Käsespätzle

$10.00

Parsley Potatoes

$5.00

Pommes Frites

$5.00

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Salad Duo

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Sautéed Baby Kale

$5.00

Side Jäger Sauce

$5.00

Side Paprika Sauce

$2.00

Side Pork Sauce

$2.00

Side Toasted Rye

$2.00

Spätzle

$6.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Viennese Potato Salad

Add Piallard

$8.00

Kids Meals

Lunch Pork Schnitzel

$15.00

Kids Käsespätzle

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Frankfurter

$10.00

Kids Chicken Schnitzel

$10.00

Lunch

Lunch Specialties

Kopfsalat

$12.00

Butter lettuce, red onion, kidney beans, toasted bread crumbs, buckwheat groats, soft egg, bleu cheese dressing.

Lunch Special

$16.00

Schnitzelsemmel

$15.00

Duroc pork schnitzel, bibb lettuce, cabbage salad, pickled red onion, and lemon garlic mayo on a kaisersemmel, sided with pommes frites

Steirischer Steak Salat

$20.00

Marinated, sliced KC strip steak, arugula, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, pumpkin seeds, gold potatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese and house vinaigrette.

Entrees

Lunch Gemüsegröstl

$13.00

Alpine hash of potato, winter vegetables, kidney beans, herbs, and Hemme Bros Cheddar Cheese

Lunch Pork Schnitzel

$14.00

Lunch Schweinsbraten

$15.00

Roast Duroc pork loin, bread dumpling, red cabbage and pork jus.

Lunch Gulasch

$15.00

Classic Hungarian slow-braised beef in a spicy paprika sauce with spätzle.

Prix Fixe

2 Course Lunch

$17.00

3 Course Lunch

$22.00

PF - Apfelstrudel

PF - Gemüsegröstl

PF - Gulasch

PF - Pork Schnitzel

PF - Schwarzkohl

PF - Schweinsbraten

PF - Tagesuppe

PF - Topfenstrudel

Dessert

Apfelstrudel

$9.00

Birthday Strudel

Dessert Special

$10.00

Grab & Go

$5.00

Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Pavlova

$9.00

Sacher Torte

$9.00

Sorbetauswahl

$9.00

Topfenstrudel

$9.00

Gluten-Free

Firsts

GF Blattsalate (no croutons)

$9.00

Locally grown greens, shaved carrots, brussels sprouts, red cabbage, and radishes, topped with croutons and pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette

GF Würstlteller

$17.00

Mains

GF Gulasch

$26.00

GF Paprikahuhn

$25.00

GF Schweinsbraten

$26.00

Slow roasted duroc pork loin and belly with pork jus, sided with a bread dumpling and red cabbage

GF Café De Paris Steak

$35.00

10 oz cedar river kc strip with compound butter & pommes frites

Wine

BTG

GL Schlinkhaus Riesling

$11.00

GL Sicera Odette Cider

$8.00

Natural pear cider normandie, france

GL Natural White Glass

$11.00

Rotating selection of

GL Rosé

$11.00

Rotating selection of rosé

GL Müller Sparkling Rosé

$11.00

Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass

GL Albert Bichot Chardonnay

$11.00

Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes

GL Von Winning Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus

GL Ott Grüner

$12.00

Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity

GL Gobelsburg Riesling

$12.00

Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey

GL Glatzer Zweigelt

$12.00

Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes

GL Sattler St Laurent

$11.00

St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic

GL Mombaruzzo PN

$12.00

Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco

GL Cailloux Cabernet

$14.00

Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins

GL Prieler Blaufränkisch

$13.00

Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice

GL Meinklang Red

$12.00

Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes

Reserve

Albert Bichot '13 Chardonnay

$98.00

Chardonnay chassagne montrachet 1er burgundy, fr

Alzinger '17 Grüner Veltliner

$90.00

Gruner veltliner - smaragd - wachau, at

Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay

$80.00

Marsannay, burgundy, fr

Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner

$135.00

Nick's pick. Grüner veltliner Spiegel 1er - wagram, at

Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner

$135.00

Grüner veltiner stein 1er wagram, at

Bernhard Ott '18 Grüner Veltliner

$145.00

Gruner veltliner - ried Rosenberg 1er- wagram, at

Brundlymayer '14, '16 Riesling

$108.00

Riesling zobinger heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at

Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir

$86.00

Pinot noir- kamptal, at

Brundlymayer Brut Rosé

$65.00

Sparkling of pinot noir/st. Laurent/ zweigelt- kamptal, at 375 ml

Brundlymayer Sparkling

$95.00

Sparkling cuvee- kamptal, at

Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend

$40.00

Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti

$89.00

Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it

Chateau De Brane Margaux '15

$96.00

Bordeaux, fr

Failla Pinot Noir

$90.00

Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca

FX Pichler '17 Riesling

$98.00

Riesling smaragd durnsteiner wachau, at

Gobelsburg "Tradition" '17 Grüner Veltliner

$125.00

Gruner veltliner kamptal, at

Gobelsburg '16 Riesling

$90.00

Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at

Gobelsburg '18 Grüner Veltliner

$92.00

Gobelsburg '18 grüner veltliner Renner kamptal, at

Gobelsburg '19 Grüner Veltliner

$128.00

Nick's pick. Gruner veltliner - lamm 1er kamptal, at

Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent

$96.00

Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at

Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir

$130.00

Pinot noir kamptal, at

Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch

$85.00

Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch

$250.00

Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare

Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch

$105.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler

$90.00

Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Theodora" Grüner Veltliner

$82.00

Natural wine. Gruner veltliner burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Timotheus" Grüner Veltliner

$80.00

Natural wine. Gruner veltliner blend- burgenland, at

Hiedler '19 Riesling

$120.00

Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at

Hiedler '20 Riesling

$135.00

Riesling ried heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at

Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner

$92.00

Gruner veltliner ried kammern gaisberg-kamptal, at

Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner

$130.00

Gruner veltliner ried lamm 1er kamptal, at

Hirtzberger '17 Grüner Veltliner

$100.00

Grüner veltliner spitz/donau smaragd wachau, at

Hirtzberger '18 Riesling

$120.00

Riesling steinporz smaragd-wachau, at

Jean Laurent Blanc de Noir

$98.00

Blanc De noir -champagne, fr

Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch

$180.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch

$180.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Neumeister Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc -steiermark, at

Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch

$102.00

Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at

Stadt Krems '12 Riesling

$75.00

Riesling - grillenparz reserve kremstal, at

TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer

$86.00

Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At

Wines by the Bottle

Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay

$80.00

Marsannay, burgundy, fr

Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir

$86.00

Pinot noir- kamptal, at

C.Preisinger "Kalkundkiesel" Pinot Noir/ Bläufrankisch

$68.00

Pinot noir/blaufrankisch blend, burgenland, at. Biodynamically grown on a mix of chalk limestone (kalk) and gravel (kiesel). A fresh red with black plums and strawberry on the palate and a delicate finish

C.Preisinger "Putza Libre" Zweigelt/St Laurent/Pinot Noir

$52.00

Zweigelt/st. Laurent/pinot noir blend, burgenland, at. Beaujolais-style bright natural red served with the slightest chill. Fruit forward with delicate tannins make this a great glou-glou

Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti

$89.00

Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it

Chateau De Brane Margaux '15

$96.00

Bordeaux, fr

Division Gamay

$58.00

Division Pinot Noir

$63.00

Du Mortier Cabernet Franc

$52.00

Cab franc, Loire valley, fr. Full and round red with berry fruit, a great mineral backbone, and a finish of sweet spice

Ernst Triebaumer Bläufrankisch

$52.00

Blaufrankisch, burgenland, at. Easy drinking with cassis, blackberry, and herbal spices. Subtle tannins with a lingering feel of cedar

Failla Pinot Noir

$90.00

Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca

Glatzer "Rebencuvée" Zweigelt Bottle

$44.00

Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes

Glatzer Reserve Zweigelt-Dornenvogel

$54.00

Zweigelt-dornenvogel, caruntum, at.. Do you like pinot noir? This is a sturdy pinot noir with salt and pepper hair, a sour cherry attitude, and a soft leather vest that actually works for him

Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent

$96.00

Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at

Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir

$130.00

Pinot noir kamptal, at

Grape Abduction Blaufränkisch

$50.00

Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch

$85.00

Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch

$250.00

Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare

Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch

$105.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler

$90.00

Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at

Heidi Schrock Blaufränkisch

$60.00

Hess Cabernet

$60.00

Les Cailloux Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins

Maison Noir "In Sheeps Clothing" Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Columbia valley, Washington you can't help but order a cabernet when you are at an Austrian restaurant with a great bottle list. A description does not matter

Meinklang Red Blend Bottle

$44.00

Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes

Meinklang St Laurent

$50.00

St. Laurent blend, burgenland, at. A natural st.laurent dominant blend that has spirit. Bright notes of pomegranate and cherry on the palate with very low tannins make this wine a crowd pleaser. 100% covered by insurance

Mombaruzzo Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco

Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch

$180.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch

$180.00

Blaufrankisch burgenland, at

Paul Achs Bläufrankisch

$45.00

Blaufrankisch, neusiedlersee, at. Austria's signature red varietal that has a bit of age on it ('15). Full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, black pepper and earthy minerals

Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch

$102.00

Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at

Prieler Blaufränkisch Bottle

$48.00

Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice

Sattler Reserve St Laurent

$56.00

St. Laurent, burgenland, at. A classic Austrian wine you could call an offspring of pinot noir. Similar in structure and silkiness with a distinct spice and dark fruit

Sattler St Laurent Bottle

$40.00

St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic

TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer

$86.00

Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At

Wallner Reserve Bläufrankisch

$65.00

Blaufrankisch, eisenberg, at. A regionally authentic wine from a classic producer that is never flashy. The iron-rich eisenberg soil provides a vivid mineral spice along with cherries and balanced tannins

Albert Bichot Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes

Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn

$56.00

Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn

$56.00

Riesling-feuersbrunn, wagram, at. Austrian Rieslings tend to live in the shadow of grüner veltliner, but they are some of the best wines in the world. They are drier in style and the wagram demands standards that result in only the best. We are practically

Brundlmayer Loiserberg Grüner Veltliner

$67.00

Christina Grüner Veltliner

$50.00

Ecker Roter Veltliner

$60.00

Gelber muskateller, wagram, at. Order this wine and you can check another varietal off of your wine bingo card. Very fragrant with a pleasant floral quality, a great aperitif wine

Gobelsburg Riesling Bottle

$44.00

Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey

Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend

$40.00

Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner

$48.00

Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner

$54.00

Grüner veltliner, weinviertal, at. A bright-eyed producer making biodynamic wine in the northern part of lower austria. This grüner, named after the raptors who fly above the vineyard, is especially bright and youthful with tropical fruits and a snappy fin

Natural White Bottle

$40.00

Rotating selection of

Nikolaihof Neuberger

$60.00

Neuberger, wachau, at. A classic Austrian varietal made from the crossing of roter veltliner (think unoaked chardonnay) and sylvaner (think quiet sauvignon blanc). Herbs and honeysuckle with a refreshing mineral finish. Do not sleep on this unfamiliar vari

Ott "Amberg" Grüner Veltliner Bottle

$44.00

Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity

Prieler Chardonnay

$48.00

Chardonnay, burgenland, at hey, we found an Austrian chardonnay and you want a chardonnay. So, go ahead and order the varietal you always do because this one is good

Prieler Pinot Blanc

$50.00

Sicera Odette Cider Bottle

$30.00

Natural pear cider normandie, france

Stadlmann Grüner Veltliner

$50.00

Grüner veltliner, thermenregion, at. A light and bright example of Austria's flagship varietal. Great acidity to go with nearly anything on the menu. Drink this as you are looking over the reserve list

Strub Riesling Spätlese

$48.00

Riesling spätlese, rheinhessen, de. This is the what you get if you want a sweeter Riesling because it is german

Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus

Wieninger Gemischter Satz

$44.00

Gemischter satz, wien, at. This Viennese wine staple is the all-star game of Austrian wine. It's a grab-bag of Austrian varietals, planted in the same vineyard, pressed/produced together. When you take good varietals, and put them together, you get a decen

C. Preisinger "Rosa Libre" Zweigelt Rosé

$48.00

Rose of Zweigelt, burgenland, at all kinds of melon flavors with honeydew (including the rind), cantaloupe, and watermelon. Fresh berry on the palate with bracing minerality

Division Rosé of Gamay

$45.00

Dobra Venice Sparkling Müller Thurgau

$50.00

Fritz Müller Sparkling Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass

Gruet Blanc de Noir

$38.00

Blanc De noir, albuquerque, nm. A white (blanc) sparkling made from red (noir) grapes. Elegant and focused with creamy vanilla and apple aromas

Heidi Schrock Pinot Blanc Pet Nat

$63.00

Pinot Blanc pet nat, neusiedlersee, at. This natural pet Nat is undoubtedly delicious and you would be lucky to drink it. Good luck finding it anywhere else. It is special order and took 6 months to get here

Lonesta Sparkling Lambrusco

$38.00

Dry sparkling lambrusco, emilia-romagna, it. Claimed to be one of the oldest styles of wine produced a millennia before cabernet, this refreshing light red sparkling is an easy fruit forward o.g

Meinklang "Prosa" Sparkling

$42.00

Radikon "Sivi" Orange Pinot Grigio

$80.00

Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Rotating selection of rosé

Strohmeier "Lys Rod" Blauer Wildbacher Rosé

$48.00

Rose of blauer wildbacher, styria, at this "Light red" natural rosé is made from a relative of the blaufränkisch grape. This is a very fruity and tangy rosé with bright acidity

Von Winning Rosé of Pinot Noir

$42.00

Rose of pinot noir, pfalz, De opens with aromas of strawberry, white pepper, and stone. Flavors of watermelon, bruised apple, and tangerine on the palate

Cocktails

Biedermeier

$13.00

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura aromatic & orange bitters, orange wedge, and dark cherry juice, shaken and served over ice

Der Saftige

$13.00

Lindeman's strawberry lambic, mint-infused mi Campo tequila, and key lime juice over ice

Der Schmutzige

$12.00

Black pepper/mustard vodka with pickle brine, kraut juice, & beet juice, garnished with house-pickled vegetables, served up

Hugo

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Negrüni

$12.00

Our proprietor's blend of builders gin, sweet vermouth, & aperitivo with a wide orange peel on a large cube of ice

Saarburger Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Lingonberry-infused Ferdinand's saar dry gin, fever tree Indian tonic, and seasonal garnish, served over ice

Strandläufer

$19.00

Coconut oil fat washed Edelbrand apricot schnapps, Plantation pineapple rum, ginger/honey/lime/white balsamic shrub, & citrus peel, served up

Tropischer G'Spritz

$11.00

Bronson's tropical milk punch, grüner veltliner, sparkling water, fresh citrus garnish

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Liquor

Liqueur

Montenegro

$8.00

Underberg

$3.50

Antico Amaro Noveis

$10.00

Italy

Amaro Darna

$8.00

Croatia

St. Agrestis Amaro

$10.00

USA

Drambuie

$10.00

Scotland

J Rieger's Caffé Amaro

$8.00

KCMO

Luxardo Apricot

$8.00

Italy

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Italy

Dente Di Leone Amaro

$10.00

Italy

Strega

$10.00

Italy

Amara Blood Orange Liqueur

$9.00

Italy

Campari

$8.00

Italy

Cioco Carciofo

$8.00

Italy

Amaro Dell'etna

$9.00

Italy

Kapriol Herbal Liqueur

$8.00

Italy

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Italy

Branca Menta

$8.00

Italy

Mondino

$9.00

Germany

Aperol

$8.00

Italy

Faccia Brutto Aperitivo

$9.00

USA

Schladerer Edel-Kirsch

$9.00

Germany

Bärenjäger Honey

$9.00

Germany

Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

$9.00

Italy

Five Farms Irish Cream

$9.00

Ireland

Mata Hari Absinthe

$13.00

Austria

Faccia Brutto Centerbe

$11.00

USA

Bénédictine

$11.00

France

Grand Marnier

$11.00

France

Becherovka

$8.00

Czechia

Rothman & Winter Orchard Pear

$8.00

Austria

Rumtopf

$7.00

(Berry-infused rum) housemade

Schnapps/Brandy/EDV

Arton Prune Edv

$10.00

France

Asbach Uralt 3Yr Brandy

$10.00

Germany

Asbach Uralt 8Yr Brandy

$13.00

Germany

Bauer's Apple & Pear Edv

$8.00

Austria

Blume Apricot Edv

$9.00

Austria

Camus vs Cognac

$11.00

France

Camus Vsop Borderies Cognac

$15.00

France

Edelbrand Apple Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Edelbrand Apricot Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Edelbrand Cherry Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Edelbrand Grape Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Edelbrand Pear Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Edelbrand Plum Edv

$12.00

Missouri

Freihof Apricot Edv

$9.00

Austria

Lecomte Calvados

$12.00

France

Marie Duffau Armagnac

$12.00

France

Purkhart Williams Pear Edv

$9.00

Austria

Reisetbauer Carrot Edv

$18.00

Austria

Schladerer Cherry Edv

$10.00

Germany

Fortified Wine

Alvear Amontillado Sherry

$8.00

Spain

Alvear Cream Sherry

$8.00

Spain

Alvear Fino Sherry

$8.00

Spain

H&h Rainwater Madeira

$11.00

Madeira

Noval 10Yr Tawny Port

$13.00

Portugal

Noval Black Port

$11.00

Portugal

Ostinato Marsala

$13.00

Italy

Presidential 20 Yr Tawny Port

$16.00

Portugal

Presidential 40Yr Tawny Port

$22.00

Portugal

Royal Tokaji

$17.00

Rum

Zafra

$12.00

Diamond Reserve Dark

$7.00

Guyana

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$9.00

Virgin islands

Diamond Reserve White

$7.00

Guyana

Plantation Xo

$14.00

Barbados

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Barbados

Plantation 5Yr

$10.00

Barbados

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

USA

Dripping Springs Orange

$8.00

USA

Ketel One Citroen

$8.00

Holland

Ketel One

$8.00

Holland

Gin

Broker's

$8.00

England

Builder's

$8.00

KCMO

Builder's Barrel Finished

$11.00

Citadelle

$10.00

France

Empress Indigo

$10.00

Canada

Ferdinand's Saar

$10.00

Germany

Hendrick's

$10.00

Scotland

Lifted Spirits Bright

$8.00

KCMO

Ransom Old Tom

$12.00

USA

Reisetbauer Blue

$12.00

Austria

Sipsmith

$10.00

England

Tanqueray

$10.00

England

Tom's Town Garden Party

$9.00

KCMO

Tequila & Mezcal

Bozal

$12.00

Mezcal Vida

$11.00

Mexico

Mi Campo Blanco

$8.00

Mexico

Coa Reposado

$9.00

Mexico

Masuave Añejo

$10.00

Mexico

Libélula

$7.00

Mexico

Whiskey

Arran 10Yr

$12.00

Scotland

Arran Port Cask

$14.00

Scotland

Arran Sauternes Barrel

$14.00

Scotland

Bardstown Estate Bourbon

$8.00

USA

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$9.00

USA

Compass Box the Spaniard

$12.00

Scotland

Dickel Rye

$7.00

USA

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$11.00

USA

Glenlivet 12Yr

$13.00

SCT - speyside

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$10.00

Us

High West Cask Strength

$12.00

J Rieger's KC Whiskey

$8.00

KCMO

Jameson

$8.00

Ireland

Laprhoaig

$14.00

Scotland

Lifted Spirits Wheat Whiskey

$8.00

KCMO

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

USA

Michter's Rye

$9.00

USA

Nikka Coffey Grain

$13.00

Japan

Old Overholt Rye

$6.00

USA

Pendleton

$9.00

Canada

The Famous Grouse

$9.00

Scotland

Union Horse Rivalist Single Malt

$13.00

USA

Union Horse Rye

$13.00

Barrel strength USA

West Cork 8Yr

$12.00

Ireland

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

USA

Wells

Nue Vodka

$7.50

Diamond White Rum

$7.50

Libélula Tequila

$8.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Hayman's Gin

$8.00

Alkoholfrei

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Almdudler

$6.00

Almdudler Mit Zitrone

$6.00

Sparkling Austrian herbal soft drink with fresh squeezed lemon and old-fashioned bitters

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Arnold Refill

CBD Sparkling

$7.00

Sparkling cbd beverage with ice and lemon

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

HI D8 Sparkling

$9.00

Honest Booch

$7.00

Locally made, small batch kombucha

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

KCBC Hop Spritz

$6.00

Flavored sparkling water with hops

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade Refill

NA Fritz Müller

$9.00

De\-alcoholized and carbonated white wine from müller-thurgau grapes

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Phony Negroni

$11.00

Carbonated, na mimic of the bitter, citrusy classic cocktail

Rishi Hot Tea

$5.00

Rishi Iced Tea

$4.00

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Dandelion, ginger and other botanicals in a sparkling tea "The hangover destroyer"

Spezi

$6.00

Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Grosser Schwarzer

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Melange

$6.00

VIP dranks

VIP/SIN dranks

Adam Jones Beer

$4.00

Nip

$4.00

VIP Beer

$6.00

VIP Cocktail

$9.00

VIP Logan Liter

$14.00

VIP Shot

$5.00

VIP Vitus

$9.00

VIP Wine

$8.00