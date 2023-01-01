- Home
Grünauer - Freight House 101 West 22nd Street
No reviews yet
101 West 22nd Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Dinner
First Courses
Appetizer Special
Blattsalate
gluten
Bowl Tagesuppe
Champignon Törtchen
gluten, dairy, onion
Cup Tagesuppe
Today's soup
Frittatensuppe
Traditional Viennese beef consommé with julienne vegetables and savory crepes
Gebeizter Lachs
Salt-cured Canadian salmon with buckwheat crepes, arugula, and a dill mustard sauce
Hausbrot Basket
gluten, sometimes nuts, sometimes meat, dairy, eggs
Hausbrot Single
Fresh bread baked daily. Single or an assortment of 4 with European style butter and topfenaufstrich-flavored hemme bros. Quark cheese spread
Leberpastete
gluten in the rye, dairy
Rohnensalat
Roasted beets, arugula, oranges, spicy walnuts, apricot, sweet gorgonzola, and orange marmalade dressing
Schwarzkohlsalat
Baby kale, escarole, apples, walnuts, bacon vinaigrette, sour cream, and goat cheese
Speck und Melone
Thinly sliced, lightly smoked alto adige ham, cantaloupe, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese
Wiener Gemischter Salat
Assortment of mixed greens, cucumber, celeriac, cabbage, and carrot salads
Würstlteller
Sausage Single
Entrees
Bauernschmaus
dairy, pork
Chicken Gröstl
Gemüsegröstl with chicken paillard
Cordon Bleu
pork, dairy, gluten, onion, egg
Gemüsegröstl
remove cheese and butter for vegan/dairy-free version
Hungarian Gulasch
Mowi Lachs
dairy
Pork Schnitzel
gluten, egg, pork
Schwammerlgulasch
gluten, dairy, egg
Schweinsbraten
pork, gluten, dairy
Slow-braised Vanillerostbraten
gluten, onion,
Vanillerostbraten
gluten, onion
Veal Schnitzel
gluten, dairy, egg, baby cow
Paprikahuhn
Sausage Trio
Sides
Add Sausage
Creamed Spinach
Cucumber Salad
Heirloom Tomatoes
Knödel
Käsespätzle
Parsley Potatoes
Pommes Frites
Red Cabbage
Salad Duo
Sauerkraut
Sautéed Baby Kale
Side Jäger Sauce
Side Paprika Sauce
Side Pork Sauce
Side Toasted Rye
Spätzle
Vegetables
Viennese Potato Salad
Add Piallard
Kids Meals
Lunch
Lunch Specialties
Kopfsalat
Butter lettuce, red onion, kidney beans, toasted bread crumbs, buckwheat groats, soft egg, bleu cheese dressing.
Lunch Special
Schnitzelsemmel
Duroc pork schnitzel, bibb lettuce, cabbage salad, pickled red onion, and lemon garlic mayo on a kaisersemmel, sided with pommes frites
Steirischer Steak Salat
Marinated, sliced KC strip steak, arugula, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, pumpkin seeds, gold potatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese and house vinaigrette.
Entrees
Lunch Gemüsegröstl
Alpine hash of potato, winter vegetables, kidney beans, herbs, and Hemme Bros Cheddar Cheese
Lunch Pork Schnitzel
Lunch Schweinsbraten
Roast Duroc pork loin, bread dumpling, red cabbage and pork jus.
Lunch Gulasch
Classic Hungarian slow-braised beef in a spicy paprika sauce with spätzle.
Prix Fixe
Gluten-Free
Firsts
Mains
Wine
BTG
GL Schlinkhaus Riesling
GL Sicera Odette Cider
Natural pear cider normandie, france
GL Natural White Glass
Rotating selection of
GL Rosé
Rotating selection of rosé
GL Müller Sparkling Rosé
Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass
GL Albert Bichot Chardonnay
Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes
GL Von Winning Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus
GL Ott Grüner
Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity
GL Gobelsburg Riesling
Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey
GL Glatzer Zweigelt
Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes
GL Sattler St Laurent
St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic
GL Mombaruzzo PN
Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco
GL Cailloux Cabernet
Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins
GL Prieler Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice
GL Meinklang Red
Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes
Reserve
Albert Bichot '13 Chardonnay
Chardonnay chassagne montrachet 1er burgundy, fr
Alzinger '17 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner - smaragd - wachau, at
Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay
Marsannay, burgundy, fr
Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner
Nick's pick. Grüner veltliner Spiegel 1er - wagram, at
Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltiner stein 1er wagram, at
Bernhard Ott '18 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner - ried Rosenberg 1er- wagram, at
Brundlymayer '14, '16 Riesling
Riesling zobinger heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at
Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir- kamptal, at
Brundlymayer Brut Rosé
Sparkling of pinot noir/st. Laurent/ zweigelt- kamptal, at 375 ml
Brundlymayer Sparkling
Sparkling cuvee- kamptal, at
Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend
Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti
Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it
Chateau De Brane Margaux '15
Bordeaux, fr
Failla Pinot Noir
Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca
FX Pichler '17 Riesling
Riesling smaragd durnsteiner wachau, at
Gobelsburg "Tradition" '17 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '16 Riesling
Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '18 Grüner Veltliner
Gobelsburg '18 grüner veltliner Renner kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '19 Grüner Veltliner
Nick's pick. Gruner veltliner - lamm 1er kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent
Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir kamptal, at
Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch
Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch
Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare
Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler
Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Theodora" Grüner Veltliner
Natural wine. Gruner veltliner burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Timotheus" Grüner Veltliner
Natural wine. Gruner veltliner blend- burgenland, at
Hiedler '19 Riesling
Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at
Hiedler '20 Riesling
Riesling ried heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at
Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner ried kammern gaisberg-kamptal, at
Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner ried lamm 1er kamptal, at
Hirtzberger '17 Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner spitz/donau smaragd wachau, at
Hirtzberger '18 Riesling
Riesling steinporz smaragd-wachau, at
Jean Laurent Blanc de Noir
Blanc De noir -champagne, fr
Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Neumeister Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc -steiermark, at
Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at
Stadt Krems '12 Riesling
Riesling - grillenparz reserve kremstal, at
TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer
Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At
Wines by the Bottle
Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay
Marsannay, burgundy, fr
Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir- kamptal, at
C.Preisinger "Kalkundkiesel" Pinot Noir/ Bläufrankisch
Pinot noir/blaufrankisch blend, burgenland, at. Biodynamically grown on a mix of chalk limestone (kalk) and gravel (kiesel). A fresh red with black plums and strawberry on the palate and a delicate finish
C.Preisinger "Putza Libre" Zweigelt/St Laurent/Pinot Noir
Zweigelt/st. Laurent/pinot noir blend, burgenland, at. Beaujolais-style bright natural red served with the slightest chill. Fruit forward with delicate tannins make this a great glou-glou
Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti
Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it
Chateau De Brane Margaux '15
Bordeaux, fr
Division Gamay
Division Pinot Noir
Du Mortier Cabernet Franc
Cab franc, Loire valley, fr. Full and round red with berry fruit, a great mineral backbone, and a finish of sweet spice
Ernst Triebaumer Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, burgenland, at. Easy drinking with cassis, blackberry, and herbal spices. Subtle tannins with a lingering feel of cedar
Failla Pinot Noir
Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca
Glatzer "Rebencuvée" Zweigelt Bottle
Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes
Glatzer Reserve Zweigelt-Dornenvogel
Zweigelt-dornenvogel, caruntum, at.. Do you like pinot noir? This is a sturdy pinot noir with salt and pepper hair, a sour cherry attitude, and a soft leather vest that actually works for him
Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent
Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir kamptal, at
Grape Abduction Blaufränkisch
Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch
Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch
Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare
Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler
Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at
Heidi Schrock Blaufränkisch
Hess Cabernet
Les Cailloux Cabernet Bottle
Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins
Maison Noir "In Sheeps Clothing" Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet sauvignon, Columbia valley, Washington you can't help but order a cabernet when you are at an Austrian restaurant with a great bottle list. A description does not matter
Meinklang Red Blend Bottle
Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes
Meinklang St Laurent
St. Laurent blend, burgenland, at. A natural st.laurent dominant blend that has spirit. Bright notes of pomegranate and cherry on the palate with very low tannins make this wine a crowd pleaser. 100% covered by insurance
Mombaruzzo Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco
Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Paul Achs Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, neusiedlersee, at. Austria's signature red varietal that has a bit of age on it ('15). Full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, black pepper and earthy minerals
Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at
Prieler Blaufränkisch Bottle
Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice
Sattler Reserve St Laurent
St. Laurent, burgenland, at. A classic Austrian wine you could call an offspring of pinot noir. Similar in structure and silkiness with a distinct spice and dark fruit
Sattler St Laurent Bottle
St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic
TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer
Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At
Wallner Reserve Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, eisenberg, at. A regionally authentic wine from a classic producer that is never flashy. The iron-rich eisenberg soil provides a vivid mineral spice along with cherries and balanced tannins
Albert Bichot Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes
Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn
Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn
Riesling-feuersbrunn, wagram, at. Austrian Rieslings tend to live in the shadow of grüner veltliner, but they are some of the best wines in the world. They are drier in style and the wagram demands standards that result in only the best. We are practically
Brundlmayer Loiserberg Grüner Veltliner
Christina Grüner Veltliner
Ecker Roter Veltliner
Gelber muskateller, wagram, at. Order this wine and you can check another varietal off of your wine bingo card. Very fragrant with a pleasant floral quality, a great aperitif wine
Gobelsburg Riesling Bottle
Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey
Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend
Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner
Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner, weinviertal, at. A bright-eyed producer making biodynamic wine in the northern part of lower austria. This grüner, named after the raptors who fly above the vineyard, is especially bright and youthful with tropical fruits and a snappy fin
Natural White Bottle
Rotating selection of
Nikolaihof Neuberger
Neuberger, wachau, at. A classic Austrian varietal made from the crossing of roter veltliner (think unoaked chardonnay) and sylvaner (think quiet sauvignon blanc). Herbs and honeysuckle with a refreshing mineral finish. Do not sleep on this unfamiliar vari
Ott "Amberg" Grüner Veltliner Bottle
Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity
Prieler Chardonnay
Chardonnay, burgenland, at hey, we found an Austrian chardonnay and you want a chardonnay. So, go ahead and order the varietal you always do because this one is good
Prieler Pinot Blanc
Sicera Odette Cider Bottle
Natural pear cider normandie, france
Stadlmann Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner, thermenregion, at. A light and bright example of Austria's flagship varietal. Great acidity to go with nearly anything on the menu. Drink this as you are looking over the reserve list
Strub Riesling Spätlese
Riesling spätlese, rheinhessen, de. This is the what you get if you want a sweeter Riesling because it is german
Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus
Wieninger Gemischter Satz
Gemischter satz, wien, at. This Viennese wine staple is the all-star game of Austrian wine. It's a grab-bag of Austrian varietals, planted in the same vineyard, pressed/produced together. When you take good varietals, and put them together, you get a decen
C. Preisinger "Rosa Libre" Zweigelt Rosé
Rose of Zweigelt, burgenland, at all kinds of melon flavors with honeydew (including the rind), cantaloupe, and watermelon. Fresh berry on the palate with bracing minerality
Division Rosé of Gamay
Dobra Venice Sparkling Müller Thurgau
Fritz Müller Sparkling Rosé Bottle
Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass
Gruet Blanc de Noir
Blanc De noir, albuquerque, nm. A white (blanc) sparkling made from red (noir) grapes. Elegant and focused with creamy vanilla and apple aromas
Heidi Schrock Pinot Blanc Pet Nat
Pinot Blanc pet nat, neusiedlersee, at. This natural pet Nat is undoubtedly delicious and you would be lucky to drink it. Good luck finding it anywhere else. It is special order and took 6 months to get here
Lonesta Sparkling Lambrusco
Dry sparkling lambrusco, emilia-romagna, it. Claimed to be one of the oldest styles of wine produced a millennia before cabernet, this refreshing light red sparkling is an easy fruit forward o.g
Meinklang "Prosa" Sparkling
Radikon "Sivi" Orange Pinot Grigio
Rosé Bottle
Rotating selection of rosé
Strohmeier "Lys Rod" Blauer Wildbacher Rosé
Rose of blauer wildbacher, styria, at this "Light red" natural rosé is made from a relative of the blaufränkisch grape. This is a very fruity and tangy rosé with bright acidity
Von Winning Rosé of Pinot Noir
Rose of pinot noir, pfalz, De opens with aromas of strawberry, white pepper, and stone. Flavors of watermelon, bruised apple, and tangerine on the palate
Cocktails
Biedermeier
Bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura aromatic & orange bitters, orange wedge, and dark cherry juice, shaken and served over ice
Der Saftige
Lindeman's strawberry lambic, mint-infused mi Campo tequila, and key lime juice over ice
Der Schmutzige
Black pepper/mustard vodka with pickle brine, kraut juice, & beet juice, garnished with house-pickled vegetables, served up
Hugo
Irish Coffee
Negrüni
Our proprietor's blend of builders gin, sweet vermouth, & aperitivo with a wide orange peel on a large cube of ice
Saarburger Gin & Tonic
Lingonberry-infused Ferdinand's saar dry gin, fever tree Indian tonic, and seasonal garnish, served over ice
Strandläufer
Coconut oil fat washed Edelbrand apricot schnapps, Plantation pineapple rum, ginger/honey/lime/white balsamic shrub, & citrus peel, served up
Tropischer G'Spritz
Bronson's tropical milk punch, grüner veltliner, sparkling water, fresh citrus garnish
Old Fashioned
Liquor
Liqueur
Montenegro
Underberg
Antico Amaro Noveis
Italy
Amaro Darna
Croatia
St. Agrestis Amaro
USA
Drambuie
Scotland
J Rieger's Caffé Amaro
KCMO
Luxardo Apricot
Italy
Luxardo Maraschino
Italy
Dente Di Leone Amaro
Italy
Strega
Italy
Amara Blood Orange Liqueur
Italy
Campari
Italy
Cioco Carciofo
Italy
Amaro Dell'etna
Italy
Kapriol Herbal Liqueur
Italy
Fernet Branca
Italy
Branca Menta
Italy
Mondino
Germany
Aperol
Italy
Faccia Brutto Aperitivo
USA
Schladerer Edel-Kirsch
Germany
Bärenjäger Honey
Germany
Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
Italy
Five Farms Irish Cream
Ireland
Mata Hari Absinthe
Austria
Faccia Brutto Centerbe
USA
Bénédictine
France
Grand Marnier
France
Becherovka
Czechia
Rothman & Winter Orchard Pear
Austria
Rumtopf
(Berry-infused rum) housemade
Schnapps/Brandy/EDV
Arton Prune Edv
France
Asbach Uralt 3Yr Brandy
Germany
Asbach Uralt 8Yr Brandy
Germany
Bauer's Apple & Pear Edv
Austria
Blume Apricot Edv
Austria
Camus vs Cognac
France
Camus Vsop Borderies Cognac
France
Edelbrand Apple Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Apricot Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Cherry Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Grape Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Pear Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Plum Edv
Missouri
Freihof Apricot Edv
Austria
Lecomte Calvados
France
Marie Duffau Armagnac
France
Purkhart Williams Pear Edv
Austria
Reisetbauer Carrot Edv
Austria
Schladerer Cherry Edv
Germany
Fortified Wine
Alvear Amontillado Sherry
Spain
Alvear Cream Sherry
Spain
Alvear Fino Sherry
Spain
H&h Rainwater Madeira
Madeira
Noval 10Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Noval Black Port
Portugal
Ostinato Marsala
Italy
Presidential 20 Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Presidential 40Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Royal Tokaji
Rum
Vodka
Gin
Broker's
England
Builder's
KCMO
Builder's Barrel Finished
Citadelle
France
Empress Indigo
Canada
Ferdinand's Saar
Germany
Hendrick's
Scotland
Lifted Spirits Bright
KCMO
Ransom Old Tom
USA
Reisetbauer Blue
Austria
Sipsmith
England
Tanqueray
England
Tom's Town Garden Party
KCMO
Tequila & Mezcal
Whiskey
Arran 10Yr
Scotland
Arran Port Cask
Scotland
Arran Sauternes Barrel
Scotland
Bardstown Estate Bourbon
USA
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
USA
Compass Box the Spaniard
Scotland
Dickel Rye
USA
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
USA
Glenlivet 12Yr
SCT - speyside
High West American Prairie Bourbon
Us
High West Cask Strength
J Rieger's KC Whiskey
KCMO
Jameson
Ireland
Laprhoaig
Scotland
Lifted Spirits Wheat Whiskey
KCMO
Maker's Mark Bourbon
USA
Michter's Rye
USA
Nikka Coffey Grain
Japan
Old Overholt Rye
USA
Pendleton
Canada
The Famous Grouse
Scotland
Union Horse Rivalist Single Malt
USA
Union Horse Rye
Barrel strength USA
West Cork 8Yr
Ireland
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
USA
Wells
Alkoholfrei
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Acqua Panna
Almdudler
Almdudler Mit Zitrone
Sparkling Austrian herbal soft drink with fresh squeezed lemon and old-fashioned bitters
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Refill
CBD Sparkling
Sparkling cbd beverage with ice and lemon
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke
Fever Tree Tonic
Ginger Beer
HI D8 Sparkling
Honest Booch
Locally made, small batch kombucha
Hot Chocolate
KCBC Hop Spritz
Flavored sparkling water with hops
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
NA Fritz Müller
De\-alcoholized and carbonated white wine from müller-thurgau grapes
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Phony Negroni
Carbonated, na mimic of the bitter, citrusy classic cocktail
Rishi Hot Tea
Rishi Iced Tea
Rishi Sparkling Tea
Dandelion, ginger and other botanicals in a sparkling tea "The hangover destroyer"
Spezi
Sprite Bottle
Milk
Cappucino
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Grosser Schwarzer
Latte
Melange
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Austrian and Central European restaurant in Kansas City's historic Crossroads Arts District. Established in 2010.
101 West 22nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64108