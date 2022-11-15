Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grunow's Kitchen

180 Reviews

$$

4336 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown, VA 23692

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bites Entree
Italian Sub
The Yorktown

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke dip with Chips

$12.95

Thai Bang Shrimp

$14.95

6 Jumbo fried shrimp in our secret gluten free new breading and topped with our house made creamy spicy and sweet chili sauce. On a bed of vineagrette slaw and topped with scallion.

Loaded Waffle APPETIZER

$10.95

Larger order of our waffle fries topped with Monterrey jack, Colby jack cheeses, sour cream, bacon and scallions.

Burgers

Bacon Bliss Melt Burger

$15.95

Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions, honey smoked country bacon, american cheese, and bacon aioli

Classic Melt Burger

$14.95

Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions, yellow & white american cheese, and garlic aioli

California Burger

$16.85

Grilled 6 oz beef patty with pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato with bacon aioli

Mushroom Swiss Melt Burger

$15.95

Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss, and garlic aioli

Beyond Burger

$15.95

Our Meat substitute Burger melt with Daiya Cheddar Cheese Vegan option or regular cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Jalapeno Cheddar Jack Burger

$16.25

6 Oz Sirloin beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese and comes with chipotle ranch spread. Its Spicy!

Chicken

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$16.95

Pan-fried chicken in lemon butter caper sauce choice of two sides. One of our most popular dishes!

Ms. Patricia's Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Tender chicken salad w/ red grapes, celery, sunflower seeds and dried cranberries with your choice of side or soup

Chicken Bites Entree

Chicken Bites Entree

$16.95

Hand breaded chicken bites tossed in choice of buffalo, honey fire, Garlic Parmesan or plain served with two sides

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Sautéed chicken, sautéed broccoli & mushrooms, in our creamy alfredo sauce topped with sweet red peppers and parmesan cheese. Served with Gluten free penne pasta.

Dessert

Chocolate Tort

Chocolate Tort

$9.00Out of stock

Rich flourless chocolate torte with strawberries

Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

$9.00

Blueberry cheesecake trio with fresh fruit and cream

Key Lime Pie

$9.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies (2 Pack)

$8.00

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Fun Fetti Bundt Cake

$6.00

Family Packs

Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Take out sizes of Our chicken salad. comes with cranberries and sunflower seeds on the side.

Family Sized chicken Bites

$65.00

Large Full box of our chicken bites with choice of 2 sauces on the side. Box of choice of Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries. Comes with large 16 oz coleslaw or a family sized Garden Salad. (No Substitutions)

4 Cheeseburger Family Pack

$58.00

4 Basic cheeseburgers (American Cheese) and a large box of Waffle or Sweet Potato Fries.

Greens

Crispy Buffalo Salad

Crispy Buffalo Salad

$15.95

Buffalo fried chicken, greens, carrots, feta, seasoned tomato wedges, cucumbers, dressing of choice

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Choice of Grilled Shrimp or Grilled chicken breast , greens, cucumber, avocado, bacon, red peppers, hard boiled egg, feta cheese with choice of dressing

Apple Gorgonzola Salad with Grilled chicken

Apple Gorgonzola Salad with Grilled chicken

$16.95

Greens with tart cherries, gorgonzola cheese, granny smith apples, sunflower seeds, red onion and grilled chicken. Perfect with our house made dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Our fresh house greens, carrots, Bermuda onion, tomato and cucumber

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Fresh romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, house made croutons and tomatoes

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Fresh romaine, Red bell peppers, bermuda onion, feta cheese, tomatoes and olives

Chimichurri Steak Salad

$16.95

Our fire braised flank steak , gorgonzola cheese, red onion, corn, black beans, tomatoes, sliced avocado on a bed of romaine, topped with chimichurri sauce and served with a light lemon garlic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Kids menu (Age 10 and under)

Kids Grilled cheese

$11.95

Grilled cheese with choice of cheese and one side

Kids Chicken Bites

$11.95

Kids portion of plain chicken bites and one side

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids pizza. Cheese or pepperoni on a 10 inch pizza crust.

Kids Pasta/meat Sauce

$11.25

Penne pasta in marinara based meat sauce topped with parmesan

Kid's Alfredo Pasta

$11.55

Penne pasta tossed with alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger with choice of cheese. Comes with choice of one side

Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.95

10 inch pizza with pesto, 5 cheese blend, Mushrooms, caramelized onions, kalamata olives and balsamic drizzle. comes with choice of soup or salad. Can be made vegan.

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

10 inch gluten free pizza crust with tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes, 5 cheese blend served with choice of soup or salad. Can be made vegan.

Sandwiches

CBT Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled or fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and garlic aioli

Classic Rueben

$15.95

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled sourdough.

Grunow's Club

Grunow's Club

$15.95

Stacked sliced smoked turkey & ham, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, yellow & white American cheese, and honey Dijon mustard

Grunow's Philly

$15.00

Shaved sirloin beef or house made grilled chicken sautéed with peppers and onions, topped with American cheese, on a gluten-free hoagie roll

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$16.95

Smoked ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a toasted Udi's sub roll. Comes with our sandwich vinaigrette and one side. This is a BIG Sammich!

The Yorktown

The Yorktown

$15.95

In house sliced Medium rare roast beef, Melted gouda cheese, Sliced tomatoes, caramelized shallots, creamy horseradish spread on a bed of arugula. Served on multigrain bread

Grilled Cheese Melt

$11.95

Seafood

Shrimp Platter

$17.95

Grilled, fried, or honey fire jumbo shrimp over a bed of rice with a choice of one side

Grilled/Blackened Salmon/Citrus

$23.95

Perfectly seasoned and grilled salmon served with a choice of two sides.

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh steamed broccoli (Dairy Free) (Vegan)

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our most popular side dish! Cauliflower in melted 5 cheese secret recipe! (Vegetarian)

Coleslaw

$6.00

Traditional cabbage and carrot slaw in a creamy house made dressing (Vegetarian)

Jasmine Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Seasoned rice (Vegan)

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Our creamy mashed potatoes loaded with Cheddar jack, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, green onions and bacon.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.00

Plain Mashed

$6.00

House made creamy mashed potatoes.

Plain Steamed Cauliflower

$6.00

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Traditional romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and cherry tomatoes

Side House

$6.00

Greens, shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers

Side Toasted Sliced Bread

$2.00

Soup (As side option only)upcharge

$2.00

Sweet Potato fries

$6.00

Our sweet potato fries served with our famous creamy sweet brown sugar glaze on the side

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Steamed Cauliflower

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

PLAIN MASHED

$6.00

Soup

Soup Du Jour -PLEASE CALL

$9.00

House made soup- call for today's soup

Tomato Pepper Bisque

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Soup and Salad

$14.95

Choice of soup and a side or Caesar salad

PWN Luncheon

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Boylan Cola

$4.00

Boylan Orange

$4.00

Boylan Cream

$4.00

Boylan Ginger

$4.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

espresso

$4.00

Retail

Beeswax Bar

$3.50

Cutting Board

$10.00

Paring Knife

$7.00

12 oz Honey Hex Jar

$15.50

4 oz Honey Wax Sealed

$8.75

2oz Mini Hex Honey Jar

$5.50

T Shirt

$15.00

8oz Honey Jar

$10.50

JOIA Moscow Mule 4-pack

$16.00

JOIA Cosmo 4-pack

$16.00

JOIA Greyhound 4-pack

$16.00

JOIA New Fashioned 4-pack

$17.00

Sunburnt Lemon Basil Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$7.00

Sunburnt Pineapple Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

$7.00

Sunburnt Mango Peach Jolokai Hot Sauce

$7.00

Belle Isle Transfusion

$16.00

Bell Isle Honey Hab Lemonade

$16.00

Pint of Cole Slaw

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$8.00

Pre-Packaged Foods

Sweet Street Brownie

$3.00

Sweet Street Double chocolate Brownie

Lucy's Cinnamon Cookies

$8.00

Vegan, nut free, dairy free, Gluten free cookie pack. 5.5 oz bag

Lucy's Oatmeal Cookies

$8.00

Vegan, nut free, dairy free, Gluten free cookie pack . 5.5 oz

Lucy's Ginger Snap Cookies

$8.00

Vegan, nut free, dairy free, Gluten free cookie pack. 5.5 oz

EXTRAS

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Oil and vinegar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sweet potato Glaze

$1.00

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Of gorgonzola Cheese

$1.00

Side of Green Olives

$1.00

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Monterrey Jack cheese sauce

$1.50

Extra side of honey fire sauce

$1.50

Extra side of buffalo sauce

$1.50

Side of bacon strips (2)

$3.00

Extra side of Parmesan cheese

$1.00

Extra side of Mozzarella blend

$1.00

Side of sour cream

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp extra

$8.00

Salmon Grilled (1 filet)

$9.00

Extra Sweet Potato Glaze

$1.25

Side of Carmelized onions

$1.00

Bacon Bits (House Made)

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grunow's is a dedicated gluten-free and nut/peanut free restaurant. We are a celiac safe facility that prides ourselves on fresh made meals to order.

Location

4336 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

