  • Gruzy's Italian Beef House & Pub - w6649 Nancy Lake Road
Gruzy's Italian Beef House & Pub w6649 Nancy Lake Road

w6649 Nancy Lake Road

Minong, WI 54859

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Cheese Curds 1\2

$5.99

Chicken Tender App

$10.99

Dough Puffs

$6.99

Dough Puffs 1\2

$3.99

Fry Basket

$4.99

Fry Basket 1\2

$2.99

Gruzy Chips

$4.99

Pizza Fries

$10.99

Shrimp App

$9.99

Wings

$11.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Gruzy Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Jalapeño Boom Boom Burger

$13.99

Entree

Cod Dinner

$15.99

G's Corkscrew Pasta

$11.99

Prime Rib

$19.99

RedHook Ale Dinner

$15.99

Seafood Combo

$22.99

Three Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Tortellini Alfraedo

$13.99

Kids

Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kids Rav

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

Pizza

Bobs 12

$18.99

Bobs 14

$22.99

Bobs 16

$26.99

Deep Dish 9

$13.99

Deep Dish 12

$16.99

Gluten free 9''

$11.99

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Thin Crust 12

$11.99

Thin Crust 14

$13.99

Thin Crust 16

$15.99

Salads and Soups

House Salad

$4.99

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Sandwiches

Cheesy Chik Fajita

$13.99

Italian Beef

$16.99

Italian Combo

$18.99

Italian Sausage

$12.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Steak & Cheese

$16.99

Gruzy's Wrap

$14.99

Extra Sauces

Au Jus

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Franks

$0.75

French

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Mild Giardiniera

$0.75

Miracle Whip

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tarter

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Gruzys, Serving the finest Chicago style Pizzas, Pasta's, Sandwiches, Salads and More.

w6649 Nancy Lake Road, Minong, WI 54859

