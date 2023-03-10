- Home
Gryffs Pub - Springfield
720 South A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
DRINKS
NA Beverages
20oz Bottled Soda
Apple Cider
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry Basil Smash
Botanical Bubbly
Bottled Water
Coffee
Cucumber Lime-Ade
Death By Liquid
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Cocoa
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Liquid Death
Mango-Jito
Orange Soda
Red Bull
Shirly Temple
WYLD CBD
Beer
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, sparkling water and champagne
Bay Breeze
Vodka, pineapple juice and cranberry juice
Bellini
Champagne with fruit puree
BFK
Bailey, Hazelnut Liquor, Kaluah, and Hot Coffee
Blackberry Whiskey Cider
Hot Cider, Blackberry Whiskey and Cinnamon
Blackberry Whiskey Sour
Blackberry Whiskey and Sour Mix
Blood Orange Gin and Tonic
Malfy Blood Orange Gin and Tonic Water
Bloody Mary
Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix with Vodka and topping
BSB Bloody Mary
Brown Sugar Bourbon with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings
BSB Buttered Rum
Hot buttered rum with Brown Sugar Bourbon and Butter-Scotch Liquor
Coffee Nudge
Brandy, Kaluah, and crème de Cacau with hot coffee and whipped cream
Cousin Eddys Cocoa
Hot Chocolate with Baileys, and brown sugar bourbon and whipped cream
Cumber Mint Mary
Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings
Greyhound
Vodka and grapefruit juice
Irish Coffee
Hot coffee, Irish cream and Jameson
Jaeger Red Bull
Jaegermeister and Red Bull
Jalapeno Bloody Mary
Jalapeño Tequila with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings
Jolly Rancher
Flavored vodka, sour liquor, sour mix and sprite
Ketel Greyhound
Ketel One vodka and grapefruit juice
Manmosa
Orange Vodka, juice and champagne
Margarita
House Made Margarita
Mimosa
Orange Juice and Champagne
Moscow Mule
Vodka, lime and ginger beer
Peach Pecan Toddy
Peach Pecan Whiskey, lemon, honey, cinnamon and hot water
Peanut Butter Mocha
Peanut Butter Whiskey, crème de Cacau, hot chocolate and hot coffee with whipped cream
Reyka Salty Dog
Reyka Vodka, grapefruit juice and salted rim
Reyka Screwdriver
Reyka Vodka and Orange Juice
Screw Driver
Vodka and Orange Juice
Sea Breeze
Vodka, grapefruit juice and cranberry juice
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, grenadine and orange juice
TITOS SUNRISE
Titos Vodka, grenadine and orange juice
Vodka Red Bull
Washington Apple
Whiskey, apple liquor and cranberry juice
Watermelon Rum Mojito
Watermelon rum, mint, lime, simple syrup and sparkling water
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey and sour mix
White Russian
Vodka, Kaluah, and cream
Wine
FOOD
Appetizer
2oz Queso
2oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso
4oz Queso
4oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso
Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower
Cheese Curds
beer battered squeaky cheese, served with marinara
Chicken Wings
wings with choice of dipping sauce
Elote Shrimp
Mexican Street Corn Shrimp served with Avocado Poblano Sauce
Fried Mac&Cheese
beer battered mac and cheese
Fried Mushrooms
deep fried mushrooms
Fried Pickle Chips
fried pickle chips, served with ranch
Fries
Skinny, skin-on fry basket
Garlic Roasted Cambozola
Roasted Garlic Cloves, with wedge of Cambozola Brie Cheese, and sliced Italian baguette.
Hummus Platter
Garlic Hummus with Mama Lil's Peppers, cucumber, tomato, carrot, celery, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, goat cheese, and toasted baguettes
Loaded Fries
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion
Loaded Pork Rinds
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion
Loaded Sweet Potato
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion
Loaded Tots
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion
Mini Corndogs
Mini Corn Dog Bites
Nachos
tortilla chips, topped with jalapeño queso, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, green onion, cilantro lime sour cream drizzle, and sides of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Onion Rings
onion rings with coyote sauce
Pig Skins
deep fried chicharrons
Poppers
deep fried jalapeño poppers served with sweet chili
Queso Dip
creamy jalapeño queso, tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole
Sliders
3 Sliders with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of sweet potato fries
Tots
basket of crispy, golden tots
Baskets
Burgers
Bobs Burger
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese
Ren & Stimpy Burger
bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Mojo Jojo Burger
teriyaki mayo, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Rick & Morty Burger
bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce
Shredder Burger
guacamole, salsa, tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese, and lettuce
Animaniac Burger
sriracha mayo, tomato, onion, sautéed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and an over medium egg
Toad
grilled mushrooms with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Wile E. Coyote
bacon, onion rings, coyote sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Solo Black Bean Patty
Solo Chicken Breast
Solo Burger Patty
Salads/Sides
Cobb Salad
tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and chicken, with your choice of dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons and chicken
Side Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side
Side Caesar Salad
romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons
Cup Soup
cup of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini
Bowl Soup
bowl of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini
Cup Fruit
cup of our fruit of the day
COTTAGE CHEESE
COLESLAW
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
served on our house bun, crispy bacon, sriracha mayo, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted bread with pepper jack and cheddar cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Korean BBQ or Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, onion, bacon, and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese
Kids
Dinosaur Dunkers
6 dinosaur chicken dunkers with choice of side
Piglets
6 mini corndogs with choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese and choice of side
Kids Sliders
2 slider burgers with cheese and choice of side
Kids Mac & Cheese
6 bite sized fried mac and cheese with choice of side
PB&J
peanut butter and jelly on white bread with choice of side
Sauces
1000 island
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
Avocado Plabano
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Burger Sauce
Cilantro Lime Sour Cream
Cocktail Sauce
Coyote Sauce
Fry Sauce
Garlic Parm Sauce
Guacamole
Hollandaise Side
Honey Mustard
Korean BBQ
Marinara
Peanut Butter Creamy
Peanut Butter Sauce
Ranch
Salsa
Sour Cream
Sweet Chilli
Tartar
Teriyaki Sauce
Pico De Gallo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Slinging killer cocktails 🍹grilling up grub 🍔 and letting the PNW beers 🍻flow! Get it at Gryffs, your favorite local pub!
720 South A Street, Springfield, OR 97477