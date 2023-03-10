Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gryffs Pub - Springfield

review star

No reviews yet

720 South A Street

Springfield, OR 97477

DRINKS

NA Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$3.75

Apple Cider

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Blackberry Basil Smash

$4.50

Botanical Bubbly

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coffee

$3.75

Cucumber Lime-Ade

$4.50

Death By Liquid

$4.50

Fresca

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Liquid Death

$4.50

Mango-Jito

$4.50

Orange Soda

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.50

Shirly Temple

$3.75

WYLD CBD

$5.50

Beer

Add an extra splash of fun to your day! (all cocktail/beer orders must contain one substantial food item per two cocktails/beer.) Please have valid ID ready for pick-up of any orders with alcohol :)

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Coors Original

$4.50

Corona

$5.75

Crux NoMo NA Beer

$4.50

Guinness

$5.75

Peach White Claw

$4.50

Michelada

$6.00

Modelo

$5.75

ModeloNegra

$5.75

Montucky Cold Snack

$2.75

Pacifico

$5.75

PBR

$2.75

Ultra

$4.50

Brass Monkey

$4.00

Cocktails

Add an extra splash of fun to your day! (all cocktail/beer orders must contain one substantial food item per two cocktails/beer.) Please have valid ID ready for pick-up of any orders with alcohol :)

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, sparkling water and champagne

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Vodka, pineapple juice and cranberry juice

Bellini

$7.50

Champagne with fruit puree

BFK

$8.00

Bailey, Hazelnut Liquor, Kaluah, and Hot Coffee

Blackberry Whiskey Cider

$9.00

Hot Cider, Blackberry Whiskey and Cinnamon

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

$7.25

Blackberry Whiskey and Sour Mix

Blood Orange Gin and Tonic

$8.50

Malfy Blood Orange Gin and Tonic Water

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix with Vodka and topping

BSB Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings

BSB Buttered Rum

$8.00

Hot buttered rum with Brown Sugar Bourbon and Butter-Scotch Liquor

Coffee Nudge

$7.75

Brandy, Kaluah, and crème de Cacau with hot coffee and whipped cream

Cousin Eddys Cocoa

$8.50

Hot Chocolate with Baileys, and brown sugar bourbon and whipped cream

Cumber Mint Mary

$10.75

Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings

Greyhound

$6.50

Vodka and grapefruit juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Hot coffee, Irish cream and Jameson

Jaeger Red Bull

$8.50

Jaegermeister and Red Bull

Jalapeno Bloody Mary

$11.00

Jalapeño Tequila with Gryffs famous Bloody Mary mix and toppings

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Flavored vodka, sour liquor, sour mix and sprite

Ketel Greyhound

$8.75

Ketel One vodka and grapefruit juice

Manmosa

$11.00

Orange Vodka, juice and champagne

Margarita

$8.50

House Made Margarita

Mimosa

$8.50

Orange Juice and Champagne

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Vodka, lime and ginger beer

Peach Pecan Toddy

$8.50

Peach Pecan Whiskey, lemon, honey, cinnamon and hot water

Peanut Butter Mocha

$9.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey, crème de Cacau, hot chocolate and hot coffee with whipped cream

Reyka Salty Dog

$7.75

Reyka Vodka, grapefruit juice and salted rim

Reyka Screwdriver

$7.75

Reyka Vodka and Orange Juice

Screw Driver

$6.50

Vodka and Orange Juice

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Vodka, grapefruit juice and cranberry juice

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tequila, grenadine and orange juice

TITOS SUNRISE

$7.75

Titos Vodka, grenadine and orange juice

Vodka Red Bull

$5.00

Washington Apple

$9.50

Whiskey, apple liquor and cranberry juice

Watermelon Rum Mojito

$8.00

Watermelon rum, mint, lime, simple syrup and sparkling water

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

Whiskey and sour mix

White Russian

$8.50

Vodka, Kaluah, and cream

Wine

Add an extra splash of fun to your day! (all cocktail/beer orders must contain one substantial food item per two cocktails/beer.) Please have valid ID ready for pick-up of any orders with alcohol :)

19 CRIMES Red Blend

$6.75

19 CRIMES Chardonnay

$6.75

FOOD

Appetizer

2oz Queso

$2.25

2oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso

4oz Queso

$4.50

4oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso

Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep fried cauliflower

Cheese Curds

$10.50

beer battered squeaky cheese, served with marinara

Chicken Wings

$19.00

wings with choice of dipping sauce

Elote Shrimp

$12.50

Mexican Street Corn Shrimp served with Avocado Poblano Sauce

Fried Mac&Cheese

$11.00

beer battered mac and cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

deep fried mushrooms

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

fried pickle chips, served with ranch

Fries

$8.00

Skinny, skin-on fry basket

Garlic Roasted Cambozola

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Cloves, with wedge of Cambozola Brie Cheese, and sliced Italian baguette.

Hummus Platter

$14.50

Garlic Hummus with Mama Lil's Peppers, cucumber, tomato, carrot, celery, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, goat cheese, and toasted baguettes

Loaded Fries

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion

Loaded Pork Rinds

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion

Loaded Sweet Potato

$15.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion

Loaded Tots

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeño queso, green onion

Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Mini Corn Dog Bites

Nachos

$15.50

tortilla chips, topped with jalapeño queso, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, green onion, cilantro lime sour cream drizzle, and sides of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Onion Rings

$10.50

onion rings with coyote sauce

Pig Skins

$8.00

deep fried chicharrons

Poppers

$11.00

deep fried jalapeño poppers served with sweet chili

Queso Dip

$12.00

creamy jalapeño queso, tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole

Sliders

$14.00

3 Sliders with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Basket of sweet potato fries

Tots

$8.00

basket of crispy, golden tots

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$15.00

3 crispy chicken strips with your choice of side

Fish & Chips

$17.00

3 beer battered pieces of cod with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce and coleslaw, served with your choice of side

Burgers

Bobs Burger

$15.00

burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese

Ren & Stimpy Burger

$17.50

bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mojo Jojo Burger

$15.75

teriyaki mayo, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Rick & Morty Burger

$15.75

bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce

Shredder Burger

$15.75

guacamole, salsa, tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese, and lettuce

Animaniac Burger

$18.00

sriracha mayo, tomato, onion, sautéed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and an over medium egg

Toad

$15.75

grilled mushrooms with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Wile E. Coyote

$18.00

bacon, onion rings, coyote sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Solo Black Bean Patty

$5.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$4.00

Solo Burger Patty

$5.00

Salads/Sides

Cobb Salad

$18.25

tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and chicken, with your choice of dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.25

romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons and chicken

Side Salad

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$8.50

romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons

Cup Soup

$4.50

cup of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini

Bowl Soup

$6.50

bowl of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini

Cup Fruit

$3.50

cup of our fruit of the day

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$13.50

served on our house bun, crispy bacon, sriracha mayo, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Parmesan crusted bread with pepper jack and cheddar cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Crispy Korean BBQ or Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, onion, bacon, and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.75

grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese

Kids

Dinosaur Dunkers

$8.00

6 dinosaur chicken dunkers with choice of side

Piglets

$8.00

6 mini corndogs with choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

toasted white bread with american cheese and choice of side

Kids Sliders

$9.00

2 slider burgers with cheese and choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

6 bite sized fried mac and cheese with choice of side

PB&J

$8.00

peanut butter and jelly on white bread with choice of side

Dessert

White Chocolate Berry Cheesecake

$7.50

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$7.50

Sauces

1000 island

$0.75

2oz Queso

$2.25

4oz Queso

$0.75

Avocado Plabano

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Burger Sauce

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Coyote Sauce

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Hollandaise Side

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Peanut Butter Creamy

$0.75

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Chilli

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75
Slinging killer cocktails 🍹grilling up grub 🍔 and letting the PNW beers 🍻flow! Get it at Gryffs, your favorite local pub!

720 South A Street, Springfield, OR 97477

