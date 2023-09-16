Entree*

Asian Salmon

$18.00

Asian marinated salmon, spiced couscous,spinach, madarin oranges, toasted almonds, tomato, Kalamata olives, red curry sauce and lobster aioili

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Gulf Coast shrimp with creamy smoked Gouda, stone ground grits, tomatoes,green onions and chopped bacon

Brined Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Brined orange and ginger pork tenderloin, sweet and herb potato hash, charred broccoli with a hint of maple, topped with a fried egg served with a spinach, gorgonzola and balsamic vinaigrette salad

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Chefs choice served with fresh melon and green salad

Sandwich*

Prosciutto Panini

$15.50

Prosciutto, Manchego cheese, fig spread, arugula and pear pressed on a baguette

Smoked Salmon Club

$16.00

Smoked salmon with herb cream cheese,avocado mash, Applewood bacon, tomato and greens on a toasted organic sprouted multigrain bread

Moroccan Chicken

$15.00

Moroccan spice rubbed chicken with red onion marmalade, Zatar dill yogurt sauce and arugula on rosemary Focaccia bread

Mexicali Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted organic sprouted multigrain bread, avocado mash, radishes, pepitas and queso fresco with a house made salsa (corn, black, beans, red onions and lime creme

Salad*

Stacked Cobb

$15.50

Stacked Cobb salad with chicken, avocado, tomato, Gorgonzola, bacon and mixed greens with a Gryphon green goddess dressing

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Fresh Burrata cheese salad with crisp prosciutto, Kalamata olives, cantaloupe, grape tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula dressed with white balsamic vinagrette

Root Vegetable Salad

$14.50

Root vegetable- roasted carrots, broccoli, cauliflower,beets, sweet and herbed potatoes, pickled red onions, quinoa and candied bacon dressed with a Vermont Maple vinaigrette

Beverage*

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ooh La Lacoste

$5.50

Harney & Sons Earl Grey tea, lavender, vanilla and steamed milk

Savannah Strawberry Spritzer

$5.50

Muddled strawberries and sparkling water with orange blossom essence

Altanta Peach

$5.50

Peach nectar with fresh lime juice and ginger-infused sparkling water

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Freshly pressed lemons, cane sugar and blueberry puree

Cucumber Cooler

$5.50

Limoncello, sparkling water, fresh mint and cucumber

Lemonade

$3.50

In house fresh made sweet lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00