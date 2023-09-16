Gryphon 337 Bull Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gryphon is the premier dining destination of the Savannah College of Art and Design, carrying on the tradition of Savannah hospitality and delicious food.
337 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401
