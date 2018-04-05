American
Seafood
Steakhouses
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake 935 Diamond lake Rd
667 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
935 Diamond lake Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurant