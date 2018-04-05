Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Steakhouses

Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake 935 Diamond lake Rd

667 Reviews

$$

935 Diamond lake Rd

Mundelein, IL 60060

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ RIBS FULL SLAB
PRIME SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
PRIME STEAKHOUSE BURGER

APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

calamari, fresh lemon, cocktail sauce

MEATBALL & POLENTA

$15.00

Meetball,polenta,marinara sauce,permesan, romano cheese.

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$20.00

lamb lollipops, brandy peppercorn sauce.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$15.00

mild italian sausage,roasted peppers,garlic white wine sauce.

STEAM MUSSELS

$15.00

mussels, garlic, shallots, white, wine, chili flakes, roasted tomato, white wine, scallions, garlic crostini's.

COCKTAIL SHRIMP

$18.00

BBQ BACON WRAP SCALLOPS

$25.00Out of stock

JUMBO CRAB CAKE

$25.00

SOUPS

BAKED FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$12.00

CREAMY BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$10.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

3 oz spring mix greens,cherry tomato,cucumber,red onion,carrot,kalamata olives,house dressing.

OUR WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

Iceberg wegde lettuce,blue chesse dressing, heirloom cherry tomato,red onion,hard boiled egg, nueske bacon,cucumber, blue chesse crumble.

ROASTED BEETS SALAD

$10.00

Roasted red and golden beets, spring mix greens, caramelized red wine onions,shouse dressing,feta chesse, toasted pastachios,strawberries.

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce ,caeser dressing, garlic croutons, shaved grana padano.

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$10.00

Chopped mighty vine tomatoes,red onios,kalamata olives,green bell peppers,cucumber,oregano,house dressing,feta cheese.

BURRATA CAPREZE SALAD

$18.00

Beefsteak tomato,fresh basil,imported burrata,red vinigar,extra virgin olive oil,balsamic glaze.

PEACH & BURRATA

$20.00Out of stock

GALE STREET PRIME RIB

PRIME RIB KING CUT

$52.00

PRIME RIB QUEEN CUT

$37.00

PRIME RIB & LOBSTER

$90.00

PRIME RIB & KING CRAB

$190.00

PRIME RIB & SHRIMP

$55.00

PRIME RIB & BBQ RIBS

$54.00

SEAFOOD

SEA BASS PICCATA

$42.00

BROILED SALMON PICCATA

$30.00

8 oz broiled salmon,sauteed spinach,heirloom cherry tomato,caper fresh lemon butter sauce.

PAN SEARED BRANZINO

$40.00

pan seared whole branzino,roasted brussel sprouts,garlic oregano lemon wine sauce, char lemon.

WHITE FISH ALMONDINE

$28.00

12 oz white fish filet,roasted butternut squash,califlower,broccoli, almodine sauce.

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$35.00

Fresh mussels,clams,shrimp,fresh fish,sacallops,spicy roasted tomato sauce,over squid ink linguine pasta.

SCALLOPS RISOTTO

$38.00

U8 pan seared scallops,asparagus mushrooms,parmesan risotto.

COLD WATER LOBSTER TAIL

$70.00

1 lb broiled cold water lobster tail,melted butter, served lemon butter sauce, fresh lemon.

KING CRAB LEGS

$120.00

1 pound steamed king crab legs,melted butter, served lemon butter sauce, fresh lemon.

LINGUINI CLAMS

$28.00

ENTREE FRIED SHRIMP

$30.00Out of stock

GALE STREET BBQ RIBS

BBQ RIBS FULL SLAB

$30.00

BBQ RIBS 1/2 SLAB

$19.00

RIBS & FILET

$63.00

RIBS & LOBSTER

$109.00

RIBS & SALMON

$45.00

RIBS & SHRIMP

$35.00

RIBS & GRILL CHICKEN

$35.00

RIBS & KING CRAB

$164.00

GALE STREET SPECIALITIES

CHICKEN VELASCO

$22.00

GNOCCHI AL PESTO

$20.00

8 oz spaghetti pasta,1/6 oz meetball,marinara,butter, parmesan cheese,fresh basil.

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA

$20.00

8 oz rigatoni pasta,8 oz marscpone cream sauce,fresh basil.

FETTUCCINI ALLA RAGU

$20.00

8 oz fresh egg fettuccini pasta,pecorino and romano cream sauce.

ORECCHIETTE SAUSAGE

$20.00

8 oz orecchiette pasta,mild crumble italian sausage,broccoli,garlic, white wine,pecorino and romano cheese.

ROASTED CHICKEN VESUVIO

$24.00

1/2 on the bone roasted chicken,roasted potatoes,organic sweet peas,oregano,roasted garlic,white wine.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

12oz breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, baked mozzarella cheese, served with pasta marinara.

PRIME SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$16.00

10oz prime buerger, pretzel bun, smoked mozzarella, smoked bacon jam,

PRIME STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$14.00

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$35.00

GNOCCHI RAGU

$24.00Out of stock

VEAL OSSOBUCO

$45.00

SIDE DISHES

TRUFFLE TATER TOTS

$9.00

12oz tater tots, white truffle oil, grated parmesan and romano cheese, chopped parsley.

COLOSSAL BAKED POTATOES

$9.00

Backed potato, sour cream, bacon, scallions, butter.

MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

Golden yukon mashed potato, garlic, butter, cream, salt and pepper.

AU GRATIN POTATOES

$9.00

Roated diced potatoes, garlic, onion, fresh jalapeno, parmesan cheese.

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

American, white cheddar cheese, cream cheese, elbow pasta, parmesan, romano cheese.

ASPARANGUS

$9.00

12oz jumbo asaragus, salt and pepper.

BROCCOLI

$9.00

12oz broccoli, garlic, salt and pepper.

MUSHROOMS & ONION

$9.00

Braised wild mushoom mix, char onion, butter, au jus.

SPINACH

$9.00

8oz sauteed spinach, sliced garlic, salt and pepper.

ROASTED CALIFLOWER

$9.00

12oz roasted cauliflower, sliced garlic, chopped cherry peppers, salt and peppers,

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

TATER TOTS

$9.00

$ BRANDY PEPPERCORN

$5.00

$ BBQ SAUCE

$2.00

$ Ranch Dressing

$0.75

$ BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$3.00

MARINARA SAUCE

$2.00

$ HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$5.00

HALF DOZEN GIANT POTATO

$35.00Out of stock

$ Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

$ TRUFFLE BUTTER

$5.00

$ HERB BUTTER

$5.00

$ BORDELAISE SAUCE

$5.00

$ BERNAISE SAUCE

$5.00

$ SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

$ SIDE GARLIC DRESSING

$0.75

$ SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

$ GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

Side Of Risotto

$15.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

5oz prime burger, american cheese, french fries, ketchup.

KID BBQ RIBS

$10.00

3pc slicd bbq ribs, french fries ketchup.

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

7oz elbow pasta, mac & cheese sauce.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

2pc breaded chicken fingers, fench fries, ketchup.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

DESSERTS

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$10.00

MINT CHOCOLATE GELATO

$8.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$10.00

Tiramisu, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, cocoa powder and sugar powder.

LEMON CHEESE CAKE

$10.00

Cheese cake, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, sugar powder.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$10.00

choccolate mousse cake, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, sugar powder,

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

SEA SALT CARAMEL GELATO

$8.00

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$8.00Out of stock

VANILLA GELATO

$8.00

MANGO SORBET

$8.00

LEMON SORBET

$8.00

SURF AND TURF SPECIAL

SURF AND TURF SPECIAL

$58.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

935 Diamond lake Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060

Directions

Gallery
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake image
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake image
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake image

