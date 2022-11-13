- Home
G's Pizza in the CBD
833 Howard AVE
New Orleans, LA 70113
Appetizers
Falafel 3ct
3 falafel's with your choice of tahini sauce, or Tzatziki
Garlic Bread
Bread sticks lightly brushed with house made garlic butter served with a side of marinaria
Cheese Garlic Bread
Bread sticks, covered with melted mozzerella, lightly brushed with house made garlic butter served with a side of marinaria
Jalapeno Bread Sticks
Bread sticks, covered with melted mozzerella, & feta cheese; lightly brushed with house made garlic butter and topped with sliced jalapenos served with a side of marinaria
Brusssels sprouts
Fried Brussels toss in house made pepper jelly vinaigrette
G's Happy Hummus Plate
With olive oil and sumac, served with pita or garlic bread
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach dip topped with melted mozzeralla With pita or garlic bread
chicken strips
6 crispy fried chicken strips served with our choice of sauce
Organic All-Natural Wings 8ct
8 buffalo wings, with one side of ranch
Organic All-Natural Wings 20ct
Tzatziki (Caciki)
House made Tzatziki served with a side of pita bread of garlic bread
Feta Rolls (Bourekas)
What are Feta Rolls? Think of them as mozzeralla sticks older more sophisticated cousin served with a side of pepper-jelly dipping sauce
Crawfish Flat Bread
Crispy bread sticks topped with Alfredo, green peppers, red onions, craw-fish and cheddar cheese. Finished with a Spicy Aioli, and parsley.
Fries
Vegan Jalapeño Cheese Bread
Herb oil, Vegan cheese, and jalapenos served with a side of marinara
babaganoush
grape leaves
Fresh Salads
The Greek Salad
Romaine, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, walnuts, feta cheese & pepperoncini with balsamic vinaigrette
City Park Salad
Spinach, strawberries, avocado, walnuts & goat cheese with honey balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Ceaser Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons with Caesar dressing
Small Ceaser Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons with Caesar dressing
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
Small House Salad
Large House Salad
Burgers and Wraps
G's Famous Burger
1/2 lb burger, G’s special sauce, fried egg, cheese blend, red onion, lettuce & tomato All burgers & wraps are served with fries
Vegan Burger
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with fries.
Nola Heat Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato & cheddar with house ranch with your choice of white or whole wheat wrap All burgers & wraps are served with fries
Greek Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat, tomato, red onion & Romaine lettuce with house tzatziki sauce All burgers & wraps are served with fries
Chef special
Oven Baked Pastas
Creole Crawfish Alfredo
Creamy oven baked Alfredo pasta topped with creole crawfish Garnished with Parmasaine and rosemarry
Lousiana Shrimp Alfredo
Creamy oven baked Alfredo pasta topped with Lousiana Shrimp Garnished with Parmasaine and rosemarry
Build Your Own Alfredo Pasta
We give you creative Carte blanche of our creamy oven baked pasta, sky is the limit.
Build Your Own Pesto Pasta
We give you creative Carte blanche of our creamy oven baked pesto pasta.
Vegan ZITI
Creamy Chicken Alfredo
Sweets & Treats
Homemade Cookies 3ct
Fresh baked chcolate chip cookies
Turtle Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
Chocolate topped Cheesecake
Strawberry topped Cheesecake
Caramel topped Cheesecake
Vegan Cheese Cake
0 dairy, gluten , or soy free. 100% flavor
Vegan Chocolate Brownies
Gluten free vegan cholate brownies
Lava cake
Lemon Berry bomb cake
Beignet
Specials
Greek Plates
Wings & Fries Combo
Champagne (Deep Copy) (Deep Copy)
10" Gourmet Pizza
Build Your own 10'' Inch pizza
10" Big Cheesy "
10"Cheese pizza"
10"Vegan Margherita"
10"Vegan Rainbow"
10"Vegan Roots "
10'' Bayou Crawfish
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
10'' Bienville Supream
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
10'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp
10'' Chicken pesto
Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic
10'' Greek Gyro
Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley
10'' Margherita Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese
10'' Meat Head Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits
10'' Nola Green Roots
Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper
10'' The Narcissist
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper
10'' THE O.G. Pizza
Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn
10'' Vegan Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella
10'Vegan Veggie Queen"
10'Vegan pepperoni lovers"
10" Big Cheesy
10" Chicken bacon ranch pizza
14" Gourmet Pizza
14" Build Your own pizza
14" Breakfast Pizza"
14" Vegan Greek "
14" Vegan Margarita"
14" Vegan Rainbow "
14" Vegan Roots"
14" Vegan Veggi Queen"
14' Big Cheesy"
14'' Bayou Crawfish
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
14'' Bienville Supream
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
14'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp
14'' Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic
14'' Greek Gyro
Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley
14'' Margherita Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese
14'' Meat Head Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits
14'' Nola Green Roots
Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper
14'' The Narcissist
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper
14'' THE O.G. Pizza
Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn
14" Vegan Pepperoni Lovers
14" Vegan Cheese Pizza
14" Big Cheesy
14" Chicken bacon ranch
16" Gourmet Pizza
Build Your own 16'' pizza
16'' Margherita Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese
16'' Meat Head Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits
16'' The Narcissist
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper
16'' Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic
16'' Nola Green Roots
Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper
16'' Greek Gyro
Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley
16'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp
16'' THE O.G. Pizza
Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn
16'' Bienville Supream
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
16'' Bayou Crawfish
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
16" Vegan Rainbow "
16" Vegan Roots"
16" Vegan Greek "
16" Vegan Margarita"
16" Vegan Veggi Queen"
16" Vegan Pepperoni Lovers
16" Vegan Cheese Pizza
16" Big Cheesy
16" Chicken bacon ranch
10" Vegan Pizza
10'' Vegan rainbow
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro
10'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, and vegan pepperoni
10'' Vegan Roots
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom.
10'' Vegan Veggie Queen
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers
10'' Mediterranean
Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and Kalamata olives
10'' Vegan Rainbow
10'' Vegan Margherita
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil
10'' Vegan BBQ pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, barbecue sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions
10'' Vegan Supreme Pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions
14" Vegan Pizza
14'' Vegan Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella
14'' Mediterranean
Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and kalamata olives
14'' Vegan BBQ pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, Barq sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions
14'' Vegan Margherita
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil
14'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, & vegan pepperoni
14'' Vegan Rainbow
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro
14'' Vegan Roots
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom
14'' Vegan Supreme Pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions
14'' Vegan Veggie Queen
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers
16" Vegan Pizza
16'' Vegan Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella
16'' Mediterranean
Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and kalamata olives
16'' Vegan BBQ pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, Barq sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions
16'' Vegan Margherita
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil
16'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, & vegan pepperoni
16'' Vegan Rainbow
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro
16'' Vegan Roots
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom
16'' Vegan Supreme Pizza
marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions
16'' Vegan Veggie Queen
Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers
Other Vegan Delicacies
Athena Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cherry tomato, red onion and walnuts, served with a side of balsamic dressing
Strawberry Avocado Salad
Organic spinach, avocado, strawberries, and walnuts, served with a side of agave balsamic dressing
Vegan Ziti Pasta
Marinara sauce, parsley, and olive oil Add Vegan Cheese +$3 Add Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red or White Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes each +$1.5
Vegan Cheese Fries
Hot melty vegan mozzzerella over gold brown seasoned fries
Vegan Tahini Hummus
Our signature house made hummus, served with fresh baked pita bread. Add Brussels Sprouts +$5 or Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini each +$1.5
Vegan Jalapeño Cheese Bread
Herb oil, Vegan cheese, and jalapenos served with a side of marinara
Vegan Beyond burger
Vegan burger on bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and a side of fries Add Vegan Cheese +$3 Add Pepper Jelly or Tangy BBQ each +50¢ Add Avocado +$1
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With gluten free, Keto, and vegan options we have something for everyone. At G's, there's nothing better than relaxing and eating with family. Welcome home.
833 Howard AVE, New Orleans, LA 70113