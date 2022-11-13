G's Pizza in the CBD imageView gallery

G's Pizza in the CBD

review star

No reviews yet

833 Howard AVE

New Orleans, LA 70113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your own 16'' pizza
16'' Meat Head Pizza
14" Build Your own pizza

Appetizers

Falafel 3ct

Falafel 3ct

$5.99Out of stock

3 falafel's with your choice of tahini sauce, or Tzatziki

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Bread sticks lightly brushed with house made garlic butter served with a side of marinaria

Cheese Garlic Bread

$8.50

Bread sticks, covered with melted mozzerella, lightly brushed with house made garlic butter served with a side of marinaria

Jalapeno Bread Sticks

Jalapeno Bread Sticks

$9.50

Bread sticks, covered with melted mozzerella, & feta cheese; lightly brushed with house made garlic butter and topped with sliced jalapenos served with a side of marinaria

Brusssels sprouts

$10.00

Fried Brussels toss in house made pepper jelly vinaigrette

G's Happy Hummus Plate

$8.00

With olive oil and sumac, served with pita or garlic bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach dip topped with melted mozzeralla With pita or garlic bread

chicken strips

$10.00

6 crispy fried chicken strips served with our choice of sauce

Organic All-Natural Wings 8ct

Organic All-Natural Wings 8ct

$12.00

8 buffalo wings, with one side of ranch

Organic All-Natural Wings 20ct

$25.00

Organic All-Natural Wings 20ct

Tzatziki (Caciki)

Tzatziki (Caciki)

$6.00

House made Tzatziki served with a side of pita bread of garlic bread

Feta Rolls (Bourekas)

Feta Rolls (Bourekas)

$6.00Out of stock

What are Feta Rolls? Think of them as mozzeralla sticks older more sophisticated cousin served with a side of pepper-jelly dipping sauce

Crawfish Flat Bread

Crawfish Flat Bread

$14.00

Crispy bread sticks topped with Alfredo, green peppers, red onions, craw-fish and cheddar cheese. Finished with a Spicy Aioli, and parsley.

Fries

$6.50

Vegan Jalapeño Cheese Bread

$12.00

Herb oil, Vegan cheese, and jalapenos served with a side of marinara

babaganoush

$6.00

grape leaves

$6.00

Fresh Salads

The Greek Salad

The Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, walnuts, feta cheese & pepperoncini with balsamic vinaigrette

City Park Salad

$13.00

Spinach, strawberries, avocado, walnuts & goat cheese with honey balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons with Caesar dressing

Small Ceaser Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons with Caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic glaze

Small House Salad

$7.00

Large House Salad

$11.00

Burgers and Wraps

G's Famous Burger

G's Famous Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb burger, G’s special sauce, fried egg, cheese blend, red onion, lettuce & tomato All burgers & wraps are served with fries

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with fries.

Nola Heat Wrap

Nola Heat Wrap

$14.00

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato & cheddar with house ranch with your choice of white or whole wheat wrap All burgers & wraps are served with fries

Greek Gyro Wrap

Greek Gyro Wrap

$12.00

Gyro meat, tomato, red onion & Romaine lettuce with house tzatziki sauce All burgers & wraps are served with fries

Chef special

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$6.50

Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Sauce

Oven Baked Pastas

Creole Crawfish Alfredo

$16.00

Creamy oven baked Alfredo pasta topped with creole crawfish Garnished with Parmasaine and rosemarry

Lousiana Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Creamy oven baked Alfredo pasta topped with Lousiana Shrimp Garnished with Parmasaine and rosemarry

Build Your Own Alfredo Pasta

$11.00

We give you creative Carte blanche of our creamy oven baked pasta, sky is the limit.

Build Your Own Pesto Pasta

$11.00

We give you creative Carte blanche of our creamy oven baked pesto pasta.

Vegan ZITI

$12.00

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Sweets & Treats

Homemade Cookies 3ct

$3.00

Fresh baked chcolate chip cookies

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate topped Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry topped Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel topped Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

0 dairy, gluten , or soy free. 100% flavor

Vegan Chocolate Brownies

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten free vegan cholate brownies

Lava cake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry bomb cake

$11.00Out of stock

Beignet

$4.00

Specials

Chef special

$9.99

Greek Plates

Beef Kabobs

Beef Kabobs

$8.99Out of stock
Falafel 3ct

Falafel 3ct

$5.99Out of stock

3 falafel's with your choice of tahini sauce, or Tzatziki

Chicken Kabobs

$7.99Out of stock

Grape leaves 3 ct

$6.00Out of stock

Wings & Fries Combo

6ct Buffalo wings & Fries

$14.99

6ct BBQ wings & Fries

$14.99

6ct Cilantro wings & Fries

$14.99

6ct Tany wings & Fries

$14.99

6ct Plain wings & Fries

$14.99

Champagne (Deep Copy) (Deep Copy)

Brute

$3.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Strawberry mimosa

$3.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$3.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$3.00

Golden Mimosa

$3.00

10" Gourmet Pizza

Build Your own 10'' Inch pizza

Build Your own 10'' Inch pizza

$11.00

10" Big Cheesy "

$16.00

10"Cheese pizza"

$11.00

10"Vegan Margherita"

$16.00

10"Vegan Rainbow"

$19.00

10"Vegan Roots "

$19.00
10'' Bayou Crawfish

10'' Bayou Crawfish

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

10'' Bienville Supream

10'' Bienville Supream

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

10'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$20.00

Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp

10'' Chicken pesto

$17.00

Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic

10'' Greek Gyro

10'' Greek Gyro

$16.00

Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley

10'' Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese

10'' Meat Head Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits

10'' Nola Green Roots

10'' Nola Green Roots

$18.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper

10'' The Narcissist

10'' The Narcissist

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper

10'' THE O.G. Pizza

$17.00

Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn

10'' Vegan Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella

10'Vegan Veggie Queen"

$20.00

10'Vegan pepperoni lovers"

$20.00Out of stock

10" Big Cheesy

$16.00

10" Chicken bacon ranch pizza

$17.00

14" Gourmet Pizza

14" Build Your own pizza

$14.00

14" Breakfast Pizza"

$23.00

14" Vegan Greek "

$23.00

14" Vegan Margarita"

$24.00

14" Vegan Rainbow "

$23.00

14" Vegan Roots"

$26.00

14" Vegan Veggi Queen"

$25.00

14' Big Cheesy"

$22.00
14'' Bayou Crawfish

14'' Bayou Crawfish

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

14'' Bienville Supream

14'' Bienville Supream

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

14'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza

14'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$24.00

Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp

14'' Chicken Pesto

$23.00

Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic

14'' Greek Gyro

$22.00

Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley

14'' Margherita Pizza

14'' Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese

14'' Meat Head Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits

14'' Nola Green Roots

14'' Nola Green Roots

$24.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper

14'' The Narcissist

14'' The Narcissist

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper

14'' THE O.G. Pizza

14'' THE O.G. Pizza

$23.00

Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn

14" Vegan Pepperoni Lovers

$25.00Out of stock

14" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$18.00

14" Big Cheesy

$23.00

14" Chicken bacon ranch

$23.00

16" Gourmet Pizza

Build Your own 16'' pizza

$17.00
16'' Margherita Pizza

16'' Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese

16'' Meat Head Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & bacon bits

16'' The Narcissist

16'' The Narcissist

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro & chili pepper

16'' Chicken Pesto

$26.00

Pesto sauce, feta cheese, spinach, bacon bits, chicken, mozzarella & roasted garlic

16'' Nola Green Roots

16'' Nola Green Roots

$27.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, green pepper, white onion, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella, roasted garlic & roasted red pepper

16'' Greek Gyro

16'' Greek Gyro

$25.00

Garlic butter, gyro, feta, oregano, mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, olives & fresh parsley

16'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza

16'' Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$28.00

Spicy garlic butter, mozzarella, roasted garlic, onion, tomatoes & shrimp

16'' THE O.G. Pizza

16'' THE O.G. Pizza

$26.00

Tangy gold BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, white onions & corn

16'' Bienville Supream

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

16'' Bayou Crawfish

16'' Bayou Crawfish

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

16" Vegan Rainbow "

$29.00

16" Vegan Rainbow "

$29.00

16" Vegan Roots"

$29.00

16" Vegan Greek "

$26.00

16" Vegan Margarita"

$26.00

16" Vegan Veggi Queen"

$29.00

16" Vegan Pepperoni Lovers

$29.00Out of stock

16" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$24.00

16" Big Cheesy

$25.00

16" Chicken bacon ranch

$26.00

10" Vegan Pizza

10'' Vegan rainbow

$17.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro

10'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers

$19.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, and vegan pepperoni

10'' Vegan Roots

$19.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom.

10'' Vegan Veggie Queen

$19.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers

10'' Mediterranean

$18.00

Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and Kalamata olives

10'' Vegan Rainbow

$19.00

10'' Vegan Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil

10'' Vegan BBQ pizza

$19.00

marinara, vegan cheese, barbecue sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions

10'' Vegan Supreme Pizza

$19.00

marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions

14" Vegan Pizza

14'' Vegan Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella

14'' Mediterranean

$22.00

Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and kalamata olives

14'' Vegan BBQ pizza

$25.00

marinara, vegan cheese, Barq sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions

14'' Vegan Margherita

$22.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil

14'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers

$25.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, & vegan pepperoni

14'' Vegan Rainbow

$25.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro

14'' Vegan Roots

$25.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom

14'' Vegan Supreme Pizza

$25.00

marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions

14'' Vegan Veggie Queen

$25.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers

16" Vegan Pizza

16'' Vegan Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella

16'' Mediterranean

$26.00

Olive oil, oregano, vegan mozzarella, fresh parsley, cherry tomato, red onions, and kalamata olives

16'' Vegan BBQ pizza

$29.00

marinara, vegan cheese, Barq sauce, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions

16'' Vegan Margherita

$26.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, and fresh basil

16'' Vegan Pepperoni Lovers

$29.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, & vegan pepperoni

16'' Vegan Rainbow

$29.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & cilantro

16'' Vegan Roots

$29.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, spinach, green pepper, black olives, artichoke, onion, and mushroom

16'' Vegan Supreme Pizza

$29.00

marinara, vegan cheese, marinaded vegan chicken, jalapenos, and red onions

16'' Vegan Veggie Queen

$29.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, artichokes, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh basil, cilantro, and chili peppers

Other Vegan Delicacies

Athena Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cherry tomato, red onion and walnuts, served with a side of balsamic dressing

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$12.00

Organic spinach, avocado, strawberries, and walnuts, served with a side of agave balsamic dressing

Vegan Ziti Pasta

$9.00

Marinara sauce, parsley, and olive oil Add Vegan Cheese +$3 Add Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red or White Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes each +$1.5

Vegan Cheese Fries

$9.00

Hot melty vegan mozzzerella over gold brown seasoned fries

Vegan Tahini Hummus

$8.00

Our signature house made hummus, served with fresh baked pita bread. Add Brussels Sprouts +$5 or Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini each +$1.5

Vegan Jalapeño Cheese Bread

$12.00

Herb oil, Vegan cheese, and jalapenos served with a side of marinara

Vegan Beyond burger

$16.00

Vegan burger on bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and a side of fries Add Vegan Cheese +$3 Add Pepper Jelly or Tangy BBQ each +50¢ Add Avocado +$1

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With gluten free, Keto, and vegan options we have something for everyone. At G's, there's nothing better than relaxing and eating with family. Welcome home.

Website

Location

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans, LA 70113

Directions

Gallery
G's Pizza in the CBD image

Similar restaurants in your area

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
725 Howard Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
930 Tchoupitoulas St B New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
orange star4.5 • 47
1114 Constance St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Cochon
orange starNo Reviews
930 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Lengua Madre
orange starNo Reviews
1245 Constance Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston