Guaca Go East Boynton Beach

510 East Ocean Avenue

Unit 106

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Popular Items

Bowl It
Dip It
Wrap It

Food

Get Your Guac On
Dip It

Dip It

$8.45

Fresh, Custom made Guac Bowls. Avocado Base: Choose a Signature Flavor OR Build your Own! Choice of Dipper. Choose your Protein.

Bowl It

Bowl It

$8.45

Our fresh, custom made guac on a bed of turmeric rice or Salad (Romaine/Spinach) or Half & Half. Choose a Signature Flavor OR Build your Own! Choose your Proteins and sauces.

Wrap It

Wrap It

$8.45

Our fresh, custom made guac wrapped up in a tortilla for easy eating! All Wraps come with Salad & Rice inside. Choose a Signature Flavor OR Build your Own! Choose your Protein and Sauce.

Guac Kids

Guac Kids

Guac Kids

$4.50

Half of a Custom Made Guac Bowls. Choice of toppings and served with Tortilla Chips or Rice. Choose your Protein.

Dessert

Energy Balls

Energy Balls

$4.75

House Made with Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Coconut Flakes and Oats! YUM!

Guac-cessories

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.00+
Veggie Sticks

Veggie Sticks

$1.25+
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$2.25+
Rice

Rice

$1.25+

Beverages

Bellini Bliss Bubly

Bellini Bliss Bubly

$1.85
Watermelon Bubly

Watermelon Bubly

$1.85
Blueberry Pomegranate Bubly

Blueberry Pomegranate Bubly

$1.85
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.50
Tropical Vibes Celsius

Tropical Vibes Celsius

$3.15
Kiwi Guava Celsius

Kiwi Guava Celsius

$3.15
Raspberry Açaí Green Tea Celsius

Raspberry Açaí Green Tea Celsius

$3.15
Grapefruit Bee Pollen Kombucha 221

Grapefruit Bee Pollen Kombucha 221

$3.95
Berry Hibiscus Kombucha 221

Berry Hibiscus Kombucha 221

$3.95
Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea

$2.25
Raspberry Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea

Raspberry Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea

$2.25
Stubborn Cola

Stubborn Cola

$2.65
Stubborn Cola Zero

Stubborn Cola Zero

$2.65
Stubbon Lemon Berry Acai

Stubbon Lemon Berry Acai

$2.65
Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

$2.65
Stubborn Pineapple Cream

Stubborn Pineapple Cream

$2.65
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.65
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

$2.65
Limeade

Limeade

$2.65
Sangria Hibiscus Tea

Sangria Hibiscus Tea

$2.65

Sugar Free

Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$2.65
Blueberry Lavender

Blueberry Lavender

$2.65

Sugar Free

Gingerade Tigerseed

Gingerade Tigerseed

$4.75
Turmeric Tigerseed

Turmeric Tigerseed

$4.75
Chocolate Core Protein Shake Special

Chocolate Core Protein Shake Special

$3.00Out of stock
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.52
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Guaco Go® is the home of the guacamole-themed, fast-casual cuisine with a passion for making fast, affordable and healthy food with real ingredients.

Website

Location

510 East Ocean Avenue, Unit 106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

