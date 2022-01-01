Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Guacamole Modern Mexican

review star

No reviews yet

900 East Market Street

Louisville, KY 40206

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice
Traditional Guacamole

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$18.00

Chorizo Nachos

$18.00

Cochinita Nachos

$18.00

Veggie Nachos

$18.00

Esquite

$16.00

Smoked Fish Taquitos (5)

$11.00

Smoked Fish Taquitos (10)

$19.00

Flautas De Pato

$17.00

Tah-Ketos

$17.00

Cheese Dip

$11.00

Aguachiles

Aquachile Verde

$17.00

Aquachile Amarillo Mixto

$20.00

Aquachile Campechano

$18.00

Guacamoles

Traditional Guacamole

$12.00

Yucateco Guacamole

$12.00

Con Chicharrón Guacamole

$12.00

Ensaladas/Salads

La Catrina

$17.00

Pepita Goat Cheese

$17.00

César Salad

$14.00

Pozole w/Chicken

$13.00

Pozole w/Pork

$13.00

Pozole w/ Short Ribs

$13.00

Sopa De Calabaza

$13.00

Tres Amigos / Trios

Trio of Sopes

$19.00

Trio of Guacamole

$19.00

Trio of Ceviches

$26.00

Trio of Salsas

$11.00

Trio of Molotes

$16.00

Trio of Semitas

$17.00

Moles

Chicken Mole Negro

$25.00

Cochinita a La Lena

$28.00

Lamb Coloradito

$32.00

Enchiladas Enmoladas

$26.00

Del Mar / Seafood

Salmon Pibil

$29.00

Camerones Campechanos

$28.00

Pescado Al Horno

$28.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$29.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$26.00

Carbon Tacos

$29.00

Suadero Tacos

$26.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$23.00

Vegeterian Tacos

$22.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$26.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$27.00

Birria Tacos

$26.00

Especialidades Mexicanas / Mexican Specials

Carnitas

$25.00

Carne Asada

$31.00

Tamal Oaxaqueno

$25.00

Burrito Al Carbon

$29.00

Spicy Chicken Enchiladas

$25.00

Enfrijoladas

$26.00

Bistec Con Comote

$41.00

Tlayuda Asada

$25.00

Tlayuda Chorizo

$25.00

Tlayuda Cochinita

$25.00

Tlayuda Tinga

$25.00

Tlayuda Vegetariana

$25.00

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$24.00

Tlayuda Barbacoa

$25.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$5.00

Plantain Chips

$8.00

Side Chicharon

$7.00

House Corn Tortillas

$5.00

Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Sweet Pantain

$8.00

Plantain Puree

$8.00

Chips Basquet

$5.00

Guacamole Side 2oz

$3.50

Pico 2oz

$3.00

6oz De Arbol

$3.00

6oz Roasted Salsa

$3.00

6oz Jalapeno Salsa

$3.00

Cheese Dipm 2oz

$3.00

Cheesy Poblano Rice

$10.00

Boniato Frito

$7.00

6 Oz Tomatillo Salsa

$3.00

Side Of Chicken Tinga

$9.00

EMP FOOD

Emp Barbacoa Nacho

$9.00

Emp Tinga Nacho

$9.00

Emp Cochinita Nacho

$9.00

Emp Veggie Nacho

$9.00

Emp Queso Fundido

$6.00

Emp Flautas de Pato

$8.50

Emp 10 Fish Taquitos

$10.00

Emp Trio Salsas

$5.00

Emp Trio Molotes

$8.00

Emp Tinga Pozole

$6.00

Emp Barbacoa Pozole

$6.00

Emp Pork Pozole

$6.00

Emp Cochinita le Lena

$14.00

Emp Enchiladas Enmoladas

$13.00

Emp Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Emp Suadero Tacos

$12.50

Emp Tinga Tacos

$11.00

Emp Carnitas

$12.50

Emp Spicy Chx Enchiladas

$12.00

Emp Enfrijoladas

$13.50

Emp Caesar

$7.50

Emp Catrina Salad

$8.50

Emp Pepita Goat Cheese

$8.50

Emp Esquite

$8.00

Postres

Capirotada

$15.00

Churro Cart

$13.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$16.00

Goat Cheese Flan

$14.00

Mexican Ice Cream Sundae

$14.00

S'more Chocolate Tres Leches

$15.00

Birthday cart male

Birthday cart female

Kids menu

Kids Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken tenders

$13.00

Kids carne asada

$13.00

Kids Chicken tinga

$13.00

Kids Barbacoa

$13.00

$60 Set Menu

PP Spicy chicken Enchilada

$60.00Out of stock

PP TAMAL OAXAQUENO

$60.00

PP Pescado Al Horno

$60.00

pp

80 set Menu

PP cochinita A la Lena

$80.00

PP Spicy Chicken Enchilada

$80.00

PP Pescado AL Horno

$80.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Guaca Mole image
Main pic

