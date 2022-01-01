Mexican & Tex-Mex
Guacamole Modern Mexican
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
900 East Market Street, Louisville, KY 40206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant