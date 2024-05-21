Guacamole's Mexican Cuisine Branford
2 Sybil Avenue
Branford, CT 06405
Food
Appetizers
- Table Side Guacamole$14.00
Chunky fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, lime and salt. Choice of mild or spicy
- Cheese Dip$10.00
Traditional melted cheese mixed with jalapeño peppers
- Sopecitos$13.00
Three corn dough traditional sopes fried to perfection. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, ground or shredded beef topped with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese
- Taquitos Lindos$14.00
Deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Fiesta Sampler$24.00
A sampling of Mexican bites, cheese quesadilla, nachos, chicken taquitos, buffalo wings and chicken sopes. Topped with beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Queso Fundido$15.00
Melted oaxaca cheese and chorizo. Topped with onions and jalapeño pepper. Served with warm tortillas
- Flautas$13.00
Crispy rolled-up, flute-like corn tortillas filled with chicken or cooked potato drenched in green or red sauce. Topped with lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream
- Fajita Nachos$17.00
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, marinated chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with diced tomato, guacamole and sour cream
- Nachos Supreme$16.00
Choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef. Beans, diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- 8 Pieces Wings$14.00
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese
- 16 Pieces Wings$24.00
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese
- Jalapeño Poppers$12.00
Cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, dipped in crumbs and fried until golden crisp. House dipping sauce on the side
- Bacon Panela Poppers$12.00
Roasted jalapeño stuffed with panela cheese and wrapped with bacon
- Shrimp Cocktail$26.00
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail like you've never tried before. Served with fresh avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and cilantro
- Fried Calamari$21.00
Half pound crispy calamari breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our homemade tartar sauce and pico de gallo
- Campechana$30.00
A delicious mixed seafood cocktail that will instantly transport you to a beach state of mind. Made with fresh octopus, oysters and shrimp, avocado, diced tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Served hot or cold
- Jalea$30.00
A combination of lightly breaded seafood fried to perfection. Fish, calamari and shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo and tartar sauce on the side
- Ceviche Mixto$28.00
A delightful traditional ceviche cured in lime juice. Prepared with haddock white fish, octopus and shrimp with a blend of spices, fresh avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro
- Aguachile$27.00
Delicious shrimp cured in fresh lime juice and jalapeño peppers, salt, red onions, cucumber and avocado
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$13.00
A traditional azteca soup with grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, garnished with cotija cheese, dried guajillo pepper and sour cream
- Black Bean Soup$11.00
Flavorful black bean soup with crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese and pico de gallo
- Caldo De Res$18.00
Authentic Mexican beef and vegetable broth. Served with side of rice, lime, cilantro and onions
- Pozole$18.00
Authentic Mexican hominy soup made with pork, chicken and red chiles. Garnished with lettuce, onion, and radish
- Menudo$19.00
A flavorful beef's stomach broth seasoned with chili peppers, lime, cilantro, onions and oregano
- Shrimp Soup$26.00
Mexican shrimp soup made with diced tomato, onions, potatoes, carrots and fresh cilantro
- Siete Mares$34.00
Traditional seafood soup made with mixed vegetables. Served with fresh lime and cilantro
Salads
- Ranchera Salad$17.00
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and avocado slices. Ranch dressing on the side
- Asada Salad$18.00
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled chicken. Topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, avocado and black beans. Dressing on the side
- Taco Salad$14.00
Served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of beans, chicken, ground or shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar cheese and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$24.00
Classic Caesar salad with homemade croutons, shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and fresh avocado
- Fajita Salad$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$24.00
Monterey melted cheese, chopped tomatoes, onions and 1/2 lb shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadilla Pastor$20.00
Marinated pork in a guajillo sauce, fresh pineapple, filled with Monterey cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Southwest Quesadilla$20.00
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, barbecue and black beans. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Quesabirria$22.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese and birria style beef, served with cilantro, grilled onions, jalapeño and consommé