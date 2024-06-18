Guacamole's Mexican Cuisine Trumbull
5065 Main Street
Trumbull, CT 06611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Table Side Guacamole
Chunky fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, lime and salt. Choice of mild or spicy$14.00
- Cheese Dip
Traditional melted cheese mixed with jalapeño peppers$10.00
- Sopecitos
Three corn dough traditional sopes fried to perfection. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, ground or shredded beef topped with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese$13.00
- Taquitos Lindos
Deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and sour cream$14.00
- Fiesta Sampler
A sampling of Mexican bites, cheese quesadilla, nachos, chicken taquitos, buffalo wings and chicken sopes. Topped with beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream$24.00
- Queso Fundido
Melted oaxaca cheese and chorizo. Topped with onions and jalapeño pepper. Served with warm tortillas$15.00
- Flautas
Crispy rolled-up, flute-like corn tortillas filled with chicken or cooked potato drenched in green or red sauce. Topped with lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream$13.00
- Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, marinated chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with diced tomato, guacamole and sour cream$17.00
- Nachos Supreme
Choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef. Beans, diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream$16.00
- 8 Pieces Wings
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese$14.00
- 16 Pieces Wings
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese$24.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, dipped in crumbs and fried until golden crisp. House dipping sauce on the side$12.00
- Bacon Panela Poppers
Roasted jalapeño stuffed with panela cheese and wrapped with bacon$12.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail like you've never tried before. Served with fresh avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and cilantro$26.00
- Fried Calamari
Half pound crispy calamari breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our homemade tartar sauce and pico de gallo$21.00
- Campechana
A delicious mixed seafood cocktail that will instantly transport you to a beach state of mind. Made with fresh octopus, oysters and shrimp, avocado, diced tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Served hot or cold$30.00
- Jalea
A combination of lightly breaded seafood fried to perfection. Fish, calamari and shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo and tartar sauce on the side$30.00
- Ceviche Mixto
A delightful traditional ceviche cured in lime juice. Prepared with haddock white fish, octopus and shrimp with a blend of spices, fresh avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro$28.00
- Aguachile
Delicious shrimp cured in fresh lime juice and jalapeño peppers, salt, red onions, cucumber and avocado$27.00
Soups
- Tortilla Soup
A traditional azteca soup with grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, garnished with cotija cheese, dried guajillo pepper and sour cream$13.00
- Black Bean Soup
Flavorful black bean soup with crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese and pico de gallo$11.00
- Caldo De Res
Authentic Mexican beef and vegetable broth. Served with side of rice, lime, cilantro and onions$18.00
- Pozole
Authentic Mexican hominy soup made with pork, chicken and red chiles. Garnished with lettuce, onion, and radish$18.00
- Menudo
A flavorful beef's stomach broth seasoned with chili peppers, lime, cilantro, onions and oregano$19.00
- Shrimp Soup
Mexican shrimp soup made with diced tomato, onions, potatoes, carrots and fresh cilantro$26.00
- Siete Mares
Traditional seafood soup made with mixed vegetables. Served with fresh lime and cilantro$34.00
Salads
- Ranchera Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and avocado slices. Ranch dressing on the side$17.00
- Asada Salad
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled chicken. Topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, avocado and black beans. Dressing on the side$18.00
- Taco Salad
Served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of beans, chicken, ground or shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar cheese and pico de gallo$14.00
- Shrimp Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with homemade croutons, shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and fresh avocado$24.00
- Fajita Salad
Marinated grilled chicken served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo$18.00
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream$17.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Monterey melted cheese, chopped tomatoes, onions and 1/2 lb shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream$24.00
- Quesadilla Pastor
Marinated pork in a guajillo sauce, fresh pineapple, filled with Monterey cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo$20.00
- Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo$20.00
- Southwest Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, barbecue and black beans. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo$20.00
- Quesabirria
Flour tortilla with melted cheese and birria style beef, served with cilantro, grilled onions, jalapeño and consommé$22.00
Moles
- Mole Poblano
A rich and authentic mole served over chicken breast. A delightful combination of dried peppers, hint of chocolate and spices. Served with rice and beans and garnished with a small cactus salad. Contains nuts & sesame seeds$22.00
- Mole Dulce
Chicken strips in a sweet piloncillo and a savory peanut butter mole sauce. Served with rice and beans and garnished with a small cactus salad. Contains nuts & sesame seeds$22.00
Fajitas
Tacos
- Tacos De Birria
Three double corn tortillas filled with cheese and beef birria, consommé, caramelized onions, jalapeño and fresh cilantro$22.00
- Tacos Al Pastor
Three marinated corn tortillas filled with flavorful tender pork marinade and roasted pineapple. Served with guacamole, rice, beans, cactus salad, fresh onions and cilantro$22.00
- Tacos Al Carbon
Three marinated corn tortillas filled with premium charbroiled skirt steak. Served with rice and beans, cactus salad, guacamole, pico de gallo and ranchero cheese$26.00
- Tacos De Carnitas
Three corn tortillas filled with simply irresistible pulled pork topped with red pickled onions. Served with cactus salad, guacamole, rice and beans$23.00
- Ensenada Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas with crispy battered fish. A delicious explosion of flavor and texture filled with mayo, chipotle creamy sauce, pico de gallo and cabbage. Served with white rice and black beans. Garnished with cactus salad$24.00
- Shrimp Tacos
Branford's favorite! Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, onions and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sprinkled with fresh cheese. Served with white rice and black beans. Garnished with cactus salad$24.00
- Fish Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi-mahi fish, melted cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo and ranchero cheese. Served with white rice and black beans. Garnished with cactus salad$24.00
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas with crispy battered shrimp, mayo, red cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle creamy sauce. Served with white rice and black beans. Garnished with cactus salad$24.00
- Test Taco$22.00
Burritos
- Burrito Deluxe
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground or shredded beef, rice, beans and baked cheese. Smothered in red salsa and topped with red lettuce, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream$17.00
- Beef Carnitas Burritos
Sliced grilled top sirloin steak with bell peppers and onions rolled in a flour tortilla. Smothered in red salsa. Topped with baked cheese, fresh guacamole and sour cream. This dish is served with rice and beans$26.00
- Burrito Carne Asada
Skirt steak in a large flour tortilla filled with rice and pinto beans. Smothered in green salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese$26.00
- Burrito Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken in a large flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice and pinto beans. Smothered in green salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese$21.00
- Choripollo Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and fresh cheese$22.00
- Seafood Burrito
A Mexican seafood burrito stuffed with shrimp and real crab meat. Smothered in a delicious green salsa. Lightly topped with sour cream and avocado$26.00
- Burrito Chipotle
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice and beans, drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream$22.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground or shredded beef topped with creamy green sauce and baked until melted cheese. Lightly garnished with sour cream and onions. Served with cactus salad, rice and beans$18.00
- Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Three corn enchiladas filled with chicken and smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans. Lightly garnished with cream, red onions and cilantro. Contains nuts & sesame seeds$21.00
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two traditional enchiladas drenched in ranchera sauce. Filled with your choice of chicken, cheese, ground or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Served with rice and beans$19.00
- Enchiladas Bandera
One chicken (green), one cheese (white sauce), and one ground beef (red) enchiladas. Served with white rice and black beans. Garnished with cactus salad$21.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions and tomato. Topped with fresh avocado, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$24.00
- Jaiba Enchiladas
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with jumbo lump crab meat, diced onions and tomato. Smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with sliced fresh avocado, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$24.00
Chicken
- Tostadas De Tinga
Shredded chicken simmered in chipotle sauce, tomato and onions. Served on three crispy corn tostadas with refried beans. Topped with lettuce, cilantro, avocado, sour cream and fresh cheese$16.00
- Pollo Guadalajara
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in Mexican spices, tomatoes, scallions, roasted chili peppers and potato wedges. Served with white rice and a fresh salad$23.00
- Chicken Chipotle
Sliced grilled chicken breast and mushrooms in our homemade chipotle sauce. Served with cactus, rice and beans$22.00
- Mexican Stir-Fry
Tender pieces of chicken with a medley of fresh vegetables. Prepared with mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, onion, broccoli and cauliflower. Over a bed of mexican rice and melted cheese$22.00
- Pollo Asado
Grilled boneless and skinless butterflied chicken breast marinated with citrus juices and other spices. Topped with bell peppers and onions. Served with cactus, rice and beans$22.00
- Milanesa
Crispy breaded chicken breast served with white rice, french fries and spinach salad$22.00
Meats
- Steak a La Mexicana
Top-sirloin strips sautéed with fresh tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, potatoes, spices and house salsa. Served with rice and beans$24.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated open-fire grilled skirt steak to your liking. Served with rice and beans, cactus salad, scallions, guacamole and pico de gallo$30.00
- Pork Carnitas
Nicely seasoned pulled pork. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, cactus salad, pico de gallo and warm tortillas. Garnished with red pickled onions$23.00
- Steak Guacamole's
Grilled 14 oz rib-eye topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans$33.00
- Steak Acapulco
Grilled 14 oz rib-eye topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with rice and beans$33.00
- Steak Tampiquena
Grilled 14 oz rib-eye served with a chicken enchilada covered in poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans. Contains sesame seeds$34.00
- Lomo Asado Mixto
14 oz rib-eye steak flame-boiled with tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños and mushrooms. This dish is served with rice and beans topped with fresh garlic shrimp$38.00
Vegetarian
- Veggie Burrito
White rice, black beans, carrots, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled fresh cheese$18.00
- Veggie Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed veggies. Smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with avocado and sour cream. This savory creation is served with white rice and black beans$18.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
Large flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey cheese and sautéed veggies. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo$18.00
- Chili Relleno Platter
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, covered in red ranchero sauce and sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans$22.00
- For 1 Veggie Fajitas (Sautéed Veggies)
Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream$20.00
- For 2 Veggie Fajitas (Sautéed Veggies)
Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream$32.00
Seafood
- Arroz Cancun
Sautéed shrimp, chicken tender strips and sliced top sirloin steak with vegetables. Topped with cheese dip. Served over a bed of rice$26.00
- Branford Chimichanga
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, sautéed onions and fresh tomatoes. Topped with delicious cheese dip sauce and avocado. Served with rice and beans$25.00
- Shrimp Chipotle
Creamy chipotle sauce with shrimp and mushrooms. Served with rice and fresh salad$25.00
- Camarones Asados
A mouth-watering treat. Large char-broiled shrimp, onion, green peppers, tomato and spinach sautéed in garlic butter sauce. This entree is served with white rice and a fresh salad$25.00
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp cooked in garlic butter, mushrooms and spices. Served with cactus salad, rice and beans$25.00