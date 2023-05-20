Restaurant header imageView gallery

GuacaTacos

2203 North Commerce Parkway

Weston, FL 33326

Popular Items

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.95

Served with fries.

Chips & salsa

Chips & salsa

$5.95

Tortilla chips served with our home made salsa.

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.95

SPECIALS

ESPECIAL Bistec a la Mexicana

$10.28

ESPECIAL Pollo a la Mexicana

$10.28

ESPECIAL Quesadilla carne

$10.28

ESPECIAL Quesadilla pollo

$10.28

ESPECIAL Burrito carne

$10.28

ESPECIAL Burrito pollo

$10.28

ESPECIAL Burrito Pastor

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACOS Pastor

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACOS PASTOR

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACOS CARNE

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACOS POLLO

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACO BOWL TINGA

$10.28

ESPECIAL TACO BOWL CARNE

$10.28

APPETIZERS

Chips & salsa

Chips & salsa

$5.95

Tortilla chips served with our home made salsa.

Papitas Locas

Papitas Locas

$9.95

French fries topped with American cheese, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, ground beef, bacon, onions & guacamole. Served with our house made sauces.

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$12.95

Delicious table side guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Queso fundido

Queso fundido

$10.95

Cheese dip made of various cheeses & chorizo. Served with tortilla chips.

Nachos GuacaTacos

Nachos GuacaTacos

$14.95

A mixture of Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, ground beef.

Tostadas de ceviche

Tostadas de ceviche

$12.95

Two crispy tortillas served with shrimp ceviche.

Tostadas mixtas

Tostadas mixtas

$9.95

2 crispy flour tortillas & your choice 1 of chicken, steak or al pastor.

Street taco sampler

Street taco sampler

$10.95

3 street tacos with tinga, al pastor, carnitas, carne asada, or chorizo.

Elotes (Mexican street corn on the cob)

Elotes (Mexican street corn on the cob)

$7.95

Corn on the cob topped with crema, lime & spicy crushed tortilla chips.

Esquites (Mexican street corn salad)

Esquites (Mexican street corn salad)

$9.95

Corn, cream sauce, lime & spicy crushed tortilla chips.

Sopes

Sopes

$9.95

3 corn tortilla cups topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & avocado. Add chicken, al pastor or carnitas for2.00 extra

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Tortilla chips topped with red or green sauce, steak, egg, crema & queso.

MAIN PLATES

Plato GuacaTacos

Plato GuacaTacos

$22.95

Delicious typical Mexican platter with grilled steak, taquito, chile relleno, rice, beans & a mixed greens salad.

Molcajete

$34.95

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, onion, avocado & served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.95

Chicken fajitas prepared with sautéed onions, peppers, served with soft tortillas, rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Upgrade to steak or shrimp for $2.00 or mixed for $4.00.

Fajitas for Two

Fajitas for Two

$38.95

Chicken fajitas prepared with sautéed onions, peppers, served with soft tortillas, rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Upgrade to steak or shrimp for $3.50 or mixed for $7.00.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$19.95

Served Mexican style (fajita strips) with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$19.95

Served Mexican style (fajita strips) with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Flautas

Flautas

$13.95

Shredded chicken rolled in tortillas, lightly fried & topped with melted cheese on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream and & guacamole.

Grilled chicken

$15.95

Served with rice, beans & salad Make it milanesa for 1.00

Grilled steak

$18.95

Served with rice, beans & salad Make it milanesa for 1.00

Tamales

Tamales

$18.95

1 cheese, 1 tomato and onions & 1 beef. Served with rice, beans & salad.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.95

Shrimp ceviche served with tostadas & mixed greens salad.

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$21.95

Grilled steak & chicken enchilada served with rice, beans & salad.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$18.95

2 poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, served with rice, beans & salad with a choice of sauce: suiza, habanero or wet.

Alhambra

$22.95

Diced steak, bacon, chorizo, peppers & onions, topped with cheese and served with tortillas, rice and salad.

Tacos birria

Tacos birria

$21.95

4 steak tacos with beef consume and mixed greeens salad.

TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.95

PORK TACOS

$14.95

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.95

STEAK TACOS

$14.95

GUACATACOS TACOS

$15.95

GROUND BEEF TACOS

$13.95

RAJA CON CREMA TACOS

$13.95

GORDITAS

Chicken Gordita

Chicken Gordita

$11.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

Steak Gordita

Steak Gordita

$12.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

Al pastor Gordita

$11.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with al pastor (marinated pork) lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

Chorizo Gordita

$12.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with chorizo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

Carnitas Gordita

$11.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

Shrimp Gordita

$12.95

Stuffed corn tortilla with shrimp, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.

QUESADILLAS

Tinga Quesadilla

Tinga Quesadilla

$14.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Ground beef Quesadilla

$14.95

Mushroom & cheese Quesadilla

$14.95

Fajita style Quesadilla

$16.95

BURGERS & TORTAS

GuacaTacos burger

GuacaTacos burger

$14.95

1/2 lb Angus beef burger topped with de gallo, avocado & cheese.

Tortilla burger

Tortilla burger

$14.95

1/2 lb Angus beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese in a flour tortilla.

Mexican torta

$14.95

Mexican version of a sandwich. Choice of tinga, al pastor or steak & topped with lettuce, tomtato, avocado & crema.

Mexican pizza

Mexican pizza

$13.95

Crispy tortilla pizza with ground beef, beans, cheese, red or green sauce, crema, pico de gallo & guacamole.

BURRITOS, CHIMICHANGAS & ENCHILADAS

Traditional Burrito

Traditional Burrito

$13.95

Chicken, carnitas, al pastor, ground beef or veggie with rice,beans, cheese & served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

GuacaTacos Burrito

$15.95

Choice of Ground beef, chicken or al pastor or steak with rice, beans, cheese, topped with red or white wet sauce & served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$15.95

Chicken, ground beef, al pastor or steak with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso blanco & served with sour cream.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Suiza, mole, habanero or wet style. Served with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

POSTRES

FLAN

$6.95

CHOCOFLAN

$7.95

CHURROS

$6.95

3 LECHES

$6.95

4 LECHES

$6.95

FRIED ICE-CREAM

$7.95

SOUPS & SALADS

GuacaTacos salad

GuacaTacos salad

$16.95

Chicken, al pastor, ground beef, steak or shrimp with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & avocado served in taco shell.

Chicken tortilla soup

Chicken tortilla soup

$15.95

Served with tortilla strips, salad, sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado.

Beef consume

$12.95

Served with a salad and avocado.

Chicken soup

$13.95

Served with a salad and avocado.

KIDS MENU

KIDS QUESADILLA

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.95

Cheese. Upgrade to steak or chicken for $2.00.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.95

Served with fries.

KIDS TACOS

KIDS TACOS

$10.95

Chicken or ground beef topped with cheese and served with rice & beans.

KIDS BURRITO

$9.95

Chicken or ground beef.

KIDS CHICKEN

$9.95

Served with Mexican rice and beans.

KIDS STEAK

$10.95

Served with Mexican rice and beans.

SIDES

Mexican rice

$3.50

Tortillas (3)

$2.95

Mexican crema

$2.95

Shredded cheese

$2.95

Guacamole porción pequeño

$3.95

French fries

$2.95

Sauce porcion

$3.50

DRINKS

SODAS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Sodas Mexicanas

$3.50

Iced-tea

$3.50

JUICES

Flor de Jamaica

$3.95

Horchata

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Pineapple

$3.95

Guava

$3.95

Passionfruit

$3.95

Jugo de Manzana

$3.50

COFFEE / CHOCOLATE

Cafe Regular

$2.95

Cafe Large

$3.95

Chocolate regular

$3.95

Chocolate Large

$4.95

ALCOHOL

BEER

Dos X Amber

$5.95

Dos X Dark

$5.95

Corona Xtra

$5.95

Modelo Especial

$5.95

Modelo Negra

$5.95

Victoria

$5.95

Pacifico

$5.95

Miller Light

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Chelada

$6.95

Michelada

$8.95

Michelada GuacaTacos

$16.95

WINE

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

SPARKLING ROSE

$8.50

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

MERLOT

$8.00

CABERNET

$8.00

SANGRIA

$8.50

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

COCKTAIL SPECIALS

MARGARITA ESPECIAL

$5.00

MARGARITA FRESA EPECIAL

$5.00

MOJITO ESPECIAL

$5.00

BUCKET CERVEZA

$20.00

PIÑA COLADA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Daily Lunch Specials ~ Catering/Events ~ DELIVERY - Live music - Happy Hour!

Location

2203 North Commerce Parkway, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

