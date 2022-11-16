Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

Restaurant header imageView gallery
QUESADILLA
Ench-SUIZAS
#12-TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS

Appetizers/Aperitivos

FIESTA PLATTER

$16.99

Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Tamale, Beef Taquitos, Chicken Flauta served with guacamole & sour cream. Add Chile Verde or Chile Colorado for an additional price.

LA PINATA PLATTER

$16.49

Cheese Nachos, Beef Taquitos, Grilled Flour Quesadilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

NACHOS

$11.99

Layers of corn tortilla chips smothered in beans and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken, Pork or Grilled Chicken for additional price.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$10.99

Hot melted cheese and spicy chorizo topped with pico de gallo. Served on a hot iron skillet with an order of flour tortillas on the side.

TAQUITOS SUNRISE

$10.99

Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese and taco sauce.

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.99

Traditional Mexican shrimp cocktail made with nine succulent shrimp in a tangy citrus cocktail sauce with fresh cucumbers, pico de gallo and topped with fresh avocado. Served with crackers.

CHEESE CRISP

$10.99

A crisp flour tortilla covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream.

QUESADILLA

$12.49

Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork, Steak or Grilled Chicken for additional price.

GUACAMOLE DIP

$8.49

Traditional avocado dip served in a crispy flour shell, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, served with flour tortilla chips.

MEXICAN PIZZA

$15.49

A crispy flour tortilla smothered with beans. Topped with shredded beef, mushrooms, jalapenos, taco sauce, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Chips & Cheese

$8.49

Mexican Fries

$12.99

Salads & Soups

CILANTRO LIME SALAD

$14.49

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and pico de gallo, hand tossed in our homemade cilantro lime dressing and topped with tortilla strips. Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional price.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER SALAD

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and fresh sliced avocado, with your choice of dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

$4.49

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing. Add Caesar dressing for .99 extra

ALBONDIGAS SOUP

$6.49+

Traditional seasoned meatball and vegetable soup. Served in a savory broth.

CALDO DE CAMARON (Shrimp SOUP)

$18.49

Delicious seafood soup with tender shrimp and vegetables, served with warm (corn) tortillas. **Requires additional cook time**

MENUDO (Weekends)

$7.49+

Beef tripe and hominy soup in a rich chile broth, served with warm tortillas.

Tostadas

TRADITIONAL TOSTADA

$12.99

Crispy corn tortillas smothered with beans, topped with crisp lettuce tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meet.

FANCY TOSTADA

$13.99

A large crispy flour tortilla shell smothered with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of: Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken or Grilled Chicken.

LA GRANDE TOSTADA

$14.99

A large crispy flour tortilla shell smothered with beans, topped with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.

CEVICHE TOSTADA

$15.99

A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, piled on top of a tostada.

CEVICHE BOWL

$15.99

A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, served in a bowl.

BEAN TOSTADA

$9.99

Crispy corn tortillas smothered with beans, topped with crisp lettuce tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream.

Egg Entrées/Platillos de Huevo

GREEN CHILAQUILES

$14.49

A traditional Mexican breakfast! Tortilla chips smothered in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with 2 eggs, cooked any style. Add Slicked Steak for $2.99

HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA

$13.49

Two eggs scrambled with diced tomatoes, onions and green serrano chiles.

HUEVOS AZTECA

$15.49

Your choice of Chile Verde or Chile Colorado, served with two eggs, scrambled with diced tomatoes, onions, and green serrano chiles.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.99

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican pork sausage, onions and tomatoes.

HUEVOS CON ENCHILADA OR TAMALE

$14.99

Two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of a cheese enchilada or tamale.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.49

A corn tortilla lightly fried and topped with eggs sunny-side up, smothered with ranchero sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese.

MACHACA CON HUEVOS

$15.99

Two eggs scrambled with seasoned shredded beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

MAZATLAN OMELET

$18.49

Three egg omelet filled with delicious snow crab. Smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with sliced avocado, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese.

RANCHEROS "OLE"

$16.99

Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking. Served with a corn tortilla, lightly fried and topped with beans, sunny-side up eggs, smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese.

SPANISH OMELET

$13.49

Three egg omelet filled with jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese.

Machaca Con Huevo A La Carte

$11.99

CHORIZO BURRITO

$13.99

House Specials/Especiales de la Casa

CARNE ASADA ALA TAMPIQUENA

$18.99

Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking. Served with cheese enchilada.

CARNITAS ENTREE

$17.49

Tender pieces of citrus roasted pork, served with pico de gallo and jalapenos.

CHILE COLORADO ENTREE

$17.99

Chunks of tender beef, slowly simmered in a red chile sauce.

CHILE VERDE ENTREE

$17.49

Chunks of lean pork slowly simmered in a tomatillo sauce.

EL CHARRO

$20.99

Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking, served with a cheese enchilada and chile relleno.

GUADALAJARA GRILL

$23.99

House favorite! 7oz. flap steak, marinated chicken breast and two succulent mojo ajo shrimp, served on a bed of grilled veggies on a large sizzling skillet.

POLLO YUCATAN

$17.49

Grilled achiote marinated chicken breast served with a chile relleno.

STEAK PICADO ENTREE

$17.99

Strips of tender flap steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices.

Machaca Dinner

$16.99

FAJITAS

SIZZLING FAJITAS

$18.49

Guadalajara's own signature fajita, served with your choice of steak, shrimp or chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and spices, all on a sizzling skillet.

SUPREMAS FAJITAS (FOR TWO)

$31.49

Guadalajara's own signature fajitas served with steak, shrimp and chicken, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and spices, all on a large sizzling skillet.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$16.49

Marinated portabella mushroom, zucchini, carrots, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices, all on a sizzling platter.

Mini Supremas

$20.99

Mariscos -From the Sea

Served with beans, rice and tortillas. Add soup or salad for $2.49

CAMARONES COSTA AZUL

$19.99

Five honey cured bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with jack cheese. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)

CHIPOTLE SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$20.49

2 mixed enchiladas, one stuffed with grilled shrimp stuffed with jack cheese. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.49

Six succulent jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic butter. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)

BASA VERACRUZANA

$16.99

10oz. fish fillet, lightly battered and layered over roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with a creamy sauce and heirloom pico. Served with white rice, guacamole and sour cream. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)

LOS CABOS

$20.99

Two crab meat enchiladas smothered in red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with sour cream on the side. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)

HUACHINANGO VERACRUZANA

$18.99

8oz. red snapper fillet sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and finished in a tangy ranchero sauce. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

HUACHINANGO A LA PLANCHA

$18.99

Grilled 8oz. red snapper fillet dressed with garlic butter on a sizzling platter. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapenos.

ENCHILADA DEL MAR

$20.49

Large shrimp and crab enchilada rolled in a flour tortilla smothered with red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh sour cream on the side.

Enchilada Favorites

Served with rice and beans.

Ench -CARNITAS

$16.99

Two enchiladas stuffed with tender pork and smothered in red enchilada sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

Ench -MIXTECAS

$16.99

Can't Decide? One Chile Verde (pork) enchilada and one Chile Colorado (beef) enchilada. Both topped with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

Ecnh-MOLE ENCHILADAS

$16.49

Two chicken enchiladas smothered in mole sauce and topped with Mexican cream. Served with black beans, rce and pico de gallo.

Ench-NORTENAS

$17.49

Two enchiladas filled with Chile Colorado (beef) and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

Ench-PUEBLA ENCHILADAS

$17.99

Three chicken enchiladas smothered in a roasted tomatillos salsa and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and heirloom pico. Served with black beans and sweet corn cake.

Ench-RANCHERAS

$16.99

Two enchiladas filled with shredded beef, smothered with ranchero sauce topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

Ench-SUIZAS

$16.49

Two chicken enchiladas smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Ench-VERDES

$16.99

Two enchiladas stuffed with Chile Verde (pork) and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.

Burritos

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$14.49

Chunks of tender pork with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and smothered with tomatillo sauce, jack and cheddar cheese. Sour cream on the side.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$15.49

Chopped grilled steak, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

MERIDA BURRITO

$14.49

Chopped achiote marinated grilled chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with onion and cilantro. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

BURRITO RANCHERO

$14.99

Tender shredded beef with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole on the side.

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP BURRITO

$17.99

Chopped grilled shrimp, veggies, chipotle sauce and rice wrapped in a flour tortillas. Smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheese and Mexican cream. Served with guacamole and pico.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$12.49

Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with jack and cheddar cheese and served with sour cream on the side.

MACHO BURRITO

$16.99

Combination of Chile Verde (pork)and Chile Colorado (beef) with beans and rice, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered with Chile Verde and Chile Colorado sauce. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$14.49

Roasted pork, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

TAPATIO BURRITO

$14.49

Tender shredded chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado slices and served with sour cream and side.

CHILE COLORADO BURRITO

$14.49

Tender chunks of beef with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with Chile Colorado sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRO

$13.99

Mexican Dishes/Antojitos Mexicanos

Served with beans and rice.

FLAUTAS ENTREE

$15.99

Two crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork, served with sour cream and guacamole.

CHIMICHANGA

$17.49

Crispy burrito stuffed with beans and your choice of Chile Verde (pork) or Chile Colorado (beef), served with sour cream and guacamole.

TRES AMIGOS

$16.49

Two beef taquitos and one beef flauta, served with sour cream and guacamole.

TACOS CAMARON

$17.99

Four mini shrimp tacos with chipotle sauce, topped with pico de gallo and cabbage, served with sour cream and guacamole.

TAQUITOS RANCHEROS

$15.49

Three rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or shredded beef or shredded chicken, served with sour cream and guacamole.

TACOS ESTILO JALISCO

$15.99

Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of marinated grilled chicken or carnitas, served with pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Sub Steak $1.00

PRIME RIB TACOS

$17.99

Two prime rib tacos topped with a horseradish-guacamole and chopped cilantro.

SAN FELIPE

$15.99

Two crispy beer battered cod fillets wrapped in warm corn tortillas, topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and tangy white sauce.

TJ STREET TACOS

$16.49

Four mini carne asada tacos topped with onion and cilantro.

BIRRIA TACOS

$19.49

Combinations

Served with rice and beans.

#1 - CRISPY TACO

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

#2-CHEESE ENCHILADA

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

#3-CHILE RELLENO

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

#4-TAMALE

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

#5-CRISPY TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#6-CRISPY TACO AND CHILE RELLENO

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#7-CHILE RELLENO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#8-CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#9-CRISPY TACO AND TAMALE

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#10-CHEESE ENCHILADA AND TAMALE

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#11-TWO CRISPY TACOS

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#12-TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$14.49

Served with rice and beans

#13-CRISP TACO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND CHILE RELLENO

$16.99

Served with rice and beans

#14-CRISPY TACO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND TAMALE

$16.99

Served with rice and beans

#15-CRISPY TACO, CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE

$16.99

Served with rice and beans

#16-CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO, AND TAMALE

$16.99

Served with rice and beans

Extra Sides $ (Garnishes & Misc)

Beans

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Cheese

$1.75

Chile Verde Sauce

$1.50

Chips (only)

$1.89+

Chips & Salsa

$2.79+

Estilo Enrique

$2.99

Fries

$3.49

Guacamole

$5.99

Jalapenos

$0.75

Lettuce

Mushroom

Olives

Onions

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Radishes

Rice

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Salsa

$1.79+

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

Sliced Potatoes

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

Sweet Corn

$2.49

Tomatoes

Tortilla

$1.00

Veggies Ala Carte

$4.99

Little Amigos

10 years old and under. your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and small soda.

Child Crispy Taco

$9.99

10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.

Child Cheese Enchilada

$9.99

10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda.Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.

Child Two Taquitos

$9.99

10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.

Child Small Bean & Cheese

$9.99

10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.

Child Small Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.

Dessert

FLAN

FLAN

$3.99

Traditional Mexican dessert! Sweet and savory caramel custard topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and a cherry

DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.99

Vanilla ice-cream covered in grains, brown sugar, and almonds quickly deep fried creating a warm, crispy shell, but still ice cold in the middle. Topped with whipped cream, caramel, chocolate, cinnamon, and a cherry!

XANGO BANANA BURRITO

$5.99

Banana a la mode: A creamy, light banana cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with caramel, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

ICE CREAM SCOOP (Vanilla)

$1.50

Catering Sides

Fresh Salsa

$1.99+

Salsa

Rice

$19.99+

Beans

$19.99+

Guacamole

$5.99+

Chips

$3.50+

Tortillas

$2.50+

Fajitas

Signature Fajitas - Large Tray (35-40 ppl)

$139.00

Guadalajara's own signature Fajitas served with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or combo sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms & spices.

Signature Fajitas - Small Tray (20 ppl)

$79.00

Chile Colorado - Large Tray (35-40 ppl)

$129.00

Tender pieces of beef slowly simmered in a red chile sauce.

Chile Colorado - Small Tray (20 ppl)

$69.00

Steak Picado -Large Tray (35-40 ppl)

$139.00

Strips of tender steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & spices.

Steak Picado - Small Tray (20 ppl)

$79.00

Chile Verde -Large Tray (35-40 ppl)

$129.00

Tender lean pork slowly simmered in a tomatillo sauce.

Chile Verde -Small Tray (20 ppl)

$69.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$29.99+

Cheese Large Tray (18)

Meat Enchiladas

$36.99+

Beef Large Tray (18)

Taquito Platter

Mini Taquitos

$39.99+

Your choice of beef or chicken. Served with shredded cheese, lettuce, and taco sauce.

Flautas Platter

Mini Flautas

$45.99+

Your choice of beef or chicken. Served with shredded cheese, lettuce, and taco sauce.

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales - Large Tray

$59.99

Topped with Enchilada sauce and melted cheese

Pork Tamales -Small Tray

$32.99

Topped with Enchilada sauce and melted cheese

Cheese Chile Relleno

Cheese Chile Rellenos -Large Tray (16)

$59.99

Topped with Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

Cheese Chile Rellenos -Small Tray (8)

$32.99

Topped with Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

FACEMASKS

Custom Face Masks

$10.00

Guadys Coffee Mug

$9.99

T-Shirts

Guads Shirts

$19.99

Mamacita Caddy Shirts (pink)

$19.99

Mamacita Needs a Margartia Shirt (black)

$19.99

Nacho Bae Shirt (white)

$19.99

HAT

Gray

$12.99

Black

$12.99

TACO TUESDAY Specials Menu

Crispy Ground Beef Tacos

$2.99

Crispy Potato Tacos

$2.79

2 Taco Combo

$9.49

2 Taco Combo with your choice of ground beef or potato taco with rice and beans.

Taco Tuesday *TJ Street Tacos

$9.49

4 Mini Carne Asada Tacos served w/ green salsa. Tacos only.

Taco Trio

$10.99

One Prime Rib Taco, Ground Beef Taco, and one Al Pastor Taco.

Guads bday

Dinner + 2 well drinks

$50.00

FOOD

DRINKS

DESSSERT

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

OUR STORY: Founded in 1986 the Solano family opened Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Temecula, California. Eleven years later in 1997 we opened our second location Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina in Temecula, California. At Guadalajara’s, we take real pride in providing the freshest ingredients to ensure high quality Mexican food. We pride ourselves in having generous portions, a festive environment and the best margaritas in town!

Website

Location

27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590

Directions

