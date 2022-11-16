- Home
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
27780 Jefferson Ave
Temecula, CA 92590
Popular Items
Appetizers/Aperitivos
FIESTA PLATTER
Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Tamale, Beef Taquitos, Chicken Flauta served with guacamole & sour cream. Add Chile Verde or Chile Colorado for an additional price.
LA PINATA PLATTER
Cheese Nachos, Beef Taquitos, Grilled Flour Quesadilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
NACHOS
Layers of corn tortilla chips smothered in beans and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken, Pork or Grilled Chicken for additional price.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Hot melted cheese and spicy chorizo topped with pico de gallo. Served on a hot iron skillet with an order of flour tortillas on the side.
TAQUITOS SUNRISE
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with guacamole, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese and taco sauce.
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Traditional Mexican shrimp cocktail made with nine succulent shrimp in a tangy citrus cocktail sauce with fresh cucumbers, pico de gallo and topped with fresh avocado. Served with crackers.
CHEESE CRISP
A crisp flour tortilla covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream.
QUESADILLA
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork, Steak or Grilled Chicken for additional price.
GUACAMOLE DIP
Traditional avocado dip served in a crispy flour shell, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, served with flour tortilla chips.
MEXICAN PIZZA
A crispy flour tortilla smothered with beans. Topped with shredded beef, mushrooms, jalapenos, taco sauce, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Chips & Cheese
Mexican Fries
Salads & Soups
CILANTRO LIME SALAD
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, and pico de gallo, hand tossed in our homemade cilantro lime dressing and topped with tortilla strips. Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional price.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and fresh sliced avocado, with your choice of dressing.
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing. Add Caesar dressing for .99 extra
ALBONDIGAS SOUP
Traditional seasoned meatball and vegetable soup. Served in a savory broth.
CALDO DE CAMARON (Shrimp SOUP)
Delicious seafood soup with tender shrimp and vegetables, served with warm (corn) tortillas. **Requires additional cook time**
MENUDO (Weekends)
Beef tripe and hominy soup in a rich chile broth, served with warm tortillas.
Tostadas
TRADITIONAL TOSTADA
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with beans, topped with crisp lettuce tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meet.
FANCY TOSTADA
A large crispy flour tortilla shell smothered with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of: Chile Verde, Chile Colorado, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken or Grilled Chicken.
LA GRANDE TOSTADA
A large crispy flour tortilla shell smothered with beans, topped with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.
CEVICHE TOSTADA
A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, piled on top of a tostada.
CEVICHE BOWL
A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, served in a bowl.
BEAN TOSTADA
Crispy corn tortillas smothered with beans, topped with crisp lettuce tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream.
Egg Entrées/Platillos de Huevo
GREEN CHILAQUILES
A traditional Mexican breakfast! Tortilla chips smothered in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with 2 eggs, cooked any style. Add Slicked Steak for $2.99
HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA
Two eggs scrambled with diced tomatoes, onions and green serrano chiles.
HUEVOS AZTECA
Your choice of Chile Verde or Chile Colorado, served with two eggs, scrambled with diced tomatoes, onions, and green serrano chiles.
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican pork sausage, onions and tomatoes.
HUEVOS CON ENCHILADA OR TAMALE
Two eggs cooked any style, served with your choice of a cheese enchilada or tamale.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
A corn tortilla lightly fried and topped with eggs sunny-side up, smothered with ranchero sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese.
MACHACA CON HUEVOS
Two eggs scrambled with seasoned shredded beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
MAZATLAN OMELET
Three egg omelet filled with delicious snow crab. Smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with sliced avocado, sour cream, jack and cheddar cheese.
RANCHEROS "OLE"
Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking. Served with a corn tortilla, lightly fried and topped with beans, sunny-side up eggs, smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese.
SPANISH OMELET
Three egg omelet filled with jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with ranchero sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese.
Machaca Con Huevo A La Carte
CHORIZO BURRITO
House Specials/Especiales de la Casa
CARNE ASADA ALA TAMPIQUENA
Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking. Served with cheese enchilada.
CARNITAS ENTREE
Tender pieces of citrus roasted pork, served with pico de gallo and jalapenos.
CHILE COLORADO ENTREE
Chunks of tender beef, slowly simmered in a red chile sauce.
CHILE VERDE ENTREE
Chunks of lean pork slowly simmered in a tomatillo sauce.
EL CHARRO
Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking, served with a cheese enchilada and chile relleno.
GUADALAJARA GRILL
House favorite! 7oz. flap steak, marinated chicken breast and two succulent mojo ajo shrimp, served on a bed of grilled veggies on a large sizzling skillet.
POLLO YUCATAN
Grilled achiote marinated chicken breast served with a chile relleno.
STEAK PICADO ENTREE
Strips of tender flap steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices.
Machaca Dinner
FAJITAS
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Guadalajara's own signature fajita, served with your choice of steak, shrimp or chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and spices, all on a sizzling skillet.
SUPREMAS FAJITAS (FOR TWO)
Guadalajara's own signature fajitas served with steak, shrimp and chicken, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and spices, all on a large sizzling skillet.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Marinated portabella mushroom, zucchini, carrots, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices, all on a sizzling platter.
Mini Supremas
Mariscos -From the Sea
CAMARONES COSTA AZUL
Five honey cured bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with jack cheese. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)
CHIPOTLE SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
2 mixed enchiladas, one stuffed with grilled shrimp stuffed with jack cheese. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Six succulent jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic butter. Served with fried potatoes, cucumbers and tomato salad. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)
BASA VERACRUZANA
10oz. fish fillet, lightly battered and layered over roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with a creamy sauce and heirloom pico. Served with white rice, guacamole and sour cream. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)
LOS CABOS
Two crab meat enchiladas smothered in red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with sour cream on the side. (Served with beans, rice, and tortillas, add soup or salad for additional $2.49)
HUACHINANGO VERACRUZANA
8oz. red snapper fillet sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and finished in a tangy ranchero sauce. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
HUACHINANGO A LA PLANCHA
Grilled 8oz. red snapper fillet dressed with garlic butter on a sizzling platter. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapenos.
ENCHILADA DEL MAR
Large shrimp and crab enchilada rolled in a flour tortilla smothered with red enchilada sauce and topped with fresh sour cream on the side.
Enchilada Favorites
Ench -CARNITAS
Two enchiladas stuffed with tender pork and smothered in red enchilada sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
Ench -MIXTECAS
Can't Decide? One Chile Verde (pork) enchilada and one Chile Colorado (beef) enchilada. Both topped with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
Ecnh-MOLE ENCHILADAS
Two chicken enchiladas smothered in mole sauce and topped with Mexican cream. Served with black beans, rce and pico de gallo.
Ench-NORTENAS
Two enchiladas filled with Chile Colorado (beef) and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
Ench-PUEBLA ENCHILADAS
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in a roasted tomatillos salsa and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and heirloom pico. Served with black beans and sweet corn cake.
Ench-RANCHERAS
Two enchiladas filled with shredded beef, smothered with ranchero sauce topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
Ench-SUIZAS
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ench-VERDES
Two enchiladas stuffed with Chile Verde (pork) and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
Burritos
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
Chunks of tender pork with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and smothered with tomatillo sauce, jack and cheddar cheese. Sour cream on the side.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Chopped grilled steak, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
MERIDA BURRITO
Chopped achiote marinated grilled chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with onion and cilantro. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
BURRITO RANCHERO
Tender shredded beef with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole on the side.
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP BURRITO
Chopped grilled shrimp, veggies, chipotle sauce and rice wrapped in a flour tortillas. Smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheese and Mexican cream. Served with guacamole and pico.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with jack and cheddar cheese and served with sour cream on the side.
MACHO BURRITO
Combination of Chile Verde (pork)and Chile Colorado (beef) with beans and rice, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered with Chile Verde and Chile Colorado sauce. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Roasted pork, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
TAPATIO BURRITO
Tender shredded chicken with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with ranchero sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado slices and served with sour cream and side.
CHILE COLORADO BURRITO
Tender chunks of beef with beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered with Chile Colorado sauce and jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRO
Mexican Dishes/Antojitos Mexicanos
FLAUTAS ENTREE
Two crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork, served with sour cream and guacamole.
CHIMICHANGA
Crispy burrito stuffed with beans and your choice of Chile Verde (pork) or Chile Colorado (beef), served with sour cream and guacamole.
TRES AMIGOS
Two beef taquitos and one beef flauta, served with sour cream and guacamole.
TACOS CAMARON
Four mini shrimp tacos with chipotle sauce, topped with pico de gallo and cabbage, served with sour cream and guacamole.
TAQUITOS RANCHEROS
Three rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or shredded beef or shredded chicken, served with sour cream and guacamole.
TACOS ESTILO JALISCO
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of marinated grilled chicken or carnitas, served with pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Sub Steak $1.00
PRIME RIB TACOS
Two prime rib tacos topped with a horseradish-guacamole and chopped cilantro.
SAN FELIPE
Two crispy beer battered cod fillets wrapped in warm corn tortillas, topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and tangy white sauce.
TJ STREET TACOS
Four mini carne asada tacos topped with onion and cilantro.
BIRRIA TACOS
Combinations
#1 - CRISPY TACO
Served with rice and beans
#2-CHEESE ENCHILADA
Served with rice and beans
#3-CHILE RELLENO
Served with rice and beans
#4-TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#5-CRISPY TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA
Served with rice and beans
#6-CRISPY TACO AND CHILE RELLENO
Served with rice and beans
#7-CHILE RELLENO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA
Served with rice and beans
#8-CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#9-CRISPY TACO AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#10-CHEESE ENCHILADA AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#11-TWO CRISPY TACOS
Served with rice and beans
#12-TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Served with rice and beans
#13-CRISP TACO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND CHILE RELLENO
Served with rice and beans
#14-CRISPY TACO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#15-CRISPY TACO, CHILE RELLENO AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
#16-CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO, AND TAMALE
Served with rice and beans
Extra Sides $ (Garnishes & Misc)
Beans
Black Beans
Cheese
Chile Verde Sauce
Chips (only)
Chips & Salsa
Estilo Enrique
Fries
Guacamole
Jalapenos
Lettuce
Mushroom
Olives
Onions
Pico De Gallo
Radishes
Rice
Rice & Beans
Salsa
Sliced Avocados
Sliced Potatoes
Sour Cream
Sweet Corn
Tomatoes
Tortilla
Veggies Ala Carte
Little Amigos
Child Crispy Taco
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
Child Cheese Enchilada
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda.Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
Child Two Taquitos
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
Child Small Bean & Cheese
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
Child Small Cheese Quesadilla
10 years old and under: your choice of one item, served with beans, rice and a small soda. Additional charge for Milk, Orange or Apple Juice.
Dessert
FLAN
Traditional Mexican dessert! Sweet and savory caramel custard topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and a cherry
DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM
Vanilla ice-cream covered in grains, brown sugar, and almonds quickly deep fried creating a warm, crispy shell, but still ice cold in the middle. Topped with whipped cream, caramel, chocolate, cinnamon, and a cherry!
XANGO BANANA BURRITO
Banana a la mode: A creamy, light banana cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with caramel, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
ICE CREAM SCOOP (Vanilla)
Catering Sides
Fajitas
Signature Fajitas - Large Tray (35-40 ppl)
Guadalajara's own signature Fajitas served with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or combo sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms & spices.
Signature Fajitas - Small Tray (20 ppl)
Chile Colorado - Large Tray (35-40 ppl)
Tender pieces of beef slowly simmered in a red chile sauce.
Chile Colorado - Small Tray (20 ppl)
Steak Picado -Large Tray (35-40 ppl)
Strips of tender steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & spices.
Steak Picado - Small Tray (20 ppl)
Chile Verde -Large Tray (35-40 ppl)
Tender lean pork slowly simmered in a tomatillo sauce.
Chile Verde -Small Tray (20 ppl)
Taquito Platter
Flautas Platter
Pork Tamales
Cheese Chile Relleno
TACO TUESDAY Specials Menu
Crispy Ground Beef Tacos
Crispy Potato Tacos
2 Taco Combo
2 Taco Combo with your choice of ground beef or potato taco with rice and beans.
Taco Tuesday *TJ Street Tacos
4 Mini Carne Asada Tacos served w/ green salsa. Tacos only.
Taco Trio
One Prime Rib Taco, Ground Beef Taco, and one Al Pastor Taco.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
OUR STORY: Founded in 1986 the Solano family opened Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Temecula, California. Eleven years later in 1997 we opened our second location Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina in Temecula, California. At Guadalajara’s, we take real pride in providing the freshest ingredients to ensure high quality Mexican food. We pride ourselves in having generous portions, a festive environment and the best margaritas in town!
27780 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590