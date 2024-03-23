Guadalajara Modern Mexican 3901 39th St
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Dip$4.50
Our house blend of cheeses melted down and blended with poblano and jalapenos.
- Large Queso Dip$7.50
Our house blend of cheeses melted down and blended with poblano and jalapenos.
- Queso Fundido$8.00
Our house chorizo grilled with pico de gallo and simmered in queso.
- GDL Street Corn$7.00
Esquite style street corn tossed with mexican crema, queso fresco, cilantro, lime juice, and chile powder
- Fresh Guacamole$8.00
Avocado chunks tossed in lime juice, tomato, purple onion, cilantro, and jalapeno.
- Jalisco Dip$7.00
Ground beef, topped with queso and pico de gallo.
- Bean Dip$6.50
Refried beans topped with queso
- Carne Azada Street Fries$15.00
Carne azada over masa battered waffle fries, topped with rice, queso, pico, and guacamole.
- Chori Pollo Fries$14.00
Grilled chicken and chorizo over masa battered waffle fries, topped with queso, rice, and pico
- GDL Taco Fries$13.00
Ground beef over masa battered waffle fries topped with queso, sour cream, tomato, cheese, and jalapeno.
- GDL Birria Fries$14.00
Slow cooked beef over masa battered waffle fries topped with rice, queso, cilantro, guac, and red onion.
- Street Corn Fries$10.00
Esquite street corn over masa battered waffle fries, topped with queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican crema, queso, and chipotle aioli
- Loaded Taquitos$10.00
chicken taquitos topped with sour cream, queso fresco, pico, guacamole, lettuce, and salsa verde.
- Carne Azada Dip$9.00
Grilled carne azada with pico de gallo, and roasted corn, topped with queso in a skillet bowl.
- Guanajuato Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Our house cocktail sauce, tossed with pico de gallo and fresh avocado chunks, with hints of lime and citrus zest, with chilled jumbo shrimp.
- Beef & Cilantro Empanadas$10.00
Marinated beef and cilantro folded into dough, deep fried crispy, served with chipotle sauce, salsa verde, and queso for dipping.
- Street Corn Bites$8.00
Fire roasted corn with cheese battered and fried, topped with queso fresco, chipotle aioli, and cilantro.
- Ceviche$10.50
Burritos
- Classic Jumbo$13.00
Your choice of beef or chicken with rice and beans, topped with queso. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese.
- Cheesesteak Bto$14.00
Steak grilled with onions and tomato wrapped in a burrito and topped with queso. Served with rice and crema salad.
- 1/2 Cheesesteak Bto$11.00
1/2 portion of the cheesesteak burrito
- Mountaineer$14.00
Carne Azada wrapped with guaca, pico, and rice. Topped with queso
- Herd Bto$13.00
Chicken sauteed with peppers, onions, tomato, and mushroom wrapped up and topped with queso. Served with rice and crema salad.
- El Gordo$14.00
Grilled chicken with chorizo wrapped up and deep fried and topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, and pico.
- Wildcat Bto$15.00
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, wrapped up with rice and topped with queso.
- Carnitas Bto$13.00
Slow cooked pork stuffed in a tortilla with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, and salsa verde. Topped with queso.
- Coal Miner Bto$18.00
A Massive tortilla, stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, fajita veggies with ricee, and beans. Topped with queso, and pico
- Tres Amigos$15.00
Ground beef, shredded chicken, and birria burritos. Topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico, and guacamole.
- Valentin Bto$16.00
Steak, chorizo, and el pastor grilled with jalapeno. Stuffed with rice, beans, and pico de gallo, topped with chipotle cheese.
- Rebano Btos$13.00
One grilled chicken and one steak burrito topped with queso.
- California BTO$18.00
- El Quin Bto$13.00
Catering/ Family Meals
- Fajita Chicken (4)$49.99
- Fajita Chicken (8)$99.99
- Fajita Steak (4)$53.99
- Fajita Steak (8)$104.99
- Wildcat Fajita (4)$54.99
- Wildcat Fajita (8)$109.99
- Shrimp Fajita (4)$59.99
- Shrimp Fajita (8)$114.99
- Chimichanga (4)$39.99
- Chimichanga (8)$74.99
- Wildcat con Arroz (4)$49.99
- Wildcat con Arroz (8)$99.99
- Pollo con Arroz (4)$39.99
- Pollo con Arroz (8)$79.99
- Chori Pollo (4)$44.99
- Chori Pollo (8)$89.99
- Taco Bar (10)$80.00
- Taco Bar (20)$150.00
- Family Queso$19.99
Chimichangas
- 1/2 Shredded Chicken Chimi$9.00
Chicken chimichanga with choice of rice or beans, served wtih crema salad.
- Shredded Chicken Chimi$12.00
Chicken chimichanga rice and beans, served wtih crema salad.
- 1/2 Tinga Chicken Chimi$9.00
Tinga Chicken chimichanga with choice of rice or beans. Served with crema salad
- Ting Chimi Chicken$12.00
Tinga Chicken chimichanga with rice and beans. Served with crema salad
- 1/2 Ground Beef Chimi$9.00
Ground beef chimichanga with choice of rice or beans. Served with crema salad.
- Ground Beef Chimi$12.00
Ground beef chimichanga with rice and beans. Served with crema salad
- 1/2 Faj Chicken Chimi$11.50
Fajita Chicken with veggies chimichanga with choice of rice or beans, served with crema salad.
- Faj Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
Fajita chicken with veggies chimichanga with rice and beans. Served with crema salad
- 1/2 Fajita Steak Chimi$12.00
Fajita Steak with veggies chmichanga with choice of rice or beans. Served with crema salad.
- Fajita Steak Chimi$14.00
Fajita Steak with veggies chimichanga with rice and beans. Served with crema salad.
- 1/2 Shrimp Chimi$12.00
Shrimp grilled with Fajita veggies, with choice of rice or beans. Served with crema salad.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$15.00
Shrimp with Fajita Veggies served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
- 1/2 Birria Chimi$11.00
Slow cooked Birria chimi, served with choice of rice or beans, and crema salad.
- Birria Chimi$13.50
Slow cooked Birria chimi served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
- 1/2 Carnitas Chimi$11.00
Slow cooked pork chimi. Served with choice of rice or beans, and crema salad
- Carnitas Chimi$12.50
Slow cooked pork chimi, served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
- Seafood Chimi$16.00
Asian blue crabmeat, and grilled shirmp with onions and tomato. Topped with chipotle queso, served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
- 1/2 Mixed Fajita Chimi$12.00
- Mixed Fajita Chimi$14.00
Desserts
Fajitas
- 1/2 Fajita Chicken$11.00
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Fajita Chicken$13.50
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- 1/2 Fajita Steak$12.50
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Fajita Steak$15.00
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- NY Strip Fajita$22.00
10 oz NY Strip over Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- 1/2 Wildcat Fajita$13.00
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Wildcat Fajita$15.50
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajita$16.00
Chicken, ham, and pineapple with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Guadalajara Fajita$17.50
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, and carnitas with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- 1/2 Shrimp Fajita$13.50
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Fajita Shrimp$17.00
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomato. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.50
- 1/2 Mixed Fajita$12.50
- Mixed Fajita$15.00
- 1/2 Hawaiian Fajita$13.50
GDL Bowl and Taco Salad
GDL Tacos
- BYO Taco Combo 2$10.00
Pick 2 tacos, served with rice and beans
- BYO Taco Combo 3$13.00
Pick 3 tacos served with rice and beans
- Taco Carne Azada$4.50
Grilled steak topped with red onion and cilantro
- Taco Barbacoa$4.00
Slow cooked marinated beef, topped with cilantro and red onion
- Taco Tinga Chicken$4.00
Marinated slow cooked chicken in adobe chipotle.Topped with sour cream, lettuce, and queso fresco.
- Taco Chorizo$4.00
Our house chorizo topped with red onion and cilantro
- Taco El Pastor$4.00
Marinated pork in adobe paste and pineapple. Topped with red onion and cilantro
- Taco Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked pork with cilantro and red onion
- Quesa Birria Taco$4.50
Slow cooked beef inside a crispy cheesy tortilla. Topped with red onion and cilantro.
- Chipotle Fish Taco$5.00
Choice of fried cod or grilled mahi mahi, topped with pico, cheese, and chipotle aioili.
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle aioli.
- Traditional Taco$3.00
Choice of ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce and cheese
- Potato Taco$3.50
Fried Potatoes with lettuce and queso fresco
- Chipotle Philly Taco$4.00
Thin philly steak grilled with onions and topped with lettuce, cheese, and chipotle sauce
- 4 GDL Taco Combo$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Taco$4.50
- Street Corn Shrimp Taco$5.00Out of stock
Homestyle
- Moms Mole$11.00
Shredded chicken with our homemade mole. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Chile Verde$13.50
Your choice of pork or steak, served with rice, beans, a pico.
- Carne Guisada$15.00
Chopped fine steak with peppers, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos, in tomato sauce. Topped with queso fresco with avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Chile Rellenos$13.00
Two pobalnos stuffed with cheese. Topped with mole and served with rice and beans.
- Carne y Camaron ala Mex$18.00
8 oz skirt steak topped with shrimp, onions, and grilled jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico.
- Camarones Jalisco$15.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp cooked in our habanero sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico, and guacamole.
- Carne Azada Platter$17.00
8oz Skirt steak grilled medium with sauteed onion over top. Served with rice, beans, pico, and guacamole.
- Chiliquiles$13.00
Your choice of ranchera or salsa verde over shredded chicken with melted cheese on top. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Carne Picada$13.50
Chopped steak cooked in ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, and pico.
- Flautas Ahogadas$13.00
3 chicken taquitos loaded down with mexican crema, lettuce, queso fresco, pico, guac, and salsa verde. Served with rice.
- Tacos Ahogados$13.00
3 potato tacos topped with salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, guacamole, pico, and served with rice.
- Mahi Mahi Vallarta$16.00
6oz mahi mahi topped with fajita veggies served with rice and crema salad
Kids Menu
- Kids Pollo con Arroz$7.50
Kid portioned grilled chicken over rice, topped with queso
- Kids Hamburger and Fries$8.50
Kids Burger and Fries
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$7.50
Kids nuggets and fries
- Kids Taco, Rice, and Fries$7.50
Kids ground beef taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and krinkle cut fries
- Kids Quesadilla, Rice, and Fries$7.50
Kids cheese quesadilla with rice and fries
- Kids Taco Salad$7.50
Kids ground beef taco salad with rice and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato.
- Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.50
Nachos
- Ground Beef Nachos$12.00
Ground beef over chips topped with queso and mexi blend cheese
- Tinga Chicken Nachos$12.00
Tinga Chicken over chips, topped with queso and mexi blend cheese.
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$12.00
Shredded Chicken over chips, topped with queso and mexi blend cheese
- Fajita Chicken with Veggies Nachos$13.50
Grilled fajita chicken with veggies over chips, topped with queso and mexi blend cheese.
- Fajita Steak with Veggies Nachos$14.50
Grilled fajita steak with veggies over chips, topped with queso and mexi blend cheese.
- Nachos Supreme$15.00
Ground beef, shredded chicken, rice, beans, over chips. Topped with queso, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato.
- GDL Nachos$16.00
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo with fajita veggies over chips. Topped with queso, pico, and guacamole.
- 1/2 Ground Beef Nachos$9.00
- 1/2 Tinga Chicken Nachos$9.00
- 1/2 Shredded Chicken Nachos$9.00
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Grande$14.00
Your choice of chicken or steak with fajita veggies. Topped with queso. Served with rice
- Veggie Quesadiila$13.00
Grilled peppers, onions, tomato, mushroom, and corn. Topped with chipotle cheese. Served with rice.
- Philly Quesadiila$14.00
Thin sliced philly steak with onions and peppers with mayo, mozerella and provolone cheese. Served with rice
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp with onions and tomato. Topped with queso, served with rice.
- Wildcat Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp with fajita veggies. Topped with queso and served with rice.
- Hawaiian Quesadilla$13.50
Grilled chicken with ham and pineapple. Served with rice.
- Quesadilla Birria$15.00
A massive quesadilla birria, served with guacamole, pico, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, and consume
- Quesadilla al Pastor$14.00
Marinated pork with onions and pineaple. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Carne Azada Quesadilla$15.00
Carne azada with pico and guacamole inside a quesadilla. Served with rice.
- Side Steak quesadilla$8.00
- Side grilled chicken quesadilla$7.00
- 2 Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$12.00
- 2 Steak Quesadillas$14.00
Salads
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over peppers, red onions, and tomato, topped with mexi blend cheese
- Shrimp Salad$14.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp over peppers, red onion, and tomato, topped with mexi blend cheese
- Baja Chicken Chipotle Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken with fresh avocado, peppers, onion, tomato, and corn over iceberg with chipotle sauce and mexi blend cheese.
- Chop Salad$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, corn, and avocado over iceberg drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Sides
- 1 Enchilada$3.50
- 2 Enchilada$7.00
- 3 Enchilada$9.99
- Rice$2.00
- Beans$2.00
- Rice & Beans$4.00
- Krinkle Cut Fries$4.99
- Waffle Fries$5.99
- 2 oz sour cream$0.99
- 2 oz guacamole$1.99
- 2 oz pico de gallo$0.99
- 2 oz mexi-blend cheese$0.99
- 2 oz mozz-provolone cheese$0.99
- 2 oz queso$1.50
- 4 oz queso$3.00
- Bean Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito$5.99
- Chicken Burrito$5.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$2.75
- tortillas$0.99
- Diced onion$0.99
- diced tomato$0.99
- avocado$1.99
- Chile torriado$2.50
- Crema salad$2.50
- Fajita side plate$4.99
- Side Steak$8.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Side Shrimp (8)$9.00
- Side Fajita Veggies$3.50
Specailties
- BYO Combo 1$8.50
Pick from a Hard or Soft taco. Beef, chicken, or cheese encihilada. Chile relleno, beef or chicken burrito. Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with rice and beans.
- BYO Combo 2$11.00
Pick from a Hard or Soft taco. Beef, chicken, or cheese encihilada. Chile relleno, beef or chicken burrito. Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with rice and beans.
- BYO Combo 3$13.00
Pick from a Hard or Soft taco. Beef, chicken, or cheese encihilada. Chile relleno, beef or chicken burrito. Chicken or Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with rice and beans.
- 1/2 Pollo con Arroz$9.00
1/2 portion of grilled chicken over rice topped with queso.
- 1/2 Wildcat con Arroz$12.00
1/2 chicken, steak, and shrimp over rice topped with queso.
- 1/2 Shrimp con Arroz$12.00
1/2 portion shrimp over rice topped with queso
- 1/2 Steak con Arroz$12.00
1/2 portion steak over rice topped with queso.
- Pollo con Arroz$12.00
grilled chicken over rice topped with queso.
- Wildcat con Arroz$14.00
chicken, steak, shrimp over rice with queso.
- Shrimp con Arroz$15.00
shrimp over rice with queso.
- Steak con Arroz$14.00
steak over rice topped with queso.
- Pollo Chipotle$13.00
Grilled chicken grilled in our chipotle queso. Served with rice and beans.
- Pollo y Camaron ala Crema$15.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp with poblano peppers sauteed in our house crema sauce. Served with rice and crema salad.
- 1/2 Chori pollo$10.00
1/2 portion of grilled chicken and chorizo topped with queso, served with rice, beans, and pico.
- Chori Pollo$13.00
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, and pico.
- 1/2 Enchilada Supreme$9.00
one beef, one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. Served with rice.
- Enchilada Supreme$12.00
one beef, chicken, cheese, bean enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato.
- 1/2 Enchilada Suizas$10.00
one chicken, and beef enchilada topped in our suiza sauce topped with onion and queso fresco. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Enchilada Suizas$13.00
3 chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, red onion, and queso fresco. served with rice and crema salad
- Medallion Enchiladas$17.00
6 oz Filet medallions over 3 cheese enchiladas topped in ranchera sauce. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Seafood Enchiladas$17.00
Grilled shrimp with onions, tomato, and blue asian crabmeat. Topped with chipotle queso, Served with rice and beans,
- Pollo Norteno$13.00
Grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms and onions, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, pico.
- Mar y Tierra$16.00
6 oz mahi mahi with grilled chicken, chorizo, and shrimp topped with queso. Served with rice and crema salad.
- 1/2 Enchilada Chipotle$10.00
one beef one chicken enchilada, topped with chipotle cheese, and queso fresco. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Enchilada Chipotle$13.00
3 chicken enchiladas, topped with chipotle cheese, queso fresco. Served with rice and crema salad.
- Jalisco Cookout Platter$18.00
The Mexican cookout plate featuring marinated chicken breast, carne azada, bacon wrapped shrimp, sauteed onions and fried jalapeno. Served with rice and beans.
- Pollo Fiesta y Limon$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast in lime juice and fajita seasoning topped with mexi-blend cheese. Served with rice, crema salad, and avocado
- Pollo Fundido$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with sauteed veggies over top and melted provolone and fresh avocado and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and pico.
- Carne Tonala$22.00
10 oz New York Strip with sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico
- Pollo Zapopan$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with spinach and mushrooms, topped with queso, served with rice, beans, and pico.
Handhelds
- Birria Grilled Cheese$13.00
Our house birria with cheese blend of fontina, gruyere, and gouda with cilantro, onion, and consume for dipping with fajita seasoned fries
- Queso Habanero Burger$13.00
6 oz angus patty, with hints of habanero, queso, lettuce, mayo, onion, tomato with fajita seasoned fries
- Arroz con Pollo Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast topped with peppers, onions, rice, and queso with fajita seasoned fries
- Huevos Ranchero Burger$13.00
6oz angus patty, with a hard egg, provolone, avocado, ranchera sauce with fajita seasoned fries
Margaritas & Liquor
Margaritas
Liquor
- Milagro Silver$8.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Titos$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Bombay Saffire$6.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Don Julio 1942$15.00
- Don Ramon Platinum$9.00
- Don Julio 70$10.00
- LunaAzul Blanco$7.00
- Herradura Reposado$7.00
- Herrradura Ultra Platinum$11.00
- Santo Blanco$8.00
- 1800 Cristalino$9.00
- Altos Plata$7.00
- Hornitos$6.00
- El Jimnador$6.50
- Centanario Anejo$8.00
- Centenario Reposado$7.00
- Cazadores Anejo$8.00
- Patron Silver$8.00
- LunaAzul Reposado$7.00