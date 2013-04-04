  • Home
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill Guadalupe's Mexican Grill - Illinois Road

309 Reviews

$

10345 Illinois Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Order Again

Extra's & Sides & Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.10

Guacamole

$2.35

Jarritos

$2.35

Pop / Iced Tea / Limeade / Pineapple Water

$2.35

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Beans

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.00

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Bottle Water (Copy)

$2.25

Pop / Iced Tea / Limeade / Pineapple Water (Copy)

$2.35

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Bottle HOT sauce

$4.00

Side Rice Large

$1.30

Side Beans Large

$1.30

Chips / Queso / Salsa

Chips and Queso Small

$4.10

Chips and Queso Large

$7.30

Chips and Guacamole Small

$4.10

Chips and Guacamole Large

$7.30

Chips and Salsa

$2.15

Single Serving Salsa

$1.20

Small Bag of Chips

$1.60

Chips and Salsa Large

$3.50

Single Serving Queso

$3.10

Single side of Guacamole (no chips)

$2.50

Large side of Guacamole (no chips)

$5.65

Large Salsa (no chips)

$2.40

Large Bag Chips

$2.60

Large Queso (no chips)

$4.00

Drinks to go

Fountain Drink

$2.35

Sangaria Wine Slushy (Present ID at counter)

$6.00

Moscato WIne Slushy (Present ID at counter)

$6.00

Sangaria/Moscato Wine Slushy (Present ID at counter)

$6.00

Pineapple Water

$2.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our wine smoothies have quickly become one of our most popular offerings. They are consistently delicious:) Offering Moscato & Sangaria today! Want something different try em swirled! Add on Chips/Queso/Guac with your order today.

Location

10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Directions

Gallery
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill image
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill image
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill image
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill image

