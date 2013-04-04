Guadalupe's Mexican Grill Guadalupe's Mexican Grill - Illinois Road
309 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our wine smoothies have quickly become one of our most popular offerings. They are consistently delicious:) Offering Moscato & Sangaria today! Want something different try em swirled! Add on Chips/Queso/Guac with your order today.
Location
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd - 8506 Illinois Road
No Reviews
8506 Illinois Road Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Lutheran Hospital
4.4 • 13
7952 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
4.2 • 360
6439 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
No Reviews
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort Wayne