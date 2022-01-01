Guads Tacos & Beer imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Guads Tacos & Beer

review star

No reviews yet

231 3rd Street

Davis, CA 95616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos(soft)
Super Burrito
Regular Burrito

Tacos

Tacos(soft)

Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)

grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac

Quesabirria

$4.19+

Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume

Tacos Campestre

Soft corn taco tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro, pinto beans and queso fresco.

Vampiros

Aggie taco

Flautas/rolled tacos(2X)

$5.99

Veggie tacos

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99

telera bread, sour cream, beans, choice of meat, side of guac, onions, tomatoes

Torta Yello

$10.99

telera bread, sour cream, beans, steak, ham, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, all inside wrapped in foil

Guads nachos

Regular Nachos

$9.49

corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo

Super Nachos

$10.49

large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo

Regular Veggie nachos

$6.99

corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo

Super Veggie Nachos

$7.99

large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo

Nachos fries

$10.99

potatoe fries, monterey cheese, beans, meat, guac, sour cream

Tostada

Tostada

$4.99

fried flat corn tortilla, beans, meat, pico, lettuce,relleno sauce, tomatoe slice, cheese

Ceviche Tostada

shrimp, tomatoe,onion, cilantro, green jalapeno,lime

Veggie Tostada

$3.99

Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce,pico, guac, sour cream, tomatoe slices, cheese, relleno sauce

Super Tostada(taco salad)

$10.49

large flour tostada bowl, meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico, lettuce, tomatoe slices, guac, sour cream

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$8.99

large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, pico

Super Burrito

$10.99

large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Veggie Burrito

$9.49

large flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico

Vegan Burrito

$9.49

Large flour tortilla with your choice of beans, rice, grilled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce.

Beans, rice, & cheese burrito

$5.99

large flour tortilla, beas, rice, cheese

Super Giant Burrito

$20.99

two large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac

Chimichanga

$11.99

large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese inside, and sour cream, guac on top

Burrito bowl

$10.99

Quesadilla

Quesadila Zuiza

$9.99

large flour tortilla, cheese, meat, sides of lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico

Veggie Quesadilla zuiza

$8.99

large flour tortilla, cheese, sides of lettuce, pico, guac, sour cream

Small Quesadilla with meat

$4.99

two small flour tortillas, cheese, meat

small cheese quesadilla

$3.29

two small flour tortillas, cheese

Plates

Dinner Plate

$14.99

choice of meat, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, and side of tortillas

Alambres(fajitas)

$15.99

choice of meat,charred bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, and side of tortillas

One item plate

$11.99

one item of choice, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans

Two item plate

$13.99

two item of choice, lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans

Barbacoa plate

$14.99

Seafood items

Camarones a la diabla

$16.99

shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, red sweet spicy sauce

Camarones a la kora

$16.99

shrimp sautéed in lime spicy, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices,

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$16.99

shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, california chili pod slices, garlic butter sauce

Camarones a la plancha

$16.99

shrimp with saltine crackers crust, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes slices, onions,

Coctel de camaron

$14.99

Grilled fish fillet

$16.99

Cielo, Mar, Y Tierra

$20.99

Dirty rice

$15.99

Breakfast

Huevos rancheros

$11.99

two eggs on a corn tortilla, topped with green pork chile verde, lettuce, pico, rice, beans, side of tortillas

Huevos con chorizo

$11.49

Two eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, lettuce, pico, rice, beans

Huevos con jamon

$11.49

Huevos a la mexicana

$10.99

Two eggs scrambled with sauteed pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh pico, rice, beans, tortillas

Chilaquiles rojos

$10.99

smothered corn tortilla chips with enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, side of rice, beans, and one egg

Chilaquiles verdes

$10.99

smothered corn tortilla chips with green chile verde sauce, side of rice, beans, one egg

Omelets

$11.99

two egg omelet stuffed with cheese, pico, choice of meat, sides of lettuce, pico, guac, rice, beans, tortillas

Breakfast burrito

$8.99

A la cart

Chile Rellenos

$4.49

chile pacilla stuffed with cheese, covered in egg batter, fried, topped with relleno sauce

Side of rice

$2.49

mexican rice

Side of beans

$2.49

whole pinot beans, whole black beans, refried pinto beans

Cheese enchilada

$2.79

Enchilada

$3.49

Tamales

$4.49

corn masa stuffed with meat or veggies, wrapped in corn husk, topped with sauce

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

fresh avocado, tomatoes, lime, onions, cilantro, fresh green jalapenos,

Side of fries

$3.00

Side of meat

$4.00

Side of chile verde sauce

$2.00

Side of enchilada Sauce

$1.00

Side of sliced avocado

$2.00

Small orders

Side of sour cream

$1.00

Side of cheese

$1.00

Side of guacamole(2oz)

$1.75

Side of onions

Side of cilantro

Side of tortillas

$0.75

Chile/cebolla asada

$0.75

Side of lettuce

Side of chipotle sauce

$0.50

Side of relleno sauce

$1.00

Side of enchilada sauce

$1.00

Salads

Guads fiesta salad

$10.99

Chicken fajita mix on bed of romain lettuce with corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onions topped with chipotle dressing and queso fresco.

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Arroz con leche

$3.99

Caldo (soups)

Pozole

$10.99

Caldo de Rez (beef stew)

$11.99

NA Beverage

Fountain Drinks

$2.79

coke,

Jarritos

$2.79

Coke bottle

$2.79

Coffee

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.49

Beer on draft

#1 Oh My Guads

$6.00

#2 Corona

$6.00

#3 Modelo especial

$6.00

# 4 Modelo Negra

$6.00

#5 Integral India Pale-Device Brewing

$8.00

#6 IDA'MO juicy Ipa- Claimstake Brewing

$8.00

#7 Cot Red-handed- Blue Note Brewing

$8.00

#8 Freshie- Pale Ale - Berryessa Brewing

$8.00

# 9 Higher Than Willie

$8.00

#10 Benny Kills-knee Deep

$8.00

#11 Bikini Bottom- Three Mile Brewing

$8.00

#12 Bavarian Hefenweizen- Sudwerk Brewing

$8.00

# 13 Mist Call Hazy IPA- King Cong Brewing

$8.00

#14 Ubahdank-new Glory Brewing

$8.00

#15 Aquarius Rex

$8.00

#16 Ice Creme Brulee Newtopia Cider 6%

$7.00

16 Oz OH MY GUADS CANS

$5.00

Beer/cider bottles and cans

La chingona(can) single

$8.00

La chingona(4pack)

$24.00

Jalapeño cider-hemly

$6.00Out of stock

Oh My Guads Can

$5.00

Oh My Guads(4pack)

$20.00

Bottled Beer

$6.00

Wine

Tinto Rey Tempranillo

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rosé

$8.00

Micheladas

#1 corona miche

$9.99

#2 modelo especial miche

$9.99

#3 model negra miche

$9.99

#4 Miche Special

$9.99

Custom miche

$9.99

Mimosa/sangria

Oj-mimosa

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Shirts

Shirts

$19.99Out of stock

Glasses

Goblets

$10.99

Beer Glass

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 3rd Street, Davis, CA 95616

Directions

Gallery
Guads Tacos & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meal Kits - at West Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W Capitol Ave West Sacramento, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - West Sacramento To Go
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W CAPITOL AVE WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Tacos 916
orange starNo Reviews
16th Street Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
La Cosecha - 917 9th St
orange starNo Reviews
917 9th St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Tequila Museo Mayahuel - 1200 K St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 K St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Davis

Fire Wings Davis - Davis
orange star4.6 • 5,745
640 W Covell Blvd. Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Paesanos
orange star4.3 • 4,594
139 G St Davis, CA 95616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davis
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston