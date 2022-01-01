Mexican & Tex-Mex
Guads Tacos & Beer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
231 3rd Street, Davis, CA 95616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant