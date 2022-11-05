Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guajillo 1727 Wilson Blvd

1727 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Enchiladas Poblanas
Tri Color Dip

Antojitos

Guacamole

$8.00

made fresh daily

Ceviche

$15.00

shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro with jalapeño peppers and fresh lime juice

Tri Color Dip

$7.00

three layer dip; guacamole, queso fresco, refried black beans

Queso Dip

$7.00

Spicy Blend of Cheeses infused w/ Chipoltle Peppers

Maduros

$8.00

fried plantains, sweet crema, refried black beans

Flautas Con Mole

$11.00

crispy tacos filled with chipotle potatoes and cheese, drizzled w/ mole poblano (Contains Nuts & Gluten)

Ensalada De Jo

$11.00

mixed greens, queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, beets, and grilled corn

Nacho Macho

$11.00

refried black beans , cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions, and jalapeño peppers add chicken, beef or chorizo $3

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Sopa De Tortilla

$8.00

sombrero salad

$13.00

Pozole Roja

$10.00

Fajitas

Fajita Mar Y Tierra

$26.00

grilled steak, grilled chicken and shrimp

FajitaDe Camarones

$22.00

Grilled Shrimp and Vegetables

Fajita De Carne

$22.00

Grilled Steak and Vegetables

Fajita De Pollo

$21.00

Grilled Chicken and Vegetables

Fajita De Vegetables

$16.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

Fajita Pollo Y Carne

$22.00

Carne Y Camaron Fajita

$22.00

Pollo Y Camaron Fajita

$22.00

Los Tacos

Tacos Pollo

$15.00

Grilled Checken, Onions, Cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Pork Shoulder, Adobo, Pineapple, Onion, and Cilantro

Tacos Pork Belly

$16.00

Pork Belly, Salsa Verde, and Onions

Tacos Camaron

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, Chipotle, and Purple Cabbage

Tacos Arrachera

$16.00

Skirt Streak, Onions, and Cilantro

Tacos Carnitas

$15.00

Orange Braised Pork Shoulder and Pickled read onions

Tacos Pescado

$15.00

Lightly Battered Tilapia, Purple Cabbage, and Chipotle Sauce

Tacos Vegetales

$14.50

Taco Solo

$4.00

Tacos Lengua DINNER

$17.00

Uno Taco De Lengua

$4.50

Platos Fuertes

Chilaquiles Con Arrachera

$20.00

Cripsy Corn Tortillas simmered in salsa verde w/ Grilled skirt Steak

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak marinated in house rub

Masitas De Puerco

$20.00

Acgiole-orange braised pork Shoulder w/ Caramelized Onions

Mole Poblano

$20.00

Our Award Winning Mole Poblano w/ Grilled Chicken (Contains Nuts)

Carne Azteca

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak w/ our Roasted Garlic-Chipotle Sauce

Camarones Al Ajillo

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp w/ Roasted Garlic Guajillo, and Arbol Roasted Peppers

Carne Mexicana

$20.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de la casa

$15.00

3 enchiladas, salsa roja, choice of chicken, shredded beef or cheese

Enchiladas Poblanas

$16.00

Mole poblano, choice of chicken or cheese

Los Favoritos

Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, cheese, guajillo salsa, choice of chicken, chorizo, shredded beef, pork, or veggies.

Chimichanga

$14.00

fried burrito, rice, refried beans, cheeses guajillo salsa, choice of chicken, chorizo, shredded beef, pork, or veggies

R.C.P.B.

$16.00

Red chili pork, rice, beans, cheese

Taconazo

$18.00

5 taco platter, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, fish, and al pastor

Tostadas

$14.00

3 crispy tortillas, refried beans, crema, lettuce, queso fresco, choice of chicken, chorizo, shredded beef, or veggies

Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla, cheese, choice of chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, or veggies. Add grilled chicken, steak or shrimp +5

El Cachudo

El Cachudo

$30.00

biggest, baddest & hottest burrito in the DMV Carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, fish, topped with ROLO'S VOODOO SALSA *additional $3 charge when shared between 3+

Quesadilla Nino

$6.00

Postres

Flan

$6.00

homemade caramel flan

Churros

$6.00

Mexican cinnamon sugar churros served with Mexican caramel

Sides

Crema

$1.50

Pico

$2.75

Queso Mozzarella

$1.50

Arroz

$2.00

Frijole

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Guacamolito

$4.00

Jalapeno Fresco

$1.50

Jalapeno Toreado

$2.50

Mole Sauce

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Ensalada Small

$5.00

Aguacate Slices

$3.00

Side De Fajita

$6.00

Enselada Tropical

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Queso Dip Pequeno

$4.00

Salsa Sabrosona

$2.95

Veggies Side

$8.00

SALSA PICANTE

$2.00

Una Enchilada De La Casa

$4.00

Specials

Arrachera Nortena

$20.00

El Combo Loko

$26.00

STREAT TACO SPECIAL

$16.00

Enchiladas De Pato

$21.00

Agua Chile

$19.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Aqua Frescas

Mango

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Passionfruit

$4.00

Limonito

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

