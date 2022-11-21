Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY

449 Reviews

$

817 W Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CAFE CON LECHE LG
HANDS ON BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST BOWL

BREAKFAST

HUEVOS GUAJIROS

HUEVOS GUAJIROS

$10.95

2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$10.95

2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico

BREAKFAST BOWL

$10.95

2 eggs any style + Nicaraguan rice & beans + choice of maduros (sweet plantain) or fried cheese.

HANDS ON BREAKFAST

HANDS ON BREAKFAST

$10.95

2 Scramble eggs, sweet plantains, rice and beans (gallo pinto), pico and cilantro aioli inside a burrito tortilla. Served with plantain chips on the side

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.95

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.95

Cuban toast with avocado, honey, cilantro and cotija cheese.

LUNCH

EL CUBANO

EL CUBANO

$11.95

CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard

PAN CON LECHON [PORK]

$11.95

Mojo pulled pork, sautéed onions, garlic aioli on cuban bread. Served with plantain chips

PAN CON POLLO [CHICKEN]

PAN CON POLLO [CHICKEN]

$13.95

Mojo seasoned chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce. Served with a side of plantain chips

PAN CON CHURRASCO [SKIRT STEAK]

$13.95

CUBANO ESPECIAL

$13.50

Our traditional Cuban sandwich with the addition of 3 ham croquetas inside the sandwich. Served with a side of plantain chips

PAN CON CROQUETA [HAM CROQUETE]

$11.95

Ham croquettes, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo. Served with a side of plantain chips

MOM'S SPECIAL

$14.50

Nicaraguan style rice & beans (Gallo Pinto), choice of protein (Chicken, Pork or Vaca Frita (Brisket)) + side

SMALL FARE

TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$10.00

3 Plantain cups filled with protein of choice Chicken - Steak - Pork - Bean/Cheese

YUCA FRITA

$7.00
HAM CROQUETAS

HAM CROQUETAS

$6.00

Classic Miami style croqueta. Served with saltine cracker and lime wedge. (1 per order)

CUBAN TOAST

$3.00

Pressed buttered Cuban bread

MADURO [SWEET PLANTAIN]

$5.00

Served with garlic mayo

QUESO FRITO [FRIED CHEESE]

$6.00

Fried cheese cubes served with our honey/chipotle aioli

GALLO PINTO [RICE AND BEANS]

$5.00

Nicaraguan style rice and beans

PLATANITOS [PLANTAIN CHIPS]

$5.00

Sliced green plantain chips served with a side of house pico

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

CHICKEN MAICITOS

$10.00

GUAJIRITOS (KIDS)

MEZCLADO

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese sandwich on Cuban bread, served with French Fries

KIDSDILLA

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with pico and sour cream

SWEETS

PASTELITOS

PASTELITOS

$2.50

Puff pastry filled with your choice of guava or guava & cream cheese

BEIGNETS

BEIGNETS

$6.00

3 Beignets served with guava dipping sauce and covered with powder sugar.

Tres leches

$7.00

TRES LECHES (FAMILY)

$65.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche

$6.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Extra Pico

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.45

Cilantro aioli

$0.45

Garlic aioli

$0.45

Chipotle aioli

$0.45

Hot Soss

$0.55

EXTRA TOSTONES

$4.00

HOT

CAFECITO

$3.00

Shot of Cuban coffee.

CORTADITO

$3.50

1 shot of Cuban coffee with equal parts milk

COLADA

$3.00

4 oz of Cuban coffee. Meant to be shared... but you don't have to.

CAFE CON LECHE SML

$4.00

Single shot of Cuban coffee with milk

CAFE CON LECHE LG

$5.00

Double shot of Cuban coffee with milk.

AMERICANO

$4.00

BLACK COFFEE

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT MILK

$3.00

Cafe presto

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

COLD

LIMEADE

$3.00

JAMAICA

$3.00

TROPICAL PALMER

$3.00

ICED CAFE CON LECHE

$5.00

OJ

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

INCA COLA

$2.50Out of stock

JUPIÑA

$2.50

BOXED WATER

$2.25

COLOMBIANA

$2.50Out of stock

MATERVA

$2.50

MILCA

$2.50

MILK

$3.00

UNSWT TEA

$3.00

WATERMELON

$2.50Out of stock

SOSS HOT SAUCE

SOSS GREEN 8 OZ

SOSS GREEN 8 OZ

$12.00

SOSS PURPLE 8 OZ

$12.00

SOSS ORANGE 8 OZ

$12.00

REAPERS BLUSH

$10.00

WATERMELON DRAGON

$10.00

SHIRTS

PINK

PINK

$23.74

GREEN

$23.74

TNKTP

$23.74

COFFEE

Taiga Coffee 1#

$19.00

Taiga Coffee 2#

$30.00

Espresso Stove Top

$10.50

Cocktail Tools

$49.99

SWEATSHIRTS

XL

$42.75Out of stock

L

$42.75Out of stock

M

$42.75Out of stock

S

$42.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food is inspired by the everyday meals of the city of Miami. Strong influences in Cuban dishes with Central and South American fares. We put our own twists to some dishes and some we keep them classic. Our coffee program is based on the classic Miami “Ventana” or window. We are not baristas but our coffee will bring you back to life.

Website

Location

817 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Guajiros Miami Eatery image
Guajiros Miami Eatery image
Guajiros Miami Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Moon Diner
orange star3.7 • 392
606 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
The Fitzroy
orange star4.4 • 597
120 E Main St Unit A Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Bizou
orange star4.5 • 690
119 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Petite MarieBette - Downtown C-ville
orange star4.7 • 111
105 East Water St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
The Villa Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Emmet St N Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston