Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd
1003-1005 Green Bay Rd
Winnetka, IL 60093
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Crab Ceviche
Guacamole
Regular or Spicy. Served with tortilla chips.
Guacamole with Jicama & Cucumber
Regular or spicy. Served with jicama & cucumber
Nachos A La Mexicana
Black beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese.
Queso Fundido
Spicy pork sausage, melted cheese and flour tortillas
Salsalito Tamales
Two chicken, pork or sweet corn tamales. Poblano, gaujillo or mole salsa.
Skinny Ceviche
Ceviche served with cucmber
Tostadas De Ceviche
Two crispy open-faced tortillas topped with ceviche
Peuvian Style Ceviche
Sopas & Ensaladas
Bowl Of Shrimp Soup
Bowl of Chicken Vegetable Soup
Soup with fresh vegetables, cilantro and onion
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
With avocado, sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips
Bowl Pozole Verde
Cup of Chicken Vegetable Soup
Soup with fresh vegetables, cilantro and onion
Cup of Tortilla Soup
With avocado, sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips
Cup Pozole Verde
Jicama Salad
Greens, cucumber, radishes, pomegranate (if in season) served with a light lemon dressing. Grilled chicken is recommended.
Margarita's Salmon Salad
Tossed arugula, salmon, roasted beets, mango, avocado, pumpkin seeds. Sprinkled with goat cheese in a light vinaigrette dressing.
Taco Salad
Your choice of meat with a mix of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side.
Carnes
El Molcajete
Your choice of meat, grilled cactus, onions, black beans and salsa slowly simmered togethered. Garnished with cilantro, radishes and cojita cheese.
Pollo Con Mole Poblano
Slow-cooked chicken served with a rich mole poblano and rice.
Tampiquena
House marinated skirt steak. Served with fried onions and a cheese enchilada.
Carne Asada
House marinated skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and fried onions
Steak & Veggies
House marinated skirt steak served with a medley of vegetables.
Burrito Fajita
Your choice of meat, spanish onions, green and red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole and black beans wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Served with rice and a side salad.
Mary Y Tierra
House marinated skirt steak and satuéed garlic shrimp. Served with a side salad.
Del Mar
Grilleld Avocado & Shrimp
Lightly grilled avocado filled with shrimp cocktail. Served with vegetables and Mexican rice.
Margarita Salmon
Grilled, hormone-free salmon served on a bed of satudéed vegetables and garnished with mango relish.
Scorching Hot Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in our scorching hot salsa. Served on a bed of Mexican rice.
Chipotle Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, brocolli and asparagus, arugula and Mexican rice.
Chipotle Salmon
Salmon and shrimp in a creamy chipotle suace and served on a bed of spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, brocolli and asparugus.
Blackened Fajitas
Blackened tilapia or salmon with tequila marinated vegetables, black beans, guacamole and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, avocado and cilantro on flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
Acapulco Shrimp
Salmon Al Ajillo
Halibut Tacos
Grill Calamar
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mole salsa. Topped with pickled onions and seasame seeds. Rice and beans on the side.
Enchiladas Margarita
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Sautéed spinach and black beans on the side.
Enchiladas San Miguel
"Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a spicy, salsa roja. Topped with carrots, potatoes, cojita cheese and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side. "
Enchiladas Suizas
Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas covered with chipotle roasted tomato sauce. Topped with arugula and avocado. Served with rice and beans
Point Zuma Enchiladas
Three grilled salmon enchiladas cooked in a roasted, green salsa. Topped with red cabbage, avocado, radishes, crema and cojita cheese.
Crab Enchiladas
Three blue crab enchiladas cooked in a mole coloradito salsa. Topped with red cabbage, avocado, radishes, crema and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Poblanas with Cheese
Crispy Duck Enchiladas
Cenas Mexicanas
Sizzling Fajitas
Steak, shrimp or chicken. Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans on the side.
Bonita Chimichanga
Topped with red and green salsa, cheese and pico de gallo. Black beans and rice on the side.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three tacos. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.
Tilapia Tacos
Three tacos. Topped with cabbage, mango relish, goat cheese, aioli and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.
Salmon Tacos
Three tacos. Topped with cabbage, mango relish, goat cheese, aioli and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.
Combo Platter
Cheese chile relleno, a taco and a cheese enchilada. Rice and beans on the side.
Carnitas Tacos
Three tacos. Topped with guacamole, pickled onions, radishes and cilantro. Rice and beans on the side.
Taco Platter
Three tacos. Topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, cream, queso and cilantro. Rice and beans on the side.
Esperanza's Chile Relleno
Cheese. Topped with Caldillo De Jitomate, cojita cheese and sour cream. Served on black beans. Rice on the side.
Flautas Dinner
Burito
Burrito Dinner
Super Burrito
Quesadilla Dinner
Toastada Dinner
Duck Taco Meal
Vegetarianos
Grilled V Burrito
Grilled vegetables, satuéed spinach, avocado, beans and cheese. Rice and salad greens on the side.
Tacos Santa Fe
Tortilla-less taco. Yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, spinach, pico de gallo with cojita cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Black beans on the side.
Toastadas del Campo
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Three enchiladas. Cooked in a salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Rice and beans on the side.
Vegetarian Tacos
Desserts
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Sides
Avocado
Beans
Chiles Toreados
Chips
Chopped Jalapeno
Cotija Cheese
Fajita Side
Grilled Veggie Side
Guacamole Side
Jicama Side
Mole
Pico de Gallo
Ranchero Saue
Rice
Side Grilled Onions
Side of Broccoli
Side of Cactus
Side of Cheese
Side of Fruit
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Shredded Chicken
Side of Shrimp
Side of Spinach
Side of Steak
Side of Tortillas
Sour Cream
Poblano Salsa
Jicama.
Cebolla Frita
Liquor
Ketel One
Absolut
Belvedere
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
Titos
Hendricks
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Captain Morgan
Havana
Bacardi
1921 Blanco
Calirosa Rosa Blanco
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Noble Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Clase Azul Plata
Cuervo Traditional Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
La Adelita Blanco
Maestro Dobel Blanco
Maracame Blanco
Mi Campo Blanco
Patron Silver
Centenario Blanco
1921 Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Cantera Negra Reposado
Reserva de la Familia Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Maestro Dobel Reposado
Patron Reposado
Gran Centenario Reposado
Maracame Reposado
Nosotros Reposado
Mijenta Reposado
1921 Anejo
Casa Dragones Añejo
Casa Noble Añejo
Cantera Negra Blanco.
Casamigos Añejo
Gran Centenario Añejo
Maestro Dobel Añejo
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 1942
Cantera Negra Añejo
Maracame Añejo
Patron Añejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Convite Mezcal
Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Raicilla Agave
Te Quiero Mucho Mezcal
Fidencio
Silencio
Nosotros Mezcal
Casa Dragones Joven
1800 Cristalino Extra Añejo
Maestro Dobel Critalino
Guanajuato Private Dobel
Cristalino
Clase Azul Gold
Las Tonas Blanco
Las Tonas Reposado
Las Tonas Anejo
Bacanora Agave
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Jack Daniels
Bulliet Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Jim Beam
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Glenlivet 12Yr
Glenlivet 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Molly'S Irish Cream
Licor 43
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Lemoncello
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Cocktails
Casamigos Skinny
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
House Margarita
La Valentina
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita De Oro
Margarita's Margarita
Martha's CBD Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mock Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Red Sangria
Roasted Pineapple Margarita
Sazerac
Skinny Margarita
Spicy Bloody Orange Margarita
Whiskey Sour
White Sangria
Virgen Pina Colada
Virgen Daiquiri
Virgen Margarita.
Pina Colada
Beer
Daisy Cutter
Zombie Dust
Gumball Head
Dovetail Hefe
Fat Tire
Basement Party
Modelo Draft
Pacifico Draft
Lagunitas Draft
Negra Modelo Draft
Corona Extra
Modelo Botella
Pacifico Botella
XX Amber
XX Lager
Negro Modelo Botella
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Beer (non-alcoholic)
Michelada
Miller Light
Wine
De Cero Malbec GLS
Substance Cab GLS
Buena Vista Pinot Noir GLS
De Cero Malbec BTL
Substance Cab BTL
Buena Vista Pinot Noir BTL
Alexander Valley Chardonnay GLS
Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio GLS
Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Alexander Valley Chardonnay BTL
Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio BTL
Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Serenity Rose GLS
Serenity Rose BTL
House Champagne GLS
House Champagne BTL
Margarita Pitcher
Flights
Margaritas
Fresh Fruit Margarita
House Margarita
Roasted Pineapple Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Martha's CBD Margarita
Spicy Bloody Orange Margarita
Blackberry Rosemary Margarita
Mock Margarita
Margarita's Margarita
Margarita De Oro
Earth and Smoke
Paloma Margarita
Avocado Margarita
La Valentina
Florecita Skinny
Skinny Spicy Margarita
Hibiscus Casamigos Margarita
Oaxaca Margarita
General Items
32 OZ chips and Salsa
32 OZ Guacamole
32 OZ Pico de Gallo
32 OZ Rice
32 OZ Black Beans
Single Churro
Dozen Tamales
Deep Smoke Salsa
Mas Caliente Habanero
Mas Verde Salsa
Per Person Package
Tasting Menu
Full Cake
Plating
Shirts/Linnens
1\2 Dozen Tamales
Delivery Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Contemporary Mexican in an inviting and upscale environment.
1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093