  Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar - 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd
Guanajuato Contemporary Mexican & Tequila Bar 1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

No reviews yet

1003-1005 Green Bay Rd

Winnetka, IL 60093

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Margarita De Oro
Quesadilla Dinner

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.75

Crab Ceviche

$16.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Regular or Spicy. Served with tortilla chips.

Guacamole with Jicama & Cucumber

$16.00

Regular or spicy. Served with jicama & cucumber

Nachos A La Mexicana

$15.00

Black beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese.

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Spicy pork sausage, melted cheese and flour tortillas

Salsalito Tamales

$16.00

Two chicken, pork or sweet corn tamales. Poblano, gaujillo or mole salsa.

Skinny Ceviche

$17.00

Ceviche served with cucmber

Tostadas De Ceviche

$17.00

Two crispy open-faced tortillas topped with ceviche

Peuvian Style Ceviche

$15.00

Sopas & Ensaladas

Bowl Of Shrimp Soup

$20.00

Bowl of Chicken Vegetable Soup

$15.00

Soup with fresh vegetables, cilantro and onion

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$15.00

With avocado, sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips

Bowl Pozole Verde

$14.00

Cup of Chicken Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Soup with fresh vegetables, cilantro and onion

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$8.00

With avocado, sour cream, cheese and tortilla strips

Cup Pozole Verde

$7.00

Jicama Salad

$16.00

Greens, cucumber, radishes, pomegranate (if in season) served with a light lemon dressing. Grilled chicken is recommended.

Margarita's Salmon Salad

$24.00

Tossed arugula, salmon, roasted beets, mango, avocado, pumpkin seeds. Sprinkled with goat cheese in a light vinaigrette dressing.

Taco Salad

$18.00

Your choice of meat with a mix of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side.

Carnes

El Molcajete

$24.00

Your choice of meat, grilled cactus, onions, black beans and salsa slowly simmered togethered. Garnished with cilantro, radishes and cojita cheese.

Pollo Con Mole Poblano

$22.00

Slow-cooked chicken served with a rich mole poblano and rice.

Tampiquena

$29.00

House marinated skirt steak. Served with fried onions and a cheese enchilada.

Carne Asada

$28.00

House marinated skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and fried onions

Steak & Veggies

$29.00

House marinated skirt steak served with a medley of vegetables.

Burrito Fajita

$20.00

Your choice of meat, spanish onions, green and red peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole and black beans wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Served with rice and a side salad.

Mary Y Tierra

$30.00

House marinated skirt steak and satuéed garlic shrimp. Served with a side salad.

Del Mar

Grilleld Avocado & Shrimp

$25.00

Lightly grilled avocado filled with shrimp cocktail. Served with vegetables and Mexican rice.

Margarita Salmon

$29.00

Grilled, hormone-free salmon served on a bed of satudéed vegetables and garnished with mango relish.

Scorching Hot Shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp cooked in our scorching hot salsa. Served on a bed of Mexican rice.

Chipotle Shrimp

$29.00

Sautéed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, brocolli and asparagus, arugula and Mexican rice.

Chipotle Salmon

$31.00

Salmon and shrimp in a creamy chipotle suace and served on a bed of spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, brocolli and asparugus.

Blackened Fajitas

$25.00+

Blackened tilapia or salmon with tequila marinated vegetables, black beans, guacamole and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$25.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, avocado and cilantro on flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.

Acapulco Shrimp

$27.00

Salmon Al Ajillo

$30.24

Halibut Tacos

$33.60

Grill Calamar

$31.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$20.00

Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mole salsa. Topped with pickled onions and seasame seeds. Rice and beans on the side.

Enchiladas Margarita

$21.00

Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Sautéed spinach and black beans on the side.

Enchiladas San Miguel

$20.00

"Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a spicy, salsa roja. Topped with carrots, potatoes, cojita cheese and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side. "

Enchiladas Suizas

$21.00

Three enchiladas of your choice cooked in a mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$25.00

Two shrimp enchiladas covered with chipotle roasted tomato sauce. Topped with arugula and avocado. Served with rice and beans

Point Zuma Enchiladas

$25.00

Three grilled salmon enchiladas cooked in a roasted, green salsa. Topped with red cabbage, avocado, radishes, crema and cojita cheese.

Crab Enchiladas

$25.00

Three blue crab enchiladas cooked in a mole coloradito salsa. Topped with red cabbage, avocado, radishes, crema and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Poblanas with Cheese

$22.00

Crispy Duck Enchiladas

$25.00

Cenas Mexicanas

Sizzling Fajitas

$22.00

Steak, shrimp or chicken. Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans on the side.

Bonita Chimichanga

$22.00

Topped with red and green salsa, cheese and pico de gallo. Black beans and rice on the side.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$25.00

Three tacos. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.

Tilapia Tacos

$23.00

Three tacos. Topped with cabbage, mango relish, goat cheese, aioli and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.

Salmon Tacos

$25.00

Three tacos. Topped with cabbage, mango relish, goat cheese, aioli and cilantor. Rice and beans on the side.

Combo Platter

$22.00

Cheese chile relleno, a taco and a cheese enchilada. Rice and beans on the side.

Carnitas Tacos

$23.00

Three tacos. Topped with guacamole, pickled onions, radishes and cilantro. Rice and beans on the side.

Taco Platter

$22.00

Three tacos. Topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, cream, queso and cilantro. Rice and beans on the side.

Esperanza's Chile Relleno

$20.00

Cheese. Topped with Caldillo De Jitomate, cojita cheese and sour cream. Served on black beans. Rice on the side.

Flautas Dinner

$16.00

Burito

$10.00

Burrito Dinner

$14.00

Super Burrito

$16.00

Quesadilla Dinner

$14.00

Toastada Dinner

$18.00

Duck Taco Meal

$24.00

Vegetarianos

Grilled V Burrito

$18.00

Grilled vegetables, satuéed spinach, avocado, beans and cheese. Rice and salad greens on the side.

Tacos Santa Fe

$18.00

Tortilla-less taco. Yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, spinach, pico de gallo with cojita cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Black beans on the side.

Toastadas del Campo

$18.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$19.00

Three enchiladas. Cooked in a salsa verde. Topped with sour cream and cojita cheese. Rice and beans on the side.

Vegetarian Tacos

$18.00

Desserts

Helado Frito

$10.00

Deep fried. Vanilla.

Brownie

$13.00

GF. Flourless brownie.

Tres Leches

$13.00

Churros Con Nieve

$13.00

Vanilla Flan

$10.00

Seasonal Flan

$10.00Out of stock

1 Scoop Icecream

$4.00

2 Scoop Of Icecream

$5.75

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Children Quesadillas

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.00

Fresh OJ

$4.75

Perrier

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.75

Club Soda

$3.00

Ponche Virgen

$8.00

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Beans

$4.00+

Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Chopped Jalapeno

$2.00

Cotija Cheese

$3.00

Fajita Side

$6.00

Grilled Veggie Side

$9.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Jicama Side

$6.00

Mole

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Ranchero Saue

$4.50

Rice

$4.00

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Cactus

$7.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Ground Beef

$5.00

Side of Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$12.00

Side of Spinach

$6.00

Side of Steak

$6.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Poblano Salsa

$4.50

Jicama.

$4.00

Cebolla Frita

$4.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Smirnoff

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Havana

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

1921 Blanco

$14.00

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

$17.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$17.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$19.00

Cuervo Traditional Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

La Adelita Blanco

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$13.00

Maracame Blanco

$14.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Centenario Blanco

$14.00

1921 Reposado

$17.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$22.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

Reserva de la Familia Reposado

$28.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$16.00

Maracame Reposado

$17.00

Nosotros Reposado

$14.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

1921 Anejo

$20.00

Casa Dragones Añejo

$27.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$19.00

Cantera Negra Blanco.

$14.00

Casamigos Añejo

$20.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$20.00

Maestro Dobel Añejo

$19.00

Don Julio Añejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Cantera Negra Añejo

$19.00

Maracame Añejo

$19.00

Patron Añejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Convite Mezcal

$15.00

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal

$16.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$15.00

Raicilla Agave

$15.00

Te Quiero Mucho Mezcal

$17.00

Fidencio

$15.00

Silencio

$15.00

Nosotros Mezcal

$15.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$21.00

1800 Cristalino Extra Añejo

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Critalino

$18.00

Guanajuato Private Dobel

$16.00

Cristalino

$16.00

Clase Azul Gold

$45.00

Las Tonas Blanco

$17.00

Las Tonas Reposado

$19.00

Las Tonas Anejo

$21.00

Bacanora Agave

$17.00

Herradura Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 18Yr

$20.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$3.50

Aperol

$3.50

Campari

$3.50

Chartreuse, Green

$3.50

Cointreau

$3.50

Molly'S Irish Cream

$3.50

Licor 43

$3.50

Godiva Chocolate

$3.50

Grand Marnier

$3.50

Lemoncello

$3.50

Jagermeister

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Cocktails

Casamigos Skinny

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

House Margarita

$13.00

La Valentina

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita De Oro

$15.00

Margarita's Margarita

$14.00

Martha's CBD Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mock Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$15.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Roasted Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Bloody Orange Margarita

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgen Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgen Margarita.

$10.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Beer

Daisy Cutter

$8.00Out of stock

Zombie Dust

$8.00

Gumball Head

$8.00

Dovetail Hefe

$8.00Out of stock

Fat Tire

$8.00

Basement Party

$8.00

Modelo Draft

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$8.00

Lagunitas Draft

$8.00

Negra Modelo Draft

$8.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo Botella

$6.00

Pacifico Botella

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Negro Modelo Botella

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Beer (non-alcoholic)

$6.00

Michelada

$10.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Wine

De Cero Malbec GLS

$12.00

Substance Cab GLS

$12.00

Buena Vista Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

De Cero Malbec BTL

$42.00

Substance Cab BTL

$42.00

Buena Vista Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Serenity Rose GLS

$12.00

Serenity Rose BTL

$40.00

House Champagne GLS

$12.00

House Champagne BTL

$47.00

Margarita Pitcher

Pitcher Margarita de Oro

$60.00

Pitcher of House Margaritas

$52.00

Pitcher of Premium Margaritas

$64.00

Pitcher of Skinny Margaritas

$62.00

Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Flights

Casa Dragones Flight

$48.00

Maestro Dobel Flight

$42.00

Casamigos Flight

$48.00

Casa Noble Flight

$38.00

Margaritas

Fresh Fruit Margarita

$14.00

House Margarita

$13.00

Roasted Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Martha's CBD Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Bloody Orange Margarita

$15.00

Blackberry Rosemary Margarita

$16.00

Mock Margarita

$13.00

Margarita's Margarita

$14.00

Margarita De Oro

$15.00

Earth and Smoke

$15.00

Paloma Margarita

$15.00

Avocado Margarita

$15.00

La Valentina

$13.00

Florecita Skinny

$16.00

Skinny Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Hibiscus Casamigos Margarita

$15.00

Oaxaca Margarita

$15.00

General Items

32 OZ chips and Salsa

$23.00

32 OZ Guacamole

$48.00

32 OZ Pico de Gallo

$24.00

32 OZ Rice

$18.00

32 OZ Black Beans

$14.00

Single Churro

$2.00

Dozen Tamales

$46.00

Deep Smoke Salsa

$9.00

Mas Caliente Habanero

$10.00

Mas Verde Salsa

$9.00

Per Person Package

$100.00

Tasting Menu

$120.00

Full Cake

$72.00

Plating

$2.00

Shirts/Linnens

$25.00

1\2 Dozen Tamales

$23.00

Delivery Fee

$40.00

Pans

Full Pan Chicken

$195.00

Full Pan of Steak

$220.00

Full Pan Trio

$265.00

Half Pan Chicken

$83.00

Half of Pan Steak

$98.00

Half of Pan Combo

$130.00

Half of Pan of Rice

$42.00

Half Pinto Beans

$42.00

Half Black Beans

$42.00

Full Pan Chicken & Steak

$235.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Mexican in an inviting and upscale environment.

Location

1003-1005 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

