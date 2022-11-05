Main picView gallery

Guanyin Tea House

550 South Glendora Avenue #102

West Covina, CA 91790

Order Again

Popular Items

Guanyin Milk Tea 觀音奶茶

Basic Tea (原味茶）

GUANYIN TEA 鐵觀音

$4.85
Jade TEA 月露綠茶

$4.95
JASMINE GREEN TEA 茉香綠茶

$4.85

Flavor Tea (調味茶）

Sun kissed Tea 多莓月露綠茶

$5.00
Mango Jade Tea 芒果月露綠茶

$5.00
STRAWBERRY Jade Tea 草莓月露綠茶

$5.00
POMEGRANATE Berries Jasmine Tea 石榴紅莓茉香綠茶

$5.00
SWEET GUANYIN 冬瓜觀音茶

$5.00

Milk Tea (奶茶）

BROWN SUGAR GUANYIN MILK TEA 黑糖奶茶

$5.00
MANGO Jade Milk TEA 芒果月露奶綠

$5.15
Sweet PINK 草莓月露奶綠

$5.15
THAI TEA 泰茶

$4.95
TARO Jade Milk Tea 紫芋月露奶綠

$5.15
Guanyin Milk Tea 觀音奶茶

$4.95
Jade Green Milk Tea 月露奶綠

$5.00
Strawberry Shortcake 草莓蛋糕

$5.15

Brown Sugar Snowie (奶霜）

BROWN SUGAR SNOWIE 黑糖奶霜

$5.25
PUDDING BOBA Brown SNOWIE 布丁波霸黑糖奶霜

$5.75
RED BEAN BOBA Brown SNOWIE 紅豆波霸黑糖奶霜

$5.75
TARO BOBA Brown Sugar SNOWIE 芋頭波霜黑糖奶霜

$5.75
GRASS JELLY BOBA Brown Sugar SNOWIE 仙草波覇黑糖奶霜

$5.75

Cheese Foam 芝士茶飮

Jade Tea Cheese Foam 月露芝士

$5.00
GUANYIN CHEESE 觀音起司

$5.00
Jasmine CHEESE 茉綠茶起司

$5.00
THAI T CHEESE 泰茶起司

$5.00

Cheese Foam Jade Milk Tea 芝士月露奶緑

$5.15

Cheese Foam Milk Tea 芝士觀音奶茶

$5.15

Fruit Tea (水果茶)

Jade fruit tea 月露水果茶

$5.30
ALASKAN SUNSET 柳橙多多月露

$5.25
SUNKISSED LEMONADE 多莓檸汁

$5.25
Mango LEMONADE 芒果檸汁

$5.25
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 草莓檸汁

$5.25

Smoothies (冰沙）

MANGO Tango Smoothies 芒果多多冰沙

$5.45
Pink YoYo Smoothies 草莓多多冰沙

$5.45
MANGO SMOOTHIES 芒果冰沙

$5.45
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIES 草莓冰沙

$5.45
PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIES 鳳梨冰沙

$5.45
CHOCOLATE OREO SMOOTHIES 歐蕾巧克力冰沙

$5.45
Brown SugarMilk Tea Smoothies 黑糖奶茶冰沙

$5.45
Banana Smoothie 香蕉冰沙

$5.45

Top Drinks 特調飲品

Cosmic Dream 蝶豆花芒果檸汁

$5.10
Galaxy Jazzy 蝶豆花奶綠

$5.10
Honey Lemon Jasmine Mint Tea 蜂蜜檸檬薄荷香片綠茶

$5.10
Jade Milk Tea Float 奶綠抹茶冰淇淋

$5.25
Brown Sugar Milk Tea Float 黑糖奶茶冰淇淋

$5.25
Thai Tea Float 泰茶冰淇淋

$5.25
Guanyin tea Float 觀音茶冰淇淋

$5.20
Jasmine Green Tea Float 茉莉抹茶冰淇淋

$5.20
Jade Tea Float 月露緑抹茶冰淇淋

$5.25

Brown sugar Grass Jelly 黑糖仙草

$5.10

Milk Tea Add Toppings 奶茶加料

Brown Sugar Red Bean Milk Tea 黑糖紅豆奶茶

$5.15
Boba Milk Tea 波覇奶茶

$5.00
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea 黑糖波霸奶茶

$5.15
Pudding Milk Tea 布丁奶茶

$5.15
Boba Jade Milk Tea 波霸月露奶緑

$5.15

K-POP Drinks

CHINGU- Cheese Foam Taro M T +Boba 起司芋奶波霸

$6.00
SINGULARITY- Sunkissed Lemonade + Lychee Jelly 多莓檸汁+荔枝椰果

$6.00
SERENDIPITY-Blue Alaskan Sunset + Mango Star Jelly 藍色柳橙月露+ 芒果星星椰果

$6.00
