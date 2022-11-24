- Home
Guapo's Cantina Gaithersburg
9811 Washingtonian Boulevard
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Fanta
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Iced Tea
Bottle Water
Perrier
Milk
Tea
Red Bull
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Horchata
Fresh Lemonade
Flavor Lemonade
Mango Juice
Passion Juice
Hot Chocolate
Pink Lemonade
Pibb Extr
Appetizers
Guapomole
Freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, lime, onion, and cilantro.
Quesadilla
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Camarones Tijuana
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with French bread.
Sample Platter
Combination of fried shredded beef taquitos, chicken nachos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken wings
Nacho Platters
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeno peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side
Chile Con Queso
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.
Chile Con Carne
Chile con queso with seasoned ground beef and beans, topped with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Platanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantains, served with sour cream.
Tamal de Elote
Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
World cup Chicken Wings
Twelve deep fried chicken wings served with our famous sweet junior sauce and ranch or blue cheese. Accompanied by sliced carrots and celery.
Taquitos Sonora
Fried Calamari
Ceviches
Fiesta del Mar
Marinated mixed Octopus, Fish and Shrimp in a touch of Rocotto pepper sauce, Mango, Cilantro, Fresh Lime juice mixed with Arequipa Onions.
Guacaviche
Freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomatoes, lemon, onion, and cilantro
Ceviche Clasico
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
Ceviche Nikkei
Marinated Fish and shrimp in fresh Lime juice, mixed with Teriyaki sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Arequipa Onions, and Cilantro.
Ceviche Crispy
Marinated Fish, Calamari, Shrimp and Octopus breaded and fried, Served with Arequipa Onions, leche de tigre on the side.
Ceviche Aventura
Marinated Fish, Shrimp and Octopus in a touch of yellow pepper cream and fresh lime juice mixed with cilantro and Arequipa onions.
Ceviche Superior
Marinated Calamari, Fish, Octopus, and Shrimp in a rocotto pepper sauce, cilantro and fresh lime juice mixed with Arequipa onions.
Guapos Pulpo
Grilled marinated Octopus tentacles in a fresh salsa criolla, Cilantro, and Lime juice mixed with Arequipa Onions.
Trio Ceviche
Your choice of three of our famous ceviches
Ceviche Mixto
A fresh combination of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger, and jalapeno peppers.
Sizzling Fajitas
Camarones Brochette
Jumbo shrimps stuffed with cheese and jalapeno peppers, wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajitas
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas
Combination of zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and refried beans on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Combo Fajitas
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Quail Fajitas
Two quails marinated in our special guapo’s style sauce on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Diablo
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Mexican spices, butterflied, and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Costillas
Hickory smoked baby back ribs smothered with BBQ sauce on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones rellenos
Soups and Salads
Seafood Soup (Guerrero Style)
A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro. **Changes may incur an additional cost**
Sopa de Tortilla
Mexican style chicken broth simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, cheese, and avocado on the side. **Changes may incur an additional cost**
Rosita Salad
Mixed baby greens topped with fajitas, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded monterrey jack cheese, and house raspberry vinaigrette. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
Fiesta Salad
Fajitas smothered with barbecue sauce over a bed of romaine lettuce, monterrey jack cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard.
Guapo's Salad
Chicken or steak fajitas over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm. Served with our house dressing on the side. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
Express Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.
Parilla Combinations
Guapo's Superior
Steak and chicken fajitas with camarones brochette.
Jalisco
Steak fajitas, quail, and camarones diablo.
San Miguel
Baby back ribs and camarones diablo.
Reynosa
Steak or chicken fajitas with baby back ribs.
Nogales
Steak or chicken fajitas with camarones diablo.
Sonora
Steak or chicken fajitas with grilled quail.
Cinco de Mayo Platter
Grilled chicken, steak, camarones diablo, baby back ribs, quail, and chorizo.
Guapo's Plato Grande
Guapo's Plato Grande
Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. Serves 2 or 3
Guapo's Plato Grande for 3
Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. Serves 3 - 5
Steaks and Pork
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef sauteed with green peppers, onion, and cilantro. Served with white rice topped with plantains, black beans on the side.
Acapulco Steak
Grilled New York strip steak topped with sautéed spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, and salad.
El Arriero Steak
Grilled New York strip steak served with garlic gravy, homemade fried yucca, white rice, black beans and salad
Masitas De Puerco Al Horno
Tender morsels of pork, slowly roasted in spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains on the side.
Lomo Saltado
Strips of steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, scallions and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro and fresh Jalapeno. Served with white rice and black beans on the side
Poultry
Pollo Lupita
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and fresh picadillo de cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Pollo A La Guapa
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, mushroom, and spinach sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and Sautéed vegetables.
Pollo Saltado
Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Seafood and Fish
Camarones Tequila
A generous portion of jumbo shrimp sauteed with spring onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and garlic, then glazed with tequila. Served with white rice and black beans on the side
Pescado en Salsa Cancun
Grilled fillet of salmon topped with shrimp and scallops, covered with cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Mariscada
Spanish style, seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with white white rice on the side.
Marisco Saltado
A generous portion of jumbo shrimp topped with shrimps and scallops, covered with Cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.
Burritos/Chimichangas/Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burritos
Large flour tortilla rolled with your choice of protein, sauce and covered with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference of protein and lightly fried. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Pancho Platters
Pork Tamales
Two large pork tamales covered with melted cheese and red beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Steak Sonora
Three crispy slightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with steak/chicken and monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tacos El Paso
Three homemade crispy tacos filled with beef or chicken.
Chile Relleno
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of monterrey jack and cheddar cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and mexican butter on the side.
Tacos Al Carbon
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with grilled Chicken or Steak Fajitas. Served with Mexican Guajillo spicy sauce on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Chile Relleno - ground beef
Tamales de Pollo
Combinations
Guapos Combo 2
Choose 2 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Guapos Combo 3
Choose 3 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tacos del Pueblo
Tacos Asada
Steak diced cut, chargrilled over open flames. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos Chicken
Chicken diced cut, chargrilled over open flames. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos de Lengua
Beef tongue braised tender. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos al Pastor
Roasted pork sliced, topped with fresh pineapple. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos Vegetables
Sautéed Zucchini, cauliflower, broccoli, and red pepper. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos de Pescado
Battered fish with cabbage and patron sauce. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos Carnitas
Pork shoulder slowly roasted. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Single Tacos del Pueblo
Tacos del Pueblo
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878