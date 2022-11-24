Main picView gallery

Guapo's Cantina Gaithersburg

review star

No reviews yet

9811 Washingtonian Boulevard

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Bottle Water

$3.25

Perrier

$4.50

Milk

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.25

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.25+

Horchata

$4.95+

Fresh Lemonade

$5.95+

Flavor Lemonade

$6.25+

Mango Juice

$5.95+

Passion Juice

$5.95+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Pibb Extr

$3.25

Appetizers

Guapomole

$17.95

Freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, lime, onion, and cilantro.

Quesadilla

$13.95

Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Camarones Tijuana

$15.95

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, spanish herbs, and white wine. Served with French bread.

Sample Platter

$19.00

Combination of fried shredded beef taquitos, chicken nachos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken wings

Nacho Platters

$13.95

Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeno peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side

Chile Con Queso

$9.95

Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.

Chile Con Carne

$9.95

Chile con queso with seasoned ground beef and beans, topped with chopped onions and sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Platanos Fritos

$6.95

Sweet fried plantains, served with sour cream.

Tamal de Elote

$6.95

Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.

World cup Chicken Wings

$17.95

Twelve deep fried chicken wings served with our famous sweet junior sauce and ranch or blue cheese. Accompanied by sliced carrots and celery.

Taquitos Sonora

$10.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Ceviches

Fiesta del Mar

$15.95

Marinated mixed Octopus, Fish and Shrimp in a touch of Rocotto pepper sauce, Mango, Cilantro, Fresh Lime juice mixed with Arequipa Onions.

Guacaviche

$19.95

Freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomatoes, lemon, onion, and cilantro

Ceviche Clasico

$14.95

Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.

Ceviche Nikkei

$15.95

Marinated Fish and shrimp in fresh Lime juice, mixed with Teriyaki sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Arequipa Onions, and Cilantro.

Ceviche Crispy

$15.95

Marinated Fish, Calamari, Shrimp and Octopus breaded and fried, Served with Arequipa Onions, leche de tigre on the side.

Ceviche Aventura

$15.95

Marinated Fish, Shrimp and Octopus in a touch of yellow pepper cream and fresh lime juice mixed with cilantro and Arequipa onions.

Ceviche Superior

$16.95

Marinated Calamari, Fish, Octopus, and Shrimp in a rocotto pepper sauce, cilantro and fresh lime juice mixed with Arequipa onions.

Guapos Pulpo

$16.95

Grilled marinated Octopus tentacles in a fresh salsa criolla, Cilantro, and Lime juice mixed with Arequipa Onions.

Trio Ceviche

$22.95

Your choice of three of our famous ceviches

Ceviche Mixto

$16.95

A fresh combination of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger, and jalapeno peppers.

Sizzling Fajitas

Camarones Brochette

$25.95

Jumbo shrimps stuffed with cheese and jalapeno peppers, wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Chicken Fajitas

$22.95

Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.

Vegetable Fajitas

$20.95

Combination of zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and refried beans on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Combo Fajitas

$23.95

Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$24.95

Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.

Quail Fajitas

$24.95

Two quails marinated in our special guapo’s style sauce on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada

$27.95

Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones Diablo

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Mexican spices, butterflied, and grilled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Costillas

$23.95

Hickory smoked baby back ribs smothered with BBQ sauce on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.

Camarones rellenos

$31.95

Soups and Salads

Seafood Soup (Guerrero Style)

$15.95

A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro. **Changes may incur an additional cost**

Sopa de Tortilla

$9.95

Mexican style chicken broth simmered with mixed vegetables. Served with crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, cheese, and avocado on the side. **Changes may incur an additional cost**

Rosita Salad

$16.95

Mixed baby greens topped with fajitas, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black olives, sliced almonds, shredded monterrey jack cheese, and house raspberry vinaigrette. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost

Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)

$16.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost

Fiesta Salad

$18.95

Fajitas smothered with barbecue sauce over a bed of romaine lettuce, monterrey jack cheese, flour tortilla chips, red onions, and tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard.

Guapo's Salad

$18.95

Chicken or steak fajitas over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palm. Served with our house dressing on the side. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost

Express Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and red onions. Served with our house dressing on the side.

Parilla Combinations

Guapo's Superior

$27.95

Steak and chicken fajitas with camarones brochette.

Jalisco

$27.95

Steak fajitas, quail, and camarones diablo.

San Miguel

$25.95

Baby back ribs and camarones diablo.

Reynosa

$25.95

Steak or chicken fajitas with baby back ribs.

Nogales

$25.95

Steak or chicken fajitas with camarones diablo.

Sonora

$24.95

Steak or chicken fajitas with grilled quail.

Cinco de Mayo Platter

$33.95

Grilled chicken, steak, camarones diablo, baby back ribs, quail, and chorizo.

Guapo's Plato Grande

Guapo's Plato Grande

$81.95

Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. Serves 2 or 3

Guapo's Plato Grande for 3

$91.95

Grilled steak, chicken, baby back ribs, and camarones brochette. Served with mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas. Serves 3 - 5

Steaks and Pork

Ropa Vieja

$20.95

Shredded beef sauteed with green peppers, onion, and cilantro. Served with white rice topped with plantains, black beans on the side.

Acapulco Steak

$26.95

Grilled New York strip steak topped with sautéed spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, and salad.

El Arriero Steak

$26.95

Grilled New York strip steak served with garlic gravy, homemade fried yucca, white rice, black beans and salad

Masitas De Puerco Al Horno

$21.95

Tender morsels of pork, slowly roasted in spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans, and fried plantains on the side.

Lomo Saltado

$26.95

Strips of steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, scallions and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro and fresh Jalapeno. Served with white rice and black beans on the side

Poultry

Pollo Lupita

$21.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and fresh picadillo de cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Pollo A La Guapa

$22.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, mushroom, and spinach sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and Sautéed vegetables.

Pollo Saltado

$22.95

Strips of grilled chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, French fries, and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Seafood and Fish

Camarones Tequila

$24.95

A generous portion of jumbo shrimp sauteed with spring onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and garlic, then glazed with tequila. Served with white rice and black beans on the side

Pescado en Salsa Cancun

$25.95

Grilled fillet of salmon topped with shrimp and scallops, covered with cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Mariscada

$27.95

Spanish style, seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, fresh salmon, squid, and clams cooked with saffron. Served with white white rice on the side.

Marisco Saltado

$26.95

A generous portion of jumbo shrimp topped with shrimps and scallops, covered with Cancun sauce. Served with white rice and black beans on the side.

Burritos/Chimichangas/Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.95

Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burritos

$16.95

Large flour tortilla rolled with your choice of protein, sauce and covered with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$15.95

A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference of protein and lightly fried. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Pancho Platters

Pork Tamales

$15.95

Two large pork tamales covered with melted cheese and red beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Steak Sonora

$19.95

Three crispy slightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with steak/chicken and monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Tacos El Paso

$14.95

Three homemade crispy tacos filled with beef or chicken.

Chile Relleno

$17.95

Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of monterrey jack and cheddar cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and mexican butter on the side.

Tacos Al Carbon

$21.95

Three fresh flour tortillas filled with grilled Chicken or Steak Fajitas. Served with Mexican Guajillo spicy sauce on the side. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Chile Relleno - ground beef

$18.95

Tamales de Pollo

$15.95

Combinations

Guapos Combo 2

$15.95

Choose 2 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Guapos Combo 3

$18.95

Choose 3 of the following items to make your own combination. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Tacos del Pueblo

Tacos Asada

$19.95

Steak diced cut, chargrilled over open flames. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos Chicken

$19.95

Chicken diced cut, chargrilled over open flames. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos de Lengua

$19.95

Beef tongue braised tender. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos al Pastor

$19.95

Roasted pork sliced, topped with fresh pineapple. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos Vegetables

$19.95

Sautéed Zucchini, cauliflower, broccoli, and red pepper. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos de Pescado

$19.95

Battered fish with cabbage and patron sauce. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos Carnitas

$19.95

Pork shoulder slowly roasted. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.

Single Tacos del Pueblo

$5.50

Tacos del Pueblo

$19.95

Kid's Menu

Kid/Fingers

$11.95

Kids Quesadilla

$11.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$10.95

Kid Chicken Taco

$11.95

Kid Beef Taco

$11.95

Mini Burrito

$11.95

Kid's Nachos

$11.95

Guapito Burger

$11.95

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.95

Flan

$7.95

Cajeta

$8.95

Sopapilla

$7.95

Tres Leches

$8.95

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Trio Dessert

$12.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Sides

A La Charra Beans

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.95

White Rice

$4.95

Mexican Rice

$4.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Shredded Cheese

$3.95

S/O Guacamole

$4.95

Pico de Gallo

$4.50

Sour Cream

$3.75

French Fries

$5.95

Yucca

$6.95

Chorizo

$4.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Flour Tortillas

$3.25

Corn Tortillas

$3.50

Single tamale

$6.95

Single crispy taco

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
