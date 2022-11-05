Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria Woodbridge

review star

No reviews yet

14418 Gideon Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken 2 Sides
ONE WHOLE ROTTISERIE CHICKEN (3 Sides)
1/4 Chicken 2 Sides

STARTERS

CUP OF SOUP

$5.95

CUP OF SOUP ONLY

BOWL OF SOUP

$10.95

SERVED WITH RICE AND TORTILLAS

SWEET CORN TAMALE

$4.50

GUACAMOLE & CHIP

$4.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.95

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.25

Crazy Corn (Mexican style)

$4.95

Crazy Corn (Guapos Style)

$4.95

BEEF CHIMICHANGA PLATTER

$11.50

STEAK CHIMICHANGA PLATTER

$14.95

CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA PLATTER

$11.50

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

ONE WHOLE ROTTISERIE CHICKEN (3 Sides)

$25.95

WHOLE CHICKEN SERVED WITH THREE SIDES

1/2 Chicken 2 Sides

$13.95

HALF CHICKEN 2 SMALL SIDES

1/4 Chicken 2 Sides

$10.95

QUARTER CHICKEN 2 SMALL SIDES

WHOLE CHICKEN ONLY

$22.00

NO SIDES

1/2 CHICKEN ONLY

$9.95

NO SIDES

1/4 CHICKEN ONLY

$8.95

NO SIDES

1.OZ Guapos Sauce

$0.30

1.OZ Jr Sauce

$0.30

8.OZ Guapos Sauce

$3.50

8.OZ Jr Sauce

$3.50

Kids Chicken (kids Meal)

$6.50

BURRITOS & BURRITO PLATTERS

BURRITO GRANDE

$13.50

WHITE RICE,BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM ,CHEESE AND THE MEAT OF YOUR CHOICE

BURRITO BOWL

$13.50

White rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo.

CHICKEN BURRITO PLATTER

$13.95

SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

ASADA BURRITO PLATTER

$14.95

SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

BEEF BURRITO PLATTER

$13.95

SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS PLATTER

$13.95

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM

ASADA ENCHILADAS PLATTER

$14.50

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM

CHEESE ENCHILADAS PLATTER

$13.95

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS PLATTER

$13.95

S/O Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

S/O Beef Enchilada

$3.25

S/O Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

S/O Steak Enchilada

$3.95

ENCHILADAS PLATTER

$13.95

COMBOS

COMBO #1

$13.95

CHICKEN SUB

COMBO #2

$13.95

STEAK AND CHEESE SUB 12'' lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mushroom, green pepper and Guapos Sauce

COMBO #3

$16.95

1/4 CHICKEN,CHICKEN ENCHILADA, BEEF CRISPY TACO, SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS AND YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR ADD YUCCA FOR ADDITIONAL CHARGE

COMBO #4

$16.95

1/4 CHICKEN, 6 OZ RIBS COLESLAW AND YOUR CHOICE OF

COMBO #5

$16.95

1/2 CHICKEN SERVED RICE & BEANS, SALAD AND YOUR CHOICE OF

COMBO #6

$16.95

BEEF, CHICKEN, CHEESE ENCHILADAS SERVED WITH RICE AND REFRIED BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM.

COMBO #7

$16.95

1/4 CHICKEN, CHAUFA RICE COLESLAW AND YOUR CHOICE OF

Steak & Cheese Only

$10.95

Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.95

SPECIAL PLATTERS

Smok Pork Ribs

$14.95

(1LBS) RIBS ONLY

$12.50

Carne Asada Platter

$24.95

Carne Asada Only

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans,plantains,lettuce,sour cream and cheese.

QUESADILLAS

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.95

SERVED WITH LETTUCE PICO GALLO AND SOUR CREAM

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$10.95

SERVED WITH LETTUCE PICO GALLO AND SOUR CREAM

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$8.95

SERVED WITH LETTUCE PICO GALLO AND SOUR CREAM

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$10.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.95

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$12.95

CRISPY TACO SHELL FILLED WITH ROMAIN LETTUCE,AVOCADO, CHERRY, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM BLACK BEANS AND GRILLED CHICKEN.

LUPITA SALAD

$12.95

ROMAIN LETTUCE, RED ONION,CHEESE, AVOCADO, CHERRY TOMATOES, CHIPS AND CHICKEN

FIESTA SALAD

$10.95

MIXED GREEN,CHEESE, CHERRY TOMATOES, CHIPS AND CHICKEN.

Ranch Dressing 2.OZ

$1.50

House dressing 2.OZ

$1.50

Honey Mustard Dressing 2.OZ

$1.50

Italian Dressing

$2.50

Cup Steak 8.OZ

$4.50

Cup Of Chicken 8 Oz

$3.99

Express Salad

$12.95

CEVICHE

CEVICHE MIXTO

$18.00Out of stock

OCTOPUS, FISH, AND SHRIMP

CEVICHE CLASICO

$16.00Out of stock

FISH

DRINKS

INCA COLA 20.OZ

$3.00

COLACHAMPAN

$3.50

SANGRIA

$3.00

MANGO JUICE

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

BLACK BERRY JUICE

$4.00

HORCHATA

$4.25

Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.99

2 Litter Soda

$4.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50

Plastic Bottled Coke

$3.00

PUPUSAS

S\O PUPUSA MIX

$3.50

S\O PUPUSA BEAN & Cheese

$3.50

S\O PUPUSA CHEESE

$3.50

S/O PUPUSA JALAPEÑO

$3.50

CATERING

FIESTA PLATTER #1

$65.95

2 whole rottiserie chicken, served with Mexican rice, a la char beans, salad, and fried potatoes. Substitute Yucca for additional charge.

FIESTA PLATTER #2

$94.95

1 Whole rotisserie chicken, Grilled pork ribs, and steak, served with Mexican rice, char beans, salad and fries. Substitute Yucca for an Additional charge.

Half Tray Coleslaw

$22.00

Full Tray Salad

$45.00

Full Tray Coleslaw

$45.00

Half Tray Mexican Rice

$34.99

Half Tray Salad

$22.00

Full Tray Salad

$45.00

Half tray Chaufa Rice

$39.95

Full Tray Chaufa Rice

$79.95

Chips & Salsa Half Tray

$20.00

Chips & Salsa Full Tray

$35.00

Guacamole Quart

$24.00

Half Tray Yucca (60)

$26.95

1\2 Rack Of Ribs

$15.95

Full Rack Of Ribs

$25.95

TAQUERIA & FROM THE GRILL

STREET TACO PLATER (3)

$14.95

SERVRD WITH RICE AND BEANS PICK THREE MEATS OF YOUR

CRISPY TACO PLATTER (3)

$11.50

ASADA TACO (1)

$3.75

CARNITAS TACO (1)

$3.75

AL PASTOR TACO (1)

$3.75

CHORIZO TACO (1)

$3.75

LENGUA TACO (1)

$4.00

POLLO TACO (1)

$3.75

PESCADO TACO (1)

$3.75

VEGETALES TACO (1)

$3.75

BEEF CRISPY TACO (1)

$3.25

CHICKEN CRISPY TACO (1)

$3.25

STEAK CRISPY TACO (1)

$3.95

SOFT BEEF TACO (1)

$3.25

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CAKE (1 PIECE)

$5.75

Our homemade traditional sponge cake soaked in three sweet and creamy milks.

FLAN

$3.95

Baked caramel coconut custard with a rich caramelized topping.

ALFAJORES (1)

$3.75

WHOLE TRES LECHES CAKE

$75.00

Our homemade traditional sponge cake soaked in three sweet and creamy milks. For 12 or 24 guest.

NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.95

STEAK NACHOS

$13.95

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CRAM, SCALLIONS AND PICO DE GALLO

CHEESE NACHOS

$8.95

SERVED WITH LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CRAM, SCALLIONS AND PICO DE GALLO

AL PASTOR NACHOS

$10.95

Carnitas Nachos

$10.95

SMALL SIDES

FRIED YUCCA (SMALL)

$4.50

FRIED PLANTAINS (SMALL)

$4.50

SMALL SIDE OF CHAUFA RICE (8.OZ)

$4.50

FRIED POTATOES (SMALL)

$4.50

SMALL COLESLAW (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF CHARRA BEANS (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF BLACK BEANS (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF REFRIED BEANS (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF RICE & BEANS (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SALAD (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF WHITE RICE (8.OZ)

$3.75

SMALL SIDE OF MEXICAN RICE (8.OZ)

$3.75

8. OZ CABBAGE

$2.25

CHILE TOREADO

$1.25

1/2 AVOCADO

$2.75

HAND TORTILLA (2)

$1.50

CORN TORTILLA (3)

$1.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)

$1.50

Queso Dip (4.OZ)

$3.25

S/O GUACAMOLE

$3.50

2 Oz. Sour Cream

$1.75

Cup Chicken 8.OZ

$3.95

Salsa Chip

$1.95

4.OZ PICO DE GALLO

$1.95

STEAK CUP 8.oz

$4.50

MEDIUM SIDES

MEDIUM SIDE OF CHAUFA RICE (16.OZ)

$8.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF CHARRA BEANS (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF REFRIED BEANS (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF BLACK BEANS (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF WHITE RICE (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF MEXICAN RICE (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF RICE & BEANS (16.OZ)

$4.95

FRIED PLANTAINS (MEDIUM)

$8.95

FRIED YUCCA (MEDIUM)

$8.95

FRIED POTATOES ( MEDIUM )

$8.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF COLESLAW (16.OZ)

$4.95

MEDIUM SIDE OF SALAD (16.OZ)

$4.95

LARGE SIDES

LARGE SIDE OF CHAUFA RICE (32.OZ)

$13.95

FRIED YUCCA (LARGE)

$13.95

FRIED PLANTAINS (LARGE)

$13.95

FRIED POTATOES (LARGE)

$13.95

LARGE SIDE OF WHITE RICE (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF MEXICAN RICE (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF COLESLAW (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF SALAD (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF BLACK BEANS (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF CHARRA BEANS (32.OZ)

$10.95

LARGE SIDE OF REFRIED BEANS (32.OZ)

$10.95

BEER

16OZ MODELO

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14418 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Stacks 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Chicken - Bonfire Chicken 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange star1.0 • 1
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Southern Flare - Southern Flare 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston