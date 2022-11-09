Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean

Guardado's Restaurant

1,985 Reviews

$$

4918 Del Ray Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortilla Española
Papas Fritas
Gambas Al Ajillo

Sangria

Pitcher of Sangria (32oz)

Pitcher of Sangria (32oz)

$20.50

Half a Pitcher (16oz)

$12.00

Margaritas

Margarita (10oz)

Margarita (10oz)

$10.95

Sodas & Frozen Drinks

Soft Drinks (can)

$1.00
Frozen Drinks (10oz)

Frozen Drinks (10oz)

$4.00

Sandwiches

Jamon Serrano Sandwich

$9.50

Spanish Ham & Manchego Cheese Sandwich with Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Portobello Sandwich with Goat Cheese, Piquillo Peppers, Lettuce & Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Crispy Serrano Ham, Tomato, Lettuce, Manchego Cheese & Alioli

DESSERT & CHEESES

Home Made Flan

Home Made Flan

$6.00

Decorated with Orange & Strawberries.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.75

Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50
Limoncello

Limoncello

$7.50

Mango Sorbet

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Strawberry Sorbet

$4.50

Mango & Strawberry Sorbert

$4.50

COLD TAPAS

Seafood Ceviche

$11.50

Freshly Marinated Tilapia, Scallops & Shrimp with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$8.50

Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$8.95

Mango, Apple, Manchego & Toasted Almonds with Balsamic Dressing

Ensalada De Caesar

Ensalada De Caesar

$5.95

Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Manchego Cheese, Capers & Croutons with Caesar-Anchovy Dressing on the side

Ensalada De Espinacas

Ensalada De Espinacas

$6.50

Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese with Dressing on the Side

Guardado's Salad

Guardado's Salad

$6.95

Mixed Field Greens and Romaine with Carrot, Radish, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado and Balsamic Dressing

Jamon Serrano & Manchego Cheese

$8.50

Spanish Serrano Ham & Manchego Cheese

Quesos Españoles

$8.75

Spanish Cheeses: Manchego Cheese, Idiazabal & Tetilla(2 Months Cow Cheese); Served with Dried Fruit & Olives

SEAFOOD TAPAS

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$12.25

Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free

Gambas con Chorizo

$10.50

Sauteed Shrimp & Spanish Sausage with Tomato-Concassé & Red Wine Sauce

Calamares Fritos

$10.25

Deep Fry Calamari in Our Guardado's Special Recipe Tomato-Alioli

Calamares Salteados

$10.95

Sautéed Squid with Roasted Garlic, White Wine, Parsley and Lemon Juice. Gluten-free

Pollo con Gambas

$11.25

Sautéed Chicken Thigh with Shrimp, Olives & Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce

Tilapia (Tapa)

$8.95

Pan Seared Tilapia with Demi-Red Wine-Butter Sauce

Salmon (Tapa

Salmon (Tapa

$9.50

Grilled Salmon on a Bed of Tomato-Concasse and Capers; Topped with Roasted Garlic. Gluten-free

Pulpo(Octopus) a la Gallega

$9.75

Hot Octopus with Depp Fried Potatoes, Spanish Paprika & Roasted Garlic

Mejillones (Mussels)

$8.95

Fresh Steamed Mussels with Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Onions, Butter & White Wine

Vieiras-Portabello

$9.25

Pan Seared Scallop on Top of Grilled Portabello Mushroom; Topped with Roasted Garlic

MEAT TAPAS

Chicken Empanadas (one)

Chicken Empanadas (one)

$3.50

Chicken Empanadas: Corn Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Zucchini & Potatoes

Croquetas

Croquetas

$7.50

Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham

Tray of Croquetas (30 pieces)

$35.00
Pinchitos

Pinchitos

$9.95

Grilled Spanish Pork Sausage with Mashed Potatoes

Chorizo Salteado

Chorizo Salteado

$9.25

Sautéed Spanish Chorizo with Tomato-Concasse and White Wine

Carne a la Parrilla (Tapa)

$9.75

Grilled NY Steak with Cabrales Sauce

Pollo a la Parrilla

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce

Lomo de Puerco(Tapa)

Lomo de Puerco(Tapa)

$8.50

Grilled Pork Loin with Brandy Pineapple Sauce. Gluten-free

Tortilla Con Chorizo

$8.75

Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Spanish Sausage and Mushrooms

Filet Mignon (4oz)

Filet Mignon (4oz)

$16.25

Grilled Fillet Mignon with Red-Wine & Mushroom Sauce

Cordero (2 pieces)

Cordero (2 pieces)

$14.25

Grille Lamb Chops with Honey-Rosemary Sauce

VEGETABLES TAPAS

Espinacas Con Naranjas

Espinacas Con Naranjas

$7.50

Sautéed Fresh Spinach with Oranges, Red Onions, Almonds & Raisins. Gluten-free

Hongos Salteados

Hongos Salteados

$7.50

Sautéed Mushrooms with Red Onions, Garlic and Sherry Wine. Gluten-free

Tortilla Española

Tortilla Española

$7.95

Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes

Portabello a la Parrilla

$7.95

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Topped with Goat Cheese and Basil Oil. Gluten-free

Vegetables Salteados

$7.95

Sautéed Vegetables: Green Beans, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Zucchini. Gluten-free

Pimientos Del Piquillo

Pimientos Del Piquillo

$7.95

Spanish Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Mushrooms, Spinach and Goat Cheese; Topped with Tomato Sauce

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$7.50

Deep Fried Spanish Style Potatoes with Spicy Alioli and Tomato Sauce

Large Tortilla

$18.00

Large Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes (8" x 1"deep)

A TASTE OF LATIN AMERICAN

Plain Plantain

$4.50

Plantains are Deep Fried

Plantain with Cheese

Plantain with Cheese

$6.95

Plantains are Deep Fried

Plantain Stuffed with Chicken

$9.50

Plantains are Deep Fried

Plantain Stuffed with Beef

$9.50

Plantains are Deep Fried

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side

Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Beef, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Chicken, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Latin Style Chicken Soup with Vegetables (Made to Order)

Seafood Soup

$10.75

Seafood Saffron Soup with Mussels, Squid, Tilapia, Shrimp & Vegetables (Made to Order)

Butternut Squash (12 oz)

Butternut Squash (12 oz)

$8.50

SALADS ENTREÉS

Chicken Salad Bowl

Chicken Salad Bowl

$11.25

Deep Fry Tortilla Bowl Stuffed with Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Balsamic Dressing; Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado & Manchego Cheese

Ensalada De Caesar Con Camarones

Ensalada De Caesar Con Camarones

$11.50

Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Shrimp, Capers, Croutons, Manchego Cheese & Anchovy Dressing

Ensalada De Caesar Con Pollo

$10.50

Spanish Ceasar Salad with Romaine, Capers, Manchego Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast & Croutons with Anchovy Dressing

Ensalada De Ceasar Con Portobello

$9.25

Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine, Capers, Croutons, Manchego Cheese & Anchovy Dressing

Ensalada De Espinacas Con Camarones

$11.50

Spinach Salad with Grilled Shrimp, Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Goat Cheese & Sherry Dressing

Ensalada De Espinacas Con Pollo

Ensalada De Espinacas Con Pollo

$10.50

Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Grilled Chicken Breast & Goat Cheese with Sherry Dressing

Ensalada De Espinacas Con Portobello

$9.25

Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Goat Cheese, Portobello Mushroom & Sherry Dressing

Ensalada De Caesar Con Salmon

$13.50

PAELLAS (40 mins to cook)

Simmering Saffron Rice with Vegetales, Chicken, Squid. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Fiesta Paella (2 People)

Fiesta Paella (2 People)

$48.95

Simmering Saffron Rice with Scallops, Squid, Octopus; Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Pepper.

Paella Marinera (2 people)

Paella Marinera (2 people)

$43.95

Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Scallops. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Valenciana (2 people)

Paella Valenciana (2 people)

$40.95

Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Chicken. Topped with , Tilapia, Mussels, Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Negra (2 people)

Paella Negra (2 people)

$41.75

Simmering Rice with Squid Ink, Squid, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Tilapia, Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Casera (2 people)

Paella Casera (2 people)

$40.50

Simmering Saffron Rice with Vegetables, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Con Pollo (2 people)

$35.25

Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushroom, Zucchini, Squash & Chicken. Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Con Pollo y Chorizo (2 people)

$36.95

Simmering Saffron Rice with Chorizo, Chicken, Zucchini, Squash & Mushrooms.Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Con Vegetales -VEGAN (2 people)

Paella Con Vegetales -VEGAN (2 people)

$31.95

Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini & Squash. Topped with Green Peas, Green Beans & Piquillo Peppers

A FUSION OF SPAIN/LATIN ENTREÉS

Festive Combination of Fresh Seafood: Squid, Shrimp, Scallop and Tilapia with Potato, White Wine & Tomato Sauce

Tilapia y Camarones

$21.95

Pan Seared Tilapia with Grilled Shrimp: Topped with Demi-Red Wine Sauce. - Served with Rice & Vegetables

Zarzuela de Mariscos

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$24.95

Festive Combination of Fresh Seafood: Shrimp, Squid, Scallop and Tilapia with Potato, White Wine & Tomato Sauce

Salmon a la Parrilla

$24.95

Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies

Carne a la Parrilla (Entree)

$22.50

Grilled NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce. -Served with Vegetables & mashed Potatoes

Lomo Salteado

$20.50

Sauteed NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Cilantro. Served with Rice

Chicken Fajita

$23.95

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side

Beef Fajita

$23.95

Grilled Flank Steak on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side

Fajita with Shrimp

$25.95

Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side

Fajita Vegetarian

Fajita Vegetarian

$17.95

Sauteed Vegetables: Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side

Mix Fajita

$26.95

FAMILY MEALS (serve 5-6)

Meat Plater

Meat Plater

$75.00

Combination of Flank Steak, Chicken Breast & Butifarra(Spanish Sausage) on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes. This delicious Meal will be served with Rice (160z), Black Beans(160z), Pico de Gallo(120z) and 10Flour Tortillas.

Fiesta Paella (Seafood only) 5-6pp NEW

Fiesta Paella (Seafood only) 5-6pp NEW

$95.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Scallops, Octopus and Squid; Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Pepper

Paella Marinera (5-6pp)

$90.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Scallops. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Vegetarian (5-6pp)

$60.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini & Squash. Topped with Green Peas, Green Beans & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Con Pollo (5-6pp)

$65.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash & Chicken. Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Paella Valenciana or Negra (5-6pp)

$85.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Chicken, Squid, Chorizo. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels & Tilapia Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers.

Paella Casera (5-6pp)

Paella Casera (5-6pp)

$85.00

Simmering Saffron Rice with Vegetables, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers

Large Traditional Tortilla Espanola

$21.00

Large Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes (8" x 1"deep)

Large Tortilla with Chorizo

$25.00

Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Spanish Sausage and Mushrooms

Tray of Croquetas (30 Pieces)

$35.00

echamel Fritters (Flour, Butter, Milk & Onion) with Chicken and Serrano Ham

Tray of Chicken Thigh

$45.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce

Small Bowl of Guardado's Salad

$40.00

Mixed Field Greens and Romaine with Carrot, Radish, Red Onion & Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing on the Side

Small Bowl of Spinach Salad

$40.00

Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, and Sherry Dressing

Small Bowl of Ceviche

$45.00

Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce

Small Tray of Jamon con Manchego

$55.00

Spanish Serrano Ham & Manchego Cheese

Small Bowl Caesar Salad

$35.00

Romaine Lettuce with Manchego Cheese, Capers, Croutons & Anchovy Dressing on the Side

Sandwiches

Jamon Serrano Sandwich

$9.50

Spanish Ham & Manchego Cheese Sandwich with Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Portobello Sandwich with Goat Cheese, Piquillo Peppers, Lettuce & Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Crispy Serrano Ham, Tomato, Lettuce, Manchego Cheese & Alioli

SIDES

Guacamole

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.75

Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Extra Tortilla

$0.35

Bread Basket

$3.00

Manchego Cheese (Shred)

$4.00

Olives

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Spanish and Latin American Cuisine

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

