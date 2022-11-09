- Home
Guardado's Restaurant
1,985 Reviews
$$
4918 Del Ray Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Popular Items
Margaritas
Sodas & Frozen Drinks
Sandwiches
Jamon Serrano Sandwich
Spanish Ham & Manchego Cheese Sandwich with Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled Portobello Sandwich with Goat Cheese, Piquillo Peppers, Lettuce & Fresh Tomato Sauce Brushed on the Bread
Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Crispy Serrano Ham, Tomato, Lettuce, Manchego Cheese & Alioli
COLD TAPAS
Seafood Ceviche
Freshly Marinated Tilapia, Scallops & Shrimp with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
Ceviche
Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
Mango Salad
Mango, Apple, Manchego & Toasted Almonds with Balsamic Dressing
Ensalada De Caesar
Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Manchego Cheese, Capers & Croutons with Caesar-Anchovy Dressing on the side
Ensalada De Espinacas
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese with Dressing on the Side
Guardado's Salad
Mixed Field Greens and Romaine with Carrot, Radish, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado and Balsamic Dressing
Jamon Serrano & Manchego Cheese
Spanish Serrano Ham & Manchego Cheese
Quesos Españoles
Spanish Cheeses: Manchego Cheese, Idiazabal & Tetilla(2 Months Cow Cheese); Served with Dried Fruit & Olives
SEAFOOD TAPAS
Gambas Al Ajillo
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Gambas con Chorizo
Sauteed Shrimp & Spanish Sausage with Tomato-Concassé & Red Wine Sauce
Calamares Fritos
Deep Fry Calamari in Our Guardado's Special Recipe Tomato-Alioli
Calamares Salteados
Sautéed Squid with Roasted Garlic, White Wine, Parsley and Lemon Juice. Gluten-free
Pollo con Gambas
Sautéed Chicken Thigh with Shrimp, Olives & Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce
Tilapia (Tapa)
Pan Seared Tilapia with Demi-Red Wine-Butter Sauce
Salmon (Tapa
Grilled Salmon on a Bed of Tomato-Concasse and Capers; Topped with Roasted Garlic. Gluten-free
Pulpo(Octopus) a la Gallega
Hot Octopus with Depp Fried Potatoes, Spanish Paprika & Roasted Garlic
Mejillones (Mussels)
Fresh Steamed Mussels with Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Onions, Butter & White Wine
Vieiras-Portabello
Pan Seared Scallop on Top of Grilled Portabello Mushroom; Topped with Roasted Garlic
MEAT TAPAS
Chicken Empanadas (one)
Chicken Empanadas: Corn Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Zucchini & Potatoes
Croquetas
Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham
Tray of Croquetas (30 pieces)
Pinchitos
Grilled Spanish Pork Sausage with Mashed Potatoes
Chorizo Salteado
Sautéed Spanish Chorizo with Tomato-Concasse and White Wine
Carne a la Parrilla (Tapa)
Grilled NY Steak with Cabrales Sauce
Pollo a la Parrilla
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce
Lomo de Puerco(Tapa)
Grilled Pork Loin with Brandy Pineapple Sauce. Gluten-free
Tortilla Con Chorizo
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Spanish Sausage and Mushrooms
Filet Mignon (4oz)
Grilled Fillet Mignon with Red-Wine & Mushroom Sauce
Cordero (2 pieces)
Grille Lamb Chops with Honey-Rosemary Sauce
VEGETABLES TAPAS
Espinacas Con Naranjas
Sautéed Fresh Spinach with Oranges, Red Onions, Almonds & Raisins. Gluten-free
Hongos Salteados
Sautéed Mushrooms with Red Onions, Garlic and Sherry Wine. Gluten-free
Tortilla Española
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes
Portabello a la Parrilla
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Topped with Goat Cheese and Basil Oil. Gluten-free
Vegetables Salteados
Sautéed Vegetables: Green Beans, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Zucchini. Gluten-free
Pimientos Del Piquillo
Spanish Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Mushrooms, Spinach and Goat Cheese; Topped with Tomato Sauce
Papas Fritas
Deep Fried Spanish Style Potatoes with Spicy Alioli and Tomato Sauce
Large Tortilla
Large Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes (8" x 1"deep)
A TASTE OF LATIN AMERICAN
Plain Plantain
Plantains are Deep Fried
Plantain with Cheese
Plantains are Deep Fried
Plantain Stuffed with Chicken
Plantains are Deep Fried
Plantain Stuffed with Beef
Plantains are Deep Fried
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Beef, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Chicken, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
SOUPS
SALADS ENTREÉS
Chicken Salad Bowl
Deep Fry Tortilla Bowl Stuffed with Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Balsamic Dressing; Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado & Manchego Cheese
Ensalada De Caesar Con Camarones
Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Shrimp, Capers, Croutons, Manchego Cheese & Anchovy Dressing
Ensalada De Caesar Con Pollo
Spanish Ceasar Salad with Romaine, Capers, Manchego Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast & Croutons with Anchovy Dressing
Ensalada De Ceasar Con Portobello
Spanish Caesar Salad with Romaine, Capers, Croutons, Manchego Cheese & Anchovy Dressing
Ensalada De Espinacas Con Camarones
Spinach Salad with Grilled Shrimp, Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Goat Cheese & Sherry Dressing
Ensalada De Espinacas Con Pollo
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Grilled Chicken Breast & Goat Cheese with Sherry Dressing
Ensalada De Espinacas Con Portobello
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Carrots, Goat Cheese, Portobello Mushroom & Sherry Dressing
Ensalada De Caesar Con Salmon
PAELLAS (40 mins to cook)
Fiesta Paella (2 People)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Scallops, Squid, Octopus; Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Pepper.
Paella Marinera (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Scallops. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Valenciana (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Chicken. Topped with , Tilapia, Mussels, Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Negra (2 people)
Simmering Rice with Squid Ink, Squid, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Tilapia, Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Casera (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Vegetables, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Con Pollo (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushroom, Zucchini, Squash & Chicken. Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Con Pollo y Chorizo (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Chorizo, Chicken, Zucchini, Squash & Mushrooms.Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Con Vegetales -VEGAN (2 people)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini & Squash. Topped with Green Peas, Green Beans & Piquillo Peppers
A FUSION OF SPAIN/LATIN ENTREÉS
Tilapia y Camarones
Pan Seared Tilapia with Grilled Shrimp: Topped with Demi-Red Wine Sauce. - Served with Rice & Vegetables
Zarzuela de Mariscos
Festive Combination of Fresh Seafood: Shrimp, Squid, Scallop and Tilapia with Potato, White Wine & Tomato Sauce
Salmon a la Parrilla
Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies
Carne a la Parrilla (Entree)
Grilled NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce. -Served with Vegetables & mashed Potatoes
Lomo Salteado
Sauteed NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Cilantro. Served with Rice
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Beef Fajita
Grilled Flank Steak on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Fajita with Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Fajita Vegetarian
Sauteed Vegetables: Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Mix Fajita
FAMILY MEALS (serve 5-6)
Meat Plater
Combination of Flank Steak, Chicken Breast & Butifarra(Spanish Sausage) on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes. This delicious Meal will be served with Rice (160z), Black Beans(160z), Pico de Gallo(120z) and 10Flour Tortillas.
Fiesta Paella (Seafood only) 5-6pp NEW
Simmering Saffron Rice with Scallops, Octopus and Squid; Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Pepper
Paella Marinera (5-6pp)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Scallops. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Tilapia, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Vegetarian (5-6pp)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini & Squash. Topped with Green Peas, Green Beans & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Con Pollo (5-6pp)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash & Chicken. Topped with Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Paella Valenciana or Negra (5-6pp)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Chicken, Squid, Chorizo. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels & Tilapia Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers.
Paella Casera (5-6pp)
Simmering Saffron Rice with Vegetables, Chorizo & Chicken. Topped with Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers
Large Traditional Tortilla Espanola
Large Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes (8" x 1"deep)
Large Tortilla with Chorizo
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Spanish Sausage and Mushrooms
Tray of Croquetas (30 Pieces)
echamel Fritters (Flour, Butter, Milk & Onion) with Chicken and Serrano Ham
Tray of Chicken Thigh
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce
Small Bowl of Guardado's Salad
Mixed Field Greens and Romaine with Carrot, Radish, Red Onion & Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing on the Side
Small Bowl of Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, and Sherry Dressing
Small Bowl of Ceviche
Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
Small Tray of Jamon con Manchego
Spanish Serrano Ham & Manchego Cheese
Small Bowl Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Manchego Cheese, Capers, Croutons & Anchovy Dressing on the Side
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Spanish and Latin American Cuisine
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814