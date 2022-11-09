Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2512 Hillsborough St

Unit 110

Raleigh, NC 27607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

~ Chips & Guasaca
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa

1 Signature.

A White or Yellow flat corn cake made from special precooked corn mix, grilled to perfection and filled with our chef recommendation
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa

~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa

$4.95

Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepa

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepa

$4.95

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender& Avocado Ranch Salad

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.60

Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.75

Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa

$5.75

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce

~ 1 Shredded Beef Signature Arepa

~ 1 Shredded Beef Signature Arepa

$6.00

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ 1 Steak Signature Arepa

~ 1 Steak Signature Arepa

$6.25

Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa

~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa

$7.00

Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese

~ 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa

~ 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa

$5.25

Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepa

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepa

$5.25

Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

2 Signatures.

A White or Yellow flat corn cake made from special precooked corn mix, grilled to perfect - by 2
~ Combo 2 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepas

$9.25

Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ Combo 2 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepas

$9.25

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad

~ Combo 2 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepas

$9.95

Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepas

$10.25

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce

~ Combo 2 Shredded Beef Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Shredded Beef Signature Arepas

$11.00

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Steak Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Steak Signature Arepas

$11.50

Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ Combo 2 Salmon Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Salmon Signature Arepas

$12.50

Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese

~ Combo 2 Vegetarian Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Vegetarian Signature Arepas

$9.75

Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions

~ Combo 2 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepas

~ Combo 2 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepas

$9.75

Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

1 Build Your Own.

~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa

~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa

$5.50

The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa

~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa

$5.75

The best BBQ Chicken Tenders with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa

~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa

$5.60

Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Arepa

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Arepa

$5.75

Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Arepa

~ 1 Avocado Chicken Arepa

$5.75

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Shredded Beef Arepa

~ 1 Shredded Beef Arepa

$6.00

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Grilled Steak Arepa

~ 1 Grilled Steak Arepa

$6.25

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ 1 Salmon Arepa

~ 1 Salmon Arepa

$7.00

Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice

~ 1 Vegetarian Arepa

~ 1 Vegetarian Arepa

$5.25

Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa

~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa

$5.25

Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

2 Build Your Own.

Create your Own combination of two Corn Cake with different protein and your choice of the best fillings
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Crispy Chicken

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Crispy Chicken

$9.75

The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: BBQ Chicken

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: BBQ Chicken

$10.25

The best BBQ Chicken Tenders with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Shredded Chicken

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Shredded Chicken

$9.95

Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Grilled Chicken

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Avocado Chicken

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Avocado Chicken

$10.25

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Shredded Beef

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Shredded Beef

$11.00

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st. Arepa: Steak

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st. Arepa: Steak

$11.50

For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Salmon

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Salmon

$12.50

Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Vegetarian (Guasaca Included)

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Vegetarian (Guasaca Included)

$9.75

Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Vegan-Friendly (Portobello Mushrooms Included)

~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Arepa: Vegan-Friendly (Portobello Mushrooms Included)

$9.75

Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**

Bowls.

Your selection of Protein over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl

~ Crispy Chicken Bowl

$9.25

Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ BBQ Chicken Bowl

~ BBQ Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Combine a juicy and tender BBQ Grilled Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Shredded Chicken Bowl

~ Shredded Chicken Bowl

$9.45

Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.25

The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Avocado Chicken Bowl

~ Avocado Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Shredded Beef Bowl

~ Shredded Beef Bowl

$11.00

Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Steak Bowl

~ Steak Bowl

$11.50

Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Salmon Bowl

~ Salmon Bowl

$12.50

Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Vegetarian Bowl

~ Vegetarian Bowl

$9.75

All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Vegan Bowl

~ Vegan Bowl

$9.75

Best choice for Vegans. Portobello Mushrooms over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

Strawberry Salad

~ Crispy Chicken Bowl / Salad

~ Crispy Chicken Bowl / Salad

$9.25

Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ BBQ Chicken Bowl / Salad

~ BBQ Chicken Bowl / Salad

$10.25

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together

~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad

~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad

$9.45

Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad

$10.25

The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad

~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad

$10.25

Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad

~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad

$11.00

Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Steak Bowl / Salad

~ Steak Bowl / Salad

$11.50

Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Salmon Bowl / Salad

~ Salmon Bowl / Salad

$12.50

Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl

~ Half Strawberry Salad / Arepa

Half of our New Strawberry Salad combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Salad

$9.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: BBQ Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: BBQ Chicken Half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with BBQ Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Chicken Half Salad

$9.95

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Grilled Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Grilled Chicken Half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Grilled Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Avocado Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Avocado Chicken Half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Avocado Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Salad

$11.50

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Beef combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Steak Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Steak Half Salad

$12.00

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Steak combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Pick 1st: Salmon Half Salad

~ Pick 1st: Salmon Half Salad

$13.00

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Salmon combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!

~ Half Strawberry Salad / Half Bowl

Half of our New Strawberry Salad combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Crispy Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Crispy Chicken Half Salad

$9.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. BBQ Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st. BBQ Chicken Half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with BBQ Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Shredded Chicken Half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Shredded Chicken Half Salad

$9.95

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Grilled Chicken half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Grilled Chicken half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Grilled Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Avocado Chicken half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Avocado Chicken half Salad

$10.75

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Avocado Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Shredded Beef Half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Shredded Beef Half Salad

$11.50

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Beef combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Steak half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Steak half Salad

$12.00

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Steak combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Pick 1st. Salmon Half Salad

~ Pick 1st. Salmon Half Salad

$13.00

Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Salmon combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!

~ Half Bowl / Arepa

Half of our Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Bowl

$9.75

Half of Crispy Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: BBQ Chicken half Bowl

$10.75

Half of BBQ Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Chicken Half Bowl

$9.95

Half of Shredded Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Grilled Chicken Half Bowl

$10.75

Half of Grilled Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Avocado Chicken Half Bowl

$10.75

Half of Avocado Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Bowl

$11.50

Half of Shredded Beef Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Steak Half Bowl

$12.00

Half of Steak Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Salmon Half Bowl

$13.00

Half of Salmon Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Vegetarian Half Bowl

$10.25

Half of Vegetarian Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

~ Pick 1st: Vegan Half Bowl

$10.25

Half of Vegan Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!

Kid's Menu.

A selection of Crispy or Grilled Chicken served with 2 sides: Side 1: your choice between Rice, Beans, or Plantains Side 2: your choice between Mini Cheese Arepa, Applesauce, or Fruit Cup with Both with a Juice Box
~ Kid's Meal Crispy Chicken

~ Kid's Meal Crispy Chicken

$5.50

Juicy and tender Crispy Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box

~ Kid's Meal BBQ Chicken

~ Kid's Meal BBQ Chicken

$5.85

Either Grilled or BBQ Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box

~ Kid's Meal Grilled Chicken

~ Kid's Meal Grilled Chicken

$5.85

Either Grilled or BBQ Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box

Extras.

~ Chips & Guasaca

~ Chips & Guasaca

$4.75
~ Chips & Salsa

~ Chips & Salsa

$3.35
~ Side Chips

~ Side Chips

$1.90
~ Side Guasaca

~ Side Guasaca

$2.65

~ Side of Salsa

$1.75
~ Side Pico de Gallo

~ Side Pico de Gallo

$1.75
~ White Plain Arepa.

~ White Plain Arepa.

$2.20
~ Yellow Plain Arepa.

~ Yellow Plain Arepa.

$2.20
~ Vegan Plain Arepa.

~ Vegan Plain Arepa.

$2.20Out of stock
~ Gluten Free Plain Arepa.

~ Gluten Free Plain Arepa.

$2.20
~ Mini Cheese Arepa

~ Mini Cheese Arepa

$1.60
~ Fruit Cup

~ Fruit Cup

$1.75
~ AppleSauce

~ AppleSauce

$1.75
~ Side Guasaca 2oz

~ Side Guasaca 2oz

$1.65

Side Items.

~ Side Lettuce

$0.35
~ Side White Rice

~ Side White Rice

$1.75