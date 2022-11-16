- Home
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
No reviews yet
4025 Lake Boone Trail
Ste 107
Raleigh, NC 27607
1 Signature.
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa
Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepa
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ 1 Shredded Beef Signature Arepa
Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Steak Signature Arepa
Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
~ 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions
~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepa
Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
2 Signatures.
~ Combo 2 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepas
Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ Combo 2 BBQ Chicken Signature Arepas
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender & Avocado Ranch
~ Combo 2 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepas
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepas
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ Combo 2 Shredded Beef Signature Arepas
Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Steak Signature Arepas
Grilled Steak, Black Eyed Peas, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ Combo 2 Salmon Signature Arepas
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
~ Combo 2 Vegetarian Signature Arepas
Guasaca, Black Beans, Avocado Ranch Salad & Caramelized Onions
~ Combo 2 Vegan-Friendly Signature Arepas
Portobello Mushrooms, Black Beans, Baked Plantains & Caramelized Onions **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
1 Build Your Own.
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa
Our BBQ Grilled Chicken tender with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Arepa
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Shredded Beef Arepa
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Steak Arepa
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ 1 Salmon Arepa
Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice
~ 1 Vegetarian Arepa
Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most
~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa
Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
2 Build Your Own.
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Crispy Chicken
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st BBQ Chicken
Combine our BBQ grilled chicken tender with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Chicken
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Grilled Chicken
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Avocado Chicken
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Shredded Beef
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Steak
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice. **Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Salmon
Best Sautéed Salmon in town with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegetarian (Guasaca Included)
Select the ingredients to create the combination of our flavors that you like the most
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Vegan-Friendly (Portobello Mushrooms Included)
Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice **Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
Bowls.
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ BBQ Chicken Bowl
The best BBQ Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Beef Bowl
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Steak Bowl
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Salmon Bowl
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Vegetarian Bowl
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Vegan Bowl
Best choice for Vegans. Portobello Mushrooms over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Strawberry Salad
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl / Salad
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ BBQ Chicken Bowl / Salad
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Steak Bowl / Salad
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Half Strawberry Salad / Arepa
~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: BBQ Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with BBQ Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Shredded Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Grilled Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Grilled Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Avocado Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Avocado Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Beef combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Steak Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Steak combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Pick 1st: Salmon Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Salmon combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
~ Half Strawberry Salad / Half Bowl
~ Pick 1st. Crispy Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. BBQ Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with BBQ Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Shredded Chicken Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Grilled Chicken half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Grilled Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Avocado Chicken half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Avocado Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Shredded Beef Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Beef combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Steak half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Steak combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st. Salmon Half Salad
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Salmon combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Half Bowl / Arepa
~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Bowl
Half of Crispy Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: BBQ Chicken half Bowl
Half of BBQ Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Shredded Chicken Half Bowl
Half of Shredded Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Grilled Chicken Half Bowl
Half of Grilled Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Avocado Chicken Half Bowl
Half of Avocado Chicken Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Bowl
Half of Shredded Beef Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Steak Half Bowl
Half of Steak Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Salmon Half Bowl
Half of Salmon Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Vegetarian Half Bowl
Half of Vegetarian Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
~ Pick 1st: Vegan Half Bowl
Half of Vegan Bowl with an Arepa of your choice. The best of both worlds!
Kid's Menu.
~ Kid's Meal Crispy Chicken
Juicy and tender Crispy Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box
~ Kid's Meal BBQ Chicken
Either Grilled or BBQ Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box
~ Kid's Meal Grilled Chicken
Either Grilled or BBQ Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box