Guava 4592 George Washington

4592 George Washington

Portsmouth, VA 23702

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Wings
Jerk- Off The Grill (White Meat)

Appetizers

Jerk Wings

$9.00

P' City Crab Cake

$17.00

Salads / Burgers /Bowls

Calypso Burger

$14.00

Guava Bowl

$11.00

Shrimp AvO Salad

$15.00

Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

Flatbreads

Honey Pear & Brie Flatbread

$13.00

West Indie Flatbread

$14.00

Oxtail Flatbread

$15.00

Main Course

Jerk- Off The Grill (White Meat)

$13.00

Jerk- Off The Grill (Dark Meat)

$11.00

Braised Oxtails

$18.00

Dessert

Sweet Plantain Bread Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Salted Honey Plantins

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Appetizers

Jerki Wings

$9.00

Salads / Burgers / Bowls

Shrimp- AvO

$15.00

The Kobe

$20.00

Grilled Caesar

$8.00

Calypso Burger

$14.00

FlatBreads

Honey Pear & Brie

$13.00

West Indie

$14.00

Oxtail Flatbread

$15.00

Main Courses

Braised Oxtails

$18.00

Fried Snapper

$32.00

Jerk-Off The Grill (Dark Meat)

$15.00

Jerk-Off The Grill (White Meat)

$17.00

Mussels & Frites

$13.00

P' City Crab Cake

$23.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Salted Honey Plantin

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Broccolini & Carrots

$6.50

Cabbage

$5.00

Desserts

Plantain Bread Pudding

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Salted Honey Plantin

$5.00

Salad /Bowls

Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

A La Carte

French Toast (2 Slices)

$8.00

Buttermilk Pancakes (2 flat Jacks)

$8.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Homemade Chicken Sausage

$6.50

Hickory Smoked Sliced Bacon (2 Slices)

$6.00

Peppered Turkey Bacon (2 Slices)

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Side of Grits

$5.00

MAIN

Oxtail and grits

$18.00

Jerk Off The Grill (Dark Meat)

$15.00

Jerk Off The Grill (White Meat)

$17.00

The P'City Crab Cake

$23.00

The Port City Omelet

$19.00

Salmon & Eggs

$16.00

Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

Salmon Cake Benni

$14.00

Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

FlatBreads

Honey Pear & Brie

$13.00

West Indie

$14.00

Oxtail Flatbread

$15.00

Desserts

Plantain Bread Pudding

$6.00

Na Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Guava Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Voss

$5.00

Voss 800 Ml

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Red stripe

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Bud light

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Firefly

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$20.00

Ketel One DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$20.00

Chopin DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$20.00

Firefly DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$20.00

Beefeater DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$20.00

Gordons DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$20.00

Tanqueray DBL

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Meyers Silver

$10.00

Plantation

$11.00

Appleton

$12.00

Don q

$11.00

Well Rum

$20.00

Wray & Nephew

$20.00

Bacardi

$20.00

Mount Gay

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$20.00

Gosling'S

$20.00

Meyers

$20.00

Meyers Silver

$20.00

Tequila

1942

$30.00

Azul

$30.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casa Migos blanco

$14.00

Casa Migos repo

$14.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Cuervo gold

$10.00

Deleon Blanco

$12.00

Deleon Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio blanco

$14.00

Don julio repo

$14.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

$12.00

Teramana

$12.00

Teramana Reposado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$20.00

Casa Migos DBL

$20.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$20.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$20.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$20.00

Patron Café DBL

$20.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$20.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$20.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron Xo Café DBL

$20.00

Well Tequila DBL

$20.00

Teremana DBL

$20.00

Deleon DBL

$20.00

Deleon Reposado DBL

$20.00

Teremana Reposado DBL

$20.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$20.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Diabolique

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Crown royal

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$20.00

Crown Royal DBL

$20.00

Jameson DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Diabolique DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$20.00

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Makers 46 DBL

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Well Scotch DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Henessey

$10.00

Dusse'

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$20.00

Henessey DBL

$20.00

Dusse' DBL

$20.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$20.00

Cointreau DBL

$20.00

Drambuie DBL

$20.00

Frangelico DBL

$20.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$20.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Irish Mist DBL

$20.00

Jagermeister DBL

$20.00

Kahlua DBL

$20.00

Lemoncello DBL

$20.00

Licor 43 DBL

$20.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$20.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

$20.00

Cognac

Henny

$12.00

Couviosuer

$11.00

Dusse

$20.00

Remy

$14.00

Henny dbl

$24.00

Couviosuer dbl

$22.00

Dusse

$40.00

Remy

$28.00

Champagne

Mimosa

$5.00

Manmosa

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Plantini

$14.00

Foam Runner

$14.00

The Paloma

$15.00

Caribbean Old Fashioned

$14.00

Shisha Flavor

Blue berry mint

$50.00

Guava

$50.00

Mango

$50.00

Watermelon Mint

$50.00

Wildberry

$50.00

Hookah Repot

New Head

$15.00

White Wine

Pinot Gris (Glass)

$10.00

Pinot Gris (Bottle)

$30.00

Staling Castle, Gewürztraminer (Glass)

$9.00

Staling Castle, Gewürztraminer (bottle)

$27.00

Moscato

Astoria, Sparkling Moscato (Glass)

$9.00

Astoria, Sparkling Moscato (Bottle)

$27.00

Red Wine

Beronia, Rioja Tempranillo (Per Glass)

$10.00

Beronia, Rioja Tempranillo (Bottle)

$35.00

Cabernet (Per Glass)

$12.00

Cabernet (Bottle)

$40.00

Party Trays

Guava BTray 1

$300.00

GB Tray 2

$250.00

GB Tray 3

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4592 George Washington, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Directions

