Guava Beach Bar & Grill

Stella Artois - European Pale Lager

Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfection using the original Stella Artois yeast and the celebrated Saaz hops. It is the optimum premium lager, with its full flavour and clean crisp taste.