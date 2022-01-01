Guava Beach Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Guava's Build-Your-Own Burger
Chicken Tenders
Slow-Roasted Carnitas

Margaritas

Classic Cadillac El Dorado

Classic Cadillac El Dorado

$14.50+

Corralejo Reposado • Cointreau • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Grand Marnier Float

The Skinny

The Skinny

$13.00+

Avion Silver • Triple Sec • Dash of GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Club Soda

Margarita De Casa

Margarita De Casa

$11.00+

El Jimador Blanco • Triple Sec • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Guava-Rita

Guava-Rita

$12.00+

Olmeca Altos Plata • Triple Sec • GBMM • Guava Nectar • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$13.00+

Mi Campo Reposado • Triple Sec • GBMM • Mango Puree • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Tajin Rim

Blood Orange Royale

$15.00+

Gran Centenario Anejo • Solerno Premium Blood Orange Liqueur • Blood Orange Infused Simple Syrup • GBMM • Orange Bitters • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Blood Orange Wheel Garnish • Black Lava Salt Rim

Blue Agave

Blue Agave

$12.00+

Milagro Silver • Triple Sec • GBMM • Blue Curacao • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Pink Dragon

$14.00+

Herradura Reposado • Triple Sec • Dragon Fruit Infused Simple Syrup • GBMM • Fresh Lime • Dragon Fruit Wheel Garnish • Black Lava Salt Rim

El Picante

El Picante

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco • Triple Sec • GBMM • Muddled Fresh Serrano Peppers • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Tanjin Rim

El Patron "The Boss"

El Patron "The Boss"

$13.50+

Patron Silver • Patron Citronage • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Perfect Paloma

$12.00+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit In¬fused Blanco • Club Soda • Fresh Lime • Salt Rim

Smoke On The Water

$12.00+

El Silencio Mezcal • Triple Sec • GBMM • Splash of OJ • Fresh Sqeezed Lime

The Rock's Margarita

The Rock's Margarita

$12.00+

Teremana Blanco • Pineapple • Splash GBMM • Fresh Sqeezed Lime

Stay "Clase" San Diego

$25.00+

The Ultimate Cadillac Marg! Clase Azul Reposado Premium Tequila • Cointreau • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Grand Marnier Float

Speciality Cocktails

The Famous Bionic Beaver

The Famous Bionic Beaver

$17.00

Our Signature Drink for Sharing! Seagrams Vodka • Gin • Rum • Triple Sec • Peach Schnapps • Light Beer • Grenadine • Splash Cranberry - Serves 2-5 People

Guava Mai-Tai

Guava Mai-Tai

$14.00

Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum • Light Rum • Pineapple • Guava Nectar • Grenadine • Zaya 12-Year Dark Rum Float

Lemona Fresca

$12.00

Tito's Vodka • Fresh Mint Leaves • Fresh Squeezed Lime + Lemon • Club Soda • Lime Garnish

Mojito Classico

Mojito Classico

$12.00

Nusa Cana Rum • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Fresh Mint Leaves • Simple Syrup • Club Soda • Sprig Fresh Mint

Ol' Hazy

$14.00

Classic Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon • Hickory Smoked Ice • Simple Syrup • Angostura Bitters • Luxardo Cherries • Orange Rind

All Jacked Up

All Jacked Up

$14.00

Uncle Ed's Jackfruit + Hibiscus Vodka • Guava Nectar • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Watermelon Red Bull

Lava Crush

Lava Crush

$13.00

Blended Cocktail with Malibu Rum • Pina Colada Mix • Mango Puree • Zaya Cocobana Float • Garnished with Chamoy + Tajin Rim

Guava Beach Red Sangria

$11.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon • Kappa Pisco • Pomegranate Puree • Orange Liquer • Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice • Splash of Sprite

White Sangria

$11.00+

White Wine • Kappa Pisco • Pomegranate Purée • Orange Liquer • Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice • Splash of Sprite

Guava Beach Frose

Guava Beach Frose

$10.00+

Rose • Svedka Strawberry Lemonade Vodka • Pomegranate Puree • Splash of Sprite • Blended

The Drunken Donkey Scorpion Bowl

$38.00

This Legendary 32 oz. Drink Has A Sting To It! Espolon Blanco Tequila • Herradura Reposado Tequila • Cognac • Zaya 12-Year Dark Rum • Cutwater Bali Hai Pineapple Coconut Rum • Pineapple Juice • Orange Juice • Guava Juice • Orgeat Syrup • Grenadine • Serves 2-5 People

The Shark Attack

$42.00

50 oz. Shark Bowl Drink Mount Gay Eclipse Rum • Malibu Coconut Rum • Seagram’s Raspberry Vodka • Blue Curacao • Pineapple Juice • Sweet & Sour Sprite • Garnished With Gummy Sharks - Serves 2-5 People

Mules

Titos Mule

Titos Mule

$12.00

Micro Distilled, Gluten Free Titos Vodka • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Cucumber Lime Mule

Cucumber Lime Mule

$11.00

Svedka Cucumber Lime Vodka • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Mango Mule

$11.00

Malibu Mango • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime

Draft Beer

Ballast Point Swing Friar Ale

Ballast Point Swing Friar Ale

$8.00+

To help our hometown toast the San Diego Padres, we brewed a hoppy pale ale that would make any San Diegan proud. This 100% Simcoe hopped brew has aromas of citrus, peach, mellow berry, pine and grapefruit, complemented by a biscuity malt backbone and crisp finish. Named for the Padres’ iconic Friar mascot, this beer is sure to be a home run during baseball season and beyond.

Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin - Tropical IPA

Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin - Tropical IPA

$9.00+

With Aloha Sculpin, we used Brux Trois yeast to turn our award-winning IPA into a tropical oasis, with bright and refreshing notes of mango, pineapple and guava, along with a slight haze and smooth mouthfeel.

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$7.50+

Juicy blackberries with a twist of zesty lemon create a lively sweet and sour quencher elevating your day into the night.

Bud Light Draft

Bud Light Draft

$6.00+

The world’s favorite light beer.

Golden Road Mango Cart - Mango Wheat Ale

Golden Road Mango Cart - Mango Wheat Ale

$8.00+

A series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing wheat ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.

Fall Brewing - 2 A.M. Bike Ride Stout

Fall Brewing - 2 A.M. Bike Ride Stout

$8.00+

Dark Horse Coffee Bean + Vanilla Stout - using chocolate malt, roasted barley, flaked oats and traditional British malts. On NITRO, and simply...delicious.

Me So Honey

Me So Honey

$8.00+

This beer is smooth with lingering tastes of honey. It is made right here in Poway from wild flowers and cloves. This is a very drinkable beer.

Mother Earth Cali Creamin' - Cream Ale on NITRO

Mother Earth Cali Creamin' - Cream Ale on NITRO

$8.00+

This Cream Ale has redefined the category and made a classic style cool again. We use a bit of Madagascar Vanilla Bean to give it that “Cream Soda” kick. This beer finishes dry despite a subtle perceived sweetness from the Vanilla. Great any time of year.

Pacifico Draft

Pacifico Draft

$7.00+

Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist. Pacifico is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including premium two-and-six-row barley, the finest variety of hops and special malts roasted through a unique process.

Stella Artois - European Pale Lager

Stella Artois - European Pale Lager

$7.50+

Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfection using the original Stella Artois yeast and the celebrated Saaz hops. It is the optimum premium lager, with its full flavour and clean crisp taste.

Space Dust IPA

Space Dust IPA

$8.00+

A Totally Nebular IPA. Elysian's flagship is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo.

Bottles & Cans

805 Blonde Bottle

805 Blonde Bottle

$7.00
Bud Light Aluminum 16oz

Bud Light Aluminum 16oz

$7.00
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00
Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$7.00
Corona Light Bottle

Corona Light Bottle

$7.00
Crush Raspberry Sour Can

Crush Raspberry Sour Can

$8.00
Guinness 14.9oz Can

Guinness 14.9oz Can

$9.00
Heineken Bottle

Heineken Bottle

$7.00

Heiniken Zero

$7.00

Kona Big Wave 12oz Can

$5.00
Michelobe Ultra Bottle

Michelobe Ultra Bottle

$6.00
Mike Hess Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 12oz Can

Mike Hess Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 12oz Can

$7.50
Miller Light Bottle

Miller Light Bottle

$6.00
Modelo Especial Bottle

Modelo Especial Bottle

$7.00
Negra Modelo Bottle

Negra Modelo Bottle

$7.00
Newcastle Bottle

Newcastle Bottle

$7.00
Pacifico Bottle

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00
PBR Tall Boy 16oz Can

PBR Tall Boy 16oz Can

$5.50
Stone Buenaveza Bottle

Stone Buenaveza Bottle

$6.00

Common Blood Orange Tangerine Cider

$8.00Out of stock
Bootch Craft Kombucha -12oz Can

Bootch Craft Kombucha -12oz Can

$9.00

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$9.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

JIANT Kiwi Strawberry 19oz

$9.00

Long Drink RED

$7.00

Long Drink BLUE

$7.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$20.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon - Seaglass Winery Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Seaglass Winery Bottle

$28.00

Santa Barbara County, Central Coast, California - Black plum, blackberry, black cherry, exquisitely rich & balanced.

Pinot Noir - Coppola Diamond Collection Bottle

Pinot Noir - Coppola Diamond Collection Bottle

$32.00

Rich with a mouth-coating texture and flavors of warm pie crust, plum, and blueberries, culminating in a melted tannin finish. Aromas also present notes of cranberry and blueberry compote, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate. A delicious Pinot Noir for any occasion.

Red Blend - 7 Moons Bottle

Red Blend - 7 Moons Bottle

$28.00

7 grape varietals, chocolate covered cherries, vanilla bean & spice, soft & velvety.

House Chardonnay Bottle

House Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

A delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus. Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing.

Chardonnay - Hess Select Bottle

Chardonnay - Hess Select Bottle

$25.00

Monterey County, California - Pineapple, green apple, pear & subtle oak, crisp & clean.

Pinot Grigio - The Beach House Bottle

Pinot Grigio - The Beach House Bottle

$24.00

Della Venizia, Italy - Peach, crisp citrus and mineral notes, fresh & zesty.

Rose - Josh Cellars Bottle

Rose - Josh Cellars Bottle

$25.00

Mendocino County, California - White peach, strawberry and nectarine. Crisp refreshing & bright.

Savignon Blanc - Kim Crawford Bottle

Savignon Blanc - Kim Crawford Bottle

$30.00

Marlborough, New Zealand - Tropical melon, pineapple, passionfruit and citrus, crisp & lively.

Cava Brut Reserva Bottle - Campo Viejo

Cava Brut Reserva Bottle - Campo Viejo

$18.00

Catalunya, Spain - Complex aromas of white fruit & wood, balanced & elegant.

Cava Rose Bottle - Campo Viejo

Cava Rose Bottle - Campo Viejo

$18.00

Catalunya, Spain - Bright sparkling pink color, ripe red berries, balanced & full fruit flavor.

Sparkling Wine Bottle - Opera Prima

Sparkling Wine Bottle - Opera Prima

$14.00

Jumilla, Spain - Fresh citrus fruits and flower petals, dry & smooth.

Perrier Jouet Champagne Bottle

Perrier Jouet Champagne Bottle

$85.00

Champagne, France - Floral and fruity with notes of vanilla and butter. Delicate, elegant & balanced.

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink Options

Fountain Drink Options

$3.35
IBC Root Beer Bottle

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$4.00
Juice Options

Juice Options

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.35

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.35
Red Bull Can

Red Bull Can

$5.00
Red Bull SF Can

Red Bull SF Can

$5.00
Red Bull Tropical Can

Red Bull Tropical Can

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Apps

Appetizer Platter

$23.95

An Assortment of: Chicken Tenders • Wings • Onion Rings • Mozzarella Stix • Coco Shrimp. Served with 4 Dipping Sauces: BBQ, House Marinara, House Ranch & Sweet Chili Sauce

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$13.95

Shaved Parmesan Cheese • Dry Aged Pancetta • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Porcini Drizzle

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Hand Cut Tenders • Panko • Seasoned Waffle Fries • House Ranch or Creamy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Ce-Beach-EH!

Ce-Beach-EH!

$15.95

CEVICHE! Shrimp • Mahi Mahi • Diced Avocado • Red Onions • Cucumber • Jalapenos • Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice. Chilled & Served with House Made Corn Tortilla Chips

Guava Wings Done Our Way

Guava Wings Done Our Way

$15.95

Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch

Jumbo Coco Shrimp

$16.50

Jumbo Shrimp • Panko • Coconut Flakes • Sweet Chili Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara

$11.95

Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese • Battered & Cooked to Perfection • House-Made Marinara Dipping Sauce

Seared Cajun Ahi

Seared Cajun Ahi

$18.95

Cajun Seared Sashimi Grade Ahi • Soy Sauce • Wasabi • Sriracha • Wasabi Vinaigrette Slaw

Salads/Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95+

A Traditional, Flavorful Recipe of Tomatoes • Peppers • Roasted Corn • Red Onions • Grilled Chicken Breast • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • Diced Avocado • Queso Fresca

House Salad

$9.95

Spring Mix • Shredded Carrots • Craisins • Chopped Onions • Grape Tomatoes • Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese • Choice of Dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.95

Fresh Kale & Spring Mix • Craisins • Fresh Orange • Feta • Pepitas • Sautéed Shaved Brussels Sprouts • Ginger & Pecans • Watermelon Radishes • Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Summer Salad

$19.95

Cajun-Seared Sashimi Grade Ahi • Spring Mix • Baby Arugula • Shredded Carrots • Sliced Hardboiled Egg • Grape Tomatoes • Avocado • Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms • House-Made Wasabi Vinaigrette

Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken

$16.75

Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch

Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp

$18.75

Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch

Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak

$18.75

Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch

Sandwiches

Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.75

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi • Coconut Panko • Fresh Mango Salsa • Pickled Onions • La Naranja Slaw • Sweet Hawaiian Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Seasoned & Slow Roasted Pork • House Carolina BBQ Sauce • Creamy Pear-Apple Slaw • Fried Onion Strings • Sweet Hawaiian Bun

Kick'n Chicken Sandwich

Kick'n Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Marinated Chicken Breast • Melted Swiss Cheese • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Avocado • House BBQ • Brioche Bun

Taco Plates y Mas

Comes with Two Tacos, Seasoned Spanish Rice and Choice of Spiced Black Refried Beans or Slow Seasoned Black Beans.
Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$17.75

Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$17.50

Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco

Pollo Asado

$16.75

Marinated & Grilled Chicken • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco

Slow-Roasted Carnitas

Slow-Roasted Carnitas

$16.75

Cilantro • Onion • Queso Fresco

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$17.75

Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce • Flour Tortilla

Maine Lobster

Maine Lobster

$23.95

Cold Water Maine Lobster • Garlic Butter Sautee • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce

A La Carte Tacos

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$7.25

Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$7.00

Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco

Pollo Asado

$6.75

Marinated & Grilled Chicken • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco

Slow-Roasted Carnitas

Slow-Roasted Carnitas

$6.75

Cilantro • Onion • Queso Fresco

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$7.25

Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce • Flour Tortilla

Maine Lobster

Maine Lobster

$11.00

Cold Water Maine Lobster • Garlic Butter Sautee • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce

Fajitas (To-Go)

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Chicken

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Chicken

$20.50

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Slow-Roasted Carnitas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Slow-Roasted Carnitas

$20.50

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Tender Tri Tip

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Tender Tri Tip

$22.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Blackened Shrimp

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Blackened Shrimp

$22.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Mixed

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Mixed

$22.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Maine Lobster

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Maine Lobster

$33.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Fajitas Supremas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Fajitas Supremas

$28.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Surf & Turf

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Surf & Turf

$28.95

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Vegetarian

Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Vegetarian

$20.50

Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas

Burgers

Guava's Build-Your-Own Burger

Guava's Build-Your-Own Burger

$14.95

Half-Pound Grass Fed, Free Range, Non-GMO Wagyu Beef • Butter Lettuce • Tomato • Pickles • Onion • Local Baked Brioche Bun • Smoked Garlic Butter

Ol' Smokey Burger

$18.50

1/2 Pound Wagyu Burger Stuffed with Smoked Gouda & Chopped Bacon • Smoked Cheddar • MORE BACON!! • Fried Onion Strings • Smoked Garlic Butter

"The Original" El Diablo Burger

$16.95

Half-Pound Wagyu Beef • Pepper Jack • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Fried Onion Strings • Serrano Peppers • Sriracha Aioli • Local Baked Brioche Bun

Entrees

Au Poivre NY Strip

Au Poivre NY Strip

$24.95

8oz New York Strip Steak • Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes • Grilled Asparagus • Maitre d’Hotel Butter & Steak Au Poivre Sauce • Micro Greens

Mango Mahi Mahi Plate

Mango Mahi Mahi Plate

$20.95

Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle

Pasta Pacifica Magnifica

$34.95

A Succulent Duo of Maine Lobster and Jumbo Shrimp, Tossed with Artichoke Hearts, Crimini Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers, in a Creamy Tequila Lime Sriracha Sauce Over Cavatappi Pasta. Topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Garlic Crostini.

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle

