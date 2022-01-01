Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Margaritas
Classic Cadillac El Dorado
Corralejo Reposado • Cointreau • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Grand Marnier Float
The Skinny
Avion Silver • Triple Sec • Dash of GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Club Soda
Margarita De Casa
El Jimador Blanco • Triple Sec • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Guava-Rita
Olmeca Altos Plata • Triple Sec • GBMM • Guava Nectar • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Mango Tango
Mi Campo Reposado • Triple Sec • GBMM • Mango Puree • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Tajin Rim
Blood Orange Royale
Gran Centenario Anejo • Solerno Premium Blood Orange Liqueur • Blood Orange Infused Simple Syrup • GBMM • Orange Bitters • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Blood Orange Wheel Garnish • Black Lava Salt Rim
Blue Agave
Milagro Silver • Triple Sec • GBMM • Blue Curacao • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Pink Dragon
Herradura Reposado • Triple Sec • Dragon Fruit Infused Simple Syrup • GBMM • Fresh Lime • Dragon Fruit Wheel Garnish • Black Lava Salt Rim
El Picante
Casamigos Blanco • Triple Sec • GBMM • Muddled Fresh Serrano Peppers • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Tanjin Rim
El Patron "The Boss"
Patron Silver • Patron Citronage • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Perfect Paloma
Dulce Vida Grapefruit In¬fused Blanco • Club Soda • Fresh Lime • Salt Rim
Smoke On The Water
El Silencio Mezcal • Triple Sec • GBMM • Splash of OJ • Fresh Sqeezed Lime
The Rock's Margarita
Teremana Blanco • Pineapple • Splash GBMM • Fresh Sqeezed Lime
Stay "Clase" San Diego
The Ultimate Cadillac Marg! Clase Azul Reposado Premium Tequila • Cointreau • GBMM • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Grand Marnier Float
Speciality Cocktails
The Famous Bionic Beaver
Our Signature Drink for Sharing! Seagrams Vodka • Gin • Rum • Triple Sec • Peach Schnapps • Light Beer • Grenadine • Splash Cranberry - Serves 2-5 People
Guava Mai-Tai
Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum • Light Rum • Pineapple • Guava Nectar • Grenadine • Zaya 12-Year Dark Rum Float
Lemona Fresca
Tito's Vodka • Fresh Mint Leaves • Fresh Squeezed Lime + Lemon • Club Soda • Lime Garnish
Mojito Classico
Nusa Cana Rum • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Fresh Mint Leaves • Simple Syrup • Club Soda • Sprig Fresh Mint
Ol' Hazy
Classic Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon • Hickory Smoked Ice • Simple Syrup • Angostura Bitters • Luxardo Cherries • Orange Rind
All Jacked Up
Uncle Ed's Jackfruit + Hibiscus Vodka • Guava Nectar • Fresh Squeezed Lime • Watermelon Red Bull
Lava Crush
Blended Cocktail with Malibu Rum • Pina Colada Mix • Mango Puree • Zaya Cocobana Float • Garnished with Chamoy + Tajin Rim
Guava Beach Red Sangria
Cabernet Sauvignon • Kappa Pisco • Pomegranate Puree • Orange Liquer • Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice • Splash of Sprite
White Sangria
White Wine • Kappa Pisco • Pomegranate Purée • Orange Liquer • Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice • Splash of Sprite
Guava Beach Frose
Rose • Svedka Strawberry Lemonade Vodka • Pomegranate Puree • Splash of Sprite • Blended
The Drunken Donkey Scorpion Bowl
This Legendary 32 oz. Drink Has A Sting To It! Espolon Blanco Tequila • Herradura Reposado Tequila • Cognac • Zaya 12-Year Dark Rum • Cutwater Bali Hai Pineapple Coconut Rum • Pineapple Juice • Orange Juice • Guava Juice • Orgeat Syrup • Grenadine • Serves 2-5 People
The Shark Attack
50 oz. Shark Bowl Drink Mount Gay Eclipse Rum • Malibu Coconut Rum • Seagram’s Raspberry Vodka • Blue Curacao • Pineapple Juice • Sweet & Sour Sprite • Garnished With Gummy Sharks - Serves 2-5 People
Mules
Titos Mule
Micro Distilled, Gluten Free Titos Vodka • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Cucumber Lime Mule
Svedka Cucumber Lime Vodka • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Mango Mule
Malibu Mango • Angostura Bitters • Ginger Beer • Fresh Squeezed Lime
Draft Beer
Ballast Point Swing Friar Ale
To help our hometown toast the San Diego Padres, we brewed a hoppy pale ale that would make any San Diegan proud. This 100% Simcoe hopped brew has aromas of citrus, peach, mellow berry, pine and grapefruit, complemented by a biscuity malt backbone and crisp finish. Named for the Padres’ iconic Friar mascot, this beer is sure to be a home run during baseball season and beyond.
Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin - Tropical IPA
With Aloha Sculpin, we used Brux Trois yeast to turn our award-winning IPA into a tropical oasis, with bright and refreshing notes of mango, pineapple and guava, along with a slight haze and smooth mouthfeel.
Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer
Juicy blackberries with a twist of zesty lemon create a lively sweet and sour quencher elevating your day into the night.
Bud Light Draft
The world’s favorite light beer.
Golden Road Mango Cart - Mango Wheat Ale
A series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing wheat ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.
Fall Brewing - 2 A.M. Bike Ride Stout
Dark Horse Coffee Bean + Vanilla Stout - using chocolate malt, roasted barley, flaked oats and traditional British malts. On NITRO, and simply...delicious.
Me So Honey
This beer is smooth with lingering tastes of honey. It is made right here in Poway from wild flowers and cloves. This is a very drinkable beer.
Mother Earth Cali Creamin' - Cream Ale on NITRO
This Cream Ale has redefined the category and made a classic style cool again. We use a bit of Madagascar Vanilla Bean to give it that “Cream Soda” kick. This beer finishes dry despite a subtle perceived sweetness from the Vanilla. Great any time of year.
Pacifico Draft
Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist. Pacifico is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including premium two-and-six-row barley, the finest variety of hops and special malts roasted through a unique process.
Stella Artois - European Pale Lager
Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfection using the original Stella Artois yeast and the celebrated Saaz hops. It is the optimum premium lager, with its full flavour and clean crisp taste.
Space Dust IPA
A Totally Nebular IPA. Elysian's flagship is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo.
Bottles & Cans
805 Blonde Bottle
Bud Light Aluminum 16oz
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Crush Raspberry Sour Can
Guinness 14.9oz Can
Heineken Bottle
Heiniken Zero
Kona Big Wave 12oz Can
Michelobe Ultra Bottle
Mike Hess Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 12oz Can
Miller Light Bottle
Modelo Especial Bottle
Negra Modelo Bottle
Newcastle Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
PBR Tall Boy 16oz Can
Stone Buenaveza Bottle
Common Blood Orange Tangerine Cider
Bootch Craft Kombucha -12oz Can
Juneshine Hard Kombucha
High Noon Watermelon
JIANT Kiwi Strawberry 19oz
Long Drink RED
Long Drink BLUE
Wine Bottles
House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.
Cabernet Sauvignon - Seaglass Winery Bottle
Santa Barbara County, Central Coast, California - Black plum, blackberry, black cherry, exquisitely rich & balanced.
Pinot Noir - Coppola Diamond Collection Bottle
Rich with a mouth-coating texture and flavors of warm pie crust, plum, and blueberries, culminating in a melted tannin finish. Aromas also present notes of cranberry and blueberry compote, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate. A delicious Pinot Noir for any occasion.
Red Blend - 7 Moons Bottle
7 grape varietals, chocolate covered cherries, vanilla bean & spice, soft & velvety.
House Chardonnay Bottle
A delightfully crisp wine with aromas of lemon and citrus. Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing.
Chardonnay - Hess Select Bottle
Monterey County, California - Pineapple, green apple, pear & subtle oak, crisp & clean.
Pinot Grigio - The Beach House Bottle
Della Venizia, Italy - Peach, crisp citrus and mineral notes, fresh & zesty.
Rose - Josh Cellars Bottle
Mendocino County, California - White peach, strawberry and nectarine. Crisp refreshing & bright.
Savignon Blanc - Kim Crawford Bottle
Marlborough, New Zealand - Tropical melon, pineapple, passionfruit and citrus, crisp & lively.
Cava Brut Reserva Bottle - Campo Viejo
Catalunya, Spain - Complex aromas of white fruit & wood, balanced & elegant.
Cava Rose Bottle - Campo Viejo
Catalunya, Spain - Bright sparkling pink color, ripe red berries, balanced & full fruit flavor.
Sparkling Wine Bottle - Opera Prima
Jumilla, Spain - Fresh citrus fruits and flower petals, dry & smooth.
Perrier Jouet Champagne Bottle
Champagne, France - Floral and fruity with notes of vanilla and butter. Delicate, elegant & balanced.
Apps
Appetizer Platter
An Assortment of: Chicken Tenders • Wings • Onion Rings • Mozzarella Stix • Coco Shrimp. Served with 4 Dipping Sauces: BBQ, House Marinara, House Ranch & Sweet Chili Sauce
Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Shaved Parmesan Cheese • Dry Aged Pancetta • Balsamic Vinaigrette • Porcini Drizzle
Chicken Tenders
Hand Cut Tenders • Panko • Seasoned Waffle Fries • House Ranch or Creamy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Ce-Beach-EH!
CEVICHE! Shrimp • Mahi Mahi • Diced Avocado • Red Onions • Cucumber • Jalapenos • Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice. Chilled & Served with House Made Corn Tortilla Chips
Guava Wings Done Our Way
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
Jumbo Coco Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp • Panko • Coconut Flakes • Sweet Chili Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara
Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese • Battered & Cooked to Perfection • House-Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
Seared Cajun Ahi
Cajun Seared Sashimi Grade Ahi • Soy Sauce • Wasabi • Sriracha • Wasabi Vinaigrette Slaw
Salads/Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A Traditional, Flavorful Recipe of Tomatoes • Peppers • Roasted Corn • Red Onions • Grilled Chicken Breast • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • Diced Avocado • Queso Fresca
House Salad
Spring Mix • Shredded Carrots • Craisins • Chopped Onions • Grape Tomatoes • Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese • Choice of Dressing
Kale Salad
Fresh Kale & Spring Mix • Craisins • Fresh Orange • Feta • Pepitas • Sautéed Shaved Brussels Sprouts • Ginger & Pecans • Watermelon Radishes • Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
Seared Ahi Summer Salad
Cajun-Seared Sashimi Grade Ahi • Spring Mix • Baby Arugula • Shredded Carrots • Sliced Hardboiled Egg • Grape Tomatoes • Avocado • Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms • House-Made Wasabi Vinaigrette
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Shrimp
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Steak
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Sandwiches
Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi • Coconut Panko • Fresh Mango Salsa • Pickled Onions • La Naranja Slaw • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Seasoned & Slow Roasted Pork • House Carolina BBQ Sauce • Creamy Pear-Apple Slaw • Fried Onion Strings • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
Kick'n Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast • Melted Swiss Cheese • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Avocado • House BBQ • Brioche Bun
Taco Plates y Mas
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
Carne Asada
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Pollo Asado
Marinated & Grilled Chicken • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Slow-Roasted Carnitas
Cilantro • Onion • Queso Fresco
Blackened Shrimp
Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce • Flour Tortilla
Maine Lobster
Cold Water Maine Lobster • Garlic Butter Sautee • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
A La Carte Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
Carne Asada
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Pollo Asado
Marinated & Grilled Chicken • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Slow-Roasted Carnitas
Cilantro • Onion • Queso Fresco
Blackened Shrimp
Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce • Flour Tortilla
Maine Lobster
Cold Water Maine Lobster • Garlic Butter Sautee • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
Fajitas (To-Go)
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Chicken
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Slow-Roasted Carnitas
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Tender Tri Tip
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Blackened Shrimp
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Mixed
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Maine Lobster
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Fajitas Supremas
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Surf & Turf
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Sizzling Skillet Fajitas - Vegetarian
Onion & Bell Peppers • Pico De Gallo • Guacamole •Lettuce • Jalapeno Sour Cream • Shredded Cheese • House Seasoned Spanish Rice • House Black Beans • Corn or Flour Tortillas
Burgers
Guava's Build-Your-Own Burger
Half-Pound Grass Fed, Free Range, Non-GMO Wagyu Beef • Butter Lettuce • Tomato • Pickles • Onion • Local Baked Brioche Bun • Smoked Garlic Butter
Ol' Smokey Burger
1/2 Pound Wagyu Burger Stuffed with Smoked Gouda & Chopped Bacon • Smoked Cheddar • MORE BACON!! • Fried Onion Strings • Smoked Garlic Butter
"The Original" El Diablo Burger
Half-Pound Wagyu Beef • Pepper Jack • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Fried Onion Strings • Serrano Peppers • Sriracha Aioli • Local Baked Brioche Bun
Entrees
Au Poivre NY Strip
8oz New York Strip Steak • Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes • Grilled Asparagus • Maitre d’Hotel Butter & Steak Au Poivre Sauce • Micro Greens
Mango Mahi Mahi Plate
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
Pasta Pacifica Magnifica
A Succulent Duo of Maine Lobster and Jumbo Shrimp, Tossed with Artichoke Hearts, Crimini Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers, in a Creamy Tequila Lime Sriracha Sauce Over Cavatappi Pasta. Topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Garlic Crostini.
