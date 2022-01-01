Latin American
Guava Tree Tin Can Alley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque