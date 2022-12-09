A map showing the location of Guelaguetza OaxacaView gallery

Guelaguetza Oaxaca

7316 market St Unit 1

Wilmington, NC 28411

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$7.25

AVOCADO, ONION, JALAPENO AND LIME

CHEESE DEEP

$7.25

MELTED CHEESE WITH JALAPENOS

SUPER NACHOS

$16.00

BLACK REFRIED BEANS WITH CHORIZO OR CECINA ENCHILADA, TOMATO, JALAPENO, ONION AND MIXED CHEESE

BREAKFAST

GUELAGUETZA MEMELITAS

$15.75

3 CORN TORTILLAS (4") TOPPED WITH BEANS , CHEESE , 2 OVER HARD EGGS , CHOICE OF MEAT (STEAK OR CECINA ENCHILADA)

TACOS EN SALSA VERDE

$15.25

4 CORN TORTILLAS (5") FILLED WITH CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH GREEN SALSA, CUT LETTUCE, CHEESE, ONION. UPGRADE WITH MEAT.

CHILAQUILES

$13.50

CORN TORTILLAS CUT IN TRIANGLES, TOPPED WITH GREEN SALSA OR BEANS, CHEESE, EGGS ANY STYLE. UPGRADE WITH MEAT OF CHOICE... STEAK OR CECINA ENCHILADA

QUESADILLAS

$11.00

1 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHEESE, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS QND RICE. UPPGRADE WITH MEAT OF CHOICE STEAK OR CECINA ENCHILADA.

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$10.75

2 EGGS ANY STYLE, BACON, RICE AND BEANS.

LUNCH

GUELAGUETZA ASADA

$34.50

(SERVES 4 PEOPLE), CHORIZO, CECINA ENCHILADA, STEAK SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, CACTUS, GRILLED JALAPENO, GUACAMOLE AND 3 TORTILLAS.

CARNE ASADA

$21.00

GRILLED STEAK, SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, CACTUS SALAD, GREEN ONIONS, GRILLED JALAPENO, GUACAMOLE AMD 3 TORTILLAS

MOLOTES

$16.25

4 CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH POTATO AND CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH BEANS, CABBAGE AND CHEESE.

TLAYUDA

$22.50

14" TORTILLA, TOPPED WITH BEANS, CABBAGE, QUESILLO, AVOCADO, TOMATO, CHOICE OF MEAT (STEAK OR CECINA ENCHILADA)

TACOS DORADOS

$14.50

4 (5") CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH CHICKEN AND POTATO, FRIED, TOPPED WITH BEANS, CABBAGE AND CHEESE.

SOPES

$16.25

3 (4") THICK CORN TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH BEANS, CHOICE OF MEAT (STEAK, CARNE ENCHILADA OR CHORIZO) AVOCADO, TOMATO, CHEESE AND SAOUR CREAM.

TORTAS

$13.00

BREAD, HAM, CHEESE, BEANS, MAYO, AVOCADO, PICKLED JALAPENOS. UPGRADE WITH CHOICE OF MEAT (STEAK, CECINA ENCHILADA OR CHORIZO) OR MEAT MIX.

TACOS MEXICANOS

$18.00

3 (4") CORN TORTILLAS CHOICE OF MEAT (STEAK, CECINA ENCHILADA, CHORIZO OR CHICKEN; TOPPED WITH CILANTRO AND ONION SERVED WITH A SIDE OF GRILLED JALAPENO, GREEN ONIONS, RADISH AND GUACAMOLE.

TACOS DE CAMARON

$16.50

3 (4") CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CHEESE, TOMATO, CILANTRO, AVOCADO, LIME AND RADISH

POZOLE

$17.50

SOUP WITH PORK AND CHICKEN SERVED WITH A SIDE OF 3 (4") TOSTADAS, CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, LIME SHREDDED CABBAGE, RADISH AND DICED ONIONS.

MENUDO

$17.00

SOUP SERVED WITH 3 TORTILLAS, CILANTRO, ONION AND LIME.

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.00

WHOLE FISH FRIED, SEASONED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OFLIME, AVOCADO, GRILLED JALAPENO, SALAD AND 3 TORTILLAS.

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$8.50

3 CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

QUESADILLA

$6.75

1 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHEESE, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS AND RICE.

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$7.50

2 CORN TORTILLAS FILLED POTATO AND CHICKEN. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BEANS AN CHEESE.

MOLOTITOS

$9.50

2 CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH CHORIZO AND POTATO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE, BEANS AND CHEESE.

MEMELITAS

$8.00

2 CORN TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH BEANS AN CHEESE.

DESSERT

CHOCOFLAN

$8.00

RICH CHOCOLATE CAKE STACKED WITH VANILLA FLAN, DRIPPING WITH A DELICATE LAYER OF CARAMEL SAUCE

PASTEL DE 3 LECHES

$10.00

A SPONGE CAKE IS SOAKED IN A MIXTURE OF THREE KINDS OF MILK AND TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND FRUIT.

SIDES

TACO

TACO MEXICANO

SALSAS

TOMATILLO AND CHILE DE ARBOL

CHIPS

CORN TORTILLAS CUT IN TRIANGLES.

ESPECIAL

TAMALES

$4.50

MENUDO

$17.00

AMARILLO

$17.00

CHILE RELLENO

$16.50

EMPANADAS

$15.00

DRINKS

AGUA DE HORCHATA

DRINK MADE FROM RICE, CINNAMON AND VANILLA.

AGUA DE HORCHATA CON FRUTAS

DRINK MADE FROM RICE, CINNAMON AND VANILLA SERVED WITH CANTALOUPE AND PECAN.

AGUA DE JAMAICA

HIBISCUS DRINK

AGUA DE TAMARINDO

TAMARIND DRINK

SWEET TEA

ICE TEA DRINK

CHOCOMILK

CHOCOLATE AND MILK

JARRITOS

FRUIT FLAVORED SODAS

COKE PRODUCTS

COKE SODAS

COFFEE

HOT COFFE

HOT TEA

BLACK TEA

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

ATOLE CHICO

BOILED WATER WITH BROWN CANE SUGAR AND CINNAMON THICKENED WITH CORN FLOUR AND MILK UNTIL CREAMY.

SODAS MEXICANAS

MEXICAN SODAS

Apple Juice

$3.00

ATOLE GRANDE

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7316 market St Unit 1, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

