Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guerrilla Pizza Company 1675 S Industrial Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1675 S Industrial Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Specialty Pizza

Specialty Pizza

$20.00

Guerrilla Roll

Guerrilla Roll

$10.00

Breads

Bread

$7.00

Tots

Tots

$7.00

Wings

Wings

$10.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Detroit-style deep dish pizza in Downtown Las Vegas, NV

Location

1675 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

spice ministry
orange starNo Reviews
333 W. Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
POTs - Las Vegas
orange star5.0 • 1,035
333 West Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Cornish Pasty Co
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
500 Grand Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
500 S. Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89155
View restaurantnext
Taverna Costera / Dragons Alley Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 8
1031 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston