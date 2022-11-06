Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guerrilla Tacos & Guerrilla Cafecito

1,917 Reviews

$$

2000 E 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Order Again

N/A Bev

Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

12 oz. glass bottle

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

12 oz. glass bottle

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Pellagrino Aranciata

$4.00

Beer

21st - Mango

$6.00

IPA

$11.00

Sincere Cider: Apple

$10.00

Sincere Cider: Ginger

$11.00

Seasonal - Festbier

$11.00
Tecate

Tecate

$5.00

Pilsner

$10.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Guerrilla Tacos offers you Los Angeles cuisine. We infuse the flavors of the city into LAs favorite food: tacos.

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles, CA 90021

Guerrilla Tacos image
Guerrilla Tacos image

