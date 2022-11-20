Barbeque
Food Trucks
Guess Family Barbecue
811 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Old School Texas Barbecue The same kind Jesus ate
Location
2803 Franklin Ave, ---------------- For Thanksgiving Orders, Please Select 11/22 or 11/23 for Pick Up, Waco, TX 76710
Gallery