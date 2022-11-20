Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks

Guess Family Barbecue

811 Reviews

$$

2803 Franklin Ave

---------------- For Thanksgiving Orders, Please Select 11/22 or 11/23 for Pick Up

Waco, TX 76710

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Beans w/ Brisket Ends
Green Chile Mac & Cheese

Specials

Brisket Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Brisket Flautas

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Extra Tortilla

$1.00

Chicken Fried Steak - Thursday Only

$14.95Out of stock

Thursday's Only, From Open to Close

Fried Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Brisket Guisada

$13.00Out of stock

Nachos

$12.00+Out of stock

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Asada Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Chipolte Chicken Tostada

$12.00Out of stock

Carnita Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.00+

Pimento Cheese with Brisket Jam

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$7.50+

Chips And Queso

$5.00+

Meat by the Pound - ONLINE

Brisket Burnt Ends

$10.00Out of stock
Brisket

Brisket

$7.50+Out of stock

Chopped Brisket

$7.50+
Turkey

Turkey

$5.00+

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

Spare Ribs

$5.00+

Half Chicken

$9.00

Cheddar Sausage Link

$6.00

Garlic Sausage Link

$6.00
Whole Brisket (Hot)

Whole Brisket (Hot)

$180.00Out of stock

4-5 LBS

5 Pack - Chipotle Cheddar Sausage Chilled & Vacuum Sealed

$18.00Out of stock

5 Pack - Garlic Sausage Chilled & Vacuum Sealed

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches - Comes with Chips

All Sandwiches Come With a Bag of Chips
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Brisket and Barbecue Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Barbecue Sauce and Slaw on Sweet Roll

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$10.00
Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$14.00

Sliced Brisket, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, House Aioli on Texas Toast

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Mayo, Onion, Bacon, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce, Tomato, Pickles on Texas toast

Brisket Taco

$9.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$7.00
Wood-Fired Burger

Wood-Fired Burger

$12.00

1/2 LB Smoked then Grilled Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo Add Bacon $2

Smash Burger

$11.00

Sides

Slaw

$3.50+

Beans w/ Brisket Ends

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Broccoli Salad

$4.00+

With Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Grits

$4.00+Out of stock

From Homestead Heritage

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

French Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Fruit

$2.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Chili Chz Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00+Out of stock

Samplers

Comes with 2 (4 oz) sides as well as Pickles, Onions, Jalapeños and Sauce
Meat Sweats

Meat Sweats

$60.00

Sampling of All Meats (2+ LBS)

The Holy Feast

The Holy Feast

$79.00

The Meat Sweats with the Sampling of All Sides

Bread

Loaf Of Bread

$5.00

ADD BREAD - Online

$0.00+

Kids Menu - With Chips or Fruit

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Mini Corn Dogs - (5)

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Build Your Own Brunch

Build Your Own Brunch Add as little as 2 items from our whole menu or as many your heart desires and get a little bit of everything!

BYOB

Brunch - SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

BBQ Hash

$13.00

Shredded Brisket, Diced Potatoes, Pepper Blend, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

With Cheese, Brisket Jam, Scrambled Egg, Mayo and Bacon

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$6.00+

With Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Scrambled Egg and Choice of Meat

Pulled Pork Pancakes (2)

Pulled Pork Pancakes (2)

$11.00

2 Large Pancakes stuffed with Pulled Pork and topped with Balcones Bourbon Butter

Pancakes (2)

Pancakes (2)

$8.00

Topped with Berries. Served with Butter and Maple Syrup. Two pancakes per order.

Farmer's Breakfast

$14.00
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

2 Biscuits with Homemade Gravy

Biscuits and Jam

Biscuits and Jam

$6.50

2 Biscuits with Strawberry Jam and Butter

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Coconut Pie

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Gooey Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Pie W/ Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Stwbrry W Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Chcochip Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Worms In Dirt

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old School Texas Barbecue The same kind Jesus ate

Website

Location

2803 Franklin Ave, ---------------- For Thanksgiving Orders, Please Select 11/22 or 11/23 for Pick Up, Waco, TX 76710

Directions

Gallery
Guess Family Barbecue image
Guess Family Barbecue image

